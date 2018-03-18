Mikayla Novak on civil society

My RMIT colleague Mikayla Novak has the lead article in the latest issue of Cosmos + Taxis. From the abstract:
I depict civil society as a complex and adaptive phenomenon. Individuals and groups within civil society interact with each other to achieve mutually agreeable outcomes, and this gives rise to identifiable spontaneous orders of economic, communal and political relationships. Civil society is not a mere aggregation of these sub-orders but a combinatorial ensemble of them in that a multiplicity of dispositions, interests and values, and relevant feedback mechanisms, co-exist tenuously, often contradictorily and in entangled fashion. This paper describes the general processes in which alternative perspectives within civil society continuously vie against each other for widespread support, and critically appraises the suggestion that certain aspects of economic, social or political evolution portend the “decline” of civil society itself. The distinct value of the civil society concept lies in the capacity of diverse individuals to arrange mutually agreeable adjustments in the absence of domination or subjection.
I suppose that Mikalya believes that this is, to a useful extent, a description of actual civil societies.
Not exactly easy reading for an old bloke on Sunday morning. I think I can understand each sentence but cannot work out if I agree or not. The abstract alone has a Gunning Fog Index of 24.57.
Domination or subjection is baaaad, mmmkay.
Can a fructured balkanized society ever be civil?
I’ve only read the abstract, so I might be way off here, but it seems to me that the common belief that human society with its myriad belief systems, values, philosophies etc., can exist harmoniously without any type of conflict, or without any one party dominating another, is somewhat unrealistic.
I think she maybe onto something here. Looking forward to reading the whole thing.
The distinct value is thereby limited to values that are not mutually exclusive…what about, say, belief in AGW or sceptic; AWG contends that spaceship earth has one ruling body. The affairs being mutual, agreeable and without domination will be hard to find. “Lets use nuclear power because it works.-no” “Lets use new coal because its much improved-no.”
As I remember, Menzies era Australia was harmonious. Then came Gough. And chaos has followed since.
Relax and “Imagine”.
You might even break into song.
Al Grassby brought ‘harmony’ to ‘fractured’ Australia.
Who talks like this, honestly?
Just ridiculous.
Give the girl a Bowtie.
Socio-economic factors have influenced but not determined interactions and interests in the past however a new phenomenon has emerged in the past twenty or so years and that is the tendency of the green-left to flock together in their own safe spaces like specific suburbs (Northcote in Melbourne for example) and to avoid stepping outside their own milieu altogether.
A highfalutin’ way of saying “You didn’t build that.”
And exactly the opposite of what would happen if a bunch of bureaucrats, academics, NGOs, unionists and politicians sat down with a wad of butchers paper at a 3 day conference.
Is this about intersexuality?
Mikayla Novak
I actually love your work.
But at some point someone with a sword is going to have to sweep through Europe and once again impose justice.
I hope this time they also sweep through, in a co-ordinated way, the ME and the entire continent of Africa.
You cannot cast pearls before swine.