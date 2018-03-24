Open Forum: March 24, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, March 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
22 Responses to Open Forum: March 24, 2018

  3. Baldrick
    #2668759, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:01 am

    1st Battalion A.I.F

    Howell, George Julian (1893–1964)
    On 6 May 1917, near Bullecourt, where the 1st Battalion experienced some of its heaviest fighting, Howell won the Victoria Cross. Realizing that a large party of Germans threatened to outflank his battalion, he climbed onto the parapet and despite heavy bomb attacks and rifle-fire proceeded to bomb the enemy back along the trench. Lieutenant T. J. Richards supported him with a Lewis-gun, following him along the trench and firing bursts. When he ran out of bombs Howell continued his assault by jabbing down at the Germans with his bayonet until, severely wounded, he fell into the trench. His citation stated that the ‘prompt and gallant conduct of this non-commissioned officer in the face of superior numbers was witnessed by the whole battalion and greatly inspired them in the subsequent successful counter-attack’.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2668763, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:06 am

    I claim this thread, in the name of Sir John Monash, probably the greatest soldier Australia ever produced. A militiaman, and not a regular.

  6. squawkbox
    #2668764, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:06 am

    2nd assistant orange-carrying reserve! (depending on the sport in question)

  7. Motelier
    #2668766, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Bugger orf Zulu,
    This thread has been claimed by all those people who did ancestry research expecting to find famous people in their family tree only to find normal people.

  8. JC
    #2668767, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Oh God.

    He’s been claiming threads now. Wanker isn’t the right word.

  10. m0nty
    #2668770, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I hope IT is only drinking gin in Indonesia as a way to ingest quinine. Otherwise, the whole thing sounds a bit dodgy.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2668772, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I have run out of duty free Monty and I’ll be damned if I’m paying $15 for a shot of gin at a hotel bar when I can buy 350ml for $11 100m away.

    Can of tonic water 80c. Pringles $1.

  12. m0nty
    #2668773, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Are you wearing a Panama hat and a bone suit, IT? Live the stereotype.

  13. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2668774, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Mitch Marsh gaaaawn for 5.

  14. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2668775, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2668776, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Jeez our batting line up is Brittle.

  16. zyconoclast
    #2668777, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    6/156 (41.1 ov) Australia
    AUS trail by 155 runs

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2668778, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Ok. There is zero chance of me ever drinking the gin… it’s the most revolting thing I have ever smelt and tasted. Pure ethanol I reckon. Lesson learnt.

    Pringles were nice.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2668779, posted on March 24, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Labor push to adopt Greens policy of lifting refugee intake to 50,000

    Labor’s policy committee is considering a plan to lift Australia’s refugee intake to 50,000, as left-wingers jostle to soften the party’s position on asylum seekers at this year’s national conference.

    In a wide-ranging submission to the policy forum, the group Labor for Refugees pitched to move the party to the left by more than doubling the current refugee intake, bringing all refugees on Nauru and Manus Island to Australia and launching a Royal Commission into immigration detention.

    The Turnbull government increased the annual refugee intake to 19,000, and the ALP’s current position is to increase it to 27,000 by the year 2025. The Greens want an intake of 50,000, with 10,000 of that to be for “skilled refugees”. The Labor for Refugees pitch made no such caveat.

  19. Bruce in WA
    #2668780, posted on March 24, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Made it!

    OK, Cats. See youse all later. Tomorrow Dearly beloved and I fly to Singapore for 4 days, then a 38-day cruise to Southampton, and then two weeks motoring around Ireland.

    Have to be honest; I WILL miss you scrofulous lot! Speak to you in May, or maybe on and off if I can get some free wi-fi between now and then.

    Play nicely!

  22. Diesal
    #2668784, posted on March 24, 2018 at 1:52 am

    I did some recently, thought I would find Ashkenazi Joos, found Germans and war criminals fortunately only as distant cousins. But the big house survived, eastern Poland also the flattest place I have ever been, makes northern Germany and holland look positively mountainous

