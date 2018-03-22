Sydney University – Youz allz R Suckas

The University of Sydney is one of Australia’s oldest universities. It may actually be the oldest. And within its sandstone walls is housed the Sydney Environment Institute:

Born as an Environmental Humanities and Social Science Network, we have become much more.

The Co-directors of this institute are professors from the Department of History and the Department of Government and International Relations. Those expert qualifications in history and government are essential for environmental and economic pontification.

The University of Sydney also houses something called Sydney Ideas and together (Sydney Ideas and Sydney Environment Institute) are holding an event in ….. Sydney ….. in June 2018. The subject of this event:

The following is a verbatim cut and paste of the description of this event. The emphases belong to Spartacus.

Climate change has the potential to significantly accelerate inequality. Low income and precariously employed Australians tend to live and work in areas more susceptible to temperature extremes, and in buildings less able to withstand them. They are less able to afford the cost of energy required for airconditioning, have less access to public green space, shaded recreation areas, pools and schools with facilities for learning in extreme weather. At the same time, rising inequality in Australia is making it harder to tackle climate change. Elites in highly unequal societies pollute more, waste more water, emit more carbon dioxide, and produce and consume more products that are designed not to last. Highly unequal societies are less democratically responsive, and are more likely to accept climate change ‘solutions’ that are premised on the privatisation of ‘liveable space’. This panel will bring together speakers who make the case for the necessity of seeing climate change and inequality as entwined challenges.

These are the people who are educating our children and these are the people who are extracting salaries from tax payers. Read it and weep. Read it and weep.

The sad reality is that climate change and inequality are entwined challenges. Climate change policies perpetuated by academic and inner city elites are the driving inequality they criticise.

But before Spartacus runs to the bathroom to vomit, please read again the following statement that comes from the tax paid academics at an inner city university. You know, the elites:

Elites in highly unequal societies pollute more, waste more water, emit more carbon dioxide, and produce and consume more products that are designed not to last

It’s a good thing that the University of Sydney is only a brief walk from the ABC’s Ultimo head office. After all, the Sydney Environment Institute seeks to:

build flourishing working communities – among academics, policymakers, cultural institutions, practicing artists, students, NGOs, and committed citizens.

Business and private sector people – not invited.

Lifters – not invited.

Scientists – not invited.

Economists – not invited.

Breathtaking.

