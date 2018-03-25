Some people have no idea when they’re well off

On the one hand…
Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israel for first time…
Jewish candidate for Muslim party breaks barriers in Tunisia…
Not to mention:
KOREAS PREPARE FOR MOON-KIM SUMMIT:
Negotiators for North and South agreed Saturday on a plan to meet again Thursday inside the Demilitarized Zone — a buffer area separating the two countries — to continue refining the agenda for next month’s historic, top-level summit between their respective leaders. [[President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un]
MORE:
The likelihood of any Kim-Trump summit remains unknown, as does the agenda, and the North hasn’t publicly acknowledged its invitation. But some preliminary talks appear to have occurred in recent days as North Korean diplomats traveled to Finland and Sweden for talks. The latter is an occasional intermediary for matters involving the North and the United States.
Here’s the diplomatic background, including the Trump Administration’s “maximum pressure” timeline.
But on the other hand…
Stormy Daniels’ lawyer posts photo of mystery disc in safe, teasing a ‘picture’…
Ex-PLAYBOY model apologizes to first lady for 10-month affair she claims she had with Trump…
If that’s all they’ve got, they’ve got nothing except among political idiots, of which there is no shortage. And for good measure, it wasn’t “Trump’s budget” that went through Congress, it was the combined efforts of those two renowned fiscal conservatives, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.
Never Trump don’t believe any of this.
US-Korea summit is a much worse blunder by Trump than all his sex scandals combined. Meeting the ‘leader of the free world’ is an ultimate price to Kim for his nuclear threats.
warming of Saudi-Israeli relations is thanks to Iran threats and Obama’s Iran deal, and has nothing to do with Trump (started in the last year of Obama through shared opposition to Iran and Obama).
US citizens, whilst being caught in a two party system that outwardly appears very polarized, are also pretty nationalistic. Perhaps less now than some decades ago but I think the capacity to be so is still there. Slowly those of the center politics will fall in behind Trump as he continues to make headway. The swamp is needing some time to realize they are being drained. Side dressings of fantasy affairs will keep the gossip columns busy but I doubt they will connect to the extent of impeachment (where’s the alledged crime). The elections will be interesting.
Hi Boris,
Meeting the ‘leader of the free world’ is an ultimate price to Kim for his nuclear threats.
If it was a meeting where the US was ill prepared, I’d agree with you. If NK was not likely to be able to deliver a viable nuke soon, I’d agree with you. However, given that China and to some extent Russia have been prepped that the show could be on, the talk about a talk is the proper way to show NK that it is a serious business.
Boris,
“warming of Saudi-Israeli relations is thanks to Iran threats and Obama’s Iran deal, and has nothing to do with Trump”
I agree Obama’s deal started things leaning that way but I think it’s a bit too strong to say it has nothing to do with Trump. I say that because, again, Trump has shown to be decisive with the embassy in Israel and the raid in Syria earlier. He has indicated his displeasure with the previous administration on the Iran deal. There have been high level visits to both Israel and Egypt. Trump is showing a pattern by having regional powers being encouraged to do more influencing. To some extent I think this is also part of what we are seeing.
Sorry, Saudi not Egypt.
I envy your optimism. Trump is an erratic and unhinged bully who has no courage to tell his secretary of state that he is being fired. His foreign policy steps are hit and miss, and he has no coherent strategy to speak of (especially in foreign policy). His main positives are that he challenges the PC consensus but it is erratic and confusing. I do not care about his sex scandals but his lies will catch up with him one day.
Trump runs the government like a mix of Trump University and Apprentice.
Only last week the WH said rumours of McMaster departure are fake news.
Boris,
I agree I’m being optimistic on this.
Only last week the WH said rumours of McMaster departure are fake news.
McMaster was sacked amongst continual leaking. Could there be a connection?
Some would argue Trumps strength is in part not being too predictable.
Without the irregular transmissions from Planet Boris, the Cat wouldn’t hear what really, really stupid people “think” — although it could also be argued that amoeba “think”.
No doubt 2018 will be a blissful swim in your immutable pre-conceptions, Boris, as Trump sets about cleaning up eight years of Obama’s isolationist foreign policy catastrophes that only a poorly educated communist dunce could have produced.
On the bright side, Obama was such a disaster he created Trump and, by the end of 2018, the damage wrought by the Obama presidency will have been all but erased from American history.