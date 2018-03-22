Another day, another tax

The Fairfax media are reporting that a $5 tax will be applied to parcels entering Australia.
A discussion paper obtained by Fairfax Media shows department is considering ways to balance the bio-security budget, which is under pressure by the explosion in small parcels entering Australia from overseas retailers. Some 38.7 million parcels worth under $1000 each were imported to Australia last financial year – a 22 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.
Just a couple of quick thoughts:
- Australians already pay for security via their income tax.
- Overseas sales less than $1000 will be taxed after July by the GST.
- This is an additional protectionist measure for poor retail experiences in Australia.
- The whole purpose of Border Force was to drive efficiencies and save money.
- I don’t believe for one second that every single parcel coming into Australia is scanned.
You can guarantee that this levy will never go away either.
Maybe they should cut the arts budget or foreign aid to fund this instead of taxing us more to fund them doing the job they are meant to be doing.
How about increasing the income tax on Gerry Harvey to pay for it?
I dont believe every parcel will be scanned either.
I also dont believe it costs $5 to scan a parcel as such. Dealing with the small proportion of contraband might push up the average but that’s law enforcement. If the incidence of contraband interception reduced, would the fee drop? I doubt it.
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-22/online-shopping-tax-being-considered-by-government/9574920
Online shopping tax of up to $7 per package for overseas purchases under consideration.
The ABC understands a tax of between $2 and $7 has been considered.
Since 2005, customs has had several technologies to scan parcels: http://www.zdnet.com/article/customs-readies-neutron-cargo-scanner/.
What next, a $5 fee for every item scanned through airport security?
Yes, strangely there’s no need for a separate $5 charge to have your hand luggage scanned at the airport.
$5 – GTFO.
I often receive parcels from China which have a landed value less than that.
So somewhere around the Medicare co-payment Abbott proposed that sent the whole country into meltdown.
.. oh, and how stupid are they (rhetorical question) to think that some enterprising young thing won’t just set up a re-shipper to bundle and split packages at either end to avoid the $5/item fee?
38M packages under $1k will in no way translate to 38M x 5 $ revenue.
The abc article notes the proposed fee is additional to the GST on small items which is effective from june 2018.
So is this “security tax” to prevent terrorism, proposed to be levied on top of the “halal tax” levied against Christians, atheists and all other non-Muslims in order to support precisely what the “security tax” is designed to prevent?
Perhaps if our terrorist-friendly Misgovernment were to levy a “Christian tax” on all non-Christians, atheists, agnostics, Hindus, Buddhists, etc., at double the rate of the ‘halal tax’, it might have better effect in stamping out terrorism?
It seems that it is not only the Labor(sic) Party and their intellectual consultants in the Brown Movement who are highly allergic to concept of ‘thinking’.
So now the turnbull branch of the alp,(u.n.communists)is curbing free trade ? Whilst criticising Trump for trying to save US defence capability in steel and aluminium ,typical socialist reaction to Harvey’s attacks on his multi millions ,it proves socialists are easy bought ,but we all knew that . At the bottom of ALL political rubbish dwells Career Politics Abolish that and the game changes totally ,that and public “service “ unsackability are the ruination of the West .
Can you imagine the turmoil created if millions of Australians, with the help of the Chinese, started buying items worth mere cents with free postage and then not collecting them from Australia Post?
I too have bought many an item worth $1, including postage, because they aren’t available in Australia and if I had to pay this Scamming Tax on top of that, I’d leave the item at the post office.
So other normal post is free to slip through with wads of tickets of LSD and other printable contraband?
Yes; in fact some overseas online retailers are already doing this.
A box of badminton grommets is about $9.00 (including freight) from overseas. If they whack $5.00 on top of the $9.00, that is equivalent to paying an import tariff at the a rate of about 56%!!!!! They cannot be serious.
Its not about the $5 per se. If I thought every single tax dollar spent by the Government was essential, justified and committed, then so be it. But Government wastage and flagrant disregard for how the existing tax money is spent infuriates me and then they have the effrontery to say they need more……
I’d leave the item at the post office.
You might still get a bill.
Is this really just a surcharge to cover for the cost of applying the GST to small parcels after Jun 2018?
If not at first, the government would institute a law that all mail must be collected and fees duly paid.
But I’m sure that there would be ways around this, maybe send parcels to our duly elected members’ addresses?
Will there still be GST added to that $5.00?
It’s not. We had a crate come in 6 foot high and 7 feet across. It carried an art work we purchased. There was no claim for GST.
As someone mentioned earlier, it’s the Gerry Harvey tax. A nuke attack wouldn’t force me to take shelter in any of Gerry’s stores, much less buy anything there. What a totally coarse arsehole.
This is so stupid.
There is no mention in the story of how they intend to collect the $5 per parcel.
And that is going to be enormous fun.
How are they going to do it?
What, hang onto the parcel at some depot until the person turns up to pay? That won’t work.
Require some Chinese company in Hong Kong to cough up to the Oz government. Giggle.
Send a bill to the customer listed on the address To Whom It May Concern. Yep, sure to succeed. Not.
Have some sort of account at MyGov? Yes, wouldn’t that just be a wonderful mess.
Require the couriers to extract $5 on delivery when people aren’t home during the day? Nope.
There is NO WAY this will work. And if they do develop some way of doing it it will cost MORE than $5 per parcel to administer, which would defeat the whole idea of the levy.
And everyone in Australia will be pissed off with the Liberals. Is this genius or what?
Isn’t everyone in Australia already pissed off with the Liberals?
Bruce
I think it could work if they forced the Australian end of the shipping firms to collect the tax. These days, if they are collecting the GST, they email you with a request to pay the GST sending you to their site.. Seeing that in July, all privately shipped goods are going to be “Gerry Harveyed”, it can’t see the problem with adding an extra 7 bucks to the “Harvey” they are collecting.
Fine, pay their fee.
Then take the total of collected fees OFF their annual budget!
Never happen, of course …
Oh, and fuck Gerry Harvey with a squid jig!
Its not about border security, its just another tax. All political parties will not stop until they manage to hoover up every single cent you earn and own. Buy guns (lead is a precious metal too!) buy gold, buy bitcoin, bury the lot, pay cash, delete facebook.
That will soon be gone as well. And on that thought, the government already has all of your banking details, or if not soon will, and the tax will simply be deducted directly from your bank account by customs.
Our stupid politician f$^€s piss me off. By stupid, I meam all of them.
Sounds like an import tariff to me
HT: “Erro, HangZou Tlaydin”
ATO: “Hello, this is Rajeev at the Australian Taxation Office, I’m calling about the letter of demand we sent you last year.”
HT: “Wat yu wont? WAT YU WONT?”
ATO: “About the $5 per package tax you owe the Australian Government……”
HT: “No no vi awe yu nutting, you tok to Hungzu Tlaydin, dis nut Hungzu Tlaydin, dis HangZou Tlaydin.”
ATO: “This is the address for HangZou Trading isn’t it.”
HT: “Wat yu wont? WAT YU WONT?”
ATO: “The 73 million 8 hundred and 65 dollars you owe the Australian Government.”
HT:”No no vi awe yu nutting, you tok to Hungzu Tlaydin but dey go blok, dey blok. Vi HangZou Tladin.”
ATO:”Blok? I don’t undertand.”
HT:”Blok, no money, no bussnis.”
ATO: “You send packages to Australia don’t you?”
HT: “Bussnis no good, no good, yu buy sumting yu buy sumting, I give good plice.”
ATO:”I don’t want to buy something, I want you to pay your tax.”
HT:”Tax? I no pay tax, I mayk no money, I go bloke soon, no money no money yu go away” click drrrrrrrrr
Rajeev:”Hey boss, they hung up on me. That’s the third one today.”
Maybe the Libs can talk to that Iranian SoB with the enlarged head who has some good Chinese contacts to talk to Chinese officials who may want to collect the tax on behalf of the Australian Government.
We may need to slip a few millions into their personal accounts and also give favourable treatment to Chinese exporters so that China can fvck us just that little deeper up the arse.
Sounds like Gerry has got someone pissed at the races again.
Was, but now I just wouldn’t give them the ferrule off a broken shoelace.
It’s so insanely stupid it’s approaching the Malcolm “Potentially Great” Turnbull level of ‘political genius’.
I used to audit JB Were & Son.
I will now smash cat murderer Malci Turdbull
Hey you pricks.
What about taxing water.
Evil filthy xunts.
Which one of you despicable artzholes will get rid of EXCISE DUTY on Fuel, Alcohol and Tobacco?
What Humphrey Bear said.
Co-payment came to mind immediately.
I wonder if this will affect every overseas letter/parcel? You have family in Europe/Asia/Americas etc, they send you a gift and you have to pay ‘whatever’ to have it released.
Malcolm will become the pariah of every family, not just in Australia, but the entire world.
We have a new Grinch.
like to see them try that with my bitcoin
ANYONE that agrees with EXCISE DUTY is a traitor.
Yes to the five quick points, but those sexy, neo-fascist uniforms have to be paid for somehow, and, more to the point, we can’t have people dodging the Australia Tax through direct imports, can we…..?
It’s $4 for each testicle squeezed and then $10 for the big rubber glove, plus a $2 surcharge if you want loob (hint: don’t be a tightarse at a moment like this).
Its not about border security, its just another tax. All political parties will not stop until they manage to hoover up every single cent you earn and own. Buy guns (lead is a precious metal too!) buy gold, buy bitcoin, bury the lot, pay cash, delete facebook.
I don’t know how much of this you said in jest but it is, sadly, quite good advice. In particular, I agree with the buy gold, buy bitcoin and delete any social media activity.
Chris
#2667651, posted on March 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm
Chris, that would be an “aglet “
(hint: don’t be a tightarse at a moment like this).
Hahahahaha. I see what you did there Tel.
My take is that this is a bunch of public servants feather bedding some expenditure for themselves. Note the junkets:
But the main thing is going to be a very expensive IT project, with a lot of “consultants” – like the health payroll system slush fund in QLD in 2011.
So regarding:
I suspect scanning every parcel this is the goal, with it being electronic scanning.
But expect the IT project to have huge cost blowouts and never actually be delivered.
Nice that the government is worrying how to fund security scanning that may, or may not happen.
Easier, I suppose, than wondering what to do about the fact that, even with GST and a $5/$7 per package tax, it will still be significantly cheaper for Mrs Faustus to buy consumer goods from a foreign online vendor, have them shipped airmail, and delivered to our door by DHL – rather than troubling Gerry fucking Harvey, or any of the other Australian retailers presently going broke.
You really think they give a shit whether anyone likes them or not?
I mean, they’re getting away with fraud, theft, lying, sedition and more.
Other than a bit of whining on internet forums, nothing happens. I’m surprised it’s only five bucks.
eight quid in the UK