LMAO – Liberty Victoria Voltaire Award

In 2017, Liberty Victoria declared former Australian Human Rights Commission Chair Gillian Triggs the winner of the Voltaire Award for:
a person or group for an outstanding contribution to free speech in the past year.
In 2018, Liberty Victoria declared Yassmin Abdel-Magied the winner of the Young Voltaire Award for:
for being a “role model” to young women, Muslims and migrants.
Has the definition of “liberty” changed while Sparacus was sleeping?
What a sick joke. I am lost for words. My bullsh1t meter hit 10 on its logarithmic scale.
Triggs got the award for “for her fearless work in pursuit of people’s rights”
Apparently the rights in question were for things like “the right not to be offended”.
Incase you still think this group is sane: the young winner was a 10 year old boy whose parents won the right Roll force doctors to feed him hormone blockers after doctors refused to prescribe it.
Strange lefty group that just tags freedom on to things
Incredibly, this is far from being Liberty Victoria’s most egregious violation of Voltaire’s cause. In 2016, they awarded Waleed Aly the free speech prize, despite Aly having authored an article with the following subheading:
Why there is no such thing as “free speech”
Also, Aly was fine with 18C despite the enormous financial penalties inflicted on completely innocent students in Queensland. Liberty Victoria are a bunch of clowns.
Leftist awards should be taken as the opposite of what they are awarded for.
Triggs stomped on human rights and Yassmin is a terrible role model
Liberty Victoria ,just place to recruit magistrates and judges for lifetime lucrative salaries and pensions for advancing the u.n.communist cause . That’s what hulls the jumped up clerk of courts “attorney general” in the bracks leftoid teachers union government thought . The judiciary is rotten with the treasonous scum.
war is peace. freedom is slavery. ignorance is strength
Look at their latest annual report and like nearly all voluntarily funded lefty organisations, they will run out of money next year.
Maybe they think a volt aire is a type of wind turbine.
These blow in Victoriastanis are obviously trying to knock the Sydney Peace Prize as the most laughable award going around. They might just have done it.
“Has the definition of “liberty” changed while Sparacus was sleeping?”
Yes it has. Liberty means freedom. But we are now free only to do as we are instructed by the crony loving left. When people who actively work to oppress liberty are awarded “gongs” by people who would not know freedom if it jumped up and bit them in the ass we know that we have achieved peak politically correct lunacy.
But I find this particularly sickening – talk about the march of the left through our institutions. For the left to have taken over a liberty organisation (for what else could explain such bizzarro world nominations) is revolting. It is like taking our principles, tearing them up, throwing it in our face and laughing about it.
Mundi:
“Triggs got the award “for her fearless work in pursuit of people’s rights””
Hunting them down for extermination.
That’s easy – let’s set up an organisation such as Liberty Australia and award a Voltaire award to someone like Andrew Bolt. That will confuse everyone.
I thought that this might be a relatively new organisation with a deliberately Orwellian name but, no, they’ve been around since 1936. I did like their self stated goals however. Number 2 was “Secure the equal rights of everyone and oppose any abuse or excessive power by the state against its people”. Instead the give an award to someone who abused and exerted excessive power by the state against its people.
Amazing.
Can’t give one to Bolt as he’s not allowed free speech.
Isn’t it amazing?
Why you might actually think that in Australia some animals are more equal than others.
What do you expect from an organisation which includes such luminaries as Julian Burnside.
I assume that any one of these committee members would have been at the forefront fighting for the human rights of the QUT students and Bill Leak? No? Or are the bios mentioning ‘human rights’ purely for PR purposes?
TFX at 4:59,
I can only estimate this, but the Socialist Alliance has a membership of something in the order of 600 or so; they certainly punch above their weight. They are the proverbial rent-a-crowd at any on-street demonstration in Melbourne, and indeed are a bunch of hacks. Someone can correct me here, but I believe that they are the latest iteration of the old International Socialist group. I went along to one of their meetings yonks ago – what a bunch of Marxist automatons!
I was explaining to my students today that the marginal productivity of labour is high in the West because of investment in capital goods – it is called capitalism! I explain to them the importance of the transition from subsistence, or hand-to-mouth production via human power and horse power — read Defoe’s “Robinson Crusoe” — to steam and coal power and voila, income per capita since 1800 shot up almost vertical, and continues to rise. Mainstream economists do not understand this, neither do the left, but one forgotten capital theorist, Eugen von Böhm-Bawerk, and his disciple Ludwig von Mises, understood it only too well.
The irony of Marxists complaining on their mobile phones to one another on how bad capitalism is laughable.
The World Liberty Organization (Australian Division) has decided to award Professor Sinclair Davidson the Australian Voltaire Award for 2018. Davidson’s passionate defence of civil liberties, freedom of expression and robust and respectful debate highlights his leadership of the liberty movement in Australia.
Note for editors: The Australian Voltaire Award is the most prestigious liberty award in Australia and the only true award dedicated to the memory and philosophy of François-Marie Arouet (aka Voltaire). There are other imitators but they do not accord to Voltaire’s views on freedom of expression, liberty and tolerance of different viewpoints while vigorously debating said points.
As Voltaire wrote
I’m speechless, lost for words, dumbstruck, dumbfounded, thunderstruck, shell-shocked, astounded, aghast, amazed, dazed, flabbergasted, hit for six & gobsmacked.
Its Orwellian
Awards from the Sydney Peace Foundation are for generating conflict. The Peace Process is the name of an ongoing war in the Middle East. The UN Human Rights Council – well, that’s enough proof of it.
Well she did wear the Pearl necklaces and Designer jackets expected of a woman.
Don’t forget she has been held back by white male domination. Otherwise it would have been the Nobel Prize. Actually there could be a second hand one on the market soon after Obambi hands back his failed aspirational award..
Liberty
Bring me your poor, your weak and male Students. I shall pursue them fearlessly with an unlimited budget.
Reminds me of the old line. It was two against two thousand and we eventually defeated both of them!
Hahaha any ‘liberty’ group which spuriks the UN in its opening charter may be put in the same bucket as ‘People’s Republic of (insert totalitarian state name here)’
Any Leftist individual, group, organisation that uses terms such as liberty, freedom, ethical, concerned etc represents the exact opposite. The irony is that they don’t even realise.
Not quite but we have to take it in the same spirit of ockerism as calling a bald man curly.
Yasmin certainly gets to exercise her free speech, but graduating as an engineer and never finishing your employer’s graduate program is not a good role model.
Well she did wear the Pearl necklaces
I am sure she has worn a few pearl necklases as well as receiving facials as she climbed the greasy poll.
How long before Liberty Victoria issues these awards with a suppression order on naming the judges?
The inverted awards.
The Voltaire was originally awarded by Free Speech Victoria, it was later folded into Liberty Vic. An early recipient of the Voltaire was Julian Burnside, this was shortly before he called for the jailing of those who ‘Denied’ climate change. I asked Liberty Vic if they would withdraw the award, they just obfuscated. They’re just a bunch of lefty toffs who probably get a government grant.
http://justasuburbanboy.blogspot.com.au/2007/05/
Malcolm #2664980, 5:19 pm says:
‘That’s easy – let’s set up an organisation such as Liberty Australia and award a Voltaire award to someone like Andrew Bolt. That will confuse everyone.’
Indeed, this is worth doing. Any takers?