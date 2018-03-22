DOES AUSTRALIA NEED A DONALD TRUMP?
With Tom Switzer, Parnell McGuinness, James Morrow and Miranda Devine
Join us after work for drinks and canapes in Sydney on April 3 as we debate whether Australia needs a disruptive leader like Donald Trump.
He has turned US politics upside-down by mocking the media, provoking critics, cutting bureaucracies, setting ambitious targets and pursuing them with the unpredictability of a world-class negotiator. By doing so, Donald Trump has revived investment, employment, share prices, consumer confidence and US global power, not to mention grass-roots patriotism.
Australian politicians, meanwhile, are constrained by Canberran conventions. Could we use a maverick? Could a shrewd outsider with a showbiz streak do to Australia what Trump has done for the US? Join us as our two panels – Miranda Devine and James Morrow (for) and Tom Switzer and Parnell McGuinness (against) – imagine the consequences.
DATE: Tuesday, 3 April 2018, 6pm-8pm
VENUE: Hudson House, Level 15, 131 Macquarie Street, Sydney
COST: $30 pp/ $15 members. Click here to book
ENQUIRIES: Please contact James Mathias at [email protected] or (02) 6273 5608.
A worthy debate. The closest we’ve come to a Trump was Joh.
Yes.
But stop dreaming.
No-one in Australia believes in anything but Big Governnment.
Stop pretending there is a majority that believes in anything else.
Australians are lazy wannabes who dream about governments leaving them alone. But they’re not prepared to fight for it.
Freedom requires revolutionaries.
Simple answer: Shit yeah.
The ALP seems intent on keeping a grip of the working class, in a way that the Democrats in the US did not.
Who can entice them away? And to which party?
Give me liberty or give me a green card!
Are Delcons welcome?