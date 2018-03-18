Got a spare ten seconds?

Jo Nova on The “ten second” guide to the world of skeptics. She says it is only for newbies but said so well and so contrary to modern forms of madness, thought I would list those essential ten seconds’ worth, but there is much more at the link.
- The evidence shows temperature controls carbon dioxide (you read that correctly). Temperatures rise first, and CO2 follows.
- Global warming is real, but it started a century (or two) before our emissions.
- The world is warmer than in 1850, but cooler than 1,000 years ago, 8,000 years ago, 130,000 years ago, and cooler than most of the history of life on Earth.
- CO2 is called “pollution” but it feeds all plant-life on Earth.
- Big-Oil paid some skeptics, but Big-Government outspent it 3,500 to 1, and even Big-Oil spent far more on renewables than on “deniers”.
- Big Greens used to fight big corporates, but now they are big-corporates. The real grassroots movement are the skeptics who take on the lot.
The oddest peculiarity of all is that for someone who is an AGW sceptic, it appears as if almost the entire world has gone mad.
That is straight chemistry. CO2 solubility in seawater increases when cold and is less when warmer. Which is why a bottle of cola will foam like crazy when it’s warm but bubble only a little bit when it’s been in the fridge.
The amazing thing to me is the data is so clear that CO2 caused global warming is insignificant, yet so many people are sucked in by the leeches who push it.
Maybe the woes of people which sky-high electricity bills will get them thinking.
27 years of policing has shown to me that most of the population is pretty stupid and the average intelligence isn’t that smart, so you will find most skeptics are quite intelligent because they can actually follow the science and see how wrong they have it, let alone analyse all the ancillary information coming from conferences like Copenhagen and Paris to see where all this is heading and it isn’t pretty.
Globalism is a new religion it has all the hallmarks of one ridiculous dogma , grasping greed ,total intolerance of legitimate criticism threats on deniers ,grasping at government for total control ,contempt for the workers who feed them and provide a good life for them ,creation of an aristocratic elite to rule the masses ,it goes on and on . It is replacing the old religions who did the same things ,some claim it is socialism or communism or gangreneism but it’s the same as the old controlling churches , who are now in decline ,seems people need to believe in something totall intangible . This religion does not however believe virgins have a child to an ethereal spirit, a man healing disease just by touching the sick, making a few bits of bread and a couple of fish into a feast for a crowd ,and most of all rising from the dead after being judicially killed . Probably considered it though ,fancy old poofter brown rising from the grave ,now there IS a horror movie for you .
The world has always been quite mad. Skepticism points the way to sanity. AGW skepticism shows a person is on the right path- a Neo-pilgrim progressive.
I agree, Fred, what we are seeing in the West is the replacement of one religion by another. Both are for those who need to have a dogma which makes sense of the world. I have to say that for those who need to be the slave of dogma, quite a lot of the population, some dogmas are better than others, and lead to better outcomes. The current one bases its appeal mainly on envy and hunger for power, which are rather repulsive instincts. The old one was much better.
Rationality is rare and doesn’t appeal to many. Keeping a population sane is an uphill job, and some sort of compromise which keeps lunatics behaving as if they are sane is the best one can hope for. Currently we’ve lost it.
That’s true and can be seen in the ice core record, but that doesn’t preclude the opposite effect that CO2 is a so-called greenhouse gas that along with the most abundant GHG water vapour helps maintain the planet at equable temperatures suitable for life at most latitudes.
The greenhouse effect of CO2 or climate sensitivity is expressed as about +1C for each doubling of the CO2 concentration.
Computer model temperature future ‘projections’ are nonsense because they add entirely arbitrary feedback effects into the system for which there is no empirical evidence.
The multi-trillion dollar CC™ industry do that to maintain the alarm as in: ‘it’s worse than we thought’.
The only certainty is that despite all their best (and worst) efforts by the end of this century the CO2 concentration will be about double the preindustrial level and the global average temperature will be about one degree warmer than it would otherwise have been and the biosphere will be that much better off.
AGW, is an idea that only an intellectual could believe in.
An intellectual is defined as ‘a person possessing a highly developed intellect.’
While intellect is defined as ‘the faculty of reasoning and understanding objectively, especially with regard to abstract matters.’
AWG is a political tool. It will cause great harm and unrest. It wont build a better world. It is a dissembling of the order created by man and replacing it with the random chaos of the uncoupled chaotic systems of nature which the IPCC admits it cannot predict. We have an untrialled political experiment of wealth distribution and cultural imposition happening in the name of sciencism.
Most of the world has not gone crazy, they just worked out what pays more and then do it. Always follow the money.
An ‘intellectual’ is someone that can tell you why it rains but cannot work out how to shelter from it.
An ‘intellectual’ is someone that cannot kill and prepare meat for human consumption so spend their pointless life telling you to eat grass.
An ‘intellectual’ will ALWAYS go for a public purse paid job because they are basically useless and make no worthwhile contribution to humanity.
‘Intellectuals’ ALWAYS sit in judgment of others.
‘Intellectuals’ are Morlocks.
Virtually all our so called politicians and federal, state and local government are Morlocks.
Most ‘big’ business is now run by Morlocks.
“Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.”
George Orwell
Morlock’s organise all the food/shelter for others, whilst cleaning up after the lazy self-entitled.
Morlock’s are not virtue signalling vegans.
Morlock’s have standards and plan for their future.
Morlock’s preserve/ration their feed stock according to their needs.
Morlock’s use technology to make their miserable lives, better.
Morlock’s would probably be great dinner guests, but they would likely be late – because their alarm clocks didn’t go off.
I’d rather be a Morlock, than an insufferable Eloi-snowflake.
Jo Nova – you are doing good work. Thank you.
a happy little debunker
I appreciate where you are coming from re the Morlocks and if you would notice I didn’t get started on the Eloi.
What Jules Verne did though was give us a glimpse of a potential future that most now seem to be living but don’t forget that some of us have foresight and keep away from the Morlocks and Eloi.
We are humanity and will outlive both Morlock and Eloi.
the entire world has gone mad
Driven by the greed of big lefty governments together with multinationals, who are all stealing your money, while convincing idiots in the populace that it’s the right thing to do.