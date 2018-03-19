Liberty Quote
Higher taxes discourage the “animal spirits” of entrepreneurship. When tax rates are raised, taxpayers are encouraged to shift, hide and underreport income. Taxpayers divert their effort from pro-growth productive investments to seeking tax shelters, tax havens and tax exempt investments. This behavior tends to dampen economic growth and job creation.— W. Kurt Hauser
Q&A Forum: March 19, 2018
Paul Fletcher, Minister for urban Infrastructure and Cities
Mark Butler, Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy
Alice Workman, Political Reporter with Buzzfeed Australia
Lydia Khalil, Director, Arcana Partners & Research Fellow at the Lowy Institute
Tom Switzer, Centre for Independent Studies.
Buzzfeed have contributed a Sontaran.
That sounds like a twenty three thanks Carpe
A somewhat lacklustre line up tonight.
I bid 15 for the interruptions tonight please.
May I have 32, please Carpe?
A bespectacled Sontaran who should change her name to Workperson. Or Idleperson. Or Thingo.
19, please Carpe.
28 please Jugulum.
Konbanwa All
Bidding is open
5,713 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
32 please Carpe.
33 please. 32 taken.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks ??
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Paul Fletcher – Lib Patsy
Mark Butler – Greentard shill
Alice Workman – Complete Joke
Lydia Khalil – Jobsworth
Tom Switzer – Meh
Gosh, this’ll be thrilling. 19 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 19
25 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 19
RobK 25
Good to see that two “contestants” can now have the same number of interruptions. Well done Dopey and ZK2A.
34 please
Lucky 13 please Carpe!
Thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 19
RobK 25
DJA 34
Sudden Impact is showing now on 7mate…sorry Snowcone, l ain’t watching your program.
Put me down for 22 please Carpe.
Dopey pick another number
Grumpy – go shit in your hat you big blob of crap.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 19
RobK 25
DJA 34
Robber Baron 22
Sharing the Chaps?
That is a disturbing mental image
49 then.
Ok Troops it’s time
Put on your doublet and hose and select the Black Russian Codpiece
And;
llleeetttsssss get rrreaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuummmmbbbllleeee
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 49
RobK 25
DJA 34
Robber Baron 22
Carpe don’t forget my 13 please!
Thanks
Thank You
My apologies.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 49
RobK 25
DJA 34
Robber Baron 22
Westie Woman 13
1st question – the super grtab
Ha ha. Butler’s trying on the hipster look.
I’m late to the party!
53 please Carpe
17, please, Carpe-san
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 49
RobK 25
DJA 34
Robber Baron 22
Westie Woman 13
Custard 53
Peter Campion 17
The shorten super shit sandwich is copping a pasting.
And on cue the bloated yak chimes in
George Brandis’ daughter?
…wondered what that thing was…
Millennial’s wow!
This bint should be easy to shut down. How will Fletcher respond?
the bloated yak believes in ‘equity’ in tax.
All your munni bilongum to millennial sloths
Why do millennials always have to point out that they are millennials? Can’t they let their stupidity speak for itself?
I don’t think the hipster douche was expecting a room of pissed off pensioners.
Batman would have f/a pensioners, wouldn’t it?
30 seconds from the non-left.
Snowcone: Can Turnbull be Paul Keating?
He lifted that from Bolta. It was a rhetorical question.
The bloated yak is giving us her deep insight into the tax system.
Clueless bint seems apt.
Not just about reducing taxes?
Get that man a straightjacket and a padded cell.
WTF was that about millennials?
6 please. How can buzzfeed be taken seriously?
ALP bint – ‘generational fairness’, sod off you buffoon, it’s the gubbermint double dipping on tax you clueless drone.
Her politic,s obviously, should tell her to love Shortfilth’s theft policy, but she doesn’t get it.
The bloated yak complains about newstart for da yoof, simple solution porky, get a fucking job, any job.
My fathers mantra was – “there is no such thing as a shit job, it’s an opportunity”.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dan Dare 23
Bushkid 15
Vic in Prossy 32
ZK2A 19
Turtle of WA 28
Grumpy 5713
Cpt Seahawks 33
Dopey 49
RobK 25
DJA 34
Robber Baron 22
Westie Woman 13
Custard 53
Peter Campion 17
A Reader 6
Did I wake up in opposite world? Labor cares about the deficit. The Libs don’t give a shit.
Prediction: the yak will have no idea, so she’ll pay out on Trump.
moving on to Wussia Wussia Wussia and a new cold war
Great, cretins giving military analysis.
Snowcone runs out the Wussia meddling in the election of the POTUS.
Yawn.
For those who just tuned in, welcome to the dim bulb hour.
Wrong. Oh well.
Some dont even qualify as bulbs.
Dim bulbs indeed … are they in SA?
ALP drone thinks the government should stand together against the USA and Russia.
Yep, because the whole world listens when Oz has a bitch and a moan.
Ah … a Trump question ….
Querty beta male goes Trump666 over the Tillerson firing.
Trump666
Doubt it – the lights are on.
Pompeo is a climate skeptic.
ALP shill is tying herself in knots over the Trump/Nork detente.
SA will be OK soon … they hollered for a Marshall!
LOL 🙂
The bloated yak gives us her deep insights into the 2 party political system.
She speaks like a chipmunk on speed, can someone stuff her mouth with pizza to keep her sweaty head quiet
Does no-one remember Don Chipp????
The bloated yak luuurvess the greentards.
That takes the cake … Mark Butler talking about equality ….
question on SA, the battery hens of Oz politics
SA dykes question on Renewables.
That was female? FMD
Boooringgg! Bring on the old cricket chant of yesteryear.
Is there no topic ever discussed on this show that is at all interesting? Or that is discussed in an interesting way? They just seem to rehash the same old ones every week, with a rotating line up of vacuous nongs. We know what they think; we know what we think; we know they’re nongs so what they think is actually irrelevant. Occasionally, one will say something utterly outrageous ( cue YAM and her original thoughts on that religion and feminist ideals), and set the airwaves twittering for a few days, but that’s about it.
Hipster douche doesn’t like the Libs in Mainland Tassie.
Poor little petal.
Hipster douche is having a bromance with weatherdill.
Why does SA even need to go 75% renewables????? Was Wetherill trying to “solve” global climate change on his own???
ALP shill thinks the mueller investigation will be the end of Trump666Satan.
aaaaahahahahahahahahahahaha
What a maroon.
She wants it to be true so badly
Living on a solid diet of fake news over at the sLowy institute.
Labor attitude to the proles: there’s a little bit of suffering with decarbonisation.
Final word from the bloated yak
your IQ gets lower just listening to it.
Turtle of WA
#2665321, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:39 pm
Labor attitude to the proles: there’s a little bit of suffering with decarbonisation.
Only for the proles, Turtle, not for the elite, you understand.
And with that it’s over …. thankfully!
Well troops that was mind numbing twee
Snowcone built that up to make it sound like it would be Jordan Peterson. What a c—.
Well Troops the Interruptions came in at 26
Rob K was close with 25
Jackpot to next week
Thanks Carpe, good night all.
OK Troops, i’m done.
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks Carpe,
‘night all.
Thanks Jugulum.
Nite Cats.