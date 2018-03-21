Liberty Quote
I despise racists, I despise anti-semites, and I despise vapid poseurs who support terrorist barbarians against the civilised, yet who themselves enjoy the benefits of civilisation.— Mk50 of Brisbane
-
Recent Comments
- Jannie on In Ken We Trust
- struth on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- Tracey on TV bleg
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- bobby b on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- dopey on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- Jarrod on TV bleg
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- Rococo Liberal on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- The Barking Toad on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- Tim Neilson on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- Cassie of Sydney on TV bleg
- struth on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- testpattern on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- testpattern on Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
- In Ken We Trust
- TV bleg
- What do you get when you mix green and red
- The difference between Keynesian and classical economics
- Secret photo of Australian Greens Policy Development Committee meeting
- JS Mill, rent, and taxation
- Q&A Forum: March 19, 2018
- LMAO – Liberty Victoria Voltaire Award
- David Bidstrup: Is it a new start in SA or just more of the same bullshit?
- Women of the American Left – to be a woman, it’s not just about having ovaries
- Groupthink and politics trump science: climate alarmism as the ultimate signal of political correctness
- They believe they have a right and duty to keep you ignorant
- Monday Forum: March 19, 2018
- Watering the Leaves
- Mikayla Novak on civil society
- Got a spare ten seconds?
- More silliness on interchange fees II
- The best two sentences you’ll read all week
- “They still don’t understand Trump”
- Dan Mitchell on death by spending and taxing
- Election Open Forum
- Grace is on fire
- Carelessness
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Free trade in labour
- Jo Nova on our carbon market
- Not only will they sell the rope used to hang them they will feel virtuous in making the sale
- Open Forum: March 17, 2018
- Preparing for a Labor Government
- Live Kevin Rudd Export Ban
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: March 21, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hello
G’day
It is hard to believe one could paraphrase Martin Niemöller in this fashion, but here we are.
Too.
Tmes 2 = 4.
Air Hairloo
The left wing of today encourages us to worship the sterile
Discuss
Welcome to the troll swamp!
Smoke rises from a black hole – Jack the Insider
You have to wonder if government is capable of learning from the mistakes of the past. If it was a school student, it’d be in the special class, sitting opposite the kid with his lunch order pinned to his jumper and next to the other boy who started all those fires.
Take the example of the tobacco excise hike introduced by then Treasurer, Wayne Swan, that pushed up the cost of a packet of smokes by 25 per cent in 2010 and 12 per cent each year since and every year to at least 2020.
A pack of lung busters was $12 in 2009. That same pack will set you back $34 now.
The policy had bipartisan support and along with plain packaging was hailed as a masterstroke in prevention by the public health industry.
But there’s a problem and it’s a big one.
There have been shortfalls in budget revenue as revealed in the 2017/18 Budget and MYEFO of $250 million and the 18/19 Budget to MYEFO of $340 million. This must mean smokers are becoming ex-smokers either by the grim business of smoking related death and disease or by hordes of smokers giving the durries away due to their sheer cost, right?
Well, not really. There is option c, a rather obvious flaw in the policy that one presumes policy makers considered at the time but their brows furrowed only briefly before moving on to the ugly grab for the punters’ hard earned. Option c involves the rise of a dedicated, lucrative black market that anecdotally at least has dragged transnational crime syndicates into the fray.
The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) tests levels of compounds in wastewater for population-wide levels of drug use as well as alcohol and tobacco. Testing in 2016 and 2017 revealed nicotine consumption had increased in all capital cities and regions tested. Nicotine can come from vaping and the use of patches, gum and the plethora of product designed to ease a smoker off the dreaded coffin nails but still, this data flies in the face of the accepted wisdom that high rates of taxation, not to mention plain packaging of cigarettes, have reduced nicotine consumption.
There is a deep, dark black hole in the data and that is the consumption of illicit tobacco, almost all of it imported into the country illegally and more and more by organised crime groups.
Consumption of illicit tobacco has risen four per cent since the introduction of the scheduled excise increases in 2009, according to a report by KPMG commissioned by British American Tobacco and Philip Morris. Illicit tobacco now accounts for 14 per cent of total consumption according to the report or 2300 tonnes per annum. Ok, big tobacco might have a significant interest in this topic but no one in government or the public health lobby has produced any data that might bring the report into question.
It’s not just that projected revenue from tobacco excise hikes is looking at sharper shortfalls going forward. More and more taxpayer money will need to be invested in law enforcement.
Similarly, having supported the excise hikes and plain packaging, the Turnbull government feels obliged to create new laws and penalties, having realised too late what the so called unintended consequences of these policies were — relatively low-risk smuggling operations of illicit tobacco by organised crime groups.
I say so called because anyone with a functioning brain beyond the simian could have seen these problems arising from the outset.
Last month, the Minister for Revenue and Financial Services, Kelly O’Dwyer announced the law as it stood was inadequate and that new laws with harsher penalties were required.
Obviously, tobacco theft and smuggling has always been a problem but as the excise hikes have kicked in, in what might be called prohibition by stealth, a relatively small law enforcement problem has become a lot bigger and uglier in Australia.
Anyone who has even a passing interest in 20th century history understands the folly of the Volstead Act in the US which prohibited the consumption of alcohol in the US for 14 years. We know that the worst of the consequences came in establishing a rock solid foundation for organised crime. Al Capone, Charles ‘Lucky’ Luciano, Meyer Lansky, the creation of New York’s five families and the infestation of a powerful group, the Sicilian Mafia otherwise known as La Cosa Nostra, in the US can be traced back to prohibition.
Globally, we are dealing with something a whole lot bigger and nastier. The global prohibition of narcotics for the last sixty years or more has installed organised crime syndicates to a level of power and influence that is simply unstoppable now.
The most active organised crime group in Australia, the Calabrian mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, supplies 80 percent of Europe’s cocaine. It has an estimated annual turnover of $70 billion. That makes it bigger than BHP-Billiton. It’s bigger than the GDP of Slovenia or Croatia by way of example.
So we can see the difficulties for law enforcement and the problems that arise in relation to the potential for corruption of public officials.
Virtually everyone has their price and those that don’t are swept aside or murdered.
The biggest problem organised crime has today is what to do with all its loot. But that problem is overcome easily enough.
In 2016, the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank (HSBC) was found to have laundered at least $1 billion in cash deposits from the Mexican drug cartels, most of it from the Sinaloa cartel. Some of the bank’s executives were sent off to pasture and the bank agreed to pay a US $1.9 billion fine in a civil settlement with the US Government but importantly, the US Government decided not to launch a criminal prosecution.
HSBC was too big to prosecute because it was too big to fail. A prosecution may have led the bank to be excluded from the US, and there were serious concerns on the impact of a criminal prosecution on the global economy.
Thus the world’s sixth largest public company, having confessed to laundering funds from the Mexican cartels, including Sinaloa who played a significant role in the violent deaths of 100,000 Mexicans in the narco wars of the last 15 years, walked away with little more than a parking ticket.
Australian governments, past and present have learned nothing and remain obsessed with prohibitions either by statute or by stealth.
In the case of the rampant hikes in excise on tobacco, the policy of Wayne Swan, wholly endorsed by three federal governments since, has provided yet another funding source for syndicated organised crime.
From the Comments
– While I thoroughly dislike being subjected to passive smoking, smelly as it is;
When will the Government find a way to tax people with offensive BO?
Start with designated areas where they can stink together!
– Good thing we have no treaties. You should see what the Mohawks are up to Jack. Google Grand River Enterprises in Ontario. Also the St. Regis Mohawk reservation straddles the border. All perfectly legal–so far.
And don’t forget last year that Border Force warned of connections between tobacco smuggling and terror financing here.
– Where do you buy illegal tobacco from. I asked someone to buy chop chop for me when they recently visited Cairns however it appears that it is no longer available.
If I could get some cheaper rolled tobacco I could spend more money on my wife and on beer, however there doesn’t appear any avenues in down town Brisbane.
BTW the picture of Swan is great, looks like he hasn’t got a clue in that photo.
– Another side effect of the cigarette issue is that “smash and grab” as well as aggravated burglary has become a real problem for small businesses that sell cigarettes. The value of stock has increased so much that it has become a significant target for robbery.
– Nothing changes where there’s a tax a proportion of the population will avoid it. Usually the criminal types. Nobody gets caught except the small fry and the world moves on. Politicians are complicit in the biggest scams in history and it is usually the law abiding individual who ends up paying for everything.
– Come to my local in Perth Jack.
Every day I am there literally dozens of people come off the street picking up bumpers from ashtrays and bins in the beer garden – They are not all down and out bums.
Also the amount of armed robberies that target shops that sell cigarettes have sky rocketed – They sometimes even ignore the till.
– Once upon a time (within my lifetime) no government had every legislated anywhere near 1,000 pages of new legislation in a year.
Nowadays, 6,000 pages of new legislation per annum is the norm. And Turnbull seems intent on going for new records of government interference.
All this has unintended consequences.
New organised crime is the direct outcome from tobacco excises.
What problems are the other 5,999 pages causing us every year now?
– Didn’t HSBC build their business financing the opium trade in China many years ago ?
What’s changed ?
Wow Arky, you are 25kg overweight and you are chipping me for being fat? Look in your own funhouse mirror, porky.
I claim this on behalf of the proud peoples of the Tikboks Tribe, who garner all sorts of gummint stuff by using their magical Tikboks powers.
Oh, puh-lease!
Has anyone died of astonishment at the revelation that Dan Andrews’ fellow troughers in CFMEUistan spent about $1 million of taxpayers’ funds trying to stop an investigation of their troughing of $388,000, and when the coverup failed Dan announced that the $388,000 has been paid back so no further action will be taken?
Does anyone know the source of the funds from which the $388,000 was repaid? (I assume of course that CFMEUistan’s taxpayers have indirectly paid for it, but does anyone know the details?)
Top twenty!
Victoria Ombudsman finds 23 Labor MPs linked to rorts-for-votes probe
Twenty-one Victorian Labor MPs have been named at the centre of a “Rorts for Votes” scheme and have been found to have breached parliamentary guidelines in an explosive report, which found Labor misused almost $400,000 during the 2014 election campaign.
The Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass has found Labor “crossed a line” in the permissable use of MP entitlements during the 2014 state election campaign, when it employed a team of field officers who were paid in part by MPs’ staff allowances.
The report comes at the end of a two-year investigation which the Andrews government has spent more than $1 million challenging in the courts.
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said ‘absolutely” he apologised for the misuse of the money.
“I’ve made it very clear that I’m sorry this has occurred; the most important thing here is to prove that we’re are sincere in our apology and our response,” he said.
“I very much prefer that this had not occurred,” he told a media conference.
“The full amount has been repaid by the Victorian branch of the Australian Labor Party.”
Mr Andrews noted that the Ombudsman had made no recommendations of any action to be taken against individuals. He said that the party would implement every recommendation from the report.
Ms Glass said she found $388,000 of parliamentary funds were misused, which Labor has now paid back.
“It was a picture of a well-organised campaign by the ALP to recruit and deploy full-time field organisers in the run-up to the 2014 Victorian state election, of which 21 were employed part-time as electorate officers and paid some $388,000 out of parliamentary funds,” Ms Glass said.
“While some electorate officer work was done for some Members of Parliament, the arrangement to employ field organisers as electorate officers was an artifice to secure partial payment for the campaign out of parliamentary funds, and was wrong.”
Ombudsman report: click here
Under the scheme outlined by the Ombudsman, 23 members of parliament gave up a proportion of their entitlements to fund a part-time electorate officer for the 2014 field campaign.
In the report, Ms Glass names former Treasurer and then Upper House leader John Lenders as the chief architect of the scheme and the person who bears most responsibility for the misuse of entitlements.
She plainly states that the use of electoral officers – who are paid out of an MP’s parliamentary entitlements – to add to the numbers of field organisers for the election campaign goes beyond the acceptable use of entitlements.
“There is undoubtedly a blurred line between permissible and impermissible uses of parliamentary funds, and what is or is not political activity prohibited by the guide. But in seeking to maximise the use of resources available to the Party, Mr Lenders crossed the line,” she said.
Mr Lenders this month announced his intention to quit as chairman of the state’s rail owner VicTrack, and asked Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan to withdraw his name for reappointment. The news was made public just days ahead of the anticipated release of the Ombudsman’s report.
Mr Lenders has attributed his decision to a busy travel schedule and personal commitments, including the arrival of new grandchildren.
“Given the need for VicTrack to remain very focused on doing its part on delivering the state’s transport agenda, I do not think it appropriate that I seek reappointment at this time,” he said.
The Andrews government has spent more than $1 million attempting to block the Ombudsman’s investigation, which has dogged the government and senior ministers since 2015.
He has repeatedly insisted the party did nothing wrong during the election and that no parliamentary allowances were misused.
The Premier in 2015 said: “I take responsibility for each and every thing that happens under my leadership.”
Yesterday, Deputy Premier James Merlino defended the scheme as a “pooling” of staff, and insisted the party had acted “within the rules”.
The Coalition has seized on the announcement to urge MPs involved to quit.
Opposition treasury spokesman Michael O’Brien yesterday said any MPs found to have been involved must pay the price.
“Everyone knows you cannot use your electorate staff for party political campaigning,’’ he said.
“When rorting has been found, the people who are responsible apologise, pay back the money and lose their jobs, that’s the standard.’’
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said it was a very serious matter.
“It’s obviously to do with the state government, and I’m sure Premier Andrews and the state government will explain a response to this most serious matter,” Mr Shorten said.
From the Comments
– Andrews spends a million bucks on lawyers to try and prevent the report being published and then carries on as if its findings are a terrible revelation and if only he had known? I hope he doesn’t expect anyone to think his apology is genuine and sincere.
– Yesterday, Deputy Premier James Merlino defended the scheme as a “pooling” of staff, and insisted the party had acted “within the rules”.
So, James, are you saying Deborah Glass has this wrong ?
– When we have politicians comfortable with so called “crossing the line”, these so called honorable people, what hope do we have of trying to bring up our young to be honourable citizens, don’t cheat, play by the rules, in life, sport, what ever. Sorry is a much overused word these days, it’s lost any true meaning, and out the mouth of politicians, even seen as pathetic excuse that fixes any injustice. The other big question why are we tax payers putting up the court costs, Andrews government double wroughting the system. I think it’s time we took to the streets like they do in Russia, no different here any more.
– When you consider that our Daniel blew one billion dollars not building a road, this is just chicken feed to him and his socialist party.
– Nothing will happen.
Nothing.
Andrews will say he’s sorry but not to blame. That it was within the rules. That it was a mistake.
Then he’ll ignore it.
The media will persist for a day or two, then get back to more important things. Like denouncing Tony Abbott or ridiculing Donald Trump.
And Labor will set about doing a variation of the same thing all over again, with their union masters sending troops out door-to-door, to win the next election.
– Not good – this is stealing what they have done and they should be charged
– Umm….besides paying for the Labor party to campaign in the last election, have we also been paying for them to spend the last three years trying to stop us finding out that we paid for them to campaign?
I have a terrible feeling that $1,000,000 in legal costs didn’t come out of Daniel Andrews’ personal bank account or that of the Labor Party.
– A million dollars went to fight a court case which they KNEW was false. That money could have been spent feeding people!!!
– Typical, treating taxpayers funds like unions treat their members funds!
– Thank Goodness he didn’t forget to declare a bottle of wine.
– Exactly he should be forced to resign as happened in NSW, trouble is unions in control of papers, so nothing will happen, again.
– So what happens to them when they cross the blurry line?
Nothing is my guess, as for the rest of us we operate under different rules.
– So the money was paid back. But from where did that money come? Labor coffers or the tavpayer? And the one million in attempting to stop the investigation? Again, from which bucket?
– Oh quick!! Get some self-funded retirees to pay for this ‘oversight’.
– They are already on it….!
– So… shouldn’t this rise a question of legitimacy of the whole four years of Andrew’s government, rather than question of repaying $400,000?
– The Victoria Labor party paid it back or did they get a loan from the Unions, that’s the question.
Racism won’t die until its most noisy peprpetrators, the anti-racists and oikophobes of the left, stop seeing everything in terms of race.
FYI (for anyone interested in the proceedings concerning the police shooting of Justine Damond (Aus) in Minneapolis, MN, USA last year):
The County Attorney, who never found any more evidence concerning the situation than what he knew the day after, has decided to throw in the towel and simply leave it up to a jury to declare the cop not guilty. (For political reasons, he dare not drop the charges, but he has no reasonable probability of convicting the guy.)
He charged the cop with murder today.
Victoria Labor has been too tricky, too often – John Ferguson
The Ombudsman’s report on the “rorts for votes” scandal personifies the underlying perception of the Andrews government as tricky and untrustworthy.
It knew it was exposed on this issue and went all the way to the High Court to block the investigation, spending another $1 million in that process.
It will squeal and contend it has done nothing wrong.
But Daniel Andrews is running an administration of low accountability standards.
It is making the previous Bracks and Brumby governments appear virginal white in their approaches to probity and decency in spending public money.
Andrews was around in the post-Kennett era when openness and accountability was a slogan that helped Labor win office. Not today.
The political fallout from the report is, however, complex.
At less than $380,000 it is small beer.
Thus, the Coalition will have to argue the principle of the matter and will voters have an appetite for the principle?
More broadly, the report hands Liberal leader Matthew Guy the opportunity to build political momentum in parliament and while campaigning.
The Coalition will be able to campaign in each affected electorate, selling the story of the relevant MP having done wrong.
These MPs — this government — are in the wrong and Labor has been too tricky, too often.
From the Comments
– 2nd attempt!!!!!!!!!!! “The Ombudsman’s report on the “rorts for votes” scandal personifies the underlying perception of the Andrews government as tricky and untrustworthy.” DOH……… really??
So when is Andrews and ALL of his state Govt resigning?? WHO wants a corrupt Govt leading them just to benefit their unions and themselves?
– To highlight this, premier Daniel Andrew’s wastes another $1m in trying to prevent this from being investigated by the ombudsman. This is worst than the first error.
– It’s routine. Your money is their money and their money is nobody else’s business.
– Oh Labor keep being tricky. The brand is so tarnished (except in some rare situations such as WA) Turnbull will be laughing all the way to the lodge again!
– Sadly , Turnbull has that rare ability to conjure defeat from the most unlikely of positions.
– unfortunately swinging voters remove poor govts, they do not elect oppositions based on any merit. That’s why shorten is unpopular and seen as untrustworthy in the polls but the ALP is miles ahead on a 2PP basis. It doesn’t matter what the ALP do now. They could cancel Christmas and still win the next election because Turnbull and the libs are on the nose. The only hope for the libs is to get rid of Turnbull just before the next election.
– unfortunately swinging voters remove poor govts, they do not elect oppositions based on any merit. That’s why shorten is unpopular and seen as untrustworthy in the polls but the ALP is miles ahead on a 2PP basis. It doesn’t matter what the ALP do now. They could cancel Christmas and still win the next election because Turnbull and the libs are on the nose. The only hope for the libs is to get rid of Turnbull just before the next election.
– Maybe the Government should have paid the workers in franked dividends.
– Daniel Andrews’ biggest rort was spending $1.2 billion to rip up the East-West link contracts, despite pledging that it wouldn’t cost a cent because “it’s not worth the paper it is written on”. Andrews, we will remember this.
Top twenny
I missed poets corner before.
I give you:
Fuck off Socktimus
(Or Rae-ders of the Sock Ark)
The socks in rows inside the drawer
All frayed by frays in Grigor’s war.
With worn through hole or hanging thread
Forlornly wish they they were dead.
In darkened draw they fitful sleep,
And fear the coming of the creep
Who drags their fabric down his arm
And brutish yanks their gentle yarn.
The drawer opens…
The socks in dread behold the sight,
Their minds all strain to flee or fight.
But none escape impending fate
Each pinned down by their feather weight.
A greasy paw now gropes about,
The socks now raise a voiceless shout.
A girlish sock is picked today –
For Grigor’s sins she now must pay.
With breath that stinks of Fosters beer
And ersatz Jatz, his sickening leer
That throbs and burns with shortened breath
“I think that I shall call you…Beth”.
A violent arm is rammed inside
All pretence of romance belied.
His slavering tongue dragged up the sock –
Sadistic laugh, delight in shock.
He leaves the room…
At first the voice is hard to hear
Which only serves to lend it fear.
Then slowly does the volume rise
And anger mounts, and language flies:
“You fuck with me, you fucking sock!
I’ll fuck you with my fucking cock!
You think that you got too much class?
I’ll fuck you in the fucking arse!”
Now sounds of violence, beats and blows
Are heaped upon the hapless hose.
And “Slut” and “Bitch” and “Fucking whore –
I show you all that you’re good for.”
And then an eerie silence falls,
Then heavy breathing through the walls
Then panting grunting strangled sounds,
Like growling dogs and whimpering hounds.
At length an ancient primal groan
As Beth does Grigor’s sins atone.
Too soon he bursts him through the door
His face the same, yet not, as yore.
Reviving from his little death,
He flings with hate his little Beth
Into the draw the poor thing’s hurled
Lone fugitive from a hellish world.
The socks in rows inside the drawer
All frayed by frays in Grigor’s war.
Or stained and crusted like poor Beth
Forlornly wish for speedy death.
struth
If you were to set up your own web site you could also include your own music and songs.
ABC journo to dictate Pell notes – Tessa Akerman
ABC journalist and author Louise Milligan has been ordered to dictate her shorthand notes from alleged victims of Cardinal George Pell after his lawyers told a court they were “unreadable”.
Milligan’s notes were subpoenaed by Cardinal Pell’s lawyers for his committal hearing on historical sex offences relating to multiple complainants.
Robert Richter QC, representing Cardinal Pell, told the Melbourne Magistrates Court this morning that the notes Milligan provided were in her own style of shorthand.
“When it was delivered to us we found it was unusable,” he said.
“We have no way of seeing what she recorded with very relevant people.”
Mr Richter said Milligan had been asked to dictate the notes which would be transcribed by the defence instead of “wasting time” in court by being asked to read her notes aloud next week when she is listed to give evidence.
He said Milligan’s representative Jack Rush QC had responded by saying Milligan was “too busy” to dictate her notes.
“What we wanted was to recruit your honour’s status in mentioning to someone who’s a Walkley Award winner for all their work in this matter… that it would assist the court enormously in not wasting the time of dozens of people,” he said.
Mr Richter said reading the notes in court was not in the interests of the administration of justice.
“[I] hope she has the administration of justice in mind not just the fact that she has written a book,” he said.
He said the notes extended to well over 100 pages.
“[Milligan] should be told that the time would be taken because it has to be taken in fairness to the accused,” Mr Richter said.
Prosecutor Mark Gibson SC said the prosecution joined the defence’s application as it would save time.
Magistrate Belinda Wallington said she would ask Milligan to read the notes onto a tape given the fact they were supplied under subpoena and were “unreadable”.
Cardinal Pell, Australia’s most senior Catholic, is appearing before the court in a committal hearing which will determine if he stands trial.
This morning the court heard evidence from two men who described playing games with the cardinal at a pool where he would throw them into the water from his shoulders, under the armpits or by cupping his hands underwater and launching the men out of the water.
Gerard Murphy told the court he was never told of “something unusual” happening in the pool change rooms.
The hearing continues.
Mother Lode
Quadrant material!
Leftism is envy, entitlement, laziness, hypocrisy and racism, all through a collectivist mindset.
It’s politics cannot be followed without the ability to not self assess.
It’s one of these or a combination that you are dealing with.
The fear of competition is born from laziness , not wanting to self assess, and a sense of entitlement.
The fear of free speech is born from laziness of the mind, entitlement and collectivism that brings on their totalitarian response.
Their hatred of the rich is born of pure envy, laziness of the mind (where does wealth come from), hypocrisy, (they are much richer than many in poor countries).
Etc Etc.
This is just a theory I’m developing.
But the racism is something to behold.
I remember mentioning my long lost cousin’s leftism here, a while ago now.
She was an uptight PS.
She came into my house, with her mixed up kids and started with her left wing shit.
She refused alcohol as she had some hang up with it.
I talked her into only one.
Bloody hell, the racism once she’d loosened up was astounding.
I don’t think she’d take a holiday in Asia that’s for sure.
Of all their faults and zero integrity, the most frightening is the racism.
It can only be born of a collectivist mind, we believe in the individual.
That’s why they are always on about it, the sick fuckers.
They are dangerous pieces of shit.