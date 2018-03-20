Secret photo of Australian Greens Policy Development Committee meeting

Test run of latest tax policy from Australian Greens.
Actor performing ATO role is the one holding the tool.
Actor representing Australian citizens the one on the bottom.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Australia doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a vote-buying expenditure problem.
That’s a libertarian on all fours telling the other one that he believes in an individual-rights protecting government.
Once the Greens supporters realise the only function left for their party is to make the ALP look sane, they’ll all wheel their barrow of shite somewhere else
Wishful thinking on your part, Buccaneer.
Workcover!workcover! Where are you comrades?.come and see this for allahs sake!
Surely a breach of safety rules ,in all my years in the building industry I never saw the likes of this ,even in horseplay . Has to be agin the law .
Times must be tight indeed.
Once upon a time, the A.T.O. would at least leave you with the shirt on your back.
They have tressles a plenty and all the safety gear.
As always it helps if you know what you are doing.
A well-composed image – commencing from the left, progressively (sic!) getting worse, with the end result of ruining the subject…
Fake News.
No Hi-Vis.
…and, the guy on the bottom isn’t wearing ear muffs.
Yeah, but he just moves forward a bit as the wind rushes up his arsen so he’s not really close enough to require acoustic attenuation apparatus.
Well I’i be buggered.
NO HI VIZ NO HI VIZ………..there could be an accident!!
Close the place down.
Greenfilth would use a hand saw.