Another day, another tax

Posted on 1:53 pm, March 22, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The Fairfax media are reporting that a $5 tax will be applied to parcels entering Australia.

A discussion paper obtained by Fairfax Media shows department is considering ways to balance the bio-security budget, which is under pressure by the explosion in small parcels entering Australia from overseas retailers. Some 38.7 million parcels worth under $1000 each were imported to Australia last financial year – a 22 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

Just a couple of quick thoughts:

  1. Australians already pay for security via their income tax.
  2. Overseas sales less than $1000 will be taxed after July by the GST.
  3. This is an additional protectionist measure for poor retail experiences in Australia.
  4. The whole purpose of Border Force was to drive efficiencies and save money.
  5. I don’t believe for one second that every single parcel coming into Australia is scanned.
51 Responses to Another day, another tax

  1. v_maet
    #2667527, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    You can guarantee that this levy will never go away either.

    Maybe they should cut the arts budget or foreign aid to fund this instead of taxing us more to fund them doing the job they are meant to be doing.

  2. H B Bear
    #2667534, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    How about increasing the income tax on Gerry Harvey to pay for it?

  3. RobK
    #2667545, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I dont believe every parcel will be scanned either.
    I also dont believe it costs $5 to scan a parcel as such. Dealing with the small proportion of contraband might push up the average but that’s law enforcement. If the incidence of contraband interception reduced, would the fee drop? I doubt it.

  4. RobK
    #2667551, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-22/online-shopping-tax-being-considered-by-government/9574920
    Online shopping tax of up to $7 per package for overseas purchases under consideration.
    The ABC understands a tax of between $2 and $7 has been considered.

  5. bemused
    #2667552, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Since 2005, customs has had several technologies to scan parcels: http://www.zdnet.com/article/customs-readies-neutron-cargo-scanner/.

    What next, a $5 fee for every item scanned through airport security?

  6. Tim Neilson
    #2667555, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I also dont believe it costs $5 to scan a parcel as such.

    Yes, strangely there’s no need for a separate $5 charge to have your hand luggage scanned at the airport.

  7. duncanm
    #2667558, posted on March 22, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    $5 – GTFO.

    I often receive parcels from China which have a landed value less than that.

  8. H B Bear
    #2667566, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Online shopping tax of up to $7 per package for overseas purchases under consideration.
    The ABC understands a tax of between $2 and $7 has been considered.

    So somewhere around the Medicare co-payment Abbott proposed that sent the whole country into meltdown.

  9. duncanm
    #2667567, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    .. oh, and how stupid are they (rhetorical question) to think that some enterprising young thing won’t just set up a re-shipper to bundle and split packages at either end to avoid the $5/item fee?

    38M packages under $1k will in no way translate to 38M x 5 $ revenue.

  10. RobK
    #2667570, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    The abc article notes the proposed fee is additional to the GST on small items which is effective from june 2018.

  11. Up The Workers!
    #2667572, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    So is this “security tax” to prevent terrorism, proposed to be levied on top of the “halal tax” levied against Christians, atheists and all other non-Muslims in order to support precisely what the “security tax” is designed to prevent?

    Perhaps if our terrorist-friendly Misgovernment were to levy a “Christian tax” on all non-Christians, atheists, agnostics, Hindus, Buddhists, etc., at double the rate of the ‘halal tax’, it might have better effect in stamping out terrorism?

    It seems that it is not only the Labor(sic) Party and their intellectual consultants in the Brown Movement who are highly allergic to concept of ‘thinking’.

  12. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2667573, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    So now the turnbull branch of the alp,(u.n.communists)is curbing free trade ? Whilst criticising Trump for trying to save US defence capability in steel and aluminium ,typical socialist reaction to Harvey’s attacks on his multi millions ,it proves socialists are easy bought ,but we all knew that . At the bottom of ALL political rubbish dwells Career Politics Abolish that and the game changes totally ,that and public “service “ unsackability are the ruination of the West .

  13. bemused
    #2667577, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Can you imagine the turmoil created if millions of Australians, with the help of the Chinese, started buying items worth mere cents with free postage and then not collecting them from Australia Post?

    I too have bought many an item worth $1, including postage, because they aren’t available in Australia and if I had to pay this Scamming Tax on top of that, I’d leave the item at the post office.

  14. RobK
    #2667578, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    So other normal post is free to slip through with wads of tickets of LSD and other printable contraband?

  15. Roger.
    #2667579, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    .. oh, and how stupid are they (rhetorical question) to think that some enterprising young thing won’t just set up a re-shipper to bundle and split packages at either end to avoid the $5/item fee?

    Yes; in fact some overseas online retailers are already doing this.

  16. Peter of M. Waverley
    #2667583, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    A box of badminton grommets is about $9.00 (including freight) from overseas. If they whack $5.00 on top of the $9.00, that is equivalent to paying an import tariff at the a rate of about 56%!!!!! They cannot be serious.

  17. Speedbox
    #2667584, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Its not about the $5 per se. If I thought every single tax dollar spent by the Government was essential, justified and committed, then so be it. But Government wastage and flagrant disregard for how the existing tax money is spent infuriates me and then they have the effrontery to say they need more……

  18. RobK
    #2667586, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I’d leave the item at the post office.
    You might still get a bill.

  19. RobK
    #2667588, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Is this really just a surcharge to cover for the cost of applying the GST to small parcels after Jun 2018?

  20. bemused
    #2667589, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    You might still get a bill.

    If not at first, the government would institute a law that all mail must be collected and fees duly paid.

    But I’m sure that there would be ways around this, maybe send parcels to our duly elected members’ addresses?

  21. NuThink
    #2667600, posted on March 22, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Will there still be GST added to that $5.00?

  22. JC
    #2667607, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    I don’t believe for one second that every single parcel coming into Australia is scanned.

    It’s not. We had a crate come in 6 foot high and 7 feet across. It carried an art work we purchased. There was no claim for GST.

  23. JC
    #2667611, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Sinc

    As someone mentioned earlier, it’s the Gerry Harvey tax. A nuke attack wouldn’t force me to take shelter in any of Gerry’s stores, much less buy anything there. What a totally coarse arsehole.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2667615, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    This is so stupid.
    There is no mention in the story of how they intend to collect the $5 per parcel.
    And that is going to be enormous fun.

    How are they going to do it?

    What, hang onto the parcel at some depot until the person turns up to pay? That won’t work.
    Require some Chinese company in Hong Kong to cough up to the Oz government. Giggle.
    Send a bill to the customer listed on the address To Whom It May Concern. Yep, sure to succeed. Not.
    Have some sort of account at MyGov? Yes, wouldn’t that just be a wonderful mess.
    Require the couriers to extract $5 on delivery when people aren’t home during the day? Nope.

    There is NO WAY this will work. And if they do develop some way of doing it it will cost MORE than $5 per parcel to administer, which would defeat the whole idea of the levy.

    And everyone in Australia will be pissed off with the Liberals. Is this genius or what?

  25. bemused
    #2667616, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    And everyone in Australia will be pissed off with the Liberals. Is this genius or what?

    Isn’t everyone in Australia already pissed off with the Liberals?

  26. JC
    #2667617, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Bruce

    I think it could work if they forced the Australian end of the shipping firms to collect the tax. These days, if they are collecting the GST, they email you with a request to pay the GST sending you to their site.. Seeing that in July, all privately shipped goods are going to be “Gerry Harveyed”, it can’t see the problem with adding an extra 7 bucks to the “Harvey” they are collecting.

  27. Bruce in WA
    #2667621, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Fine, pay their fee.

    Then take the total of collected fees OFF their annual budget!

    Never happen, of course …

    Oh, and fuck Gerry Harvey with a squid jig!

  28. flyingduk
    #2667626, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Its not about border security, its just another tax. All political parties will not stop until they manage to hoover up every single cent you earn and own. Buy guns (lead is a precious metal too!) buy gold, buy bitcoin, bury the lot, pay cash, delete facebook.

  29. bemused
    #2667630, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    pay cash

    That will soon be gone as well. And on that thought, the government already has all of your banking details, or if not soon will, and the tax will simply be deducted directly from your bank account by customs.

  30. Pete of Perth
    #2667631, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Our stupid politician f$^€s piss me off. By stupid, I meam all of them.

  31. Grunter
    #2667632, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Sounds like an import tariff to me

  32. Baa Humbug
    #2667642, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    HT: “Erro, HangZou Tlaydin”
    ATO: “Hello, this is Rajeev at the Australian Taxation Office, I’m calling about the letter of demand we sent you last year.”
    HT: “Wat yu wont? WAT YU WONT?”
    ATO: “About the $5 per package tax you owe the Australian Government……”
    HT: “No no vi awe yu nutting, you tok to Hungzu Tlaydin, dis nut Hungzu Tlaydin, dis HangZou Tlaydin.”
    ATO: “This is the address for HangZou Trading isn’t it.”
    HT: “Wat yu wont? WAT YU WONT?”
    ATO: “The 73 million 8 hundred and 65 dollars you owe the Australian Government.”
    HT:”No no vi awe yu nutting, you tok to Hungzu Tlaydin but dey go blok, dey blok. Vi HangZou Tladin.”
    ATO:”Blok? I don’t undertand.”
    HT:”Blok, no money, no bussnis.”
    ATO: “You send packages to Australia don’t you?”
    HT: “Bussnis no good, no good, yu buy sumting yu buy sumting, I give good plice.”
    ATO:”I don’t want to buy something, I want you to pay your tax.”
    HT:”Tax? I no pay tax, I mayk no money, I go bloke soon, no money no money yu go away” click drrrrrrrrr

    Rajeev:”Hey boss, they hung up on me. That’s the third one today.”

  33. Baa Humbug
    #2667646, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Maybe the Libs can talk to that Iranian SoB with the enlarged head who has some good Chinese contacts to talk to Chinese officials who may want to collect the tax on behalf of the Australian Government.
    We may need to slip a few millions into their personal accounts and also give favourable treatment to Chinese exporters so that China can fvck us just that little deeper up the arse.

  34. Leigh Lowe
    #2667649, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    As someone mentioned earlier, it’s the Gerry Harvey tax. A nuke attack wouldn’t force me to take shelter in any of Gerry’s stores, much less buy anything there. What a totally coarse arsehole.

    Sounds like Gerry has got someone pissed at the races again.

  35. Chris
    #2667651, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Isn’t everyone in Australia already pissed off with the Liberals?

    Was, but now I just wouldn’t give them the ferrule off a broken shoelace.

  36. Art Vandelay
    #2667653, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    And everyone in Australia will be pissed off with the Liberals. Is this genius or what?

    It’s so insanely stupid it’s approaching the Malcolm “Potentially Great” Turnbull level of ‘political genius’.

  37. OneWorldGovernment
    #2667659, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    I used to audit JB Were & Son.

    I will now smash cat murderer Malci Turdbull

  38. OneWorldGovernment
    #2667663, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Hey you pricks.

    What about taxing water.

    Evil filthy xunts.

    Which one of you despicable artzholes will get rid of EXCISE DUTY on Fuel, Alcohol and Tobacco?

  39. Nerblnob
    #2667666, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    What Humphrey Bear said.
    Co-payment came to mind immediately.

  40. bemused
    #2667669, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    I wonder if this will affect every overseas letter/parcel? You have family in Europe/Asia/Americas etc, they send you a gift and you have to pay ‘whatever’ to have it released.

    Malcolm will become the pariah of every family, not just in Australia, but the entire world.

    We have a new Grinch.

  41. flyingduk
    #2667670, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    the tax will simply be deducted directly from your bank account by customs.

    like to see them try that with my bitcoin

  42. OneWorldGovernment
    #2667672, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    ANYONE that agrees with EXCISE DUTY is a traitor.

  43. Squirrel
    #2667673, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Yes to the five quick points, but those sexy, neo-fascist uniforms have to be paid for somehow, and, more to the point, we can’t have people dodging the Australia Tax through direct imports, can we…..?

  44. Tel
    #2667681, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    What next, a $5 fee for every item scanned through airport security?

    It’s $4 for each testicle squeezed and then $10 for the big rubber glove, plus a $2 surcharge if you want loob (hint: don’t be a tightarse at a moment like this).

  45. Speedbox
    #2667686, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Its not about border security, its just another tax. All political parties will not stop until they manage to hoover up every single cent you earn and own. Buy guns (lead is a precious metal too!) buy gold, buy bitcoin, bury the lot, pay cash, delete facebook.

    I don’t know how much of this you said in jest but it is, sadly, quite good advice. In particular, I agree with the buy gold, buy bitcoin and delete any social media activity.

  46. Mark A
    #2667687, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Chris
    #2667651, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm
    Was, but now I just wouldn’t give them the ferrule off a broken shoelace.

    Chris, that would be an “aglet

  47. Speedbox
    #2667688, posted on March 22, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    (hint: don’t be a tightarse at a moment like this).

    Hahahahaha. I see what you did there Tel.

  48. 2dogs
    #2667732, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    My take is that this is a bunch of public servants feather bedding some expenditure for themselves. Note the junkets:

    • a study trip of Canada, United Kingdom and Singapore to meet with the designated postal operators and relevant border agencies in those countries to understand the logistics, revenue, reporting

    But the main thing is going to be a very expensive IT project, with a lot of “consultants” – like the health payroll system slush fund in QLD in 2011.

    So regarding:

    I don’t believe for one second that every single parcel coming into Australia is scanned.

    I suspect scanning every parcel this is the goal, with it being electronic scanning.

    But expect the IT project to have huge cost blowouts and never actually be delivered.

  49. Dr Faustus
    #2667747, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Nice that the government is worrying how to fund security scanning that may, or may not happen.

    Easier, I suppose, than wondering what to do about the fact that, even with GST and a $5/$7 per package tax, it will still be significantly cheaper for Mrs Faustus to buy consumer goods from a foreign online vendor, have them shipped airmail, and delivered to our door by DHL – rather than troubling Gerry fucking Harvey, or any of the other Australian retailers presently going broke.

  50. Howard Hill
    #2667758, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    And everyone in Australia will be pissed off with the Liberals. Is this genius or what?

    You really think they give a shit whether anyone likes them or not?
    I mean, they’re getting away with fraud, theft, lying, sedition and more.
    Other than a bit of whining on internet forums, nothing happens. I’m surprised it’s only five bucks.

