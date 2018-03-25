“What’s the answer?”

Via SDA where it says:

This was an interesting graphic in a recent e-mail:

Leftist_Propaganda_Online.jpg In comparison, Prager University has 70 million views per month. Not bad, but nothing compared to the Leftist Propaganda Machine. Take some time to talk with your left-of-centre friends and figure out why they think the way they do. The power of the media is daunting.

And no different here. We few may frequent a few websites, watch Bolt and The Outsiders and read Quadrant and The Spectator, but the overwhelming bias towards the vast ignorance of the left is near impossible to counter. And the speed with which those who are looking towards some kind of salvation turn on PDT – vide Ann Coulter – because he cannot do it all and on his own is astonishing, repulsive, ungrateful and depressing. And then, of course, there’s this.

PERSPECTIVE: