“What’s the answer?”

In comparison, Prager University has 70 million views per month. Not bad, but nothing compared to the Leftist Propaganda Machine.
Take some time to talk with your left-of-centre friends and figure out why they think the way they do. The power of the media is daunting.
And no different here. We few may frequent a few websites, watch Bolt and The Outsiders and read Quadrant and The Spectator, but the overwhelming bias towards the vast ignorance of the left is near impossible to counter. And the speed with which those who are looking towards some kind of salvation turn on PDT – vide Ann Coulter – because he cannot do it all and on his own is astonishing, repulsive, ungrateful and depressing. And then, of course, there’s this.
The answer is not Donald Trump that’s for sure. Anne Coulter is right – Trump was a false prophet. Steve Kates you leaned basic economics: sunk cost. Ditch the Trump and forget the investment you have made in him. He is a loser and is pulling down the right.
This is how communism won the last time; total capitulation to the left by all or most media.
Enhanced a thousand thousand times these days due to the internet loading.
Trump’s value is that he shows the possibility of an alternative.
Some bad times ahead until the current crop of impressionables grows up and wises up.
Trust in Trump.
It is only the beginning.
The Public Schools
Gary North – November 23, 2016
Challenge: Which institution would I de-fund 100%?
I would eliminate all funding for education, including all of the military academies.
Most people would probably choose a federal program to eliminate. I wouldn’t. I think all government begins with self-government, and then extends to three institutions: family, church, and state.
My slogan is “Politics fourth.”
Judicial sovereignty lies with the individual. Why? Because the individual is responsible for his own actions. If individuals do not govern themselves, there is not sufficient power anywhere else in society to force all men to do the right thing, or the predictable thing, or the sensible thing. The only reason why any institutional government works is because the vast majority of people under some governmental administration govern themselves on the basis of agreed-upon ethical and practical principles. In other words, if self-government breaks down, we are faced with either tyranny or chaos. Because people will not live in chaos, they will choose to submit to tyranny.
Second, I am a traditional conservative. I am therefore a disciple of Edmund Burke. I think most government in life is not political. I think most government has to do with voluntary associations, personal commitments on a face-to-face basis, and local organizations that deal with local problems.
Third, if I wanted to call myself a liberal, I would call myself a disciple of Alexis de Tocqueville, who took pretty much the same approach that Edmund Burke did when Tocqueville analyzed and described the American commonwealth of 1830.
INDOCTRINATION FOR THE NATION
The reason why I think this would be the starting point of any serious shrinking of the federal Leviathan is this: the opinions of the next generation of voters are set in the public schools. To imagine the tax-funded schools will produce anything except taxpayers who are committed to the messianic power of the state would be naïve. The government gets what it pays for. Since the late 1830’s, it has paid for docile citizens who are ready, willing, and able to provide the funding of the modern messianic state.
You can fight the IRS. You can fight some regulatory agency. You can fight any cabinet-level agency. You can fight them all, but if you let state-certified teachers educate the next generation, the state’s agencies of control will sprout once again. Ideas have consequences, and the ideas taught in the public school system are the central ideas of the modern messianic state.
ALL POLITICS IS LOCAL
I agree with former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill: all politics is local.
Here, at the local level, Americans once had the power to abolish the single greatest institution against liberty. But state regulations have long since mandated compulsory attendance, and these regulations are enforced locally. The federal courts would not allow such legislation to pass today. But the schools of done their work. No political figure has launched a successful career based on this platform: the de-funding of all education.
But I warn you: in all projects of wholesale reform, don’t start at the top. Start at the bottom. Significant reform is always bottom-up. When it starts at the top, it too often winds up as a revolution. The revolution soon eats its children.
If you complain that your taxes are too high, but you turn over your children to the state to be educated, politicians will not take your tax protest seriously.
When the Tea Party movement adopts this slogan, it will be serious: “No more school taxes!”
Jesus started christian movement from bottom up
I attended a Judiciary and the Media Conference last month that was sponsored by CNN with a New York Times reporter as part of the panel explaining how search engines are now deliberately crediting stories by the Legacy Media over accurate stories from non-approved sites. I even asked the President of CNN Intl a question to verify that they believe the phrase Fake News is about an unapproved source of information. It is not reflective then of the quality or accuracy of the information.
Then they proceeded to say the answer was in K-12 curriculum globally, which I have now written about as the Media Literacy Project. Then on March 12, 2018 the EU released its “A multi-dimensional approach to disinformation”. It will have governments, legacy media, and social media platforms all working together to decide what should be deferred to and what should not be allowed to gain currency. It really is censorship before the fact.
The alliance between the media and K-12 education on this issue means that both the transmission of information and the receiver (the child’s mind) are being primed to restrict what gets noticed and what gets disregarded. There’s nothing accidental about this and it fits with Australia’s interest in constructivism and Transformational Outcomes Based Ed as well. The alliance though needs to be more widely recognized everywhere globally.
That should be News Literacy Project, not Media Literacy. http://invisibleserfscollar.com/outside-in-conjoining-education-media-to-consciously-create-consensus/ is where I explained what I heard and how it ties to learning standards and the global competency frameworks.
Notice too that the EU document I mentioned above also deliberately calls for changes to the curriculum and adding Media and Information Literacy to what is measured by PISA. These international assessments of what are called Key Competences are how education gets restructured globally mostly out of sight. Most parents incorrectly believe these are tests of factual information.
If anyone doubts that Green-Left ABC groupthink exists, you have only to view yesterday’s Insiders program for confirmation.
Malcolm, Trump is the only answer at the moment. You forget, despite all the above and with hardly any official backing, or very little media support, he was able to win the minds of enough people to win the unwinnable election. He has only just started.
“What’s the answer?”
What’s the question?
Whenever I doubt Trump I instantly remind myself of the alternative and thank God he is the president.
So to all you Trump haters I ask: if not Donald Trump then who else, really?