MeToo and Slut-Shaming

Helen Dale is out and about in The Weekend Australian kicking butt and taking names – well, just kicking butt.

I have a similar sense about the recent #MeToo movement, much of which seems to be so very high school: all the pretty girls from good families are congratulating each other for “bravely speaking out” about the advances they refused, while the women who made a calculation and opted to get their knees dirty are wisely keeping quiet.

There’s a smugly slut-shaming flip side to the solidarity: wearing black to the Golden Globes, telling stories about who touched whose knee, applauding Oprah Winfrey’s speech.

…

Women who accede to male entreaties — those who get their knees dirty — can be written off as sluts (something women do to other women far more frequently than men do to women), which burnishes the refusers’ reputations.

Evolutionary psychologists suggest this is a reason more women are religious than men, at least in monotheistic societies. Conservative religiosity makes it much easier to shame all those promiscuous pagans. Viewed in that light, the now-common alliance between feminists and religious conservatives — including, bewilderingly, Islamic conservatives — becomes explicable, if still unreasonable.