David Bidstrup: Is it a new start in SA or just more of the same bullshit?

I am pleased to see the back of Labor and the failure of Mr X and his candidates to get any lower house seats, but his people will likely hold the balance of power in the upper house so the prospect of getting any meaningful change is slight.
One of the “policies” to deal with our parlous electricity situation shows that the incoming government lacks any sense in seeking to lower power prices. It is proposed that $100 million of taxpayers’ funds (or addition to the $13 billion state debt) will be used to “subsidise” solar and battery installations on 40,000 houses.
There will be a bit of technical stuff in the following words and I ask forgiveness in advance. I will try to keep it simple. I am also assuming “everything else stays the same” which might cue comments about simplicity but I trust the gist is clear.
Applying $100 million over 40,000 properties gives a “subsidy” of $2,500.00 per house. A 5 KW solar system coupled with a 10 KWh battery costs about $24,000.00 upfront, so those who receive the “subsidy” need to provide another $21,500.00. The total cost for the 40,000 house system is $960 million; $100 million from government “subsidy” and $860 million from punters pockets.
The solar panels might last for 25 years and degrade to 80% of their output over that time and the battery might last 10 years, so every 10 years there is a further “investment” of $600 million (40,000X$15,000/battery) to replace the batteries. After 25 years there will be another “investment” of $360 Million (40,000 X$9,000/solar panels) to replace the degraded solar panels.
This gives a 25 year “lifetime” cost of $2.2 billion, ignoring the solar replacement at 25 years.
A 5 KW system will generate 7,750 KWh per year so theoretically 40,000 households can generate 310,000 MWh per year but as solar panels degrade over time I have used 90% of this which is 279,000 for the long term analysis. South Australia’s annual consumption was 11,560,000 MWh in 2017 so the 40,000 houses could produce 2.4% of that annual consumption.
There are further complications inherent in solar. One is the change in output from summer to winter, (about a 60% decline in daily output in mid-winter), complications with local power distribution systems when the level of solar rises to a point where voltage control becomes difficult and the inescapable fact that the “operating” time is limited each day – in summer perhaps 8 hours and in winter 4 to 5 at best.
The 25 year “lifetime” output will be 6,975,000 MWh at a cost of $2.2 billion, i.e. $310.00 per MWh.
That money could buy 600 MW coal fired power station that would produce 17 times the output of the 40,000 house “system” and would do so through rain and shine all year long. If it was allowed to sell all its output in a market free of the distortions of the NEM it would deliver the electricity at around $30.00 per MWh and possibly less.
“Plans” like this speak volumes about the competence of the people that propose them.
Mr Turnbull seems to think that the people of SA had some sort of “referendum” on his stupid NEG plan but he is wrong. We voted to throw out an incompetent bunch of economic vandals whose “scorched earth” policy on coal saw the destruction of a power station capable of providing 45% of our daily power consumption and put the state on the road to economic ruin. The feds have absolutely no idea what they are talking about as plans like “Snowy 2.0” show all too clearly.
The main reason that the Libs got in was that no one wanted to be beaten over the head by Labor for another 4 years, not because they demonstrated any quality in their leadership or thinking. It will be the same at the next federal election but the outcome will be different, Mr Turnbull will blow it and we will be raped and pillaged by Mr Shorten and Dr De Natale, (if he survives that long).
There is no visible solution to climate change madness and energy system deterioration – which means societal deterioration.
While it is a relief to see the ALP out on their ear, one must wonder if this alternative is any better?
I’m all for giving them a chance.
But nonsense such as you have outlined is frightening. Or rather, it is frightening that so few people understand the con. It is frightening that there were ANY voters willing to cast a vote for the mob, not to mention electing 18 of the heathen.
And the winners declare a ten year moratorium on fracking? Is that logical given that there is no worthwhile evidence that is contrary to fracking? Has SA simply traded one cohort of dolts for another?
Numbers and logic mean little when you are “saving the planet”
I am hoping for the its much worse than we thought now we are in power moment, to justify a course correction.
Sometimes the dilapidation is so through that a complete knockdown and rebuild is necessary.
Tasmania and SA are at that stage. The rest of Australia not far behind.
The sooner we knock it all down, the sooner we will rebuild. Many will suffer. But many are suffering now and the suffering will increase gradually. Better to get it over and done with.
I’ll be voting Shorten in Da Hows and Green baby Green in Da Senayt.
I’ll be encouraging these criminals to hurry up and fvck the place up ASAP so that the now proven to be fvcwit population will cry “please please no more of this left wing virtue signalling crap, please let’s have some conservative social and fiscal policies.”
That’ll happen just after they start eating their poodles and cats just like Venezuelans are doing now.
David,
I agree with your post and bottom lines. Add the fact that 40,000 widely distributed generating units are expensive to maintain. Also the cash cow of RET based subsidies will need to be tweeked as coal power atrophies. There will be further problems not only diverting actual energy from interstate but also diverting subsidies to RE gettos.
Good post.
I would add that domestic batteries of the size descibed are only capable of short term buffering and a little bit of peak shaving. They will add to short term stability in some respects but will have little impact on load shifting over longer periods. There’s also a tendency for self generators to consume more “free” energy.
Just another drovers dog election. Having previously secured a majority of votes, the Lieboral branch of the UniParty finally displaces the Liars branch. C’est la vie.
Anyone with any get up and go left this failed State years ago.
Only if the voters want this outcome. If they do, they deserve it.
More of the same bullshit.
Next question.
Maybe they are geniuses after all and have designed a program that nobody in their right mind will take up.
They will still need to be connected to the grid to cover those multiple overcast and rainy days which will be inevitable. You would have to be a green zealot to take this up.
It doesn’t matter who is in power in Australia.
This problem won’t be solved while we are members of the U.N.
FULL STOP.
They are all just making noise.
Not one of them will ever talk about the possibility of a coal powered station.
It is just not going to happen when the secretary general of the U.N., a global socialist is our head of state.
Which for all practical purposes, he is.
You’re not going to get mussie immigration slowed either.
Blah blah, talk talk……………………..oh, our pollies,they’re so stupid, oh they listen too much to the greens, blah blah.
You have no say in the destruction of our power, voting doesn’t matter,and it will only get worse, while we let our politicians whore themselves to the western hating, Agenda 21/30, open western borders only, Paris sabotage, Climate scamming U.N. global socialists.
END OF STORY.
FFS.
Bitchop is willing to let people die in order to not mess with the U.N. Agenda.
It is on a time frame.
That’s why they call it agenda 2030.
Lithium batteries catch fire, could be a repeat of the ceiling insulation debacle.
“The most terrifying words in the English language: I’m from the government and I’m here to help” (Ronald Reagan).
More of the same bullshit.
Consider the optics of day one. Marshall sworn in. Immediately sighs some submarine boondoggle with Christopher Pyne left right and centre. Vicki Chapman – another one of the long time bitter twisted factional bitches the SA Libs are famous for – will play the gender card harder and faster than Gillard and Bishop combined. I have said it here, at Bolt’s, on twitter before my last ban, everywhere. South Australia is irredeemable. It is now the dumbpng ground for Indians who want to fiddle the student visa system to get residence, Muslim welfare junkies, and geriatric South Aussies who can’t be arsed living anymore.
Timing is very important. The fiscal bomb goes off when government debt gets close to 100% debt to GDP ratio and at current rates that’s in about 12 years.
So if Turnbull scrapes it through next election (not impossible) and the ALP wins the election after that then probably it will be the ALP in the hot seat when the crisis hits.
If Shorten wins next election they might be able to just keep borrowing, spending and redistributing and then toss it back when they have not quite destroyed the joint but almost. That’s not to say there’s a whole lot of difference between either party, but we are all better off if Turnbull wins, but at least the thickness of a few cigarette papers.
From previous, teh WBB could have burnt to the ground on day one with the site’s Gensets taking up the slack.
What is the illusion?
This: “The American people want a major change.” And this: “The federal bureaucracy, which possesses tenure on the basis of the Civil Service Acts of 1883 and 1978, can be re-shaped by a new Congress.”
Significant social change does not begin with national politics. It begins with a worldview that applies socially, beginning with individual minds, and spreading to voluntary associations: families, churches, schools, charitably associations, and so forth. This was Adam Smith’s view in 1776. It was Edmund Burke’s view.
Three of the ten planks of the Communist Manifesto (1848) are still universally accepted.
2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.
5. Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly.
10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc.
So, in these three areas of life, the vast majority of those voters who think of themselves as conservatives still cling to the tenets of Communism. They think nothing of this. They are 30% down the path to Communism, and they don’t know it, or just don’t care.
So, Marx and Engels got 30% of their program accepted by the bourgeoisie world.
