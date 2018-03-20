So I’m going to be travelling extensively over the next couple of months and need to know what tv series I should be watching. I prefer to binge watch shows.

At the moment I have finished watching:

Gomorrah seasons 1&2: An Italian gangster series with subtitles. Highly recommended. Will be watching season 3 in the next two weeks.

Billions season 1: Corrupt US Attorney v Libertarian hedge fund owner. Awesome. Will be watching season 2 asap – season 3 starts end of the month on Stan (I don’t have Stan so will have to wait for another long flight) and huge wrap around advert on the AFR this morning.

Ballers seasons 1,2 & 3. Easy watching on a plane while downing your 5th or 6th Jack Daniels on the rocks (don’t get me started on QANTAS not having scotch on their flights anymore).

Altered Carbon season 1: Science fiction detective story. Loved it. I had read the books and the first season, while slightly different, should please the fans.

The Expanse season 1: Science Fiction thriller type thing. Read the first book of the series but not sufficiently intrigued to read any of the others. Watched first season that covers about 3/4 of the first book. Still not hooked on the series.

The American House of Cards seasons 1&2: Political corruption story with Kevin Spacey. I have enjoyed the first two seasons but now with Spacey having been sacked I’m not keen to proceed as the story probably won’t end well.

Silicon Valley season 4: Cute. Easy watching on a plane …

Okay. So what am I missing? What are the must watch shows out there that I have yet to discover?