From the Victorian Ombudsman’s Report

Clause 9 of the Members’ Guide prohibits the use of Electorate Officers for the Member’s ‘political or party duties’
45. Nineteen ALP Members of the 57th Parliament breached this provision by employing 18 Field Organisers as casual Electorate Officers, whose time-sheets indicated they were performing Electorate Officer duties when they were in fact engaging in political or party activities on those dates. These Members were:
Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)
Beattie, Elizabeth
Carbines, Anthony
D’Ambrosio, Liliana
Eren, John
Helper, Jochen
Pakula, Martin
Pandazopoulos, John
Thomson, Marsha
Legislative Council (57th Parliament)
Broad, Candy
Elasmar, Nazih
Jennings, Gavin
Leane, Shaun
Lenders, John
Lewis, Margaret
Mikakos, Jenny
Somyurek, Adem
Tarlamis, Lee
Tee, Brian
Viney, Matthew
Clause 8 of the Members’ Guide prohibits transfers of the Electorate Office and Communication Budget
48. Where Field Organisers were assigned to districts where the ALP candidate for election was a sitting Member of Parliament but not the Member signing their time-sheets, the Field Organisers’ work was paid for in part from another Member’s Electorate Office and Communication Budget. This breach applied to the following Members:
Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)
D’Ambrosio, Liliana
Eren, John
Helper, Jochen
Pandazopoulos, John
Thomson, Marsha
Legislative Council (57th Parliament)
Broad, Candy
Elasmar, Nazih
Lewis, Margaret
Mikakos, Jenny
Somyurek, Adem
Eight Members of Parliament signed time-sheets authorising payments to eight Field Organisers assigned to work in Legislative Assembly districts where the candidate for election in 2014 was not a sitting Member of Parliament. These Members were:
Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)
Beattie, Elizabeth
Pakula, Martin
Legislative Council (57th Parliament)
Jennings, Gavin
Leane, Shaun
Lenders, John
Tarlamis, Lee
Tee Brian
Viney, Matthew
Clause 8.2.2 of the Members’ Guide prohibits the use of a retiring Member of Parliament’s budget to communicate on behalf of a new candidate
50. Between March and November 2014, seven retiring Members authorised payments in circumstances where those Field Organisers were not performing duties for their nominating Member. These now-retired Members were:
Legislative Assembly (57th Parliament)
Beattie, Elizabeth
Helper, Jochen
Pandazopoulos, John
Legislative Council (57th Parliament)
Broad, Candy
Lenders, John
Lewis, Margaret
Viney, Matthew
Report can be downloaded here.
Read the recommendations and weep.
Recommendation 1 Revise the limitations in the Members’ Guide on Electorate Officer duties to:
1.1 remove the prohibition on political activity but emphasise the prohibition on party-specific activity
1.2 provide guidance and examples to Members about the types of activities which Electorate Officers may not be directed to perform
1.3 include a statement about the effect of section 30(4) of the Parliamentary Administration Act 2005 (Vic) (see Recommendation 2).
Recommendation 2 Review section 30(4) of the Parliamentary Administration Act.
Recommendation 3 Ensure the proposed Parliamentary Integrity Adviser has a training and guidance function that is appropriately supported by the Department of Parliamentary Services.
Recommendation 4 Adopt the recommendation of the Hazell Review to create a separate allowances and entitlements handbook, publicly available and kept up to date.
Recommendation 5 The Department of Parliamentary Services review current pooling arrangements and propose guidance for the consideration of the Presiding Officers.
Recommendation 6 Establish clear investigative capacity and pathways to refer alleged misuses of parliamentary resources for examination by an independent agency as appropriate, with information available on Parliament’s website.
Why not recommend that those individuals who falsified time sheets be referred to Victoria Police? Why not recommend that members of parliament not be paid allowances at all but rather receive a fully taxable payment and then all deductions and office expenses etc. are administered by the ATO?
Wouldn’t happen in NSW… or would it?
I have no reason to believe that this behaviour stops at state borders.
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
A slightly more critical assessment than a severely resounding application of the disciplinary wet lettuce leaf ..
Unanswerable questions, well put.
ALP follows different rules. And voters accept ALP.
That’s a real pigs breakfast you have made of the MPs involved. Better have another try so everybody knows EXACTLY who the rorting idiots are.
From Dan Andrews:
If Andrews is so keen to apologise, why did he spend $1 million of taxpayers’ money trying to stop the investigation? Has the ALP repaid that $1 million? I don’t think so.
How can anyone accept an apology from a man who has tried (but failed) to prevent an investigation? This is a scandal beyond the pale and the Government should fall over this.
Better still rather than give them a deduction. Call it a rebate so bill can take it away. Oh sorry they are probably unionists.
“Why not recommend that those individuals who falsified time sheets be referred to Victoria Police? Why not recommend that members of parliament not be paid allowances at all but rather receive a fully taxable payment and then all deductions and office expenses etc. are administered by the ATO?”
Why not indeed. Of course that would require action from a decent, honest, honorable government. So Victorian voters need to provide one of those after ensuring that they will, immediately after being elected, initiate the necessary action. In addition the new government should pursue the Labor Party for a refund of the $1.4 million that was spent by the Andrews Government in tring to shut down the investigation by the Ombudsman.
Why do the Victoriastani Liars need to defraud taxpayers when they have the United Firefighters Union and the ambos using public assets as political advertising during election campaigns anyway?
And with the most piss-weak Opposition in the country are still only at 52-48 TPP.
I’m curious, what did taliban dan the cfmeu man know, and when did he know it?
…so Andrews thinks every thing is hunky dory because…
“The full amount has been repaid by the Victorian branch of the Australian Labor Party.”
Well…NO, there is still the amount of 1 Million $$ of taxpayers money the Andrews Government used to pay for trying to stop the investigation in the first place. That money needs to be repaid as well.
So questions remain as to why the Government tried to stop the investigation, and what & when did it know about the rorts.
So over these smarmy, thieving, deceptive politicians from all sides. So much scrutiny will be necessary in all future elections.
Under my rules each offender would be fined $500,000 to come out of family assets and a term of not less than five years at hard labour ,nit labor. The party would be fined $100,00 for rach offending member . The offenders would also be barred from politics for life , the minister responsibile for finance and the premier would both be fined $500,000 and barred from politics for life the old “the buck stops here “rule . I am sure this would be a salutory lesson to the failures who inhabit the corruption filled political spectrum .
Disgusting unethical swine that attempted the lie, rort and steal taxpayers funds to keep their snouts in the trough. Words fail my ability to describe my contempt for these grubs.
But he said sorry. The power of the apology is without limit, but only for these scum. Some people might call this fraud.
Will the pathetic Lieborals and other opposition ‘patries’ actually make any significant headway with this? I very much doubt it.
No reference to the report on the ABC site as yet, that i could find.
Corruption without penalty. It’s not unheard of in these parts.
It’s only taxpayers money. The Victoriastani’s had already voted to spend $1bn not to build a road.
Hard to have too much sympathy for them.
This alleges that some of the Victorian Labor MPs are criminals.
They should be referred to the Victoria Police for action.
The Andrews government allocated and authorised the spending of a further $1m of public funds on legal action to try to stop the investigation into, and prevent publication of, the misuse of Electorate Officers for political purposes.
Because the Andrews government at a high level authorised the Electorate Officers misuse in the first place, they knew they were authorising the spending of further public funds on legal action to defend actions that were breaches of procedures.
The legal expenses have also been used for an improper purpose, and should be refunded by the ALP organisers to the state.
“Read the recommendations and weep.” What did you expect? Politicians believe that they are above the law and not servants to the public. Draining of the Swamp should start immediately.
It’s Labor, so the Ombudswoman and Their ABC_TASS have gone into full damage control. Because it’s Labor, it will be yesterday’s news by this evening; not to be covered. The Victoriastanis won’t even know that it happened.
In 2015, when the Herald Sun newspaper first published details about the likely rort of parliamentary funds during the state election (which, in turn, preceeded the Ombudsman’s investigation) Dan the Man flatly denied the report.
As part of his initial defence Dan said that if any rules had been broken then he would accept full responsibility for the actions of his government’s representatives.
Surely some enterprising journo can remind Dan of his undertaking from back then, and politely suggest that he should “fall on his sword”.
Reimbursing the necessary funds and then adopting a “Move along folks, nothing to see here” attitude doesn’t wash with most of the free thinking electorate.
Those commentators above saying refer them to the police, You can do that because they are misusing public money which is an offense but probably the police will take no action. The Ombudsman has more clout but politicians can still advise the police to take no action. What is needed is an Act of Parliament similar to the Qld. public Sector Ethics Act which applies to all persons included the State, Division 1 (3)
Better still would be to have Citizen Initiated Referenda as in Switzerland and recall all the politicians named (should easily get a majority) and pass a law that all involved in this situation and any future are fined heavily and barred from any public sector position including representation in parliament. Australia needs to move to direct democracy.
Doesn’t matter to shifty Dan and his union mates, they don’t have any opposition at all and will win the next election. Come to think of it Victoria hasn’t had a decent Liberal opposition or government since Kennett got the boot. He got the boot for his hubris not for what he did. Why are the Libs so piss weak at every level?
I don’t care about the measly $300k or even the $1m. Why should the election results stand if one side cheated?
That’s where the problem is. Even those calling for justice only want repayments and sackings. It’s always….ALWAYS 2 steps back, half step forward.
A just correction would involve paying back monies, losing seats, going to jail for perpetrators and others for aiding and abetting and a new election called.
I tolchoose that Australia was fvcked, and no amount of trimming around the edges will fix it.
I’ll be voting for Dan the Man at the next election now that I’m back in Melbourne. We might as well get the whole thing over and done with instead of delaying by electing interim Liberal Governments.
I’d be very careful what I wished for. There is a reason why the American Founders were very careful not to establish a full democracy. They were afraid of the tyranny of the majority.
Look at California. Every election there is some sort of a citizen initiated referenda. Almost all are from activist types who happen to be environazis or socialist marxists. Others are too busy working.
Citizen Initiated Referenda in Australia will mean the acceleration of Greens policies. Get Up types would be dancing in the streets.
There may even be an offence under Victorian criminal law in not referring the various reports of falsified time sheets to Victoria Police.
Bollards protecting the Victorian parliament building must be removed by some enterprising Victorian taxpayers and mad moozleys must make good use of some 4 wheel drives.
Australia might well be a shit hole but Victoria is a shit lake.
Don’t the falsified time sheets represent fraud and or Obtaining property by deception ?
Silly me, I know VICPOL still busy on Operation Get Pell.
Not even spare change compared to the rorts from the “well pay you after we win” Premier.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/firefighters-union-demand-30-per-cent-pay-rise-from-daniel-andrews-government/news-story/68816e8e4a5ecda140eb9f047dfb3f40
UPDATE: A MAJOR public sector union critical to Daniel Andrews’ election triumph has demanded a pay rise of more than 30 per cent over the next three years in a log of claims that would cost taxpayers more than $1.5 billion.
The United Firefighters Union has presented the Country Fire Authority with its latest demands for a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement, which include pay increases of 9.7 per cent a year for the next three years.
A source within the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said it was expecting a similar demand from the UFU.
The union also demands that any firefighter working more than 20 minutes’ overtime be paid for a full day, and that firefighters be exempt from paying the Fire Services Levy and be able to use public transport free.
A CFA firefighter with three years’ service is currently paid around $70,000 a year. There were at least 750 career firefighters as of last June.
That the rotting carcass of the Libs didnt fight back against this corruption tells you just how hard they will fight that one.
Victorian Police are probably too busy working on all those charges for the unionists referred to them by the Heydon Royal Commission.
Oh wait they aren’t too busy are they? According to the Herald Sun they’ve told the Feds they can’t be bothered charging any of them, or something. I wish I could find otherwise but apart from that article there’s nothing I can see happening.
If Vicplod won’t charge unionists with large files of evidence against them I don’t like the chances of Victorian ALP creepy crawlies being charged. Welcome to Chicago of the 1920s.
LEftist see this as a problem only because they got caught. The outcome always justifies the means for the left.
Criminals.
And watch the ALP voted back with an increased majority at the next Victorian state election.
Sections of the electorate seem to demonstrate a level of stupidity/masochism that defies comprehension.
According to Dr Fred…
You are too harsh. I would let them go. After filleting, just like trout.