Women of the American Left – to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries

Katrina vanden Heuvel is the editor, publisher and part owner of the Nation Magazine. Spartacus does not need to describe the “flavour” of the Nation Magazine; it does it itself:

The Nation is a critical, independent voice in American journalism and a platform for investigative reporting and spirited debate on issues of import to the progressive community.

If one opens the dictionary and looks up American political left, the chances are that there will be a photo of Katrina vanden Heuvel. But speaking on a US public radio podcast late last week (listen around 16.00), on the subject of Gina Haspel likely being nominated as the next Director of the CIA, the first woman to hold that position, vanden Heuvel said:

I am for women firsts, but not for a woman who, to a certain extend oversaw blacksite torture sites. I mean, to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries. It’s about a record of commitment of principle.

Perhaps the absence of ovaries fits with the whole gender as a social construct proposition, but were a man, let alone President Trump to say something like that, can you imagine the reaction? Has there been any coverage of vanden Heuvel’s statement?

What would vanden Heuvel have to say about Hillary “we came, we saw, he died” Clinton? Mrs Clinton (one assumes) has ovaries but can it be said that she has a record of commitment to principle? She has a well documented commitment to self interest, but to principle?

But speaking of Mrs Clinton, she recently came out of retirement to give a speech in India. This is a sample of what she said:

So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward … And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.

Yes. Because another Clinton Presidency would be looking forward. But Mrs Clinton also said:

We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women …. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.

That’s right. Married white women did not vote for Clinton because they were pressured by their husbands, bosses and sons. Hey maybe, looking through the vanden Heuvel prism, they weren’t women anyway. Perhaps, notwithstanding having ovaries, they did not have a record of commitment of principle.

Don’t fret though. Australians will be able to hear straight from the horse’s mouth. Hillary is coming down under. For the reasonable price of $495 plus booking fee, you too can reserve VIP seating to hear Mrs Clinton speak in Sydney and Melbourne:

In 2016 while campaigning for Mrs Clinton, Madeline Albright (former US Secretary of State under …. shock horror President Bill Clinton) said:

There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.

How about this as a get out of jail card:

to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries. It’s about a record of commitment of principle.

This will certainly make International Women’s Day all the more interesting going forward. Spartacus does not have ovaries, but he certainly has a record of commitment of principle

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus