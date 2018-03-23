Over-reaction much?

Here is Peter Dutton telling the crazy lefties how it is:
Some of the crazy lefties at the ABC, and on The Guardian, HuffingtonPost, can express concern and draw mean cartoons about me and all the rest of it. They don’t realise how completely dead they are to me.
Here is Wendy Harmer on twitter:
Dear PM @TurnbullMalcolm
A real life consequence of your Minister Peter Dutton, calling @ABCaustralia employees “crazy lefties” and “you are dead to me” is that I feel unsafe at my workplace.
Please address this.
It’s no small thing every time a security alarm rings at my work.
Read the thread too.
Really, are these people that stupid? It’s really a rhetorical question so I guess I should answer that just in case there are some crazy lefties on this site. Yes they really are stupid.
Can anyone suggest a book/paper on the subject of “What makes a Leftie tick”? Obviously it will be a short but entertaining read.
Peak stupid comes to mind. How can anybody believe anything this silly woman says. What’s worse, we are paying for her to spruik such absolute nonsense over the airwaves.
Dutton: ….crazy lefties at the ABC….
Wendy Harmer: “I work in a secure government building. I fear unknown people may attack me. I hear bells.”
Dutton: #Winning.
Harmer wins this year’s Liars Award for Lefties. She was a stand-up comedian forever and copped plenty because of her hair lip. She’s as tough as old boots. For her to say she feels “unsafe” at work because of what Dutton said is complete bullshit — and she knows it. She is lying her head off.
What she is actually doing is cynically trying to whip up outrage from the infantile lefty petals on Twitter.
She used to be a journo, too. Disgraceful.
“I feel unsafe at my workplace. Please address this.”……I call BULLSHIT on this. Standard and typical lies from the left and in particular from an old and very ugly mediocre leftist hack….aka Harmer. Dutton most certainly should not apologise and good on him for showing spine and backbone. This is what the left typically do when the right are assertive and state the plain truth. They deliberately parrot rubbish and lies such as “their lives are threatened”. This is what Channel Four did after the Peterson/Newman interview. They asserted that Newman had been “threatened and they now feel unsafe”. Mark Steyn has also noticed how the left, when they lose an argument or are shown to have egg on their faces, then state that they have been threatened by mean, alt-right, white people. Quadrant made the mistake last year of apologising to the ABC for the Roger Franklin piece. Do not apologise Dutton.
If there left get offended by something, they immediately play the “threatened”/”safety” flag.
Wendy and co will no doubt be drafting there applications for stress leave etc from the hostile dangerous work environment.
They don’t realise how completely dead they are to me.
“completely dead to me ” , not just “dead to me”. An unusual choice of words for the circumstances. I wonder if he is actually hurt by the attacks by the Left on him, as would be natural.
Wendy Harmer is just seeking attention, just making up dumb, meaningless stuff. Take no heed.
Quick! Someone get Wendy her blanky!
Meaning, as far as he’s concerned, they don’t exist. If only.
Just privatise the ABC and all their fears shall vanish.
Wendy feels unsafe because of all the crazy lefties that work around her who may just snap, at a moments notice.
What a bastard Dutton must be, by reminding her of that fact?
I always felt that Wendy’s “comedy” was about as funny as a birthday cake full of roundup.
Wendy felt safer not knowing she was surrounded by crazy leftist walking dead. She now protects herself by assuming the identity of a mean cartoon.
Ms Harmer should be reminded that she is not a victim and that the real victims are the persecuted white farmers of South Africa who are being routinely assaulted, raped, robbed and murdered by the black African majority
Conclusion – Ms Wendy Harmer is either a self-obsessed crazy Lefty with no compassion or empathy for the persecuted white farmers of South Africa; or she is coldly attempting to divert attention away from the persecuted white farmers of South Africa and onto her manufactured victimhood.
Tom,
It is a “hare” (as in animal) lip as far as I know.
I feel unsafe at my workplace
Good – DILIGAF!
Double L Barking.
I had to look it up. Have put it into my “list of useful phrases” along with “shut up, she explained.”
Dear Wendy Harmer,
You are an idiot.
PB yes her shows have all the fun of sitting in a damp grave. On the other hand she comes in handy for defining comedy. On the spectrum there are comedians like groucho marx and dave allen . They are at the top end. On the other end are the harners and pickerings etc. Tis end of the spectrum is not comedic and pond scum would probably be funnier.
The ALPBC staff co-op members will be huddled around the water-cooler for safety this morning. Safety in numbers and $1.2bn a year buys a lot of safety.
Irrelevant attention seeker engages in ridiculous hyperbole to attract attention. Wendy who? Yawn.
I can only hope that Turnbull tells Harmer to talk to her immediate supervisor. Nothing to do with Turnbull, Dutton or the government – everything to do with ABC management.
Maybe Wendy Harmer should take a long hard look at ABC content and ask if there is anything unsafe in what is being presented by their ABC … I would have said that there is much that is unsafe for Australians being dressed up as virtue signaling.
“Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has brushed off claims of racism over his plan to resettle “persecuted” white South African farmers in Australia.”
the issue here is who pays?
anyone can play robin hood with other people money.
with his own money he can do what he want.
there is many “persecuted” people around the world.
I arrived in Australia as refugee, my relatives sponsor and pay for me.
I returned that money.
It turns out I can’t see that thread as I’m blocked by crazy Wendy. Having never spoken to her or referred to her I don’t know why that would be. I’ve noticed lately that I’m blocked by a growing number of crazies that I’ve also never spoken too. I suppose I should be honoured but I do wonder how they are organising this. Do they have a “shit list” of people to block that they share or something?
Peter Dutton annoying all the right people.
Not another Great Tea Trolley Disaster?
The same as for those who wander over here on leaky boats.
I do hope that people aren’t suggesting that if you happen to be of European heritage, you are ineligible to be considered a refugee.
Signed
Wendy Self-Harmer
No it isn’t
Australia has a humanitarian intake that costs us millions every year, regardless of who comes under that banner
I have no doubt there will be both self funded and sponsored South Africans
What we also know is unlike up to 90% of muslim refugees they are highly unlikely to still be on welfare after five years
So whoever pays, it won’t be entirely on the Australian taxpayer.
She is just doing what the voices say
Crazy leftie Wendy Harmer is triggered, has a conniption – and demands safe space.
Quod Erat Demonstrandum.
Game set and match to Dutton.
Max, I am pretty sure that white South Africans would return the money…..in spades. I know many South Africans and none of them are on welfare.
Harmer is dead from the neck up, anyway.
South Africa?
Oh, wait…
Wendy Harmer feels unsafe because of Peter Dutton of all people???
Pity she didn’t tell us this earlier, or her Party could have arranged the likes of Khaled Sharrouf or Man Haron Monis or Jimmy Gargasoulas or even Bonking Billy Short-One with his well-known deep “respect” for women, to hold her hand and say “Diddums!” will all the sincerity that only he can muster.
Dear Wendy
how did you feel about security alarms before Peter Dutton said mean things about ABC staff in general. If other staff are less concerned or not concerned at all, what this tell us about you?
signed actually I don’t care about your ludicrous alleged feelings
This type of talk by the failed “comedian” Harmer May encourage some psycho to actually harm an alpbc u/n.communist propagandist ,just imagine the panic if a psycho took a knife to snowcone ,vitriolic sales or deservedly Harmer her self ? She is really encouraging this to happen . The internationale globalist u,n,communists would go into complete panic ,the petals would wither in fear ,that would be the time to destroy them forever ,not a bad thing really . “Where are you Mohammed ? They are insulting your allah!
I am sure that the delivery of a refrigerator transport carton can be arranged for Wendy to build a “safe space”to hide in.
Wendy (self)Harmer channeling Denis the peasant?
I have to differ here.
Dutton’s comment is genuinely threatening – to those pompous windbags whose greatest fear is being ignored.
She needs to “hone her ability to reason, and refine her nose for shit”
https://youtu.be/4v3ETAHAymw?t=499
Dear PM @TurnbullMalcolm
A real life consequence of your Minister Peter Dutton, informing us that the ABCaustralia is full of “crazy lefties” is that I feel unsafe in my country.
Please address this.
It’s no small thing every time a security alarm rings anywhere.
I fixed it.
The white population of Zimbabwe reached a peak of about 296,000 in 1975, representing just over 8% of the population. It fell to around 120,000 in 1999 and to less than 50,000 in 2002. The white population of Zimbabwe was listed as 28,732 in the 2012 census.
The Statistics South Africa Census 2011 showed that there were about 4,586,838 white people in South Africa, amounting to 8.9% of the country’s population.
I feel sorry for anybody who is a resident of South Africa. The economy is going to crumble.
South Africa has just passed legislation which will enable the government to confiscate farms without compensating the owners, who are universally white. This is what Robert Mugabe, the black communist dictator of Zimbabwe, did 30 years ago. It destroyed the economy. It’s going to destroy the South African economy, too.
Wise whites have been emigrating for 30 years, and those left behind are going to wish that they had gone too.
Wendy is an unfunny and undeserving recipient of ABC wages. But then much of the ABC is unfunny, politically aligned and undeserving of either the magnificent funding it gets or the magnificent title of national broadcaster.
Dear Ms Harmer, your response is exactly the lefty craziness Mr Dutton is taking about. Get a grip, stop being hysterical. Oops, did I use a bad, bad word? Hysterical? Didn’t Steve Price (2GB) get attacked on Q&A for that? Stupid people really.
Once their shorten looting cartel gains power, their ABC will have the ability to exploit show trials to denounce people like Dutton as fixated individuals guilty of domestic terrorism.
Thought Reform Comrades.
Didn’t Steve Price (2GB) get attacked on Q&A for that? Stupid people really.
Yeah, but it is now totally cool to call them c&^%s!
Crazy lefties at the ABC would be dead to me too if I wasn’t paying their wages.
Shut. It. Down.