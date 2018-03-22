Does Australia Need a Donald Trump?

DOES AUSTRALIA NEED A DONALD TRUMP?

With Tom Switzer, Parnell McGuinness, James Morrow and Miranda Devine 

Join us after work for drinks and canapes in Sydney on April 3 as we debate whether Australia needs a disruptive leader like Donald Trump.

He has turned US politics upside-down by mocking the media, provoking critics, cutting bureaucracies, setting ambitious targets and pursuing them with the unpredictability of a world-class negotiator. By doing so, Donald Trump has revived investment, employment, share prices, consumer confidence and US global power, not to mention grass-roots patriotism.

Australian politicians, meanwhile, are constrained by Canberran conventions. Could we use a maverick? Could a shrewd outsider with a showbiz streak do to Australia what Trump has done for the US? Join us as our two panels – Miranda Devine and James Morrow (for) and Tom Switzer and Parnell McGuinness (against) – imagine the consequences.

DATE: Tuesday, 3 April 2018, 6pm-8pm

VENUE: Hudson House, Level 15, 131 Macquarie Street, Sydney

COST: $30 pp/ $15 members. Click here to book

ENQUIRIES: Please contact James Mathias at [email protected] or (02) 6273 5608.

6 Responses to Does Australia Need a Donald Trump?

  1. Barry 1963
    #2667735, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    A worthy debate. The closest we’ve come to a Trump was Joh.

  2. Tom
    #2667740, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Yes.

    But stop dreaming.

    No-one in Australia believes in anything but Big Governnment.

    Stop pretending there is a majority that believes in anything else.

    Australians are lazy wannabes who dream about governments leaving them alone. But they’re not prepared to fight for it.

    Freedom requires revolutionaries.

  3. Phill
    #2667744, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Simple answer: Shit yeah.

  4. 2dogs
    #2667753, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    The ALP seems intent on keeping a grip of the working class, in a way that the Democrats in the US did not.

    Who can entice them away? And to which party?

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2667756, posted on March 22, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Give me liberty or give me a green card!

