Sydney University – Youz allz R Suckas

The University of Sydney is one of Australia’s oldest universities. It may actually be the oldest. And within its sandstone walls is housed the Sydney Environment Institute:
Born as an Environmental Humanities and Social Science Network, we have become much more.
The Co-directors of this institute are professors from the Department of History and the Department of Government and International Relations. Those expert qualifications in history and government are essential for environmental and economic pontification.
The University of Sydney also houses something called Sydney Ideas and together (Sydney Ideas and Sydney Environment Institute) are holding an event in ….. Sydney ….. in June 2018. The subject of this event:
The following is a verbatim cut and paste of the description of this event. The emphases belong to Spartacus.
Climate change has the potential to significantly accelerate inequality. Low income and precariously employed Australians tend to live and work in areas more susceptible to temperature extremes, and in buildings less able to withstand them. They are less able to afford the cost of energy required for airconditioning, have less access to public green space, shaded recreation areas, pools and schools with facilities for learning in extreme weather. At the same time, rising inequality in Australia is making it harder to tackle climate change. Elites in highly unequal societies pollute more, waste more water, emit more carbon dioxide, and produce and consume more products that are designed not to last. Highly unequal societies are less democratically responsive, and are more likely to accept climate change ‘solutions’ that are premised on the privatisation of ‘liveable space’. This panel will bring together speakers who make the case for the necessity of seeing climate change and inequality as entwined challenges.
These are the people who are educating our children and these are the people who are extracting salaries from tax payers. Read it and weep. Read it and weep.
The sad reality is that climate change and inequality are entwined challenges. Climate change policies perpetuated by academic and inner city elites are the driving inequality they criticise.
But before Spartacus runs to the bathroom to vomit, please read again the following statement that comes from the tax paid academics at an inner city university. You know, the elites:
Elites in highly unequal societies pollute more, waste more water, emit more carbon dioxide, and produce and consume more products that are designed not to last
It’s a good thing that the University of Sydney is only a brief walk from the ABC’s Ultimo head office. After all, the Sydney Environment Institute seeks to:
build flourishing working communities – among academics, policymakers, cultural institutions, practicing artists, students, NGOs, and committed citizens.
- Business and private sector people – not invited.
- Lifters – not invited.
- Scientists – not invited.
- Economists – not invited.
Breathtaking.
25 years ago when I lived in Townsville, when it wasn’t stinking hot, it was stinking hot and humid, or bloody wet. Little did I realise that I was experiencing inequality. Now in rural Victoria, we experience stinking hot and then freezing cold, more inequality.
Who do I see to seek compensation?
Cognitive dissonance.
Define “climate change”:
a) A nonsensical, meaningless term which to some is a real phenomenon. As is the case with Mickey Mouse.
b) “climate” is a regional parameter which includes a vast number of weather related measurements, typical over a period of three or more decades, and is used to compare the weather in one region with another. “Change” is a differentiation from one state to another requiring the application of a metric of some sort. Metrics which are used to specify climate are classifications such as Koppen Geiger or Trewartha. Although over the past century or more some regions grow or shrink, these changes are of a cyclical nature of 11, 30 and 1000 year periods. The growth and shrinkage yields essentialy a null net change for virtually all regions on the planet. “Climate change” is no more “global” than currency or language.
The technocrats will sort it, even without technology…..because less is more. But wait, they’re not even technocrats really. Even that time has passed.
ie: ordinary people – not involved.
From “Sydney Ideas”
no – but 97% of academics do.
Baizuo, come right on in.
Bring back illiteracy. Too many who turn ideas into junk have been permitted to be literate.
Hazy memories circa 1974 suggest that Brisbane had a uni months before Sydney Uni was given the green light.
Or not.
Something to do with attending the centenary dinner for Sydney University Union, back when Gough was PM.
My, times have changed.
They are less able to afford the cost of energy
Quite true. But whose fault is that?
No need to abolish them just remove any/all taxpayer funding, loans or subsidies.
If people chose to pay to attend they can.
It will be like any other fee for service business.
Sobering:
“These are the people who are educating our children and these are the people who are extracting salaries from tax payers. Read it and weep. Read it and weep.”
Gosh…it’s almost as though “climate change” is merely a front for the revolution.
The long march continues.
So much discrimination towards all non -practicing artists. Won’t someone think of the children!?
This is how the “sharing caring save the World save the chilcheren” crowd rolls.
Create a problem, then whine like stuck pigs about the problem and how “the rich” don’t care about the problem and how only they, the sharing caring crowd, can fix the problem.
This is a problem. However….
I wouldn’t worry too much about the universities. They don’t have much of a future.
On-line learning will destroy most bricks n’ mortar universities within 20 years. All we need is an accreditation system for on-line learning and the very best professors in the World (like Jordan Peterson, Jonathan Haidt etc) will be earning millions of dollars per year even while charging less than 1/10th what unis are charging now.
The rest of ’em, like the wymynses studies proffs, humanities harpies et al will be working at Colesworths to make ends meet.