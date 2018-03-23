IdentityTech

My RMIT colleague Alastair Berg has an essay up at Medium:
While self-sovereign identity is only one possible eventuality, the economic consequences of blockchain on the governance of identity, and other economic institutions will be disruptive. Perhaps a form of federated identity facilitated through blockchain technology, would allow users or citizens of one system or country to access services or facilities of another within a federation. This is analogous to single sign on (SSO) functionality, and reduces the cost to firms and governments of verifying the identity and attributes of individuals.
Blockchain technology could equally be used by government or firms to impose a single uniform identity on all citizens. If technology is morally neutral, then the libertarian future Satoshi Nakamoto and the other cypherpunks envisioned is equally possible to a world in which governments use blockchain technology to further centralise identity governance.
Read the whole thing.
Interesting stuff, but I see two big problems with it. Or maybe three.
First, the political aspects aren’t addressed at all. For example China has recently announced they are maintaining a database of the “social credit” for all inhabitants in the country. People with poor social credit won’t be able to take the train or plane. This system would appear a natural application of blockchain identity management. Which is exactly the problem.
Secondly there is increasingly a movement for the right to be forgotten. The EU has implemented it. This seems to be incompatible with blockchain identity control, although Alistair briefly touches on it (“How the right to erasure would be satisfied is one roadblock which blockchain technology would need to overcome”).
Then thirdly, in a related aspect, anonymity is a valued state for certain people. It is well known that many illegal immigrants destroy or throw overboard their passports and other documentation, in order to prevent easy deportation to their country of origin. That means there will be two groups of actors opposing blockchain ID management: refugee advocates and the left in general; and countries who have lots of people they would be happy to see migrate. Indeed the left would be under huge pressure to oppose this type of thing because of the desire of many people to have aliases – those people being a core constituency of left wing political blocs.
So until the political and the right to be forgotten aspects are seriously addressed I can’t see this being very popular, except with totalitarian governments.
I haven’t had the time to read the whole thing yet but, it seems to me, if blockchain is to get wide acceptance it will need to be able to make examples of its ledgers easily viewable and be common place among the masses, to gain some familiarity. Right now it has the mystique and wonder of some underworld fit-up.
Can there be some activity with open ledgers that we can familiarize ourselves with the technique other than block diagrams.
Reports of embedded porn doesn’t help to instill confidence.