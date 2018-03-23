IdentityTech

My RMIT colleague Alastair Berg has an essay up at Medium:

While self-sovereign identity is only one possible eventuality, the economic consequences of blockchain on the governance of identity, and other economic institutions will be disruptive. Perhaps a form of federated identity facilitated through blockchain technology, would allow users or citizens of one system or country to access services or facilities of another within a federation. This is analogous to single sign on (SSO) functionality, and reduces the cost to firms and governments of verifying the identity and attributes of individuals.

Blockchain technology could equally be used by government or firms to impose a single uniform identity on all citizens. If technology is morally neutral, then the libertarian future Satoshi Nakamoto and the other cypherpunks envisioned is equally possible to a world in which governments use blockchain technology to further centralise identity governance.