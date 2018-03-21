From the Victorian Ombudsman’s Report

Clause 9 of the Members’ Guide prohibits the use of Electorate Officers for the Member’s ‘political or party duties’

45. Nineteen ALP Members of the 57th Parliament breached this provision by employing 18 Field Organisers as casual Electorate Officers, whose time-sheets indicated they were performing Electorate Officer duties when they were in fact engaging in political or party activities on those dates. These Members were:

Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)

Beattie, Elizabeth

Carbines, Anthony

D’Ambrosio, Liliana

Eren, John

Helper, Jochen

Pakula, Martin

Pandazopoulos, John

Thomson, Marsha

Legislative Council (57th Parliament)

Broad, Candy

Elasmar, Nazih

Jennings, Gavin

Leane, Shaun

Lenders, John

Lewis, Margaret

Mikakos, Jenny

Somyurek, Adem

Tarlamis, Lee

Tee, Brian

Viney, Matthew

…

Clause 8 of the Members’ Guide prohibits transfers of the Electorate Office and Communication Budget

48. Where Field Organisers were assigned to districts where the ALP candidate for election was a sitting Member of Parliament but not the Member signing their time-sheets, the Field Organisers’ work was paid for in part from another Member’s Electorate Office and Communication Budget. This breach applied to the following Members:

Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)

D’Ambrosio, Liliana

Eren, John

Helper, Jochen

Pandazopoulos, John

Thomson, Marsha

Legislative Council (57th Parliament)

Broad, Candy

Elasmar, Nazih

Lewis, Margaret

Mikakos, Jenny

Somyurek, Adem

…

Eight Members of Parliament signed time-sheets authorising payments to eight Field Organisers assigned to work in Legislative Assembly districts where the candidate for election in 2014 was not a sitting Member of Parliament. These Members were:

Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)

Beattie, Elizabeth

Pakula, Martin

Legislative Council (57th Parliament)

Jennings, Gavin

Leane, Shaun

Lenders, John

Tarlamis, Lee

Tee Brian

Viney, Matthew

…

Clause 8.2.2 of the Members’ Guide prohibits the use of a retiring Member of Parliament’s budget to communicate on behalf of a new candidate

50. Between March and November 2014, seven retiring Members authorised payments in circumstances where those Field Organisers were not performing duties for their nominating Member. These now-retired Members were:

Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)

Beattie, Elizabeth

Helper, Jochen

Pandazopoulos, John

Legislative Council (57th Parliament)

Broad, Candy

Lenders, John

Lewis, Margaret

Viney, Matthew