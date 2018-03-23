Over-reaction much?

Here is Peter Dutton telling the crazy lefties how it is:

Some of the crazy lefties at the ABC, and on The Guardian, HuffingtonPost, can express concern and draw mean cartoons about me and all the rest of it. They don’t realise how completely dead they are to me.

Here is Wendy Harmer on twitter:

Dear PM @TurnbullMalcolm

A real life consequence of your Minister Peter Dutton, calling @ABCaustralia employees “crazy lefties” and “you are dead to me” is that I feel unsafe at my workplace.

Please address this.

It’s no small thing every time a security alarm rings at my work. — Wendy Harmer (@wendy_harmer) March 22, 2018

Read the thread too.