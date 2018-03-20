What do you get when you mix green and red?

If you are a painter, you get brown. Depending on the balance of green and red, you get shades of faecal hue.

If you are a food scientist, you get a watermelon. But none of this genetically modified business. You get watermelon with the seeds.

If you are a policy wonk, you get a mining tax, a carbon tax and a range of other pseudo socialist policies. The stuff you would expect and in fact got with a Labor-Green coalition government that was the Gillard Government.

If you are a political scientist, you get the Nick Xenophon Team – NXT – sometimes known as SA Pest, sorry Best. A political party of clowns and claim, of stunts but no substance.

In one of the more delusional post election interviews, the leader of the SA Pest Party, the Hon. Nick Xenophon was interviewed on Your ABC. He blamed Labor. He blamed the Liberals. He blamed the unions. He blamed the Hotels Association. He even claimed that the Hotels Association was the equivalent of the National Rifle Association in the US. The only thing he did not blame was the vibe of the thing.

Did he blame his performance, his policies or his candidates? Nope. His kingdom for a mirror.

The big question is who will cater the post election party? If it was 12 KFC nuggets for his date with Jacqui Lambie may be McDonalds will be invited to tender.

But interestingly also, Xenophon stated that his political hero was Jerry Brown, the current Governor of California.

For those either old enough to remember or curious enough to know, it was Jerry Brown in 1980 who tried to drag the already progressive and incompetent administration of President Jimmy Carter to the left. Brown, running as a democrat tried to run against a incumbent Democratic President only to be gazumped by an even more progressive candidate in Ted Kennedy. On the plus side, this made the path for Ronald Reagan even clearer to become President in 1981.

Not to suggest that Jay Whetherall is Jimmy Carter and Steven Marshall is Ronald Reagan. But we can dream.

