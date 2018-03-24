MeToo and Slut-Shaming

Helen Dale is out and about in The Weekend Australian kicking butt and taking names – well, just kicking butt.
I have a similar sense about the recent #MeToo movement, much of which seems to be so very high school: all the pretty girls from good families are congratulating each other for “bravely speaking out” about the advances they refused, while the women who made a calculation and opted to get their knees dirty are wisely keeping quiet.
There’s a smugly slut-shaming flip side to the solidarity: wearing black to the Golden Globes, telling stories about who touched whose knee, applauding Oprah Winfrey’s speech.
…
Women who accede to male entreaties — those who get their knees dirty — can be written off as sluts (something women do to other women far more frequently than men do to women), which burnishes the refusers’ reputations.
Evolutionary psychologists suggest this is a reason more women are religious than men, at least in monotheistic societies. Conservative religiosity makes it much easier to shame all those promiscuous pagans. Viewed in that light, the now-common alliance between feminists and religious conservatives — including, bewilderingly, Islamic conservatives — becomes explicable, if still unreasonable.
Every time I look at brave lil’ Reece Witherspoon clenching her jaw and staring down the camera with a #MeToo toughness, I see the relentless social climber flirt Becky from her production of Thackeray’s Vanity Fair.
Helen really needs to get over her hatred for Christians especially. Historians would laugh at some of her premises. I don’t think it has ever occurred to the silly little mite that many of the ancients were actually quite conservative in their sexual morals as well. If anything it was a small proportion of the elite who were promiscuous and s**** and they earned the ire of the general population, as they should. And yeah Helen, even your bizzaro theories about Hypatia don’t stand up to the evidence. *sigh*
Agreed None, I thought the Christian Conservatives was a bit of an inversion of reality. I doubt any of the #MeToo black wearers fit that mold.
Please let’s stay on topic – Helen’s equal dislike of middle-eastern Abrahamic religions is not the point of the post.
One of the early #metoo brigade goes full retard.
Rose McGowan ‘comes out’ as non-binary in bizarre podcast tirade
Pretty girls in H.S. are the Slut Shamers? Okay.
Women are more religious than men coz monotheism is Slut Shaming? Maybe.
Therefore, Feminists make alliances with Religious Fundamentalists, because the above? You lost me.
Feminism is a Socialist idea. They’ve weaponised half the population.
What’s Helen’s problem with admitting that?
Okay, but that line about “the now-common alliance between feminists and religious conservatives” sticks out like a sore thumb, especially since the only point of any alliance between feminists and Islamic religious conservatives would be to undermine the existing Western culture.
What’s all this about “dirty knees”? Hardly an empowering vision of female sexual agency.
Its not about ‘shaming’ or anything like it.
It’s the desperate, vicious day-to-day life of the top of the female dominance hierarchy. Get a foothold, push yourself an inch higher. Oh, that was YOUR face? Sorreeee!
Third wave feminism. We has it.
Ms Dale should have a chat with Richard Dawkins, who seems to be softening his stance against Christians.
Atheist Richard Dawkins warns against celebrating the alleged demise of Christianity in Europe (22 Mar)
I doubt Dawkins has had any death threats from Christians. I suspect though he’s had many from Muslims and the Left, which might tend to focus one’s mind about the evils of religion or otherwise.
Que?
Feminists have made common cause with Mohammedans, certainly.
Their hatred of conservative Christians (also known as Christians) is more extreme than ever.
It’s true that MeTooing was and is a form of boasting – meant to empower the boasters over against other women (who are left to conclude they are less than sexually alluring and have prosaic lives). ‘Oh I get propositioned all the time; the butler/cabbie/IT guy/boss/pizza delivery boy put the hard word on me/brushed my bosum – the nerve!’
You’re not fooling anybody, girls.
Helen makes the secondary point that by publicising such encounters, they are virtue-signaling; that’s also true. They also want people to believe they won their fame in TV and films based on their ‘artistic’ talent. That is true or not depending on the individual but what is absolutely true for 99 percent of them is that they are where they are now solely because they have (or once had) saleable beauty.
Many of you are assuming that the “religious conservatives” Helen speaks of are (only) Christians. I think you should re-examine that assumption – at least at some margins.
Well, her quote seems plain enough. “Religious conservatives” and her use of the word “including” implies that she puts Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus and Mormons in the same basket on this issue. If she changed that “including” to “especially” then it would make more sense, because apart from Islamic conservatives, I just don’t know who she’s talking about.
Marcus – you don’t think that Christian conservatives are anti-fun?
I’m sure a great many are. I just don’t know where this “alliance” comes from, and it’s hard for me to imagine today’s hardcore feminists going out of their way to make common cause with, say, a Cardinal Pell, no matter how much they may agree with each other on promiscuity.
Um, she specifically mentions Islamic conservatives…
It has long been a misconception that Islamic conservatives are right wing because they are labelled such (which is lefty sophistry) and because Christian conservatives are labelled conservative too.
Christian conservatives are right wing. But Islamic conservatives are left wing politically: totalitarian fascists like Mussolini the ex-communist nationalist socialist. (Islam is nationalist as they support their own nation, the umma, and refuse to give allegiance to secular governments.) Hence feminists can be on the same political side as the Islamic “conservatives” as Helen observes.
As to slut shaming, yes you can say theoretically that conservative Christians are in a position to do that of the loose ladies who aren’t Christians, but that tends only to happen in the guilty minds of the loose ones. The log-in-the-eye and the don’t-cast-the-first-stone lessons are well known even in secular society.
I suspect a lot of the slut shaming accusation against Christian ladies is actually resentment that it doesn’t happen to them because they tend not to “get their knees dirty” as Helen grossly calls it. I don’t think anyone would ever slut shame Mike Pence’s wife. And there’s not many Christian ladies in Hollywood you might have noticed. They’re not only more likely to be righties and therefore excluded but also a lot less likely to grub on their knees for money and parts, so they never make it to first base.
If Helen were less biased she would not have bothered with the ‘Religious conservative’ scatter shot.
There is little commonality between ‘islamic’ conservatives (whatever they are and us.
Firstly because muslims believe all kafir women are potential sex slaves and marriage is simply a contract in which a woman exchanges sexual services for food and shelter
Men have virtually unlimited freedom sexual freedom, the details of which aren’t suitable for a family blog.
It is the marriage as a sex contact as well as blind stupidity and hatred of Christian morality that is why feministsists do have such an alliance with Islam.
Julia Gillard would no doubt be complete agreement with that definition of marriage.
Not do I know a single conservative woman who agrees with the #meetoo movement.
It’s just another example of the shallow concerns of the sjw regime for whom the world is divided very simply.
White patriarchy bad (including those of us women with internalised mysogony) everyone else good.
Hmmmmmm – I don’t know that Cardinal Pell is a conservative Christian. He is both conservative and Christian. Not quite the same thing I imagine. Like many older and wiser religious individuals I suspect he has a more nuanced and sensible approach to the human condition.
But I suspect you are being too literal. Some of our feminist friends and religious conservatives may not be allies in a formal sense, but I have no doubt that they have common purpose. To impose austere sexual mores and social attitudes upon society beyond their own core believers. Many feminists and religious conservatives want to ban pornography for example, re-criminalise prostitution, shut down sex-shops. They differ on issues such as abortion and women in the workplace. But at many margins they are equally anti-choice, anti-market, and anti-capitalist.
… the now-common alliance between feminists and religious conservatives …
That seems highly nonsensical. The New Feminists despise conservative Christian anybody because they are of the right. It’s right vs. left dressed up as Feminism.
Eg, the New Feminists threw scorn on Mrs Abbott, obviously a nice lady with sound values. But they adore Julia Gillard – a woman who contributed bigly to the breakup of several other women’s families.
blind Freddie can see this New Feminism is a political thing.
That’s just correlation – the Christian god himself was a communist.
The best thing Helen Dale ever did was to show up the vast hypocrisy and PC snobbery of the literary awards set. They will never forgive her for that.
Blair’s Law
Could be I am. The problem for me is that I associate #metoo with Hollywood, Twitter, the Internet in general … all things I don’t associate with conservative Christianity. Linking the two on such a way just seems counter-intuitive, somehow … even if both movements contain their share of boring prudes.
No, that is not the lesson of the parable of the talents, and would certainly be news to the more aspirational Protestant religions. You are confusing things with the efforts of centralising agencies like the Holy Roman Empire to exert control over their subjects.
(Now waiting for CL to show up)
That’s just correlation – the Christian god himself was a communist.
lol
Prof D is obviously not a feminist. Otherwise he would say “god herself”, as the Left intellectuals are prone to saying. but, who cares. so tedious.
Who would God be envious of?
… the sermon on the mount? Rich men, camels, and eyes of needles? Causing a riot at the Temple? Sorry – your man’s a commie.
Marcus – the thing is, beyond some individuals (perhaps only one) in the NSW parliament, I’m hard pressed to think of a single conservative Christian in Australia. Christians who are conservative and conservatives who are Christian? Yep – no problem.
Likewise lol from me Sinc. Paul instructed Christians to work with their hands rather than sponge off others. There’s no prescription against riches, just not for them to become an idol. Hence the “Protestant work ethic” being a thing. Christianity and industriousness go together. Paul supported himself by making and selling tents – which is a pretty good example of free market capitalism.
As I said above, Ms Dale should have a talk with Prof. Dawkins. If he is now saying “well things were actually pretty good when there were a lot of Christians in society” then he’s starting to see past his previous dogmatic rejection.
Which Christian conservatives seek to impose their mores on society at large.
You are referring to the laws in South Africa you mentioned the other day?
Christian sexual morality is for Christians, it’s ‘imposition’ is accepted voluntarily by people of faith.
It is very true that our understanding of right and wrong flows from Christian thought but of course some people want to pick and choose the bits they like personally.
And some Christian sects have some odd ideals, no dancing no gambling etc.
As for God being a communist.
Lol.
This is what happens when you pick up one of them self interpreting bibles.
A Catholic who professes Communist doctrine is excommunicated as an apostate.
The right to own property is a human right.
the encyclicals fating back to 1849 against communism are linked here.
Sinc, doesn’t understand what he’s talking about. Saying the God of the Bible as a communist is laughable. He was about trusting in him rather than trust in riches. The goal is to trust in things that are eternal and not temporary.
Why isn’t the Pope excommunicated?
Paul is not the Christian god.
Many feminists are very keen on the right of women to work in the sex industry.
I did not know that there were feminists keen to see the end of the degradation of women.
Everybody draws a line though when it comes to the sex industry.
Age of consent and all that.
I don’t know Hero.
Is that another one of your hilarious jokes?
You mean those self-same conservative Christians that Helen was referring too?
parable of the good investor.
The current Pope spouts communist nonsense all the time.
From the beginning we were meant to work. God gave Adam a whole garden to take care of and he named all the animals in the garden. We’re stewards of God’s creation.
I don’t know Sinc, there are so few of them they are practically mythical.
It certainly isn’ t mainstream Christianity.
It’s like saying all Christians are flat earth young creationists.
That simply isn’t true and it’s unworthy.
What Helen has is mere conjecture not based on any evidence.
I don’t know anyone that shames ‘promiscious pagans’
I don’t even know how that is done.
I suppose she means that anyone who believes sex outside one man one woman marriage is wrong is ‘shaming’ those that don’t.
You may as well say that people who believe murder is wrong are ‘shaming’ those that don’t.
Can’t do much about people with massive chips on their shoulders.
That would be your entirely unbiased and objective opinion.
Pope Francis is not my favourite but you stoop too low.
I think me too movement has a positive side as it has given a voice to those who who were too afraid to speak out against real harassment. But as any camapaign it has over-reached and is rightly criticized.
The anti PC brigade ignores the real sexual harassment and hence also overreaches.
And entirely off topic to boot.
I do however make note that you cannot resist an opportunity to slag off at Catholics, next time you pretend that the problem is my lack of a sense of humour.
Let’s stick to some facts. The concept of ‘Abrahamic religions’ is not one that is shared by all religion scholars, historians or adherents of those so-called Abrahamic religions. It is instead a fairly recent leftist construct which is also quite false in terms of religion typology, theology , you name it. Judaism and Christianity have some commonalities- Jesus was a Torah observant Jew after all and modern scholars would suggest Christianity is a form of or extension of Judaism. Islam is on another planet. It’s founder was neither Jewish nor Christian. It’s concept of god as unity and sheer will is mutually exclusive with the Jewish concept of God is one and the Christian concept of the triune God who is love. Judaism and Christianity are both revelatory and historically contingent. Islam is delusional -the hallucinations of a single person – and sets itself above history – it is no wonder its theology is incoherent, etc. etc. It is better described as one scholar described it as a total world system, not a religion. When people want to brag that they indiscriminately hate all “Abrahamic religions” equally, it just says to me that they are (wilfully) ignorant bigots. Carry on. *yawn*
Maybe alliance is a wrong choice of words but sinc is right there is some confluence of views on e.g. sex industry.
And to a large extent this is common across religions.
Paul’s and pseudo-Paul’s writings in the New Testament are normative for Christians. No work, no eat.
I find it amusing that Helen does not even mention Christians but Christians here immediately take offence.
Those who advocate laws that restrict pornography, sex industry, abortion.
To quote the psalm which is inscribed across the entrance of our heritage listed East End markets: the earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof. The Judeo-Christian God is king; hello kingdom of god. He just happens to be a very generous very benevolent very just King. Hence Jews and Christian’s will always say god is good while the Muslims carry on that that god is great ( well they did capitate you to prove the point). The Communist god concept comes once again from people too lazy to read anything in context. During a famine Jerusalem Christians pooled and shared resources while Christians abroad sent money to buy supplies, some of it collected by Paul the Apostle. A description is not a prescription sorry failed reading comprehension Sinc. In the second century Galen who was no fan of either Jews nor Christian’s noted that they were faithful in their marriages, never exposed or aborted their children and excelled in virtue namely helping and caring for each other. Hey stick with your arrows lives while you wait for the Salvos and Vinnies and whoever to pick up after the outbreak of war, disease and disaster.
Btw terminological clarification is due here. From the context it is clear that religious conservatives here means conservatives whose views are in part informed by religious teachings (e.g. many cats. e.g. CL), not religious followers advocating conservative interpretation of religion (e.g., ultra orthodox joows). The former are common among Australian Christians (albeit in moderate form),while the latter are probably rare.
Oh tell us Boris then writing about a phenomenon mainly occuring in English speaking countres with a long Christian history who exactly was Helen referring to when she said ‘religious conservatives’
Even Sinc ended up admitting it might be Christians.
Or are you going to completely absurd and tell us it is some other ‘monotheistic society’ we all never heard of?
Or Israel, the only other option.
I utterly reject the notion that feminists are making bargains with religious conservatives to shame ‘promiscious pagans’ or that religious conservatives have anything to do with the puerile #metoo movement.
Give me Brigitte Bardot’s take, any time.
Helen has a long rap sheet in this regard. You don’t even have to be a Christian to know her biggest bee in her bonnet is Christianity and yet she is only safe in Christian countries
Exactly None.
You see there is your problem Boris
Once all of these things were illegal, in our secular societies.
Like I said earlier you want to pick and choose the ‘Christian’ concepts of right and wrong that you like.
Incidentally there are pretty of non religious people who think pornography, the sex industry and abortion should be restricted.
Tell me if killing children up to the age of two is wrong or right because some would legalise that as others would legalise child prostitution etc.
You think because your line in the sand is different that if in the future a majority decided that say abortion was indeed murder and should be criminalised that your freedom has been eroded, and Christians bad, or something.
I suspect not. To the contrary when his disciples violated the sabbath he made excuses.
As the great philosopher Yoda remarked, “That is why they fail”. Okay that’s a paraphrase, but the point remains the same.
When you can’t work out who your friends are, unsurprisingly you end up with no allies.
Dawkins is wrong. The most evil religion in the world is leftism.
No I did not say what was right and what wrong. I just said there is a confluence of views. And abortion is a bad example because most feminists are pro choice.
Incidentally I agree with your point that for many people (predominantly religious conservatives but others as well) abortion is like murder and thus is not an unreasonable imposition on other people.
Not being a religious person I don’t agree with that ‘all religions are bad’. As for ‘all religions are equally bad’ this is just silly.
Sinc you are being criptic or I am too thick today.
An observant person can make excuses for others.
and as he said to his disciples: “The secret of the kingdom of God has been given to you. But to those on the outside everything is said in parables so that,
“ ‘they may be ever seeing but never perceiving,
and ever hearing but never understanding;
otherwise they might turn and be forgiven!’”
Or like I always say. Hell is locked. From the inside. 🤗
Bzzz. Wrong. Sinc, who can’t read a book to save his life, would love it if people read the gospels even more literally than the most bizarre extremist Fundamentalist sect out there. In other words, Sinc wpuld like others to ignore the whole stream of Christisn tradition and just go for the whacko founded in Southern USA by some non-Christian Nut Job. Probably because he hates Christianity as much as Helen does.
Hint:
When you read that bit about seeing but not perceiving and so on? Think Sinc.
Benedict I had no problem with, but the current Pope is not worthy as his replacement.
Boris, if we’re a nation of laws then murder is bad no matter what it’s called.