Labor could make all super earnings taxable but that would require political honesty
After a week of taxation claim and counterclaim, 10 propositions are essentially uncontested.
First, Labor’s elimination of the full reimbursement of imputation credits will replace a system where dividends received by Australian residents are taxed at their personal income tax rates by one in which all dividends are taxed at no less than 30 per cent, even if that rate is well above the rate which would apply to any other taxable income that taxpayer might receive.
And let us wipe out the Not for Profit category.
It is total bullshit that some scum in Australia can be given money from another country and we don’t know.
Ferq off.
Who ferqing owns Labor without U?
And let us get rid of EXCISE DUTY on FUEL.
How much does that contribute to the cost of food?
OMG;
Any tax on energy is a tax on growth.
Drop all the taxes/imposts on energy and the Australian economy will grow.
Next cab off the rank is the one about stifling regulation as the government stuffs up more industry to cover the stuff ups they made in the first place, but refuse to admit they were wrong.
Most of the problems in the Australian economy are ones created by excessive government.
I already moved my businesses offshore but now I reckon the family needs offshoring as well. I’m not paying tax in Australia any longer.
All property is theft. Unless you belong to the Labor Party, that is.
All Australians are equal, but some are more equal than others.
Yes let’s tax superannuation three times – on the way in, on fund earnings and on withdrawal.
No wonder it is compulsory.
And that is the point that that the fwit business editor at the ABC doesn’t understand..
Totally misses the fact that to have that 1.6million whatever has gone in has been taxed at a flat 15% , earnings are taxed at 15% therefore at an absolute minimum 240k has already been paid in tax.
Labor are targeting imputation credits on SMSF’s (and damn everyone else on low incomes) because they know just how unpalatable non-preferential taxation regimes would be on pre-taxed super.
400 000 SMSF’s (+237 000 pensioners + an unknown number of low income non-retired workers, like me) vs something like 15 000 000 future superannuants.
They are now ‘considering’ the plight of the 237 000 – but hope the politics of envy will get them over the line.
This solution was always an attempt to cure the disease, by treating the symptoms – akin to curing rectal bleeding with a bandaid.
Winston at 0621
Next cab off the rank is the one about stifling regulation
I am becoming attracted to an additional level of tax for companies that are protected by government regulation. Many of them seem to lobby for regulations that will consolidate their own positions, while putting up barriers to entry by new players. The benefits of such regulation should be taxed.
Say 5% extra on company tax for banks, Hardly Normal, and suchlike, and 10% for ruinable energy companies.
And a discount for those harmed by regulation, like mining, forestry and commercial fishing.
Taxing all super earnings would require honesty, but that ultimate intent is very clear from the Grattan Institute’s rationalisation of the Labor move. Their real umbrage arises because retirement income, paid to those over 60 as an allocated pension with compulsory minimum drawdown, has not been taxable income since Peter Costello’s well-researched, well-modelled and tested reforms of 2007.
But to reimpose tax now would require not only honesty, but grandfathering. The law has encouraged super savings by the Costello changes for a decade, and people have locked away additional savings, and budgeted retirement on that law.
As Tony Abbott memorably commented: The law under which you were encouraged to put you money into super should be the law under which you can take it out.
This should be etched into a large wooden mallets and all MPs beaten around the head with them every time they debate changing the superannuation rules. I would happily volunteer to do the beating and I’m sure there would be plenty of others waiting to join in.
When compulsory super was first introduced, my main concern was trusting the legislation to remain as expressed at the time until retirement . I feared a large pot of funds to be irresistible to the taxing powers of the state. I still have that view, only now I’m more certain.