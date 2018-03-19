They believe they have a right and duty to keep you ignorant

Your choices are being limited by people on the left side of the political spectrum who prevent you from hearing alternative points of view because you might think these other views are actually correct. If they thought you would never agree with them, they would not try to stop you from hearing what these other points of view are.
It is an astonishing arrogance that Google, twitter, Facebook, and other forms of social media – the “they” in the heading – believe they have the right and the duty to keep you from hearing other people’s opinions.
Open debate is the only defence against wrong opinion. Google stops you from hearing the truth at least some of the time, and perhaps as much as half the time. We should not put up with it. Totalitarians keep you from hearing other opinions that they do not agree with. Their aim is to take your freedom from you as best they can by preventing you from hearing opinions they do not think you should be allowed to find out.
Funny enough, you can find both Mein Kampf and The Communist Manifesto on Google, as you should. You just can’t find all of the videos from PraegerU,
Steve, Steve, what are you worrying about? The market will sort it out, over time. Ask Sinc.
Interesting how hard it is to find some conservative sites and items on Google. Sometimes you need to know the URl to get there.
1. Don’t you get tired of things always being a conspiracy? Youtube is well known for being a bit heavy handed about these matters – it’s something that many video bloggers complain about. This isn’t about Prager U.
2. Given the above, why don’t they just post the videos on another site?
3. Would you prefer that some sort of authority mandated that corporations did things in a particular way outside of their own policy positions?
Thanks Anon, I am really relieved to know that there are no conspiracies.
PragerU would have to be amongst the most tame and least offensive of anything you can find on Youtube. This targeting of PragerU accords with what some conservative and right-wing hosts have been saying recently……that Google, Facebook and Twitter are targeting mainstream libertarian, right-wing and conservative channels and ignoring and leaving alone the extreme right. This proves that what Google, Twitter and Facebook are doing is completely calculated and is designed to squash any mainstream conservative, right-wing and Libertarian opinion. Google and co, currently advised by venal and corrupt organisations like the Southern Poverty Law Centre and the ADL (the ADL is headed by a former Obama hack), know full well that mainstream right of centre voices are more dangerous than anything sprouted by lunatics. Interestingly, leftist Youtube channels are being left alone. This purge is just the beginning. But there will be a fight-back and there will be consequences to this assault of free speech. In the meantime, the only thing to do is to pack up and move to BitChute, Minds and so on. Oh and PragerU are suing Google.
Obviously, people who are ignorant, don’t know much. They get their information from MSM.
Thanks for BitChute, Minds.
It would be a little more acceptable if the various policies of the companies cited above were reflected in their advertising. If, rather than the cute little header Google puts up, the said: “Here are accessible everything in the entire world that WE think you should be able to find!
If Facebook were to proclaim: Connect with your friends & family (as long as we approve of their opinions)!
They’ve offered a service. They have every tight to control the terms & conditions of that service. But they have changed those terms & conditions (or how they interpret those terms& conditions) and it is only now, when they have achieved market dominance, that users are realizing how they have changed.
Unless you have your own special way of reading English, there’s nothing in what Kates has said to indicate a call for any central authority to get involved.
Seems to me that in a world of free speech, Kates is allowed to publish a negative opinion of google’s behaviour, and he’s found a bunch of real examples to support his claim. Maybe you don’t agree with this negative opinion of google, in which case your attempt to create distraction by bringing up irrelevant junk is unlikely to impress anyone… maybe try finding a counter-example?
Not sure that I agree with you Tel. Google / Alphabet (whatever it is that holds youtube these days) is a company that has professional directors and management who can run in it whatever way they want. If you don’t like it, or if you think that it isn’t being run in the search of enough profits, there is a pretty simple response – just don’t invest in it.
There are hundreds, probably thousands, of competitors to youtube that will publish the Prager U videos – instead of filing suit why not just publish elsewhere? If the concern is that youtube is too big and gets all the attention and the other sites are just also-rans, then that is a totally different issue.
Cassie of Sydney.
Thank you so much for telling me about Bitchute.
I hope you are telling as many as I now will.
Anon #2664690,
You disagree that Kates is entitled to express an opinion of google?
Like gays and wedding cakes?
Anon
#2664690, posted on March 19, 2018 at 12:23 pm
This is absolutely correct! Free speech means you’re NOT ALLOWED TO CRITICISE CENSORSHIP!!!
You KNOW it makes sense!
I recall when being challenged by the Aristogeiton troll* to show research of negative female behaviour – e.g. infanticide, but even stuff so lame as infidelity, it was difficult to find via Google – the search results were all slanted towards bad male behaviour.
The irony is that some of the top researchers in these fields are females, so their work is basically kept behind the closed doors of research institutions and probably only surfaces when an important finding is reported to the Press – but tough luck should you wish to research same via Google via a general search soon afterwards.
Julia Gillard would be proud.
*Implying da great misogyny, of course.
Anon
#2664660, posted on March 19, 2018 at 11:49 am
So the internal charges of virtue signalling, tokenism and political correctness by Google employees isn’t represented in their search engine results?
Get.a.grip.
Leaving out Twitter, which is not worth considering, Google, Facebook and YouTube are ostensibly monopolies. While there are alternatives, they hardly register on the public’s radar. You become anonymous if you decide to go elsewhere. For example, I used to use Vimeo, but it wasn’t until I started posting videos on YouTube that anyone really noticed.
It’s not enough to say that they are private entities and should be able to do what they want. Where else in this world can private entities operate as they wish when it comes to the way they want to run their business? And I don’t mean doing illegal things, but simply being able to do things like sack useless workers without fear of having to go through court etc. How about not baking a cake for a gay wedding because it goes against the religious beliefs of the baker.
They are now controlling news, ideas and information, it’s a very significant leap from just maintaining civil discourse.
“There are hundreds, probably thousands, of competitors to youtube that will publish the Prager U videos”. Wrong, there are not hundreds or thousands of competitors to youtube.
Does Google publish their policy positions on political issues?
Even down to binary Gender-based policy?
Anon must have flown in from the alternate clown universe.
Okay, here we go…
Tel at 12.26pm – Of course Kates can express whatever opinion he wants. I’m wondering if what he’s saying makes much sense. What does he actually want google / youtube to do? The people who run those companies have determined whatever policies that they believe are appropriate (whether they are actually appropriate is a totally separate topic). Those companies don’t want to make certain videos available in certain circumstances. Fine – surely you agree that that is okay in some cases, eg, pornography being available to kids. From where I sit, nobody here is being censored – Prager U can go publish its videos elsewhere and there are plenty of sites that will happily host them. What they want is to go to the dance with the prettiest girl, and unfortunately the prettiest girl isn’t very interested. Tough luck – happens to the best of them. As to the topic of those policies being appropriate or not, you and I can go and try to get involved and change them (but frankly that probably won’t be very successful), or you can choose to not be involved with a company that you disagree with (which is pretty easy to do – just don’t own any shares). Clearly the current shareholders think that the management is doing okay, because nobody appears to be seriously pushing for a change.
Struth at 12.29 – I 100% think that the people who could have very easily gone to a different cake shop but instead decided to sue should have just gone to a different shop. Just because there is a principle to fight for doesn’t mean that you have to go and fight – the only thing they achieved is that they galvanised everyone’s positions, wasted everyone’s time and money, and give their 15 seconds of pointless fame.
Tim at 12.30 – Whose speech is being restricted? It’s the forum that is restricted, not the speech. If I turn up at your house and start saying things to offend you then you can kick me off your property. Youtube can do it too. They aren’t telling Prager U to stop saying it, they are just telling them that on youtube they can only say it subject to certain restrictions. As I’ve said, plenty of websites will let them say whatever they want with no restrictions and youtube will not have any issue with that at all.
And Anon, what about the hundreds and probably thousands of other bakers out there? I would wage a bet that there are more bakers in the USA than there are tech platforms.
Liberty Quote
Bend over libertarians, open your theory books and get ready to scream “this wasn’t meant to happen” or “you’re doing it wrong” or “if you look at page 59, you can’t actually be doing this” as the communist fist is shoved up hard.
— struth
Delete Your Facebook – Poppy.
Make America Great Again is hate speech according to Instagram:
Instagram Removes Photo of MAGA Hat For Violating ‘Community Guidelines’
Anon– what you say makes sense, but I think you’re reading something into Steve’s post that isn’t there (as are others on this thread).
If I read it correctly — he’s criticising their arrogance in ‘knowing better’… not their right to filter as they want, nor claiming there is some conspiracy (well, no more of a conspiracy than occurs when a bunch of lefties get in a room and have a circle-jerk. Sort of like lav prod).
Cassie, my point is that youtube is not censoring anyone. They are saying, if you want to publish on my platform, you follow my rules. That is perfectly fair and quite frankly I think that it would be a far bigger problem for most people on this blog if someone could force them to publish things that they did not want to, or to publish things in a way that they did not want.
As for the bakers, I don’t think that a baker should be forced to make a cake for a customer if he doesn’t want to. If my employer brought in a new client that I had a deep fundamental opposition to, then I wouldn’t want to work for them. But by all means, someone else can. The people who wanted the cake should have just gone to another shop.
A number of my friends (Christian conservative, culturally aware) have become fed up with Farcebook and moved to MeWe
If Google are to apply search filters, presumably their search algorithms are based on past searches/browsing by the user – particularly if browsing via Chrome?
Why should Google’s political slant enter the arena at all, if it’s a commercial enterprise?
‘Rednecks’ need corralling or something?
I have been following two threads in the US, #internetbillofrights and Net Neutrality Bill 2017. There are arguments for and against both proposals, but at least they are having a mature debate. I’m not sure that many of the comments here can be so described,
‘why’ is anyone’s guess — and their business, not your’s or mine.
Sorry but that’s total BS, and I’m fairly sure you know it too.
Google have never put forward a clear set of rules that says they refuse to host content based on political opinion, and yet there’s strong evidence that this is exactly what they do. They often use algorithm shifts to silently hide videos without contacting the owner of the video and without openly discussing the tricks they deploy. When they do explicitly contact the owner of the video, in many cases they refuse to provide any information about what was wrong with the video, and refuse to listen to any questions about this.
So in a nutshell, google does not even follow their own rules.
What’s more, if google did openly admit their political bias, they would lose their “common carrier” protection and become legally liable for all content. That’s how US law works, so those are the rules google has agreed to follow. If anyone can consistently collect proof of the bias (and the data is growing) suffice to convince a court, they could potentially sue google for illegal political activity.
CNN is Directly Lobbying YouTube to Shut Down Infowars
Fine and dandy, but the problem arises when the rules are being selectively invoked as is very very much evident. A video posted by a {insert whatever this weeks correct term of melanin enhanced persons } saying ‘kill all the whiteys’, is left alone , yet a very mild ‘maybe we should rethink immigration from Somalia’ is taken down, when the former is very much against the T&Cs, yet the latter is very much borderline .
It is the double standard that is galling and scales are definitely weighted against anything even remotely to the right of Jo Stalin.
They certainly have the right as its their property. That’s pretty muc the end of issue right there for anyone who is actually not a leftist. Private enterprise cannot censor you only the government can do that.
Once again though with the Prager lawsuit and the general attack on the property rights of tech companies proves that conservatives are not an alternative to the left.
Anon, I agree with you in principle.
In theory, and I am sure that further on down the track it will come to this. Using competitors.
However, theoretically no one is forced to use any.
I get that.
However, I have not wanted to start up a facebook page but really had to for my business.
They not only discriminate against private but also business users as this clip demonstrates.
In a road toll situation, only allowing the left wing drivers to use the road, while it’s alternative is a goat track taking hours longer, gives the left a distinct advantage.
This is discriminatory.
It’s discrimination that you would disagree with if all of a sudden they came out and said only whites could post on youtube.
It’s no different.
There are discrimination laws that would be where I would be looking to sue.
Use their own standards back at them.
The theorists here will think it’s all a lovely level playing ground and their monopoly existence just happened………………………………………………
It’s the same as the free trade argument as before.
No wants to ask why they are such a monopoly………………………………………..
Nailed it.
Google’s acquisition of YouTube probably should have been outlawed.
Thank gawd TheirABC is not dictating ISP policy here – yet.
The same tards who support Google would be outraged if their ISP blocked access to many of their favourite sites.
I can understand why, but I am also of the view that unless we can see and respond to what the left does and says, then we are capitulating to their point of view. I would much rather we continue to challenge their viewpoint with facts and logic, even though we know we get pushback. It’s not the ones that pushback that we’re trying the help, but the silent others who read the posts and conclude that the leftist viewpoint is seriously wanting.
I think the recent announcements by Shorten and Bowen re: tax refunds for fully franked shares is a case in point. Clearly this attacks small individual investors with no deductions, and also smaller SMSF’s rather than the rich ones. In my experience, the leftists will consistently toe the party line and will ignore the logic, even when the numbers are presented to them (which they often struggle to understand). But for the many who don’t respond, perhaps they will see the logic and reasoning, and perhaps their loyalty to the party will wane. We can hope and pray they change their tune.
Keep up the good fight!
M’kay – will Trump666 launch deplorable.net search engines inc. and poach Google staff?
Eff Google Ads and put in some odd browsing and searches via robots to screw with Google’s algorithms?
Go Ruskis!
Some seem to be struggling with the difference between “censorship” and “in-contravention of American Constitution First Amendment Rights.”
Youtube Twatter Fakebook etc are CARRIERS just like phone companies are. They carry communications.
Unless I’m breaking a law, they don’t have the right to censor me from expressing my right wing Neanderthal opinions to another right wing Neanderthal.
Did Telecom have a right to shut my phone down because of my opinions?
Being a private business is no excuse for discrimination.
If these tech companies want to restrict or censor, that’s fine BUT THEY CAN’T THEN CLAIM TO BE CARRIERS and therefore would be legally liable for ALL content on their services. They’d go broke overnight from law suits.
Newspapers are not carriers. They are liable for anything they print. TV stations are not carriers, they are liable for opinions uttered on their service.
Tech companies want to behave like newspapers and TV stations yet they want the law to treat them like carriers.
They want it both ways. I say no way.
FB, Google, Microsoft, Apple.
All getting too big, with too much centralization of personal data and control of information channels.
So far has worked out OK, but cracks starting to appear.
Blockchain on the scene just in time. Expect next gen clones of FB, Google Drive, Twitter et. al. built with distributed crypto technology like Blockstack
That’s been the plot for a couple of Bond movies IIRC.
I’m not sure if it is culture driving entertainment or vice versa.
Kates has repeatedly called for social media companies to be regulated as if they were public infrastructure/common carriers, for example here and here. So it’s probably not all that much of a stretch to assume that’s the tack he’s taking with this post.
I’m not convinced by this argument given that there are plenty of competitors to search engines (many conservatives and libertarians have already moved to duckduckgo in response to recent complaints with google for example.
Social media platforms are more interesting but I can’t help but think the argument that once a social media platform reaches critical mass it therefore becomes a public utility is somewhat simplistic. By that logic as soon as any technological platform reached a certain amount of users it would then be fair game for intrusive government regulation – surely not a good outcome.
Just as Google used unfolding technology against its competitors, so can others.
well, yes and no.
My understanding of the Prager lawsuit was to force disclosure of Youtube’s actual policies and internal procedures vs. their published ones.
I use Duckduckgo now and it is very good.
I do not use Google unless I want to look up MSM type issues. My default search engine is DuckDuckGo which seems to give a wider scope and different results. Its hard to tell for sure.
You tube is good to access various documentary stuff, but I don’t know what I am missing.
“My understanding of the Prager lawsuit was to force disclosure of Youtube’s actual policies and internal procedures vs. their published ones”. Yes and I hope that PragerU is successful. Because it will be interesting to unearth whatever Google and Youtube’s actual policies and internal procedures are and expose how they are using them. It is becoming quite clear that the new algorithms are targeting right of centre channels and leaving left of centre channels alone. They may well have that right however they need to be consistent and transparent.
Duckduckgo is basically an aggregator, it scours Google, Bing, Yahoo etc and filters/combines results that it gets from those services. The only difference is that it doesn’t (supposedly) collect user information. It’s also not always as comprehensive as Google (unfortunately).
As a consumer I have the option to switch but I also have a right to complain and sue if the product is defective or in YouTube case not being consistent with its own terms of service.
Why are Iampeter/ Anon being selective with the libertarian bible?
They should at least fall under the same guidelines as ISPs.
Our Economics brethren need some educatin’ in public networks – teh intarweb.
Clayton Bigsby?