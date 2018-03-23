The major stories of the moment

The big story:
‘
President moves to slap China with $50 billion in tariffs…
`
The small story:
ALL EYES ON RAND AS SHUTDOWN LOOMS…
McConnell Sets 1 AM Saturday vote…
Lawmakers Had 1,000 Minutes to Read 2,232-Page, $1.3T Bill…
FUNDS JUST 33 MILES OF BORDER WALL…
Schumer Celebrates: Era of Austerity Coming to End…
Congress Gives Itself A Bonus!
USA added $1 TRILLION in debt in 6 months…
The major story:
STORM WARNING…
CBS SET FOR TRUMP SEX…
LAWYER TEASES BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW…
Which one do you think we will remember twelve months from now?
Are they fake news?
Silly question. Everyone will be talking about, if not actually watching, Stormy Daniels. Nobody has ever really cared about 20 million pages of legislation.
The swamp can take some umbrage at being upstaged by some fantasy tits stories.
I forgot the 😐.
God, that’s an ugly woman
China’s retaliatory tafiffs target $3bn in US imports. It’s heady stuff.
…tariffs… of course. Although tafiffs has a nice ring to it.
So the Left will keep throwing sluts at Trump until one finally sticks?
Eeeeew.
Fake News.
2232 pages.
Let’s not get carried away now.
Trump has Beijing on the run. Interesting times. Purchasing some popcorn and champagne and gearing up with cash to raid stocks which plummet.
I know which government would suffer more from this Chinese response to Trump stopping them from destroying the USA industrial capability ,now they haven’t got the Muslim obama and the u.n.communust decromats to help them ,the game has changed . A few million aspirational Chinese unemployed would place the unelected aparat in mortal danger ,even the organs of repression military. Police ,secret police couldn’t handle it ,these people have tasted wealth and there is no way they are going back to be starving peasants again. Looks like comrade xi and the gang are following the usual socialist mantra ,if you fall in a hole , start digging . Hi
Is Stormy Daniels Trump’s media squirrel?
the whorehound’s tits are as fake as CNN’s news.
How many of China’s 128 product tariffs are even new, not pre-existing? Besides, there’s more than one way to subside industry, Germany got pretty creative with their car industry support a few years back didn’t they?
It’s nice to have a President whose sexual conquests are consensual and with women.
Stormy notwithstanding, compare the women Trump got with to Clinton. Bill was a braver man than I.
We’ll all remember the photo of that blonde with the big hooters.
I don’t know about tariffs, but I expect Stormy Daniels has made a movie promising as much.
Hillary could have delivered on the second half of that.
Cameron Stewart’s article on President Trump’s tariffs in The Australian this morning was one of very few to have mentioned the enormous trade deficit of $375 billion that the US suffers in its trade with China. The Chinese deficit accounts for the lion’s share of the US annual trade deficit ($566 billion last year).
The ABC has blathered on and on about how bad President Trump’s tariffs are without once mentioning the stupefying trade deficit – a deficit which should have been tackled years ago.
Obama really did much to wreck the US economy.
I fancy the lingering memory will be a White House with more executive turnover than Rudd-Gillard-Rudd