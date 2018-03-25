Heads up on crisis in care for people with intellectual handicaps

Our regular threadster Tinta implores Cats to watch 60 Minutes tonight .

Liz Hayes will look at matters that consume the lives of many and have certainly consumed my peace of mind for the last 20 years.

Sadly the NDIS has in no way allayed the real and tangible fears of ageing parents. They know there has been no preparation for their sons and daughters to ‘live in the community’ through the Scheme: there are no houses and there is no compassionate and competently prepared workforce to fill the void when parents become, ill, infirm, demented or just die.