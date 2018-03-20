TV bleg

Posted on 9:38 pm, March 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

So I’m going to be travelling extensively over the next couple of months and need to know what tv series I should be watching. I prefer to binge watch shows.

At the moment I have finished watching:

  • Gomorrah seasons 1&2: An Italian gangster series with subtitles. Highly recommended. Will be watching season 3 in the next two weeks.
  • Billions season 1: Corrupt US Attorney v Libertarian hedge fund owner. Awesome. Will be watching season 2 asap – season 3 starts end of the month on Stan (I don’t have Stan so will have to wait for another long flight) and huge wrap around advert on the AFR this morning.
  • Ballers seasons 1,2 & 3. Easy watching on a plane while downing your 5th or 6th Jack Daniels on the rocks (don’t get me started on QANTAS not having scotch on their flights anymore).
  •  Altered Carbon season 1: Science fiction detective story. Loved it. I had read the books and the first season, while slightly different, should please the fans.
  • The Expanse season 1: Science Fiction thriller type thing. Read the first book of the series but not sufficiently intrigued to read any of the others. Watched first season that covers about 3/4 of the first book. Still not hooked on the series.
  •  The American House of Cards seasons 1&2: Political corruption story with Kevin Spacey. I have enjoyed the first two seasons but now with Spacey having been sacked I’m not keen to proceed as the story probably won’t end well.
  • Silicon Valley season 4: Cute. Easy watching on a plane …

Okay. So what am I missing? What are the must watch shows out there that I have yet to discover?

This entry was posted in Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to TV bleg

  1. J-man
    #2666196, posted on March 20, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Occupied season 1 and 2 has just been released on netflix

    If you have not seen The OA, get on it

    Travellers was pretty good

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2666201, posted on March 20, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Black Sails.
    Pirates are God.

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2666207, posted on March 20, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Black Mirror.

    Hard Sun.

    Vice Principals.

  5. Diesal
    #2666209, posted on March 20, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Vikings is ok, gets a bit PC as it progresses but is interesting enough. Somewhat based on historical figures.

  6. Terry W. Colvin
    #2666210, posted on March 20, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    The Walking Dead is ending Season 8 and continue killing zombies who for some
    reason remind me of the American one party political system. The Democrats and
    Republicans point fingers at each other, refuse to compromise, and are begging for
    a Tom Clancy novel scenario.

    Terry W. Colvin
    ( a few miles south of Hua Hin, Thailand )
    .
    .
    .

  7. John Constantine
    #2666214, posted on March 20, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Constantine.

  9. PoliticoNT
    #2666226, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Berlin Station – imperfect, but enjoyable. Hector DeJean is one for the ages. [SBS On Demand]
    Strike Back – Season 1 is pretty much stand alone (with Richard Armitage in the lead), then changes over to a two hander (Sullivan Stapleton, and Philip Winchester) – gun fights, girls, spies – what’s not to like? [DVD or cable]
    Navy Seals – Surprisingly mature, character-based action-drama [Channel 10 at 10pm, Sunday]
    SIX – More Navy Seals, even better than the Channel 10 series [SBS On Demand]
    Homeland – it’s surprising how many people haven’t watched this. Seasons 1-3 need to be taken as a single arc. The last ten minutes of the last episode of season 3 is some of the best television I’ve ever seen. Season 4 is a stand alone and probably the best of all (7 seasons). Things go a bit downhill after that, but it’s Homeland, I can’t not watch it. [Cable, DVD, SBS on Demand]
    Political Animals – six episode Warner Brother miniseries starring Sigourney Weaver and Ciaran Hands. Way under the radar. Worth a look. [DVD, Cable?]

  10. a happy little debunker
    #2666230, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Westworld (season 2) starts April 22nd.

    The Orville develops nicely into a less preachy version of earlier Star Treks.

  11. CuperMario
    #2666243, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Naval Ravikant recommends Rick and Morty, Black Mirror. SJ Cat, above, also recommends Black Mirror, so there must be something to it… 🙂

  12. chrism
    #2666245, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Babylon Berlin is utterly fantastic – the theme is quite catchy – zu asche zu staub
    The Bureau (des Legends)
    The Bridge (Scandinavian version)

  13. IRFM
    #2666246, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Suits – abundant commercial law – great scripts; some of the stars are well known

  14. C.L.
    #2666254, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    I haven’t seen or heard of any TV series mentioned in the post or thread, excepting House of Cards. I heard of that when Kevin Spacey was axed.

  15. notafan
    #2666255, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    French police dramas Braquo and Spirals.

    HBO series ‘The Night Of’

    And of course, Walker Texas Ranger.

  16. Roger W
    #2666259, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games, on SBS On Demand – French take, set in the late 1950’s, very amusing.
    6 episodes so far.

  17. md
    #2666262, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    I agree, IRFM. Suits is good value. Season 1 was the best. In Season 7 it started to get a little soppy. Too much personal relationships stuff and not enough legal battles.

    Also, try Better Call Saul. BUT you have to watch Breaking Bad first. Also, you will find that Season 1 drags a bit and is a bit weird. But stick with it. In Season 2 it hits its stride and is very entertaining. Like so many of the US shows the actors absolutely perfect for their roles and do their job brilliantly.

    Both BB and BCS are of the “little guy the world is crapping on turns the tables and makes good” genre.

  18. Mark
    #2666269, posted on March 20, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Westworld
    Dark Matter
    Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
    Phillip K Dick’s Electric Dreams
    Gracepoint

  22. Clam Chowdah
    #2666287, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    It’s a few years old but if you haven’t seen it, “Justified”.

  23. Ooh Honey Honey
    #2666288, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Rick and Morty
    The Big Les Show
    The Mike Nolan Show
    Xavier Renegade Angel

  25. Grumbles
    #2666295, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    I must recommend “The Good Place” as a great new comedy, there’s 2 seasons to watch. It’s a funny take on the afterlife with Ted Danson.

    Others already mentioned that I agree with; Black Mirror & Westworld

  26. Driftforge
    #2666296, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Currently watching Hogan’s Heroes, Season 2 (of 6?)

    Simple joys.

  27. GoTiges
    #2666303, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    +1 for Homeland, +1 for Westworld.
    Also Fargo 1+2 were excellent. Season 3 okay but not as good as the first 2.

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #2666304, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    “Yes Minister” and “Yes Prime Minister”
    Nothing changes.

  29. Marcus
    #2666308, posted on March 20, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Fringe
    The Good Wife
    Killjoys
    The Blacklist

  30. JC
    #2666310, posted on March 21, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Just finished watching 7 Seconds about a cop who kills a black kid in a car accident. The story is about he and his seedy partners then try to cover it up. Not bad.

  31. MPH
    #2666313, posted on March 21, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Law and Order UK if you can find it – leaves the US version for dead (pardon the pun)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *