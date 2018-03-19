Women of the American Left – to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries

Katrina vanden Heuvel is the editor, publisher and part owner of the Nation Magazine. Spartacus does not need to describe the “flavour” of the Nation Magazine; it does it itself:
The Nation is a critical, independent voice in American journalism and a platform for investigative reporting and spirited debate on issues of import to the progressive community.
If one opens the dictionary and looks up American political left, the chances are that there will be a photo of Katrina vanden Heuvel. But speaking on a US public radio podcast late last week (listen around 16.00), on the subject of Gina Haspel likely being nominated as the next Director of the CIA, the first woman to hold that position, vanden Heuvel said:
I am for women firsts, but not for a woman who, to a certain extend oversaw blacksite torture sites. I mean, to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries. It’s about a record of commitment of principle.
Perhaps the absence of ovaries fits with the whole gender as a social construct proposition, but were a man, let alone President Trump to say something like that, can you imagine the reaction? Has there been any coverage of vanden Heuvel’s statement?
What would vanden Heuvel have to say about Hillary “we came, we saw, he died” Clinton? Mrs Clinton (one assumes) has ovaries but can it be said that she has a record of commitment to principle? She has a well documented commitment to self interest, but to principle?
But speaking of Mrs Clinton, she recently came out of retirement to give a speech in India. This is a sample of what she said:
So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward … And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.
Yes. Because another Clinton Presidency would be looking forward. But Mrs Clinton also said:
We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women …. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.
That’s right. Married white women did not vote for Clinton because they were pressured by their husbands, bosses and sons. Hey maybe, looking through the vanden Heuvel prism, they weren’t women anyway. Perhaps, notwithstanding having ovaries, they did not have a record of commitment of principle.
Don’t fret though. Australians will be able to hear straight from the horse’s mouth. Hillary is coming down under. For the reasonable price of $495 plus booking fee, you too can reserve VIP seating to hear Mrs Clinton speak in Sydney and Melbourne:
Free from the constraints of running, Secretary Clinton will share the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party.
In 2016 while campaigning for Mrs Clinton, Madeline Albright (former US Secretary of State under …. shock horror President Bill Clinton) said:
There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.
How about this as a get out of jail card:
to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries. It’s about a record of commitment of principle.
This will certainly make International Women’s Day all the more interesting going forward. Spartacus does not have ovaries, but he certainly has a record of commitment of principle
Are ovaries not simply a social construct?
Peter Garrett (?) once stated in the most simple of words what it means to be of the Left: ‘Whatever it takes.’
“…….I mean, to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries. It’s about a record of commitment of principle.”
So let’s be clear, this means having a uterus (or having had one) is not longer the qualifying criterion for womanhood.
Presumably on these grounds, if you have a penis you can be a woman. We should not be surprised at this – we are already seeing it. It is no longer enough for a transgender person to bill themselves as transgender- which in my book is fine, rather the Left stretches the bounds of belief to breaking point by claiming that person to be an actual “woman”. Too bad about the X and Y chromosome thing but lets not talk about that).
But here is the really startling thing – if you are a biological woman who does not commit to leftist principles………you are not a woman. Now ain’t that a doozy.
Ironically as I write this I am listening to a Youtube video of Rabbi Johnathan Sacks (a remarkable thinker and speaker) talking about “the darkness of post truth”.
And oddly I am reminded somehow of Bill Clinton’s response when asked if there is something going on between him and Ms Lewisnki and he responded that it depends on what the meaning of “is” is. This kind of dishonest verbal prestidigitation is common in the Left which routinely REFUSES to face up to reality in pursuit of their ideological end game.
Well, Mao and his French followers thought the proletariat and the bourgeoisie were different species. So perhaps in the updated version progressives are people and progressive females are women, whereas not-progressive females are, well, just females of another species. Then again that buys into a silly notion of a biological basis for sexual difference, and we all know that can’t be true. So I suppose if I can be whatever I want to be, then I can also be whatever someone else decides I am, so if I am not a progressive I suppose I might well not be a woman, despite my genetic makeup and physiology, if someone tells me I am not.
Or something. What a topic for a first year essay in feminist studies – maybe even a PhD.
My goodness, it is almost worth the $495 to go and ask Mrs Clinton what music she is thinking of packing for prison.
‘Married white women did not vote for Clinton ‘ – thank goodness Mrs Clinton had Mr Clinton to tell her who to vote for.
Aha. The old communists used to have a term for it. They applied the term Former to one’s identity, as in Former Person, when you were fingered as beyond the pale. I see now that some women, replete with ovaries, are now Former Women. Of course this raises the problem of such women being confused with wholly admirable transgendering women, those aspiring to any one of the Heinz varieties of psycho-social gender. Perhaps ‘progressives’ will have to invent a term such as Dismissed Women, or Discredited Women or even Former Female Person.
No need though, they can simply attach Hillary’s term: we unworthy bearers of ovaries, bearers of children in traditional families, and wives subject to influence are simply Deplorable’s Women.
Best make that apostrophe correct: Deplorables’ Women.
Or keep it singular for us: Deplorable Women.
I think it Deplorables’ Women if married — they’re all under the misogynist jackboot trying to be good thinking, and Deplorable Women for those singles who presumably have freedom of thought.
A record of commitment to the principle of gender nullius (a person’s gender does not exist until the person decided to occupy it)?