Liberty Quote
Government spending cannot create additional jobs. If the government provides the funds required by taxing the citizens or by borrowing from the public, it abolishes on the one hand as many jobs as it creates on the other.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: March 24, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
1st Battalion A.I.F
I claim this thread, in the name of Sir John Monash, probably the greatest soldier Australia ever produced. A militiaman, and not a regular.
2nd assistant orange-carrying reserve! (depending on the sport in question)
Bugger orf Zulu,
This thread has been claimed by all those people who did ancestry research expecting to find famous people in their family tree only to find normal people.
Oh God.
He’s been claiming threads now. Wanker isn’t the right word.
Top ten!!
I hope IT is only drinking gin in Indonesia as a way to ingest quinine. Otherwise, the whole thing sounds a bit dodgy.
I have run out of duty free Monty and I’ll be damned if I’m paying $15 for a shot of gin at a hotel bar when I can buy 350ml for $11 100m away.
Can of tonic water 80c. Pringles $1.
Are you wearing a Panama hat and a bone suit, IT? Live the stereotype.
Mitch Marsh gaaaawn for 5.
Mitch Marsh gaaaawn for 5
Jeez our batting line up is Brittle.
6/156 (41.1 ov) Australia
AUS trail by 155 runs
Ok. There is zero chance of me ever drinking the gin… it’s the most revolting thing I have ever smelt and tasted. Pure ethanol I reckon. Lesson learnt.
Pringles were nice.
Labor push to adopt Greens policy of lifting refugee intake to 50,000
Labor’s policy committee is considering a plan to lift Australia’s refugee intake to 50,000, as left-wingers jostle to soften the party’s position on asylum seekers at this year’s national conference.
In a wide-ranging submission to the policy forum, the group Labor for Refugees pitched to move the party to the left by more than doubling the current refugee intake, bringing all refugees on Nauru and Manus Island to Australia and launching a Royal Commission into immigration detention.
The Turnbull government increased the annual refugee intake to 19,000, and the ALP’s current position is to increase it to 27,000 by the year 2025. The Greens want an intake of 50,000, with 10,000 of that to be for “skilled refugees”. The Labor for Refugees pitch made no such caveat.
Made it!
OK, Cats. See youse all later. Tomorrow Dearly beloved and I fly to Singapore for 4 days, then a 38-day cruise to Southampton, and then two weeks motoring around Ireland.
Have to be honest; I WILL miss you scrofulous lot! Speak to you in May, or maybe on and off if I can get some free wi-fi between now and then.
Play nicely!
Has anyone seen Lord Monckton’s paper? Got to be worth a guest post?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/03/19/global-warming-on-trial-and-the-elementary-error-of-physics-that-caused-the-global-warming-scare/
Bon voyage, Bruce!
Bugger orf Zulu,
This thread has been claimed by all those people who did ancestry research expecting to find famous people in their family tree only to find normal people.
I did some recently, thought I would find Ashkenazi Joos, found Germans and war criminals fortunately only as distant cousins. But the big house survived, eastern Poland also the flattest place I have ever been, makes northern Germany and holland look positively mountainous