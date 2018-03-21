In Ken We Trust

Dr Kenneth Ross “Ken” Henry AC is the former Secretary of the Commonwealth Treasury.

With the exception of stints as an adviser to Paul Keating (as Treasurer) and as Australia’s representative to the OECD, Dr Henry’s entire “executive” career was spent in the Australian Public Service (Treasury).

In 2007-08, Dr Henry’s made a significant contribution to economic theory with the Henry Doctrine; the doctrine of “go hard, go early, go household” which laid the foundations for Rudd–Swan policies including $900 cheques, cash for clunkers and pink bats.

Not long after retiring from Treasury, Dr Henry was appointed to the boards of the National Australia Bank (NAB) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Dr Henry has since become the Chairman of NAB.

Dr Henry sits comfortably with his NAB Chairman remuneration ($790,000 in FY17), his ASX Director remuneration ($255,000 in FY17) and his public service pension (last reported Treasury salary was $600,000 and his pension would be a proportion of that).

So in summary, the bulk of Dr Henry’s professional career has been in the public service and in oligopolistic (NAB) and monopolistic (ASX) businesses. This is the prism from which Dr Henry sees the world – where the state meets state monopoly capitalism.

It is from this comfortable and lofty vantage, where competition and risk are theoretical but not actual that Dr Henry laments “a decade-long failure to ­deliver meaningful tax reform“.

But the timing of this call is also quite interesting. In 2007, Dr Henry received the highest Australia Day Honours award , the Companion in the Order of Australia for:

Yep. 11 years after receiving his award for services to tax policy he claims the last 10 years were wasted. Oh and let’s not forget his 2010 tax review in the middle of those wasted 10 years. Dr Henry also suggested:

that if it (business) wants to be “taken seriously” in the debate over company tax cuts, it will have to adopt a new role in society that includes a social ­compact.

Spartacus was not sure what a social compact was so he asked Dr Google who replied:

an implicit agreement among the members of a society to cooperate for social benefits, for example by sacrificing some individual freedom for state protection.

Assuming this is what Dr Henry meant by social compact, was he really suggesting that business sacrifice for state protection? And in the context of tax policy, what does state protection mean? I wonder what kind of businesses get state protection? 2 spring to mind. But notwithstanding, Dr Henry also said that:

It is time we got really serious about the social purpose of business … we in business should not expect to be taken seriously in tax-reform debates until we demonstrate a serious commitment to a purpose that improves the wellbeing of Australians

Clearly it is not sufficient for business to strive to generate revenue and make a profit by delivering the best goods and services at the best price. They must also be socially conscious.

It must be a wonderful thing to transition from a role leading the government agency that:

to having highly paid positions in 2 of the largest Australian companies, companies that are among the most profitable in the world (margin and ROE). Oh and one of which is also currently before the Hayne Royal Commission. But apparently, according to Dr Henry, vested interest need to make way for national interest.

Makes one think does it not.

