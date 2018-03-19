Q&A Forum: March 19, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 19, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
100 Responses to Q&A Forum: March 19, 2018

  1. Turtle of WA
    #2665160, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Paul Fletcher, Minister for urban Infrastructure and Cities
    Mark Butler, Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy
    Alice Workman, Political Reporter with Buzzfeed Australia
    Lydia Khalil, Director, Arcana Partners & Research Fellow at the Lowy Institute
    Tom Switzer, Centre for Independent Studies.

  2. Turtle of WA
    #2665162, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Buzzfeed have contributed a Sontaran.

  3. Dan Dare
    #2665164, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    That sounds like a twenty three thanks Carpe

  4. Bushkid
    #2665165, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    A somewhat lacklustre line up tonight.

    I bid 15 for the interruptions tonight please.

  5. Vic in Prossy
    #2665166, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    May I have 32, please Carpe?

  6. Turtle of WA
    #2665167, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    A bespectacled Sontaran who should change her name to Workperson. Or Idleperson. Or Thingo.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2665169, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    19, please Carpe.

  8. Turtle of WA
    #2665171, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    28 please Jugulum.

  10. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2665174, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    5,713 please.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665175, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

  12. Cpt Seahawks
    #2665176, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    32 please Carpe.

  13. Cpt Seahawks
    #2665177, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    33 please. 32 taken.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665178, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:13 pm

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665179, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:13 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665182, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Paul Fletcher – Lib Patsy
    Mark Butler – Greentard shill
    Alice Workman – Complete Joke
    Lydia Khalil – Jobsworth
    Tom Switzer – Meh

  17. dopey
    #2665183, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Gosh, this’ll be thrilling. 19 please.

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665185, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:20 pm

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665192, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  21. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2665193, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Good to see that two “contestants” can now have the same number of interruptions. Well done Dopey and ZK2A.

  23. Westie woman
    #2665196, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Lucky 13 please Carpe!

    Thanks

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665198, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:28 pm

  25. Robber Baron
    #2665199, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Sudden Impact is showing now on 7mate…sorry Snowcone, l ain’t watching your program.

    Put me down for 22 please Carpe.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665201, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Dopey pick another number

    Grumpy – go shit in your hat you big blob of crap.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665203, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  28. Turtle of WA
    #2665204, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Sharing the Chaps?

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665205, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Sharing the Chaps?

    That is a disturbing mental image

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665209, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time

    Put on your doublet and hose and select the Black Russian Codpiece

    And;

    llleeetttsssss get rrreaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuummmmbbbllleeee

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665211, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

  33. Westie woman
    #2665212, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Carpe don’t forget my 13 please!
    Thanks

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665213, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    dopey
    #2665206, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Thank You

    My apologies.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665214, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:35 pm

  37. Turtle of WA
    #2665217, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Ha ha. Butler’s trying on the hipster look.

  38. Peter Castieau
    #2665218, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    I’m late to the party!

    53 please Carpe

  39. Peter Campion
    #2665219, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    17, please, Carpe-san

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665222, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:42 pm

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665225, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    The shorten super shit sandwich is copping a pasting.

    And on cue the bloated yak chimes in

  42. Turtle of WA
    #2665228, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    George Brandis’ daughter?

  43. Peter Campion
    #2665229, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    bloated yak

    …wondered what that thing was…

  44. Peter Castieau
    #2665231, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Millennial’s wow!

    This bint should be easy to shut down. How will Fletcher respond?

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665232, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    the bloated yak believes in ‘equity’ in tax.

    All your munni bilongum to millennial sloths

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2665233, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Why do millennials always have to point out that they are millennials? Can’t they let their stupidity speak for itself?

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665234, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    I don’t think the hipster douche was expecting a room of pissed off pensioners.

  48. Turtle of WA
    #2665235, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Batman would have f/a pensioners, wouldn’t it?

  49. Turtle of WA
    #2665237, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    30 seconds from the non-left.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2665241, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Snowcone: Can Turnbull be Paul Keating?

    He lifted that from Bolta. It was a rhetorical question.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665243, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The bloated yak is giving us her deep insight into the tax system.

    Clueless bint seems apt.

  52. Turtle of WA
    #2665245, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Not just about reducing taxes?

    Get that man a straightjacket and a padded cell.

  53. RobK
    #2665246, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    WTF was that about millennials?

  54. a reader
    #2665249, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    6 please. How can buzzfeed be taken seriously?

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665250, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    ALP bint – ‘generational fairness’, sod off you buffoon, it’s the gubbermint double dipping on tax you clueless drone.

  56. Turtle of WA
    #2665252, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    The bloated yak is giving us her deep insight into the tax system.

    Her politic,s obviously, should tell her to love Shortfilth’s theft policy, but she doesn’t get it.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665254, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    The bloated yak complains about newstart for da yoof, simple solution porky, get a fucking job, any job.

    My fathers mantra was – “there is no such thing as a shit job, it’s an opportunity”.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665255, posted on March 19, 2018 at 9:59 pm

  59. Anonandon
    #2665257, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Did I wake up in opposite world? Labor cares about the deficit. The Libs don’t give a shit.

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2665260, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Prediction: the yak will have no idea, so she’ll pay out on Trump.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665261, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    moving on to Wussia Wussia Wussia and a new cold war

    Great, cretins giving military analysis.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665263, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Snowcone runs out the Wussia meddling in the election of the POTUS.

    Yawn.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665270, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    For those who just tuned in, welcome to the dim bulb hour.

  65. RobK
    #2665277, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Some dont even qualify as bulbs.

  66. The BigBlueCat
    #2665278, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Dim bulbs indeed … are they in SA?

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665279, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    ALP drone thinks the government should stand together against the USA and Russia.

    Yep, because the whole world listens when Oz has a bitch and a moan.

  68. The BigBlueCat
    #2665280, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Ah … a Trump question ….

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665281, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Querty beta male goes Trump666 over the Tillerson firing.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665283, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Dim bulbs indeed … are they in SA?

    Doubt it – the lights are on.

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2665284, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Pompeo is a climate skeptic.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665287, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    ALP shill is tying herself in knots over the Trump/Nork detente.

  74. The BigBlueCat
    #2665288, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2665283, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm
    Dim bulbs indeed … are they in SA?

    Doubt it – the lights are on.

    SA will be OK soon … they hollered for a Marshall!

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665291, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    SA will be OK soon … they hollered for a Marshall!

    LOL 🙂

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665295, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    The bloated yak gives us her deep insights into the 2 party political system.

    She speaks like a chipmunk on speed, can someone stuff her mouth with pizza to keep her sweaty head quiet

  77. The BigBlueCat
    #2665297, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Does no-one remember Don Chipp????

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665299, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    The bloated yak luuurvess the greentards.

  79. The BigBlueCat
    #2665303, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    That takes the cake … Mark Butler talking about equality ….

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665305, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    question on SA, the battery hens of Oz politics

  81. RobK
    #2665306, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    SA dykes question on Renewables.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665308, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    SA dykes question on Renewables.

    That was female? FMD

  83. Bushkid
    #2665311, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Boooringgg! Bring on the old cricket chant of yesteryear.

    Is there no topic ever discussed on this show that is at all interesting? Or that is discussed in an interesting way? They just seem to rehash the same old ones every week, with a rotating line up of vacuous nongs. We know what they think; we know what we think; we know they’re nongs so what they think is actually irrelevant. Occasionally, one will say something utterly outrageous ( cue YAM and her original thoughts on that religion and feminist ideals), and set the airwaves twittering for a few days, but that’s about it.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665312, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Hipster douche doesn’t like the Libs in Mainland Tassie.

    Poor little petal.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665314, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Hipster douche is having a bromance with weatherdill.

  86. The BigBlueCat
    #2665315, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Why does SA even need to go 75% renewables????? Was Wetherill trying to “solve” global climate change on his own???

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665317, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    ALP shill thinks the mueller investigation will be the end of Trump666Satan.

    aaaaahahahahahahahahahahaha

    What a maroon.

  88. Anonandon
    #2665318, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    She wants it to be true so badly

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2665320, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Living on a solid diet of fake news over at the sLowy institute.

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2665321, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Labor attitude to the proles: there’s a little bit of suffering with decarbonisation.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665322, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Final word from the bloated yak

    your IQ gets lower just listening to it.

  92. Bushkid
    #2665324, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2665321, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:39 pm
    Labor attitude to the proles: there’s a little bit of suffering with decarbonisation.

    Only for the proles, Turtle, not for the elite, you understand.

  93. The BigBlueCat
    #2665325, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    And with that it’s over …. thankfully!

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665326, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Well troops that was mind numbing twee

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2665327, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Snowcone built that up to make it sound like it would be Jordan Peterson. What a c—.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2665328, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Well Troops the Interruptions came in at 26

    Rob K was close with 25

    Jackpot to next week

  99. RobK
    #2665331, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Thanks Carpe,
    ‘night all.

  100. Turtle of WA
    #2665332, posted on March 19, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Thanks Jugulum.

    Nite Cats.

