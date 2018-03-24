Tim Worstall: So You Want to Nationalize Facebook?

The latest bright idea from Paul Mason is that Facebook must be regulated or changed in some manner to make darn sure it does what Paul Mason wants Facebook to be doing.
There are lots of problems with the Corbynista columnist’s idea. They include: not understanding how the internet or corporate law works; ignoring how innovation happens; and the political problem of allowing the government to control a social network, real or digital.
That’s not to mention the broader point that the people best placed to control Facebook are the 2 billion users of Facebook, who can choose to use the service or not. But such free-market liberalism isn’t quite the fashion de nos jours, is it?
State-Managed Social Interaction Is Awful
Let’s start with the question of ownership. That Facebook is a public, listed company therefore owned by the public seems to escape Mason. Perhaps by public ownership, he means government ownership. But that is something he rules out.
Heavy state regulation of Facebook would be to repeat the mistakes of the 20th century when governments really did try to control the social milieu. As Anne Applebaum points out in Iron Curtain, the first thing every Soviet-imposed government in Eastern Europe did was to make sure that all corners of society were state controlled. The local equivalents of the Womens’ Institute, the chess and jazz clubs, swimming teams, and simply every expression of civil society were brought under the control of the state and Party bureaucracy. People were actually sent to jail for continuing to run Scout troops.
There might be some manner in which “public owned” and “state” are different, but I’m absolutely certain that this wouldn’t be the case in modern Britain.
Mason, along with far too much of the British Left, is pretty relaxed about repeating Soviet mistakes, but there’s no reason why the rest of us have to go along with it. That rather covers the regulation and ownership aspects. As to breaking the company up, we find more in his thread of tweets on the subject.
He points to the UK corporate registration as proof that we can control the local bit, or break it off from the whole. Such a conclusion is hard to square with the complaint about the Facebook profits HMRC struggles to tax. The reason Facebook doesn’t pay UK corporation tax on all the money collected from the UK is that the UK company just does some engineering bits, and doesn’t actually run the service. That engineering could be done from elsewhere just as the ad sales are. And the design. And there’s absolutely no one at all who has insisted that there must be a UK company out there before signing up for the service, is there?
We then come to what is arguably Mason’s silliest claim: “Next comes the f***wittery about ‘we don’t want the state owning our data.’ Me too. Hence I proposed a public owned digital ID service.“
There might be some manner in which “public owned” and “state” are different, but I’m absolutely certain that this wouldn’t be the case in modern Britain. As even Gordon Brown ended up agreeing when he revealed that the BBC license fee was indeed just another tax all along.
The State Does Not Innovate
But there is a deeper reason why we don’t want the British state to have anything to do with the likes of Facebook. The state never does innovate. Even if we accept Mariana Mazzucato’s points about invention—which we shouldn’t—it was still Apple that made the iPhone. There was no state involvement in the creation of MySpace, Twitter, or Facebook. There never is in people using extant inventions to do something new and whizzy, that very definition of innovation. Therefore we just don’t want the state running things in those areas of innovation, do we? For if it did, it would never happen.
The mere fact that someone is successful within those rules isn’t an argument to nationalize or regulate them further.
That, in short, is why we don’t want the British state anywhere near something like social media or any other fast-changing technology business. The moment decisions are taken on the sort of societal grounds that Mason admires and insists upon then technological advance will grind to a halt.
Facebook should be and is subject to all the same sorts of rules as any other business in the country. That is the proper role of government: to set general rules which must be obeyed by all and then we all get to see what happens. If Facebook did indeed break the law then they should, of course, be held responsible.
But the mere fact that someone is successful within those rules isn’t an argument to nationalize or regulate them further and that, when it comes down to it, is the only real argument Mason is employing. For there’s no one quite as jealous as a statist discovering that an organization other than the state has a meaningful amount of power.
Tim Worstall
Tim is a Fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London
Stop being a cuck. We need to fight dirty and use the left’s temporary outrage against them. The time for fighting fair, being gentlemanly and high minded is over. Look where that has got us. Muslim invasions, rape gangs in the UK, African crime in Melbourne, organised crime in Sydney thanks to immigrants, abortion, gay marriage…..
Instead we need to start winning again. Declare Facebook a common carrier to appease the left and then extend it to Twitter, Google, Reddit and every other lefty tech company and watch their heads explode.
Crappy argument.
I suggest taking a course in argument mapping to stop wasting our time writing shite like this.
That’s Bass Ackwards.
Take away their “common carrier” status and also remove any government protections where they can claim they are not responsible for content. They already have stepped up and claimed the WANT to be responsible for content… so hold them responsible.
It’s called the common law.
Tel they don’t have common carrier status so far as I am aware. Common carrier status would stop them being able to censor anything in the US because the first amendment would apply to them. Currently they banning every conservative and claiming they are doing it to prevent hate speech so they aren’t held accountable. YouTube has already removed a lot of gun channels using this justification.
This is a bit of a mish-mash argument. The state does at times come up with innovation. E.g.the internet, wifi, penicillin etc.
New technology often is way ahead of regulation, which has some downside but is preferable to regulating too early (or regulating at all). I think Tel has a good point to rely on common law in the first instance. Consumers are also pitifully unaware of what they sign over when comsuming free stuff, whether from companies or the state. The digital world has many strengths and uses, not the least of which is the capacity to control masses of everything.
The tricky bit is the technology allows (with permission) a lot of personal data to be collected, in part for the function of the service provided to the end user and, in part, as a database that has down stream value, largely unseen by the end user. Often data is collected simply because they can (it’s cheap) and other uses are found for it. This is the old Jeannie-in-the-lamp dilema.
Over all i don’t think much needs to be done about it other than make sure people are aware and suggest they vote with their custom.
That is the worst argument that I’ve heard for a while. Facebook is like the internet, try and convince people not to use the internet. Where else do they go?
I believe the common carrier argument is the best yet. It simply forces Facebook (and Twitter, Google etc) to not arbitrarily limit discussion. Have phone companies suffered?
Phone posted to wrong thread. Message still applies though.
Nope. It didn’t post at all. Lost in cyberspace. 🙂
Complex things involved here.
The commenters above are being a smidgen silly.
I think this was a swing-and-miss. I’m not sure how much more innovation this gossip-and-banality matrix (Facebook) can do – or needs to do. It pretty much is what it is. It monetised data because it has no other hefty kind of worth moving forward. No, we don’t want the state to take over Facebook because governments would use it to bully citizens about their social and personal beliefs and further erode liberty and Western Civilisation. Having said that, Facebook bullies on behalf of Deep States anyway. And that’s the crossroad we’re at: let a private leftist asshole run it or let a state leftist asshole run it. You have to go with the private leftist asshole only because it costs us less.
Bemused,
Have phone companies suffered?
Essentially phone companies are the ISP companies or even Skype for example. As I see it facebook and twitter (which i dont use) are more setup as something more than private conversations, inviting photos, sharing etc as part of their MO, a bit like a club or association.
I’m not adverse to your suggestion but i suspect it may well have some difficulties. The operation of this blog is an example where an arbitor occasionally steps in when things get too weird.
Exactly.
As i understand it, the telecommunications act covers privacy in phone and radio comms. Facebook and Twitter, etc. are covered by specific terms and conditions by individual agreements. If you dont like the agreement, dont join the club.
People use phone companies/internet to talk, send text, send photos/video, everything that’s done on Facebook. A phone/internet company provides a means for this to happen. Facebook does exactly the same, it provides a means by which this can happen. Ergo, they really are a utility company and a monopoly at that.
The sheer size, scope and reach of Facebook means that there is absolutely no competitor to Facebook; there is no reasonable alternative, which makes them a monopoly. Look how Microsoft was hounded because of nothing but a browser, something that could be replaced and was replaced all the time with other browsers.
Facebook is far, far, more than that and far more insidious.
In the USA, the relevant law is here…
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/230
If you click the definition of “interactive computer service” you can see they fall into this category.
Since “offensive material” can be whatever you want (hey, it offended me) essentially this gives them open powers to edit, without the responsibility that a publisher/editor would have in terms of content hosting.
Legally the concept of a “Good Samaritan” is meaningless, because every Samaritan will tell you she’s very very good. There’s no workable standard. Possibly the phrase “in good faith” could be tested, but those can also be subjective. Would be fascinated to see if anyone is willing to try to prove in court that for social media to selectively delete certain political points of view is contrary to “in good faith” editing.
Therein lies the problem. For many not to join the club means isolating themselves from family and friends, as it’s become an important means of keeping in touch. It’s a vicious Catch 22.
I don’t use Facebook, but I understand why so many do.
Nationalising Facebook would be nice to watch. But they would make it compulsory and the taxpayers would go broke having to subsidise it.
Prager U is doing just that with Google.
http://www.adamsdrafting.com/reasonableness-and-good-faith-in-contracts/
I think the second of these might apply to the big social media companies. If they can be demonstrated to be acting in their own interests, or arbitrarily or for political reasons, their “in good faith” qualification has been breached.
Then again, after watching US judges claim that Obama DID have the power to override Congress on DACA, but strangely Trump does NOT have the power to reverse what Obama did… you do wonder whether there’s still a lot of point in combing through these legal details.
Bemused,
Ergo, they really are a utility company and a monopoly at that.
And…
Facebook does exactly the same, it provides a means by which this can happen.
Can you see a flaw in your points? Why sign up? They do the same but are a monopoly? How does this work? They obviously do a lot more than private conversations.
That said, I’m ambivalent as to what should happen with a slight preference for the status quo.
Thanks Tel,
Ideally, I’d have thought, common law would cover these things.. It’s become a David and Goliath thing. Who reads the terms and conditions of facebook or it’s many updates etc.
Paul Mason? No, this is the latest bright idea of the mainstream conservative movement if you’ve been paying attention, as they try to out-left-wing the left wing.
You don’t need to worry about Jeremy Corbyn as he will just inherit a socialist shit-show that the conservative movement delivers the west into.
As far as I understand it, they are working the exact opposite angle: they claim their First Amendment rights were violated, implying that YouTube is obliged to offer First Amendment rights.
Under common law they would be same as a book publisher, but there’s specific statutory law that has carved out a niche for these guys. Now we argue about how big the niche really is.
it’s become an important means of keeping in touch.
There’s the phone, sms, email, post, go visit……but if you have sooo many friends it’s hard to keep up so facebook does it at a cost-to you.
The whole “nodes of influence”(or what ever it’s called) form of marketing has taken on a life of its own, to an extent. Im not conviced the state should intervene as much as it appalls me.
I’m not sure what planet you come from, but your view is extremely simplistic and in fact appears to come from someone that has no family or human interaction whatsoever. There’s certainly no empathy.
It’s interesting to see Facebook going through the recent convulsions.
The basic underlying theme is: Politically speaking, who owns social media, especially in the context of Presidential Elections in the US?
Barack Obama and the left owned social media in 2008 and 2012 campaigns. And that was fine with Zuck. Actually, Facebook and Google practically had satellite offices in the White House. The Obama campaign of 2012 hoovered up the entire social network of Facebook and Zuck was fine with that too.
The Dems were never required to delete the data. Instead, they put together a database to help them target the electorate during elections, so precise, they were boasting nothing like this had ever been seen before. The architects of this were hailed as heroes.
The Republicans were history because this never Obama-database was deemed so powerful, the Dems would never lose an election that mattered again.
Fast forward to 2016. Dems in ruins. Trump in White House. Fingers pointing at Facebook as one of the guilty ones making this all happen. Uh-Oh…. Facebook helping a Republican, that is just not on. And not just any Rep. They helped Trump slither into the White House.
Zuck is publicly self-flagellating: He begs to be regulated. He is a lefty and did all he could to help the other side, but Trump still won.
Facebook as a private company did all it could to help Hillary, and it wasn’t enough. To keep the conservatives from taking over social media and using it (like they did with AM radio) to win elections, now regulations are needed. For Zuck it also is a strawman: a regulation Zuck can point to and say he followed the rules so HE is not the one to blame.
First and foremost, Zuck seeks to shield himself from being blamed. But while the regulation is written, trust me, Zuck’s lobbyists will be all over the process to make sure it kills any opportunity for a startup to do what he did. That’s what’s in it for him: freeze the market situation with him as the biggest fish in the pond.
Remember net neutrality? Did anyone take note of who were the most vocal advocates of net neutrality?
Bemused,
appears to come from someone that has no family or human interaction whatsoever. There’s certainly no empathy.
I’m amused. Whatever did we do before facebook?
I have empathy for the end users, the facilitators and the regulators, whereas you seem primarily focused on end users who in your view need extra protection from the state at the expense of the provider’s business model (which i dont subscribe to, nor see as essential).
The fact that i am bothering to think over the matter surely expresses some empathy for all concerned?
RobK #2669037, posted on March 24, 2018, at 1:54 pm
Only partially:
Internet: specified by DARPA: OK
wifi: Too many patents including one to Hedy Lamarr for spread-spectrum technology and one to CSIRO: score half
penicillin: Alexander Fleming, Howard Florey: score NIL to government
etc. : no the Latins had that one a long time ago… 🙂
I’m not for regulation but why not ban all government entities from using social media.
I think we can all agree that the mainstream libertarian and conservative movements are terrible.
John A,
Fair comment but i expect you got my drift.😊
How does the ABC getaway with giving free advertising to google.
http://www.abc.net.au/
I can appreciate the fact that there are people in this world that are perfect (like you) and were it not for the rest of us, there’d be no (low) standard to distinguish that perfection.
What is facebook?
Given how hypocritical, thieving and dishonest the left are, the only solution is to smash them by any means.
