Heads up on crisis in care for people with intellectual handicaps

Our regular threadster Tinta implores Cats to watch 60 Minutes tonight .
Liz Hayes will look at matters that consume the lives of many and have certainly consumed my peace of mind for the last 20 years.
Sadly the NDIS has in no way allayed the real and tangible fears of ageing parents. They know there has been no preparation for their sons and daughters to ‘live in the community’ through the Scheme: there are no houses and there is no compassionate and competently prepared workforce to fill the void when parents become, ill, infirm, demented or just die.
I’ve had a decent amount of experience in that general area, albeit not for a few years now. My apologies if this seems a digression:
Formal training in this area, like aged care, is a rort. Training should be organisationally-specific and on-the-job in an apprenticeship-like situation. The TAFE III and IV Certificates are an absolute crock.
In a broader sense, it’s easy to positively stereotype a person with intellectual challenges, but they are just like us, except with differing capacities for self-expression and the management of daily life.
Niki is an example of a single parent doing the best for her son, though she is a lot younger. Try to read the blog entries rather than judge the photos of the heavily-tattooed young woman.
Yet another area where the welfare state/big government has failed. The only partial success the state can claim is the continuing destruction of the family unit.
The NDIS is proving to be a retrograde step in the case of my downs syndrome son.
We moved from the WA state based scheme to the ndis a year ago. Recently did the yearly review of his plan. They trimmed a few dollars here and there but recommended we apply for funding for professional advice from a coordinating rep to garner the best services. Then we should also put in for funding to get more expensive advice for independent living options. In both cases we are well aware of the services available so we would gain little but the way it’s put you feel obliged incase you may have missed something. When we ring ndis you get a different person each time. Last week my wife rang ndis to see if the new plan had been processed as the old one was about to lapse. They’d struck a glitch because they couldn’t find that they’d funded his previous years plan. Heaven help us.
The WA based system designated a set coordinator (local area coordinator) for each disabled person. A caseworker as such. This was much more suitable and i expect cheaper than ndis.
There was no way that the NDIS was every going to be anything other than a gigantic and fabulously expensive and dysfunctional white elephant. What could you possibly expect from another Federal agency with nationwide responsibility to provide a huge range of services. (How did the NBN pan out and that was a more specific service?).
Not to mention a massive spend while we were going deep into debt thanks to Kevin Rudd.
And why would there be any preparations? The NDIS is solely there to provide for those most in need and unable to care for themselves. You know the ones, middle aged, fat, bogan, junkee, welfare hoover losers who need mobility scooters. With chrome hubcaps, ffs.
Anything the pollies and aparatchiks get their grubby hands on Anything it is doomed,it merely becomes another job creation opportunity for more aparatchiks ,and the glorification of the grubby politicians “career” Plus great rip offs of taxpayers money for union mafia maates . The ndis and gonski cons can be added to the climate and refugee cons .
Well we need more government to fix problems that the government created. It’s how things work in Australia.
I think we’re laboring under a misconception here.
That is, that the government and its agencies exist to serve the interests of citizens and promote the common good.
Rather, citizens now exist to serve the interests of the government and its agencies. Their proximate interests being principally taxing and spending to provide a livelihood for an army of public servants and others sucking off the public teat. They in turn work to accomplish the distant but ever approaching goal of government control over every facet of our lives.
This is the new Leviathan of Australia (as opposed to the old Commonwealth of Australia) the managerial class has been incrementally building over the last thirty or so years. Whether we have special needs or are perfectly healthy, we are all just grist for its mill, cogs in its machine, fodder for the behemoth.
You are absolutely right and the bug-bear for me is that organisationally-specific and on-the job in an apprenticeship-like situation is anathema to unions and the we-know-best-brigade which has run the show since forever. If you know the BS that has to be gone through to hire anyone that you specifically want – say the young girl down the road to take your son/daughter to the movies or on a ferry trip to Manly, someone who’s been to your house and knows your son/daughter and you son/daughter is familiar with them –the BS is just beyond belief.
Spot on Roger, I agree
Yeah EvilElvis seems that way doesn’t it.
Sorry to hear that but know exactly what you mean, the money for my son’s day program ran out in December and it has almost been 6 months since a review of his plan for accommodation support was lodged, nothing yet
My son lives with two other of his friends from school (all young men between the ages of 23-27). They are in the same support category as my son, severe intellectual disability with complex support needs because none of them can speak, read, write, get on the phone to the mates for a catchup at the pub, use social media, complain about cis-gendered discrimination, whinge about abelism and the patriarchy. All need support for their daily activities but they enjoy life.
We families have just been told that the young men must vacate the house in which they’ve lived for the past 5 years and there is nowhere for them to go. We have been trying to make arrangements well before this hammer-blow just in case it came. But all avenues for public housing are deadends. We were strung along for more than a year pursuing what we were advised was the best option for our three young men but the Department of Housing finally said – No that housing program is no longer available to people with disabilities.
My Sunbather and I have been planning for a long time for this inevitability so in the end we will find a way. But it is the tens of thousands of other families who have not been and will not be in position to do anything to change their circumstances.
I heard today from a lady who is in her late 80s her son is 60 he still lives with her. They tried an accommodation placement but it was so far away and the son was so distressed at not being able to see his mother regularly the placement failed.
Today she told me friends of hers have been given so much money and services that the do NOT needfor their child with disabilities and they have no way of saying no, they told them what was need which was a modest set of services to be maintained. They are very distressed and know there is so much waste when they know there is so much need.
Thanks Muddy
Speaking as an old style public servant, that seems to be the actual purpose of the NDIS.
It bears little resemblance to the hopelessly naive Productivity Commission proposal for a Government insurance scheme for those who could no longer look after their children. A gold mine for allied health and a cavalcade of pseudo-health professionals.
Tinta,
I realise that the example of Nikki and Jimmy is not entirely consistent with the thread, but she seems to have an amazing attitude that I admire. I know of her in passing only. She is young though, and has lots of assistance from friends apparently. She also works part-time.
It’s the design by bureaucrats that is the problem. What I am hearing as some of the things that are being sought and given by the NDIS is just beyond belief.
Entropy.
I suspect that the concept and definition of ‘disability’ will become even more malleable than has occurred during the past decade or so. The PR will focus on the profoundly disabled, but beneath the surface, the iceberg will broaden to encompass who-knows-what.
NDIS was another Juliar distraction. Gave MSM something to report. Disability was never considered.
Yes I’ve been reading some of her blog notes but even though she’s young her son is now an adult so he must be over 18 — she’s about 10 years behind me but she’s caught up when it comes to the frustrations that come with her son now being chronologically 18 yet developmentally well under that age, legally incapable of making decisions and the bureaucratic bunkum that comes with all of that.
As far as I am concerned, and I’ve been at this a long time now, the disability is the easy part; it is dealing with bureaucrats and disability activists who refuse to recognise the extent of the disability of our sons/daughters and that their families only make decisions for them because they can’t make them for themselves and they do so in the interests of their personal development, enjoyment, social connections and to keep them safe and from the risk of harm.
It was for political capital and political expediency. That’s why it was rolled out earlier than was scheduled even though nothing was ready it had to be out there as a political triumph.
It has to be administratively reigned in but no-one has the political courage or will to do what needs to be done.
Might I also say that the $22 billion that is always brought up is not new money that must be found every year because $16 billion is what the States, Territories and Commonwealth always budgeted for since 1991 – the new money the Commonwealth must find each year is $6 billion about $3 billion comes from the lift in the Medicare levy but I don’t know from where the other $3billion will come.
The states have been absolutely bloodyminded in their cutting of health and medical services and putting those responsibilities onto the NDIS and the Commonwealth has been too gutless to pushback.
Tinta,
Jimmy is 22 or 23. As you can see from the photos on her website, she takes him practically everywhere (including climbing small mountains here on the Sunshine Coast), often on her back. She wrote somewhere about not really having an identity of her own, which must be tough for a young woman with her energy.
I’ve experienced some of that bureaucracy you write of, though not as a parent, so it’s not the same.
Muddy, read about Dale Mulligan, this was a case in point that is absolutely disgraceful, it went on for years with appeals and the AAT was in involved, took years to resolve but in the end I think the NDIS got it right. Now we won’t mow your lawn.
Amen.
(I’m guessing elderly parents or a mentally ill relative) – Nonetheless it would be just the same, soul-destroying frustration and screw-ed around by the we-know-best-brigade who do so because they can.
Diogenes, I know you know, feel so much for what you have, did and do go through.
I’m guessing elderly parents or a mentally ill relative…
Well, yes to the latter, but that’s another story. I worked with both children, youth, and adults with disabilities – primarily intellectual and sometimes with mental or physical health conditions also – for a bit more than a decade. That’s what I meant by having an inkling about the bureaucratic giant-balls-of-string. I’ve experienced the good, the mediocre, and the steaming handfuls of liquid faecal matter, and that’s just the service organisations and staff.
I’ll watch the show, Tinta, but only because you asked.
At the outset, the political narrative was all about supporting people with lifelong disabilities beyond the point where age and infirmity took over from the loving care of their families.
Gillard brought to tears while introducing disability legislation
So no big surprise that the reality has delivered all the security and dignity of commoditised disability services, credentialism and the creation of an ALP vote herd, leveraged of one off the biggest single line items in the Australian economy.
What an utterly dismal outcome.
Tinta, in so many cases it would have been best just to channel funds to the truly disabled via Centrelink and ask their families or friends to assist them with applying the funds. If no-one was available to do it, then properly monitored advisers could be used.
Plus the need for housing is crucial.
There is an alternative called Project Independence that I have some connection with. This arrangement, which does not suit everyone with an intellectual disability, effectivily allows participants to buy and own their own housing in a supported environment. Needless to say bureaucrats are not enamoured by an independent not for profit that removes the second biggest cost in care from their clutches. The doctrinaire, formulaic NDIS legislation and regulations are an active impediment to any innovation and hence improvements in affordability for the disabled or the community and tax payers. It almost goes without saying that the NDIS bureaucracy will be ok and continue to grow and hence demand ever higher wages.