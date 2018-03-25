The Dunning-Kruger effect, in the field of psychology is

is a cognitive bias wherein people of low ability suffer from illusory superiority, mistakenly assessing their cognitive ability as greater than it is.

The FitzSimons-Carlton effect, in the field of Fairfaxology is

is a cognitive bias wherein people of the lowest ability suffer from a delusion that others suffer the Dunning-Kruger effect when in it is actually the accuser who suffers the Dunning-Kruger effect.

The Red Banadana Bandit, Peter FitzSimons, after whom the FitzSimons-Carlon effect was jointly named wrote the following in the weekend Fairfax papers when describing the Dunning-Kruger effect:

A classic example would be people with zero background in climate science, being absolutely convinced that the whole thing is a Chinese conspiracy. But enough about President Trump.

Similarly, the FitzSimons-Carlton effect occurs when a person with no expertise in a subject matter denies the legitimacy of another person without similar expertise. High handed moralising is usually also associated with those with the FitzSimons-Carlton effect.

A classic example of the FitzSimons-Carlon would be when people with zero background in climate science, being absolutely convinced that the whole thing is an existential threat. But enough about Tim Flannery, Richard Di Natale and Peter FitzSimons.

