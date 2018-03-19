David Bidstrup: Is it a new start in SA or just more of the same bullshit?

I am pleased to see the back of Labor and the failure of Mr X and his candidates to get any lower house seats, but his people will likely hold the balance of power in the upper house so the prospect of getting any meaningful change is slight.

One of the “policies” to deal with our parlous electricity situation shows that the incoming government lacks any sense in seeking to lower power prices. It is proposed that $100 million of taxpayers’ funds (or addition to the $13 billion state debt) will be used to “subsidise” solar and battery installations on 40,000 houses.

There will be a bit of technical stuff in the following words and I ask forgiveness in advance. I will try to keep it simple. I am also assuming “everything else stays the same” which might cue comments about simplicity but I trust the gist is clear.

Applying $100 million over 40,000 properties gives a “subsidy” of $2,500.00 per house. A 5 KW solar system coupled with a 10 KWh battery costs about $24,000.00 upfront, so those who receive the “subsidy” need to provide another $21,500.00. The total cost for the 40,000 house system is $960 million; $100 million from government “subsidy” and $860 million from punters pockets.

The solar panels might last for 25 years and degrade to 80% of their output over that time and the battery might last 10 years, so every 10 years there is a further “investment” of $600 million (40,000X$15,000/battery) to replace the batteries. After 25 years there will be another “investment” of $360 Million (40,000 X$9,000/solar panels) to replace the degraded solar panels.

This gives a 25 year “lifetime” cost of $2.2 billion, ignoring the solar replacement at 25 years.

A 5 KW system will generate 7,750 KWh per year so theoretically 40,000 households can generate 310,000 MWh per year but as solar panels degrade over time I have used 90% of this which is 279,000 for the long term analysis. South Australia’s annual consumption was 11,560,000 MWh in 2017 so the 40,000 houses could produce 2.4% of that annual consumption.

There are further complications inherent in solar. One is the change in output from summer to winter, (about a 60% decline in daily output in mid-winter), complications with local power distribution systems when the level of solar rises to a point where voltage control becomes difficult and the inescapable fact that the “operating” time is limited each day – in summer perhaps 8 hours and in winter 4 to 5 at best.

The 25 year “lifetime” output will be 6,975,000 MWh at a cost of $2.2 billion, i.e. $310.00 per MWh.

That money could buy 600 MW coal fired power station that would produce 17 times the output of the 40,000 house “system” and would do so through rain and shine all year long. If it was allowed to sell all its output in a market free of the distortions of the NEM it would deliver the electricity at around $30.00 per MWh and possibly less.

“Plans” like this speak volumes about the competence of the people that propose them.

Mr Turnbull seems to think that the people of SA had some sort of “referendum” on his stupid NEG plan but he is wrong. We voted to throw out an incompetent bunch of economic vandals whose “scorched earth” policy on coal saw the destruction of a power station capable of providing 45% of our daily power consumption and put the state on the road to economic ruin. The feds have absolutely no idea what they are talking about as plans like “Snowy 2.0” show all too clearly.

The main reason that the Libs got in was that no one wanted to be beaten over the head by Labor for another 4 years, not because they demonstrated any quality in their leadership or thinking. It will be the same at the next federal election but the outcome will be different, Mr Turnbull will blow it and we will be raped and pillaged by Mr Shorten and Dr De Natale, (if he survives that long).