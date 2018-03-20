So I’m going to be travelling extensively over the next couple of months and need to know what tv series I should be watching. I prefer to binge watch shows.
At the moment I have finished watching:
- Gomorrah seasons 1&2: An Italian gangster series with subtitles. Highly recommended. Will be watching season 3 in the next two weeks.
- Billions season 1: Corrupt US Attorney v Libertarian hedge fund owner. Awesome. Will be watching season 2 asap – season 3 starts end of the month on Stan (I don’t have Stan so will have to wait for another long flight) and huge wrap around advert on the AFR this morning.
- Ballers seasons 1,2 & 3. Easy watching on a plane while downing your 5th or 6th Jack Daniels on the rocks (don’t get me started on QANTAS not having scotch on their flights anymore).
- Altered Carbon season 1: Science fiction detective story. Loved it. I had read the books and the first season, while slightly different, should please the fans.
- The Expanse season 1: Science Fiction thriller type thing. Read the first book of the series but not sufficiently intrigued to read any of the others. Watched first season that covers about 3/4 of the first book. Still not hooked on the series.
- The American House of Cards seasons 1&2: Political corruption story with Kevin Spacey. I have enjoyed the first two seasons but now with Spacey having been sacked I’m not keen to proceed as the story probably won’t end well.
- Silicon Valley season 4: Cute. Easy watching on a plane …
Okay. So what am I missing? What are the must watch shows out there that I have yet to discover?
Occupied season 1 and 2 has just been released on netflix
If you have not seen The OA, get on it
Travellers was pretty good
Japan – AK Bingo
Black Sails.
Pirates are God.
Black Mirror.
Hard Sun.
Vice Principals.
Vikings is ok, gets a bit PC as it progresses but is interesting enough. Somewhat based on historical figures.
The Walking Dead is ending Season 8 and continue killing zombies who for some
reason remind me of the American one party political system. The Democrats and
Republicans point fingers at each other, refuse to compromise, and are begging for
a Tom Clancy novel scenario.
Terry W. Colvin
( a few miles south of Hua Hin, Thailand )
.
.
.
Constantine.
I enjoyed this.
Berlin Station – imperfect, but enjoyable. Hector DeJean is one for the ages. [SBS On Demand]
Strike Back – Season 1 is pretty much stand alone (with Richard Armitage in the lead), then changes over to a two hander (Sullivan Stapleton, and Philip Winchester) – gun fights, girls, spies – what’s not to like? [DVD or cable]
Navy Seals – Surprisingly mature, character-based action-drama [Channel 10 at 10pm, Sunday]
SIX – More Navy Seals, even better than the Channel 10 series [SBS On Demand]
Homeland – it’s surprising how many people haven’t watched this. Seasons 1-3 need to be taken as a single arc. The last ten minutes of the last episode of season 3 is some of the best television I’ve ever seen. Season 4 is a stand alone and probably the best of all (7 seasons). Things go a bit downhill after that, but it’s Homeland, I can’t not watch it. [Cable, DVD, SBS on Demand]
Political Animals – six episode Warner Brother miniseries starring Sigourney Weaver and Ciaran Hands. Way under the radar. Worth a look. [DVD, Cable?]
Westworld (season 2) starts April 22nd.
The Orville develops nicely into a less preachy version of earlier Star Treks.
Naval Ravikant recommends Rick and Morty, Black Mirror. SJ Cat, above, also recommends Black Mirror, so there must be something to it… 🙂
Babylon Berlin is utterly fantastic – the theme is quite catchy – zu asche zu staub
The Bureau (des Legends)
The Bridge (Scandinavian version)
Suits – abundant commercial law – great scripts; some of the stars are well known
I haven’t seen or heard of any TV series mentioned in the post or thread, excepting House of Cards. I heard of that when Kevin Spacey was axed.
French police dramas Braquo and Spirals.
HBO series ‘The Night Of’
And of course, Walker Texas Ranger.
Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games, on SBS On Demand – French take, set in the late 1950’s, very amusing.
6 episodes so far.
I agree, IRFM. Suits is good value. Season 1 was the best. In Season 7 it started to get a little soppy. Too much personal relationships stuff and not enough legal battles.
Also, try Better Call Saul. BUT you have to watch Breaking Bad first. Also, you will find that Season 1 drags a bit and is a bit weird. But stick with it. In Season 2 it hits its stride and is very entertaining. Like so many of the US shows the actors absolutely perfect for their roles and do their job brilliantly.
Both BB and BCS are of the “little guy the world is crapping on turns the tables and makes good” genre.
Westworld
Dark Matter
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Phillip K Dick’s Electric Dreams
Gracepoint
Westworld
The Durrells.
Married with Children.
It’s a few years old but if you haven’t seen it, “Justified”.
Rick and Morty
The Big Les Show
The Mike Nolan Show
Xavier Renegade Angel
MKR (runs)
I must recommend “The Good Place” as a great new comedy, there’s 2 seasons to watch. It’s a funny take on the afterlife with Ted Danson.
Others already mentioned that I agree with; Black Mirror & Westworld
Currently watching Hogan’s Heroes, Season 2 (of 6?)
Simple joys.
+1 for Homeland, +1 for Westworld.
Also Fargo 1+2 were excellent. Season 3 okay but not as good as the first 2.
“Yes Minister” and “Yes Prime Minister”
Nothing changes.
Fringe
The Good Wife
Killjoys
The Blacklist
Just finished watching 7 Seconds about a cop who kills a black kid in a car accident. The story is about he and his seedy partners then try to cover it up. Not bad.
Law and Order UK if you can find it – leaves the US version for dead (pardon the pun)