What do you get when you mix green and red?
If you are a painter, you get brown. Depending on the balance of green and red, you get shades of faecal hue.
If you are a food scientist, you get a watermelon. But none of this genetically modified business. You get watermelon with the seeds.
If you are a policy wonk, you get a mining tax, a carbon tax and a range of other pseudo socialist policies. The stuff you would expect and in fact got with a Labor-Green coalition government that was the Gillard Government.
If you are a political scientist, you get the Nick Xenophon Team – NXT – sometimes known as SA Pest, sorry Best. A political party of clowns and claim, of stunts but no substance.
In one of the more delusional post election interviews, the leader of the SA Pest Party, the Hon. Nick Xenophon was interviewed on Your ABC. He blamed Labor. He blamed the Liberals. He blamed the unions. He blamed the Hotels Association. He even claimed that the Hotels Association was the equivalent of the National Rifle Association in the US. The only thing he did not blame was the vibe of the thing.
Did he blame his performance, his policies or his candidates? Nope. His kingdom for a mirror.
The big question is who will cater the post election party? If it was 12 KFC nuggets for his date with Jacqui Lambie may be McDonalds will be invited to tender.
But interestingly also, Xenophon stated that his political hero was Jerry Brown, the current Governor of California.
For those either old enough to remember or curious enough to know, it was Jerry Brown in 1980 who tried to drag the already progressive and incompetent administration of President Jimmy Carter to the left. Brown, running as a democrat tried to run against a incumbent Democratic President only to be gazumped by an even more progressive candidate in Ted Kennedy. On the plus side, this made the path for Ronald Reagan even clearer to become President in 1981.
Not to suggest that Jay Whetherall is Jimmy Carter and Steven Marshall is Ronald Reagan. But we can dream.
Old Nick is sounding like Hillary.
Im with you on this one Sparty .
The X Party policy on energy was to push 50% renewbulls.
Completely bonkers.
In other words they are a pack of lefties situated roughly between the mainstream ALP and the Greens on the political spectrum.
And he has the hide to claim to be centrist.
Xenophon obviously doesn’t know much about California’s Governor Brown, who is a wealthy oil-man from way back and son of a past Governor of California. Both were Democrats in name only… in truth, they were lining their own pockets via sale of gas and oil and the forced early shutdown of California’s nuclear power plants, which are being replaced in the market not by solar or wind, but by gas turbines and their resulting CO2 emissions.
I wonder if anyone has done the calculations to determine at what point (% of ruinables and real energy deliverables) does Australia’s industry effectively stop?
Nick might want to write a book – What Happened
Are you sure that sentence came out right?
Because, to me, the fact that they were lining their own pockets makes them quintessential Democrats.
“What do you get when you mix green and red?”
If you are a theatrical lighting tech, you get a “sort-of” YELLOW tinge, depending on the purity of the lamp source and the exact colour of the red and green ‘gels”. This is “additive” mixing of colours.
Mixing paints / pigments is “subtractive”.
This brings to mind the old joke:
Q. “What goes “red, green. red, green, red, green, brownish?”
A. “A frog in a blender”.
Back to additive light-colour mixing: If you then add “blue” light, you get WHITE light!!
Oh, NOSE!! Shock! Horror!. But wait!! Just to be inclusive, we also have “black” light, i.e. “ultra-violet”.
However, in politics, as in painting, mixing red and green will surely get you BROWN (shirts).
What do you get when you mix green and red?
You get “Watermelon” – the would-be evil-doer who has now been comprehensively beaten by Batman, 6 times in succession!
Can we get stuck into the grattan institute and that wally eslake over this imputation tax. Expropriation should be called out?
If you’re a railway train driver, you get a medium speed route, route-clearance for at least two block lengths.
Mate, he’s a lawyer. It’s not something they do.
Don’t ever vote for a lawyer.
They’re all lawyers!
in politics, as in painting, mixing red and green will surely get you BROWN (shirts).
Liberty quote?
Spartacus, lawtradespersons are the problem ,never the solution . First year law teaches them how to tell the most ridiculous lie without turning a hair ,when medical and engineering students are learning the basics of their future profession ,they are learning to deal with crooks by being as bad as they are ,an affinity that lasts forever . It is said the trade started with priests who were defrocked for criminality ,hasn’t changed a lot has it ? It should be in the constitution that criminals and lawtradespersons are barred from political office ,things would really improve then .
You will all notice I am using “lawtradespersons “ ,political correctness is infectious innit?
Luckily slumlord Mr X has something to fall back on not just his two parliamentary pensions.
But he is! Midway between the left ALP and the far left Greens. Can you get more centrist than that?
Very good, Jonathan Swift on lawyers:
“My Lawyer being practiced almost from his Cradle in defending Falsehood; is quite out of his Element when he would be an Advocate for Justice, which as an Office unnatural, he always attempts with great Awkwardness if not with Ill-will”.