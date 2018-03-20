Secret photo of Australian Greens Policy Development Committee meeting

Posted on 11:02 am, March 20, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Test run of latest tax policy from Australian Greens.

Actor performing ATO role is the one holding the tool.

Actor representing Australian citizens the one on the bottom.

13 Responses to Secret photo of Australian Greens Policy Development Committee meeting

  1. mh
    #2665567, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:57 am

    That’s a libertarian on all fours telling the other one that he believes in an individual-rights protecting government.

  2. Buccaneer
    #2665579, posted on March 20, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Once the Greens supporters realise the only function left for their party is to make the ALP look sane, they’ll all wheel their barrow of shite somewhere else

  3. Rayvic
    #2665588, posted on March 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Wishful thinking on your part, Buccaneer.

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2665616, posted on March 20, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Workcover!workcover! Where are you comrades?.come and see this for allahs sake!
    Surely a breach of safety rules ,in all my years in the building industry I never saw the likes of this ,even in horseplay . Has to be agin the law .

  5. Up The Workers!
    #2665621, posted on March 20, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Times must be tight indeed.

    Once upon a time, the A.T.O. would at least leave you with the shirt on your back.

  6. RobK
    #2665640, posted on March 20, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    They have tressles a plenty and all the safety gear.
    As always it helps if you know what you are doing.

  7. JohnA
    #2665691, posted on March 20, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    A well-composed image – commencing from the left, progressively (sic!) getting worse, with the end result of ruining the subject…

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2665695, posted on March 20, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Fake News.
    No Hi-Vis.

  9. pbw
    #2665698, posted on March 20, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    …and, the guy on the bottom isn’t wearing ear muffs.

  10. RobK
    #2665704, posted on March 20, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    …and, the guy on the bottom isn’t wearing ear muffs.
    Yeah, but he just moves forward a bit as the wind rushes up his arsen so he’s not really close enough to require acoustic attenuation apparatus.

  11. Gengis
    #2665764, posted on March 20, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Well I’i be buggered.

  12. struth
    #2665775, posted on March 20, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    NO HI VIZ NO HI VIZ………..there could be an accident!!

    Close the place down.

  13. H B Bear
    #2665808, posted on March 20, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Greenfilth would use a hand saw.

