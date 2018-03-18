The best two sentences you’ll read all week

The big losers were Nick Xenophon and his SA-BEST candidates who look unlikely to win a single lower-house seat.
Mr Xenophon was beaten in Hartley by sitting Liberal Vincent Tarzia who was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived at the function.
The only thing worse than the uniparty are venal self promoters pretending they are looking out for the little guy but are really only working a scam to get on the gravy train.
Doesn’t the slumLord get to control the Upper House, now?
That dissonant Xylophone was like Juliar Gillard’s melodic voice.
It only ever played music for Leftard ears and struck everybody else like the dulcet tones of fingernails scraping down a blackboard.
That’s my understanding – two seats in the Upper House.
Nick Xenophon is the personification of the old adage: Pride goes before a fall. For all the 24%, likely Premier BS, what a well-deserved comeuppance.
Nick will have to get a real job.
Pity for him that dwarf throwing is banned in Australia.
F$ck off you slimy obsequious little grease monkey.
Good riddance.
I expect those two upper house BEST swamp dwellers will function like a Lambie, a full on circus no one cares about except Adelaide people. The only annoyance is that the rest of the country has to pay for it.
This makes for interesting reading:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/sa-election-2018/results/list/?selector=changing&sort=az
Basically, the Libs only won a single seat off Labor that was still on the Labor side of the pendulum … barely.
I’m pleased with the overall result, and especially with Nick Xenophon’s spectacular failure, but it still amazes me that the Libs didn’t wind up with at least 30+ seats.
Anyone know when the Council will be declared?
SS Xenophon has sunk without trace.
All that is left on the surface is an oil-slick.
Nick Xenophon: he is statist, believer in big government.
His philosophy is:
“cradle-to-grave”
the Welfare State was a concept of “cradle-to-grave” government intervention to guarantee citizens a minimum level of health care, education, housing, and retirement benefits.
government can always help small number of citizens by ripping off majority.
who ever say government can help all of us he is liar.
You creep Malcolm. Nobody voted for Paris.
FFS – then you get to the comments:
x100
Xenophon was a blight on politics because he actually stood for nothing except whatever his current thought bubble was. Last night in his dribbling to his so-called faithfull he displayed his real self by plagiarising Winston Churchill, and of course failing to acknowledge the great man, in saying “this is not the beginning of the end, it is the end of the beginning”. In the context of his failure I fail to understand what he was talking about but it does show that there is nothing by way of original thought and/or honesty under that slick oily haircut of his. Good riddance.
Eggzactly. x one bazilliontrillion
Dunno. Is there any way he can be parachuted back into the Senate?
SA-BUST.
Marcus,
that is because of the redistribution of seats as the last two elections, the Liberals had 52% and 53% of the TPP and still lost because of ECSA determinations that two so called independent seats were conservative whilst the MPs for those seats actually held ministerships for the ALP. Cost the ALP $50k of their own money to fight in court and lost so had to pay the Liberals costs as well Bwaaahahahahahahahaha
To Infidel Tiger at 11.24am, don’t despair, all is not lost for South Australia’s newly unemployed dwarf Xylophonist despite the banning of dwarf-tossing in civilised company – or even in South Australia.
He is such an accomplished tosser already, he wouldn’t need any assistance.
I’ll wager he can comfortably toss himself – with either hand!
A twenty year career as a Green-Left populist carpetbagger at State and Federal level isn’t a bad run.
Australian democracy ain’t in great shape.
“The people have spoken and spoken in favour of our policies which is to support affordable and reliable energy to ensure that we can meet our Paris commitment, and at the same time ensure that we can keep the lights on and indeed afford to keep the lights on.”
You creep Malcolm. Nobody voted for Paris.
He’s referring to his National Energy Guarantee, which SA will now sign on to.
In 2017 45% of Australians believe our Paris Accord target should be ditched if it will result in lower electricity prices.
40% support the Paris Accord while 15% remain neutral.
With power prices surging upwards, expect those figures to change significantly in 2018 as voters decide their hip pocket means rather more to them than virtue signalling.
As usual, Maladroit has backed a losing cause and shows zero political aptitude – there is nothing to be gained from spruiking the Paris Accord; the more he mentions it the more voters will downgrade him.
Meanwhile, Newspoll 30 approaches.
Marcus, it seems that the liberal leader (is it someone unknown like Marshall?) is a labor lite worse than the previous Premier in NSW (can not remember his name) who pushed for banning dog racing and had no interest in lifting the ban on coal seam gas, allowed wind mills to be built without proper environmental assessment etc. SA will not prosper until they can get some like Playford who brought prosperity to SA and Australia. SA needs to expand mining. They need to put in place a use for the uranium mined at Roxby Downs (a nuclear power station and a reactor like at Lucas heights to make and export medical radioactive materials). Maybe they should look at reprocessing nuclear waste. There are plenty of places where no one lives and the country is unused. They could use some aborginal lands. They need to get back to space race.
I am surprised liebor got beaten the gerrymander wasn’t enough it seems . Who are this “liberal” party who won ? I didn’t know they had one in SA,they kept pretty quiet during the pre election period probably turnbullites and couldn’t find anything to criticise in the union mafia branch of their National Gangrene Lieboral party ruining ,sorry running the state . Hey libs ! Build a new power station quickly, halve power prices and you will be in government for ever .
Speaking of election news, in the Cottesloe by-election the Liberals’ candidate, an old, white male who beat out a female lawyer for preselection, not only won the seat comfortably but held it with a nearly four percent swing on primary (and seven percent on 2PP) on the result Colin Barnett got a year ago.
An outstanding result, and no doubt a confounding one to the local media who talked about nothing other than David Honey’s preselection being a missed opportunity to make the Liberals more diverse.
I’ve heard that about him for years and no doubt there’s something to it, but in all fairness he came across pretty well on Bolt this week and even if he turns out to be a complete do-nothing dud, he’ll still be a million times better than the last crew who literally couldn’t keep the lights on.
Marcus,
I am amazed and very disappointed about the Liberal vote on two things. Liberal voters who voted for SA Best are returning to the Liberals on preferences but it is a near run thing. SA Best proxies 60:40 to Liberals.
That the Liberal party did not have an overwhelming win.
And can someone please gag that twit Christopher Pyne, he does more to lose votes than gain them.
Mutually exclusive policies and a bare-faced lie electricity is already unaffordable, meeting the 2030 emissions target will inevitable increase the cost much more.
Turnbull’s sham N E G, the reliability guarantee requiring storage for ‘renewables’, will inevitably increase costs to generators which will be passed on to consumers.
The WA Lieborals could have pre-selected Caligula’s horse and still polled better than Emperor Barney in Cottesloe. Barney had even managed to piss off the doddering blue rinse Western Suburb widows by the time he took the Lieborals over the cliff.
Although they’ve won the election, the Liberals’ vote percentage actually fell. They should hang their heads in shame. Labor’s destructive renewable energy policies should have ensured they were routed by the Liberals, but the energy policies of the Liberals were almost as irrational. The energy policies of the LNP in Queensland are also close to Labor’s, part of the reason the LNP lost the last State election. They had nothing different to offer.
In SA there is very little difference between Lib and Lab. It doesn’t really matter who of these two got it as they have little ideological difference and both are beholden to outside interest groups. In no way are the Liberals conservative. Same all powerful public servants in place, same mountains of crushing state fees, laws and regulations = things will be much the same.
On Marshall:
His own father didn’t trust him to run the family business. He seems quite clueless with no convictions or serious plan to correct things.