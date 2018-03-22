Another day, another tax

The Fairfax media are reporting that a $5 tax will be applied to parcels entering Australia.

A discussion paper obtained by Fairfax Media shows department is considering ways to balance the bio-security budget, which is under pressure by the explosion in small parcels entering Australia from overseas retailers. Some 38.7 million parcels worth under $1000 each were imported to Australia last financial year – a 22 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.