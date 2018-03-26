Monday Forum: March 26, 2018

Posted on 9:30 am, March 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
206 Responses to Monday Forum: March 26, 2018

  1. Arky
    #2670332, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of JC

  2. Boambee John
    #2670333, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Well lookee here!

  5. Arky
    #2670336, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:33 am

    And Zulu.
    Let them rain over us.
    And I do mean rain.

  6. Robber Baron
    #2670338, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Alan Jones takes aim at Cricket Australia and DOES NOT MISS.

  8. H B Bear
    #2670342, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:40 am

    What happens when the Leadership group doesn’t even know what leadership is?

    I guess you appoint a Leadership Manager on around $300,000 or something. Or get a $3,000 a day consultant in instead.

  9. Mark A
    #2670343, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:41 am

    In the 12? just dropped by.

  10. calli
    #2670344, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Alan Jones is wrong. The tragedy is that Smith called it a “mistake” and not what it was – cheating.

    Just like any dodgy crim who gets caught in the act.

  11. thefrolickingmole
    #2670345, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Sneaky, a thread before my first cup of tea

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2670346, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Sounds like much more fun than assembling a kale and broccoli salad under the previous occupant.

    Girls write a letter to President Trump and end up making cookies with Melania at the White House

    Two young cousins from Maryland got the experience of a lifetime after receiving an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House and bake him some cookies.

    The sycophant pro-Obama media that fawned over Michelle Obama as if she were a goddess all but ignored the precious moment.

    The MSM probably regards cookies as sugar-filled weapons of mass obesity.

  13. H B Bear
    #2670348, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:44 am

    No-one does outrage like The Parrot. Particularly if it may affect his Hunter Valley weekender.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2670354, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Cheaters.
    I was first.

  15. Ubique
    #2670355, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:54 am

    The first non-stop flight from London to Perth is due in at 1300 hrs WST. Who on earth would want to endure a stopover at Dubai or Doha when you can fly direct?

  16. Pickles
    #2670356, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Just got an email from CA telling me that they are “sorry”. In the current climate that ought be the end of it. After all, Andrew Danielles (Vic premier) said sorry for using $388k of taxpayers money for electoral purposes and another $1m in legal fees trying to torpedo the Ombudsman’s report, so on that basis we ought to move on and forget this.

    However, Smith made one fatal mistake. Andrew Danielles paid the money back. Smith should have given the umpires a new ball to make up for the one that was inadvertently buggered up by Bancroft when he was doing his fingernails on the field.

  18. Chris
    #2670363, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:58 am

    18th? Mens sheds are not gay but shooting clubs are better!

  19. Woolfe
    #2670364, posted on March 26, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I ‘ve got the sandpaper

  20. Baldrick
    #2670367, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:02 am

    20th Battalion A.I.F

    Harper, Robert Rainy (1894–1941)
    After several months service at Gallipoli, Harper sailed from Egypt for France in March 1916, with the 20th Battalion. Though wounded in action at Bois Grenier on 5 May, he remained on duty and on 26 July, while participating in the taking of Pozières, was promoted captain. He led one of four parties in an attack aimed at capturing the Old German lines south of Pozières and, although the other parties were checked, he and his men took their objective and held it for an hour under heavy fire. Harper was wounded in the head and leg but continued to direct his troops until they ran out of grenades; his party then retreated across no man’s land with Harper refusing to be removed until he had seen all his men to safety. He was evacuated to England late in August. For his leadership at Pozières he received the Distinguished Service Order, a decoration rarely awarded to a lieutenant; he also received the French Croix de Guerre and was mentioned in dispatches. He was invalided to Australia in December 1916.

  21. Rossini
    #2670368, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Will those punting on the cricket be looking for a royal commission into the ball tampering affair.

  23. Chris
    #2670370, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of JC

    You bastard! I demand it be surrendered to Gay Lesbian and Transgender Title, along with $2000000000 compensation for butthurt because I once visited a Men’s Shed open day!

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2670372, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Jordanian tv:

    Israel Released Norwegian Rats Carrying Bubonic Plague in Egypt

    Dr. Bakr Al-Abadi: “The Zi0nist entity gathered all the rats carrying the Bubonic plague in Norway, and released them in all the Egyptian provinces near the Sinai. According to several Egyptian sources, this operation took place in 1967, and these rats still exist in very large numbers. These rats breed very quickly and cause significant harm to crops. They devour these crops very quickly, and destroy grain silos. Even children are not safe from them. These rats often bite children’s limbs. According to these sources, the Zi0nist entity, since the beginning of the normalization of its ties with Cairo, managed to smuggle chemical fertilizers and rotten seeds into Egypt, leading to the destruction of vast areas of soil and crops in Egypt. This is a well-planned strategic operation, with both short-term and long-term implications, but the clear goal is to annihilate the Arab world.

    If you think the MSM is pretty bad here, be in good cheer: it could get even worse.

  25. Roger.
    #2670373, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    The tragedy is that Smith called it a “mistake” and not what it was – cheating.

    Just like any dodgy crim who gets caught in the act.

    Regrettable.

    And they’ve all been doing it.

    This is the opportunity for ICC to clean house.

  27. m0nty
    #2670376, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Labor’s primary vote has returned to levels not seen since Malcolm Turnbull rolled Tony Abbott for the Liberal leadership, despite Bill Shorten’s plan to axe tax-credit refunds for more than one million retirees.

    “despite” LOL. No, the lesson here is that milking the boomers is good politics. Tax the rich for populism.

  28. Snoopy
    #2670377, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Andrew Danielles paid the money back.

    Not the 1 million dollars he spent attempting to hide the ALP’s thieving.

  29. Snoopy
    #2670378, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Tax concessions to the wealthiest fifth of households are costing the federal budget about half as much as the total cost of welfare payments, according to new research from Anglicare and the left-of-centre Per Capita think tank.

    Tax concessions = anything less than 100% tax rate?

  30. H B Bear
    #2670379, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:18 am

    This is the opportunity for ICC to clean house.

    ICC has had plenty of opportunities to clean house before this. It is just that the rest of the cricket world would like to see it done to Australia. And who can blame them?

  31. stackja
    #2670380, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Roger.
    #2670373, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    ICC board includes Shashank Manohar. Indian gambling continues.

  32. Roger.
    #2670381, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:20 am

    “despite” LOL. No, the lesson here is that milking the boomers is good politics. Tax the rich for populism.

    Whack! Ouch! That’s gotta hurt.

    Correlation is not causation, monty.

    Just one third of voters surveyed supported Shorten’s dividend tax grab.

    Look elsewhere.

  33. classical_hero
    #2670382, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I’m sick of hearing about the ball tampering issue. It has happened to others and it will happen again. Allow the governing body to set the rules.

  34. H B Bear
    #2670383, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Tax concessions = anything less than 100% tax rate?

    I expect that is using the Ponds Institute and Treasury definition – any superannuation concessions, 50% CGT concession and CGT exemption for the family home. Otherwise the statement is complete and utter BS.

  35. Roger.
    #2670385, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    ICC has had plenty of opportunities to clean house before this. It is just that the rest of the cricket world would like to see it done to Australia.

    Australian players have good reason to fear CA & Australian cricketing public more than ICC at present.

    What I meant is the ICC needs to clearly re-state the rules and enforce them with stricter penalties. If shining with the aid of mints is forbidden, impose tougher penalties. Roughing the ball up artificially is even worse, ergo series ban, points system notwithstanding. Otherwise international test cricket continues down this dark path and finally becomes untenable due to loss of public interest. The gamblers will be quite happy to migrate completely to the short forms of the game, which frankly don;t interest me at all.

  36. flyingduk
    #2670386, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Whats the chance of all the childish ‘I was here firsts’ at the start of each new thread disappearing? Its about as much fun as the idiot waving in the background whilst the reporter does a live piece to camera.

  37. struth
    #2670387, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

    The boomers are rich?

    When the left can’t segregate by race or gender, their little collective minds do it by age.
    Everyone of a certain age, (especially if white and male) are rich!!!!

    Farkwit.

  38. max
    #2670388, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:29 am

    our moral crusaders did not learn nothing from american prohibition

    $1.6b tobacco tax going up in smoke by renee viellaris

    farmers are being recruited and strongarmed by organized crime gangs to plant illegal tobacco crops, which major retailers allege is funding terrorism.
    The stark warning comes amid calls for the Turnbull government to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight the lucrative crime and save local business.
    Influential retail lobby groups are today publicly warning the government that criminal gangs, that used to deal in drugs have now moved into tobacco because it is lowrisk and high return.
    The australian taxation office last week seized more than 21ha of illegal tobacco, with an estimated excise value of $30 million, near Bundaberg. The seizure included record 28 tones of illegal crop and 45 000 seedlings. ATO assistant commissioner Peter Vujanic said the illegal trade supported organized criminal syndicates.
    “The ATO is concerned that farmers in these areas may be targeted by organized criminal organizations or be at risk of unintentionally becoming involved in criminal activity.”
    Mr Vujanic said In a joint call for action, Australian Retailers Association, Australian Lottery and News Agent’s Association and those representing independent shops have united to tell the Sunday Telegraph their members were losing thousand of dollars a week, and tax payers were being robbed $1.6 billions a year in excise.
    “The organized crime tobacco trade is driving up street and shop crime, funding terrorism and diverting money from tax payers”, they said.

  39. Pickles
    #2670389, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Not the 1 million dollars he spent attempting to hide the ALP’s thieving. That’s right, but again in the current climate where Mr Danielles told us that the road contract was not worth the paper it was written on (and then paid $1 billion to rip up the contract) $1m is bugger all and according the the AG Pakula we got some important legal points defined.

    We don’t know how lucky we are. We are not worthy. We are not fit to lick their boots.

  40. classical_hero
    #2670391, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:30 am

    notafan, where have I constantly bashed Catholics? I have constantly bashed the current Pope, but not all jibes are meant to be taken seriously. Remember that time offense is taken, not given. LOTR is one of the highest selling Christian fiction along with The Pilgrim’s Progress. Telling one joke about Tolkien and you blow your lid.

  41. Chris
    #2670392, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I wonder if any bets were placed that correctly forecast a forfeit for that match?

  42. stackja
    #2670393, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Last week mention by a Cat of Mongolian idiot

    Mongolian idiocy
    From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
    This article is about an outdated medical term for Down syndrome

    The term Mongolian idiocy and similar terms have been used to refer to a specific type of mental deficiency associated with the genetic disorder now more commonly referred to as Down syndrome. The use of these terms has largely been abandoned because of their offensive and misleading implications about those with the disorder.

    The Cat was not censored nor banned. Sinc allows robust debate. I only read some here. I ignore others.

  43. egg_
    #2670394, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:33 am

    The boomers are rich?

    When the left can’t segregate by race or gender, their little collective minds do it by age.
    Everyone of a certain age, (especially if white and male) are rich!!!!

    Good ol’ Leftist politics of envy.

  44. egg_
    #2670395, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:34 am

    ROWM derangement syndrome

  45. H B Bear
    #2670396, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Its about as much fun as the idiot waving in the background whilst the reporter does a live piece to camera.

    That is inevitably more entertaining than whatever the TV bimbo/himbo is saying. Unless they have flown 1,000 km to stand in a cyclone.

  46. Roger.
    #2670397, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I’m sick of hearing about the ball tampering issue. It has happened to others and it will happen again. Allow the governing body to set the rules.

    If only they would enforce the rules with penalties that are an effective deterrent.

    Under the present regime, players are still prepared to take the risk of cheating despite the presence of TV cameras.

  47. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2670398, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I’m sure I’ll be in the twelve, once the cheaters are winnowed out of this thread.

  49. m0nty
    #2670400, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Just one third of voters surveyed supported Shorten’s dividend tax grab.

    Roger, I assume you’re talking about another poll as that wasn’t included in the Newspoll under discussion, at least it wasn’t mentioned in the Oz piece. Got a link?

  50. stackja
    #2670401, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:39 am

    The 1919 Black Sox Baseball Scandal Was Just One of Many
    They say baseball “lost its innocence” after 1919, but betting and other improper behavior was rampant in early-20th-century baseball

    Although the 1919 Black Sox scandal has been portrayed as a unique event, baseball history indicates that throwing games likely happened a lot more than once.

    In the 1919 scandal, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were found to have accepted money from gamblers to throw the World Series. Historians and journalists who have studied the scandal say that it didn’t happen in a vacuum–the culture of major league baseball and how the players were paid helped to shape the problem.

  51. Ubique
    #2670402, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Some of our most unpleasant travel experiences have been at Dubai airport. Being herded like wildebeest for 45 minutes through airport security when you’re half asleep, even though you’ve never left airside; being conscious of your infidel status; and seeing dozens of young female Asian “guest workers” asleep on the floor like kittens are experiences we’re glad we won’t ever have to repeat.

  52. egg_
    #2670403, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:43 am

    The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, operated by Qantas Airways, arrived Sunday in London just over 17 hours after setting off from the western Australian city of Perth.

    Have to agree with the troll, not much of an achievement from ‘the world’s most isolated Capital city’.

  53. thefrolickingmole
    #2670404, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:44 am

    England, live auditions for airstrip 1 now underway.
    Buried in the food review is a look at the type of crap people put up with to go out there now.

    Heres a fun late night out..
    https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/mar/25/studio-88-london-of-course-the-cooking-is-going-to-be-a-disaster-jay-rayner

    It’s on a side street. You’ll know it by the cordoned-off queue, waiting to be taken through a metal detector, for their ID to be scanned and their faces photographed. I also got frisked. I can’t lie. If there’s one thing that really encourages the appetite, it’s being felt up by a total stranger with meaty hands. Apparently, all of this is a requirement under a late licence from Westminster council – though why anyone would willingly run a business that involves setting up what feels like a small Eastern European state at the height of the Cold War beats me.

    ..

    Sadly, they replaced it, which meant we got to try their take on salmon tartare. It involved avocado, olives, currants, coconut and despair.

  54. Roger.
    #2670405, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Tax concessions = anything less than 100% tax rate?

    ABC “Chief Economics Correspondent” Peter Ryan refers to tax cuts as a “hand out”.

  56. Rossini
    #2670408, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Andrew Danielles paid the money back.

    So all is good now?

  57. Roger.
    #2670409, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:50 am

    The Guardian cited “pollsters” in their report today.

    Google is your friend….try “voters reject Shorten tax grab”.

  58. Chris
    #2670411, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Where’s the million dollars they paid for the cover-up?

  59. Knuckle Dragger
    #2670412, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Smith is on his way home. That’s a start.

    He also appeared to spread the blame on the ‘leadership group’. Overnight, Lyon, Starc and Hazlewood all said they had nothing to do with it.

    They’re starting to throw each other under the bus now. Good. The bubble they’ve been living in is starting to burst.

  60. Confused Old Misfit
    #2670413, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Steve Smith and David Hogg. Two people I have not yet met and likely never will. Yet, without reason, simply based on their digital representations, I dislike and distrust them .

  61. H B Bear
    #2670414, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:58 am

    mUnty not reading Teh Grauniad? Is he working direct from the Soros email talking points now?

  62. Knuckle Dragger
    #2670415, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Hang on – wasn’t it all that long ago that the Aussie players held CA to ransom for a much better pay deal?

    Aside from the cheats, their frontman for the cameras was Khawaja, who starred yesterday with a sparkling 1.

    They should be earning their spending money mowing lawns and walking the dog, like every other ten year old. It’s contract shredding time.

  63. Leigh Lowe
    #2670416, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Just like any dodgy crim who gets caught in the act.

    Smiffy and Davey’s getaway car.

  64. m0nty
    #2670418, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The Guardian cited “pollsters” in their report today.

    Huh, that’s weird. The flow of the story suggests it was a question asked in that Newspoll. But surely if that was the case then the Oz would have mentioned it, especially given it sounded like it justified their critique? A quick googling shows no other such poll questions.

  65. Roger.
    #2670419, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:05 am

    He also appeared to spread the blame on the ‘leadership group’.

    Son, being captain means you accept responsibility.

    That’s why you’re no longer captain.

    Many “learnings” to be had in this, for sure, if any of them are capable of it.

  66. flyingduk
    #2670420, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Its about as much fun as the idiot waving in the background whilst the reporter does a live piece to camera.

    And don’t get me started on the now obligatory human semaphore occupying half the screen gesticulating wildly to the .00001% of the population who use AUSLAN to communicate.

  67. Leigh Lowe
    #2670421, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:06 am

    He also appeared to spread the blame on the ‘leadership group’. Overnight, Lyon, Starc and Hazlewood all said they had nothing to do with it.

    They should isolate Bancroft and ask him to name all names.
    Put his contract in the mouth of a shredder and tell him he has one opportunity to tell the truth.
    Nathan Lyin is the one I don’t trust.
    I reckon he and Warner were all over it.

  68. Leigh Lowe
    #2670422, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Many “learnings” to be had in this, for sure, if any of them are capable of it.

    It’s a “journey of learnings”.

  69. Roger.
    #2670423, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Huh, that’s weird.

    It is weird in the way it is presented, but the result is not surprising if you’ve been following community response. Many life long ALP voters now retired ruing the potential loss of a meagre supplement to their pensions. Old white rich folk, eh!

  70. Dr Faustus
    #2670424, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:10 am

    “despite” LOL. No, the lesson here is that milking the boomers is good politics. Tax the rich for populism.

    This the simple truth.
    When >50% of voting citizens pay no net tax, it could hardly be otherwise.

  72. m0nty
    #2670426, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Ah, I see from Twitter that the question was in the Newspoll. Good old @GhostWhoVotes.

    #Newspoll Abolishing franking credit cash refunds for retirees: Support 33 Oppose 50 #auspol

    Would be interested to see the wording.

  73. C.L.
    #2670428, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:13 am

    daredevil inventor who believes the Earth is flat blasted himself around 570 metres (1,875ft) into the air in a rocket before landing with a bump.

    ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes, 61, a US limo driver from California, was slightly injured when his steam-powered rocket launch ended with a hard landing in the Mojave Desert on Saturday.

    “This thing wants to kill you 10 different ways,” said Mr Hughes, who said the crash left him with an aching back.

    The daredevil blasted off shortly after 3pm local time with no countdown or fanfare.

    Mr Hughes reached an estimated 350mph before activating his parachute.

    He was forced to deploy a second chute as his rocket, emblazoned with the words “research flat earth”, was falling too fast.

    The daredevil landed bluntly with the rocket’s nose breaking in two places – as it was designed to do.

    “Am I glad I did it? Yeah. I guess,” he said.

    I love this bloke.

  74. H B Bear
    #2670429, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:14 am

    They should isolate Bancroft and ask him to name all names.

    Old P would approve.

    First rule of policing is to separate everyone from the start. When the dodgy barbers behind my house went up in smoke for the second time I went around for a look the following morning and every copper had a male of Mediterranean appearance in a different part of the carpark no doubt being told the halal equivalent of porkies. It is no longer there.

  75. rickw
    #2670430, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Andrew Danielles paid the money back.

    Not the 1 million dollars he spent attempting to hide the ALP’s thieving.

    This level of corruption from politicians will not end well for the politicians.

  76. Roger.
    #2670432, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:15 am

    It’s contract shredding time.

    CA now find themselves in a pickle.

    Having capitulated to the players, which only boosted the latter’s culture of arrogance, they now face sponsors withdrawing from the game. And James Sutherland reportedly had just told TV execs CA wanted more money for the next lot of broadcasting rights.

  77. Snoopy
    #2670433, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Would be interested to see the wording.

    You fucked up. Smithing is contagious it seems.

  78. Roger.
    #2670434, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Would be interested to see the wording.

    Just Google as I suggested, monty.

    It ain’t pretty reading, though, I warn you.

  79. H B Bear
    #2670435, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    And James Sutherland reportedly had just told TV execs CA wanted more money for the next lot of broadcasting rights.

    I doubt Sutherland realises he is selling a product (and that is all modern sport is) in decline. And that was before the Test team went on their DIY spree.

  80. stackja
    #2670436, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Tom
    #2670425, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Meanwhile climate change:

    Earthquake shakes buildings in early hours on Monday morning
    WILL ZWAR, NT News
    March 26, 2018 8:20am
    DARWIN has been shaken by an Earthquake in the early hours of this morning, with a 6.6 magnitude tremor hitting the Banda Sea.

    The earthquake hit at 5.44am on Monday at a depth of 177 kilometres.

    A number of buildings in the Top End shook, but there is not believed to be any damage.

    The tremor, 700km from Darwin, was also felt in Palmerston, Kakadu and Tiwi, and comes just over a week after the region was rocked by Tropical Cyclone Marcus.

  81. C.L.
    #2670437, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Health scolds now want Paddle Pop lion to be arrested …

    Call to ban Paddle Pop lion
    CARTOON characters such as the Paddle Pop lion and the Coco Pops monkey should be banned from packaging because they encourage children to eat unhealthy foods, an obesity expert says.

  82. notafan
    #2670438, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Telling one joke about Tolkien and you blow your lid.

    I am talking about years of little jabs

    perhaps you are oblivious to how often you do it

    For some reason certain Christians, most especially evangelicals, seem to think it is perfectly fine to insult Catholics, often to their face, and then take umbrage if the said Catholic doesn’t humbly agree with their ignorant, bigoted, comments.

  85. Roger.
    #2670441, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Maladroit has reportedly lost it in a rant after a reporter asked him the obvious question.

    Another leader who can’t accept responsibility.

  86. stackja
    #2670442, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Darwin barber owner slams statement made by Anti-Discrimination Commissioner
    ASHLEY MANICAROS, NT News
    March 26, 2018 2:00am
    Subscriber only
    A DISPUTE involving a barber shop which allegedly refused service to a woman has become messier as the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner weighs into the stoush.

    Earlier this month, the N T News revealed Star Barber in the Star Village in Darwin’s CBD had been slapped with an anti-discrimination complaint.

    Commissioner Sally Sievers released a statement last week urging the public to be aware of the “true nature” of the issue.

    “The complaint before the commission is about a woman who attended a local barber with her partner who was getting his hair cut,” Ms Sievers said.

    “While there, she requested a short, military-style haircut. She says she was told that they did not cut women’s hair.

    “The complaint made to the commission was not about differential men and women hair prices but about the refusal to provide the service. The nature and details of this complaint were provided to the barber.”

  87. Snoopy
    #2670443, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:26 am

    The ALP
    a bunch of rich people
    convincing poor people
    to vote for rich people
    by telling poor people
    that ‛other’ rich people
    are the reason they’re poor

  88. stackja
    #2670444, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Star Barber owner Joy Arnott slammed the statement, and said Ms Sievers’s intervention brought into doubt the commission’s independence. Ms Arnott has also challenged the “facts” as claimed by the commissioner.

    “That (media) statement is misleading and incorrect,” Ms Arnott said. “The alleged complainant in the case specifically stated to the Anti-Discrimination Commission in writing that the fact she could not get a female haircut at Star Barber: ‘financially effected (sic) me as many female haircuts at other businesses cost three to four times as much for the same hairstyle’.”

    Ms Sievers said while price was mentioned in the complaint, it was in the context of “impact” and the core of the complaint was “refusal of service.”

    Ms Arnott said she was still waiting for further information promised by the Anti-Discrimination Commission more than three weeks ago.

    “I absolutely deny the allegations,” she said. “I want to point out to the public I run a barber shop, not a hairdressing salon. We cut men’s hair. That is my niche market. You do not have to be trained to cut women’s hair to work as a barber.

    “Barbering qualifications apply to the cutting of men’s hair. If you identify as a man or you desire a man’s haircut, we will cut your hair.”

  90. stackja
    #2670446, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Snoopy
    #2670443, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Must work been doing it for over 100 years.

  91. Josh
    #2670447, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:31 am

    With cricket’s credibility shot the AFLW must seize the moment and announce an expanded fixture for next season – 22 rounds starting in October and finishing in March.

  92. Ragu
    #2670448, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:32 am

    CARTOON characters such as the Paddle Pop lion and the Coco Pops monkey should be banned from packaging because they encourage children to eat unhealthy foods, an obesity expert says.

    If cartoon characters are so persuasive, and lucrative, why don’t the experts create a cartoon character to promote broccolini and carrots?

  93. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2670449, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:33 am

    The Dr Fred Institute of Alternative Politics (DFIAP) ,wishes to conduct some serious polling you votes would be much appreciated for our futur research . There are thousands of polls conducted by interest groups. Like “when did you stop beating your wife ?” and other such bullshit ,we are asking the important qi[uestions they ignore . Today’s poll concerns voting .
    Q 1. Do you wish to abolish compulsory voting? Yes or no .
    Q2. Do you wish to introduce optional preferential voting ? Yes or no .
    Q3. Do you wish to limit the number of terms a politician can serve? Yes or no .
    Q4. Do you wish to remove duplicated depts, from the federal sphere ,ie education health etc ? Yes or no.
    Q5.Do you wish a referendum on migrants numbers and quality? Yes or no
    I am sure most of you have never seen a poll like this ,it’s not aparat a proved and politically damaging to the elites , your participation would be interesting .

  94. Tintarella di Luna
    #2670450, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Yes to all for me thank you for the opportunity Dr Fred Lenin

  95. Snoopy
    #2670451, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Interview transcript from Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes.

    I find Stormy Daniels as credible as Zoe Daniel.

  96. Snoopy
    #2670452, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:36 am

    If cartoon characters are so persuasive, and lucrative, why don’t the experts create a cartoon character to promote broccolini and carrots?

    Bugs Bunny? Popeye?

  97. The Barking Toad
    #2670453, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:36 am

    to promote broccolini and carrots?

    And brussel sprouts and tripe

  98. LBLoveday
    #2670454, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Will those punting on the cricket be looking for a royal commission into the ball tampering affair“.
    They, well losing punters anyway, should be looking for criminal prosecution of those involved in trying to affect the result of a game on which $10s of millions was legally bet.
    Further, as these chumps get performance bonuses, they are also criminally guilty of trying to defraud their employer and, or, sponsors.

  99. The Barking Toad
    #2670455, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I find Stormy Daniels as credible as Zoe Daniel.
    Or Daniel Andrews

  100. H B Bear
    #2670456, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Hard to take anyone called Zoe seriously.

  101. EvilElvis
    #2670457, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:39 am

    HiViz FIFO Perth-London.

    Isn’t there enough bloody useless Scots and poms here already? Send them east. There’s only so many bus, train, PS and union jobs over here.

  102. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670459, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:42 am

    If cartoon characters are so persuasive, and lucrative, why don’t the experts create a cartoon character to promote broccolini and carrots?

    They asked me, I said no.

  103. Ragu
    #2670460, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I just can’t understand some parents.

    Waahhhh, my kid eats junk food.

    What, they are spending their own wage on what they want?

    Don’t be silly, they pressure me to buy the food

    Oh, so you’re an idiot.

    It’s not my fault, it’s big corporations!!!

  104. cohenite
    #2670461, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Interview transcript from Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes.

    Nothing like a porn star trying to look demure.

    Her filed complaint concerning the alleged hush agreement is here.

    Clauses 13 – 15 indicate Stormy tits wanted to clean up. Which is fair enough since she is a whore. Trump was not a party to the hush agreement so Stormy’s complaint is short on fact and long on supposition; just like the dicks she used to twiddle professionally I guess.

  105. zyconoclast
    #2670462, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Whats the chance of all the childish ‘I was here firsts’ at the start of each new thread disappearing? Its about as much fun as the idiot waving in the background whilst the reporter does a live piece to camera.

    No chance.

  106. Boambee John
    #2670463, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:47 am

    struth
    #2670387, posted on March 26, 2018 at 10:27 am
    The boomers are rich?

    When the left can’t segregate by race or gender, their little collective minds do it by age.
    Everyone of a certain age, (especially if white and male) are rich!!!!

    Farkwit.

    The left fascists bleat about discrimination and stereotyping, but those are always their first reactions when looking for scapegoats for their own failures.

  107. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670464, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I just can’t understand some parents.
    Waahhhh, my kid eats junk food.
    What, they are spending their own wage on what they want?
    Don’t be silly, they pressure me to buy the food
    Oh, so you’re an idiot.
    It’s not my fault, it’s big corporations!!!

    Sane people can be funny sometimes.
    Everyone knows this.
    If I had a dollar for every fat kid I see I would be able to regrow my previous glorious Fabio tier hair.

  108. thefrolickingmole
    #2670465, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Ragu.

    They did, unfortunately they cast Russel Crowe as the mascot.

  109. Pickles
    #2670466, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Appologies for spelling the Vic Premiere’s name rong. It’s not Andrew Danielle’s it’s Andrew Daniels. Just like Stormy Daniels. To avoid confusion he shall be hereinafter referred to as Slightly Unsettled with the Chance of an Afternoon Windy Squall Daniels. That should clear things up. And by the way Andrew, get yer baps out.

  110. egg_
    #2670467, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Isn’t there enough bloody useless Scots and poms here already? Send them east. There’s only so many bus, train, PS and union jobs over here.

    Hosties will need training in dealing with ‘Watch mah tea!”

  111. Lysander
    #2670468, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Maocon had his Rudd “7.30 reportland” moment today. I don’t see him lasting much longer. How is Malotto going? Is anyone still in the race? Mao must be thanking God for the cricketing scandal!

  112. Boambee John
    #2670469, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Dr Fred at 1133

    “Yes” to all questions.

  113. egg_
    #2670470, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Insiders showed footage of Doogie having a go at Hunch outside of Parliament over cross bench comments re a Bill – showing up Labor as useless negotiators, Doogie?

  114. Ragu
    #2670471, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Maocon had his Rudd “7.30 reportland” moment today

    What happened?

  116. Lysander
    #2670473, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Cmon Ragu; catch up matey!!!

    A reporter asked him about 29th consecutive newspoll loss and Mal lost it. Literally. He got shouty at the reporter and started talking about jobs and growth in a smiley way. But it wasn’t smiley.

  117. Boambee John
    #2670475, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    So far the Dr Fred Lenin poll at 1133 is showing 100 percent support for all questions.

    Tinta, take a bow, we are unanimous!

  118. H B Bear
    #2670476, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Maocon had his Rudd “7.30 reportland” moment today. I don’t see him lasting much longer.

    Can’t let the punters know that you know that you are a shit PM.

    The only thing keeping Waffles afloat is the sheer hopelessness of the Lieborals and the absolute lack of trust in Peanut Head. Once the Liars pull the bait-and-switch ahead of the next election it will be all over.

  120. egg_
    #2670481, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Dr Fred Lenin
    #2670449, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Lord Waffleworth literally buggered it up when he struck out Rule No. 1 – No poofters!

  121. Ragu
    #2670482, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Cmon Ragu; catch up matey!!

    I’ve tuned out of the entertainment branch of industry. All I know currently is bridge tensioning and ball scuffs.

  122. Lysander
    #2670483, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Well HB, I’d like to hear rumbles of leadership talk. As soon as Abbott got blocked in the Senate and ate an onion it was splashed all over their ABC and the like. I just find it very “funny” that there’s not one single rumble at all. Surely this has to be bullshit. If I were a backbencher MP looking at 53-47 result, I’d be pretty worried about my job right about now.

  123. egg_
    #2670484, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    A reporter asked him about 29th consecutive newspoll loss and Mal lost it. Literally. He got shouty at the reporter and started talking about jobs and growth in a smiley way. But it wasn’t smiley.

    Uh oh, the inner KRudd emergeth.

  124. Tintarella di Luna
    #2670486, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    So far the Dr Fred Lenin poll at 1133 is showing 100 percent support for all questions.

    Tinta, take a bow, we are unanimous!

    Am curtsying for the next half hour while I wait for the Commonwealth Business line to answer my query, thank goodness, I need the exercise.

  125. egg_
    #2670487, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    A reporter asked him about 29th consecutive newspoll loss and Mal lost it. Literally. He got shouty at the reporter and started talking about jobs and growth in a smiley way. But it wasn’t smiley.

    Will Abbott push him over the edge?
    TheirABC are hoping NOT, their greatest fear is Abbott666 trolling of their Trojan horse.

  126. DrBeauGan
    #2670488, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Dr.Fred:
    Yes,yes, yes, yes, yes.

  127. Top Ender
    #2670491, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Up here in the Top End we started off the week with a 6.6 magnitude earthquake.

    No damage reported so far.

    Hit at 544 am and caused a bit of bounciness everywhere.

  128. egg_
    #2670492, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    started talking about jobs and growth

    All those Green jerbs?
    Is SA full of them – very high employment?
    No?

  129. Robber Baron
    #2670493, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Heard Neil Mitchell on the radio saying that Maol has no rivals; that there is no one capable of replacing him, that Julie Bishop is a joke and that Abbott was a terrible PM. He also said that Maol must remain PM and that the public need to wake up to Shorten and start supporting Maol.

    The Australian media is appalling and mental.

  130. Tintarella di Luna
    #2670494, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Hit at 544 am and caused a bit of bounciness everywhere.

    There could be some would might ask: Did the Earth move for you dear?

  131. H B Bear
    #2670495, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    So who is it going to be?

    The Performing Stick Insect – loyal deputy to the last two PMs, right up to the point she jumps ship;
    ScoMo – the invisible Treasurer;
    Dutton – the last remaining Conservative within the system;
    Abbott – which would simply resume where it left off

    See the problem? Waffles is safe till the election if you ask me.

  132. Slayer of Memes
    #2670496, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    29

    29…

    What a beautiful set of numbers, eh Doomlord?

  133. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2670497, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Some of our most unpleasant travel experiences have been at Dubai airport. Being herded like wildebeest for 45 minutes through airport security when you’re half asleep, even though you’ve never left airside; being conscious of your infidel status; and seeing dozens of young female Asian “guest workers” asleep on the floor like kittens are experiences we’re glad we won’t ever have to repeat.

    I’ve copped more then one monstering from the officious planks in Dubai – I’m not married to the Memsahib, and she travels on a Dutch passport. I have been known to abuse said officious planks up hill and down dale, but I’ve yet to meet an airport security office in Dubai who speaks Afrikaans. I won’t miss the shithole. Never.

  134. Tim Neilson
    #2670498, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    H B Bear
    #2670495, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Otis the pug dog is available to be parachuted into a safe seat and take over the leadership.

    His policy platform will be to lick his own genitals and beg for scraps from the barbecue.

    His track record gives every reason to believe that he will deliver on his program.

    Surely that’s got to be better for the nation and more politically appealing than the Michael Trumble Election Winning Machine?

  135. Leigh Lowe
    #2670499, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Slayer of Memes

    #2670496, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    29

    29…

    What a beautiful set of numbers, eh Doomlord?

    Two weeks to Potential Greatness and counting.

  136. Top Ender
    #2670500, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Meanwhile, in the moving feast that is Big Sol:

    Salim Mehajer hit with charges relating to the illegal dealing of prescription medication
    NICK HANSEN, The Daily Telegraph
    Subscriber only

    FORMER property developer Salim Mehajer will face fresh charges of dealing prescription medication when he fronts court again this week.

    He will be formally­ charged when he fronts a court on Wednesday charged with staging a car crash in October last year.

    The new charges relate to dozens of tablets of the powerful anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam and heavy-duty painkillers Targin and Enzone.

    They were discovered during a November 8 raid on his Lidcombe­ home as detectives sought evidence on the car crash they claim he staged to avoid a court appearance.

    The charges come a week after Mehajer was declared bankrupt in the Federal Circuit Court, where Judge Justin Smith rejected his lawyer’s argument that the bankruptcy notice was invalid.

    The notice came after Mehajer failed to pay for a $596,178 marble staircase in the western Sydney home and was successfully sued by the Greenacre company who built it.

  137. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670504, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    What a beautiful set of numbers, eh Doomlord?

    I foresee an astonishing display of innovative agility.

  138. old bloke
    #2670506, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Dr. Fred,

    yes, yes, no, yes, yes.

  139. thefrolickingmole
    #2670509, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Labor drops all pensioners from its tax grab on shares.
    Bad luck for self managed super funds and other targets though.

  140. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670510, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    In the far and distant golden Blockchain future,
    Professional Libertarian Economist Bowtie Speculators will fondly refer to Malcolm Turnbull’s reign as:

    “The Malcolm We Had To Have. “

  141. egg_
    #2670512, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Waffles is safe till the election

    The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.

  142. Snoopy
    #2670514, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Dr Fred

    Yes, yes, no, yes, no.

  143. H B Bear
    #2670515, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    If the Liars are going to jump to Plibbers they better not give the voters more than a few weeks to work out she is as dumb as a box of rocks.

  144. pete m
    #2670516, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    dr fred

    yes, yes, no, yes, no.

    We don’t need a referendum on simple govt job of controlling our borders and keeping us safe from harm.

  145. John Constantine
    #2670519, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    The umpires could be handed the ball at the end of every over, hold it up to a bodycam they wear on their chest, so each side is regularly recorded and compared for fair wear against tampering.

  147. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670522, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.

    I hope it is Albo.
    At least he likes Thai food and Asians.
    Australia is not ready for another woman Prime Minister.
    Way too soon.

  148. Ubique
    #2670523, posted on March 26, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Dr Fred, thank you. Yes to all except #3.
    Good politicians are very rare; if we get one we’d like them to serve until they fall off the twig.

  149. thefrolickingmole
    #2670524, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Frog intelligentsia finally waking up and smelling the coffee?
    https://www.city-journal.org/html/standing-france-15789.html

    This brings us to the recent declaration by 100 French intellectuals against Islamist totalitarianism, published in the Paris daily newspaper Le Figaro. “We want to live in a world where no religion lays down the law,” it concludes. Some of the signatories have personal experience of the pernicious effects of new laws designed to protect the tender sensibilities of Muslims, and only Muslims.

    Our worries are founded on facts, not irrational fears. Well-known Islamologist Gilles Kepel has remarked upon the inexorable rise of Islamist propaganda and proselytism in universities, where the ideas of the Salafists and Muslim Brotherhood are often promoted. Thankfully, French authorities have recently shut down 20 mosques and prayer halls that they found to be preaching radical Islamist ideology—hatred of non-Muslims and advocacy of jihad.

    The French suburbs are rife with Islamic militants proselytizing among the young, imposing sharia on all (especially women), segregating swimming pools, demanding halal food, and so on. Incidents of anti-Semitism in France have multiplied dramatically, almost all of them perpetrated by Muslims. But if I were to say so in France, I might well be prosecuted for “Islamophobia.”

    Members of the stupidest generation (the 60s uni mob) working out they cant make enough money to insulate themselves from the fallout anymore. That when the state sides with the head hackers they face a penalty for being non-religious.

  150. Boambee John
    #2670525, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Tinta and Dr BG

    Old bloke, pete m, and snoopy ruined our unanimity!

    Pete

    A referendum holds the pricks’feet to the fire on border security. We should NOT need one, but given the worms we have as so-called “leaders”, we do.

  151. Senile Old Guy
    #2670527, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Okay, everybody is sick of the cricket but…

    Paine, who was appointed interim captain, said both Smith and Bancroft were trying to come to terms with the ramifications of the scandal. “They’re not great. It’s been a horrible 24 hours, they’re struggling but probably the reality and the enormity of what’s happened is starting to sink in,” Paine said. “Maybe some did [underestimate how bad it was]. I don’t think we all would have expected this to be as big as it has been and particularly the fallout that we have seen from back home.

    It is all blame shifting of the “b*gger, we got caught” type. It sounds very much everything would have been fine, had they not been caught.

  152. Ubique
    #2670528, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Australia is not ready for another woman Prime Minister

    Not so fast. I’d have our Professor Judith as PM any day.

  155. H B Bear
    #2670536, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    No matter who you vote for you just elect politicians.

    This needs to change. If you are elected under a party banner you must resign from Parliament on ceasing to be a member of that party and re-contest the seat in the lower house or allow the party to nominate a new representative in the upper house.

  156. Leigh Lowe
    #2670538, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Senile Old Guy

    #2670527, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Okay, everybody is sick of the cricket but…

    OK.
    Standby for the passive “it’s terrible that they have been caught up in this”.

  157. Cactus
    #2670539, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I would love to know whether this is the case or not in Sydney or Australia.
    I did my bit for Earth Hour. Turned on all lights and even air conditioning.
    Though symbolic, I think it is important to try to use more power to offset the stupid.

    http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/electricity-use-increases-earth-hour-2018-bc-1.4592670

  158. Boambee John
    #2670540, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Have just been reading the early part of Douglas Murray’s The Strange Death of Europe.

    Avoid it if you have blood pressure problems.

    John Constantine doesn’t need to read it, he has been writing the Oz version here for some time!

  159. m0nty
    #2670542, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    It’s March, and Republican Congressional leadership plans to pretty much take the rest of the year off.

    https://apnews.com/9f4c20af2bd44c4b993fb83485ad3d52/Will-GOP-accomplishments-in-Congress-be-enough-for-voters

  160. egg_
    #2670543, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.

    I hope it is Albo.
    At least he likes Thai food and Asians.
    Australia is not ready for another woman Prime Minister.
    Way too soon.

    The best teams seem to consist of a charismatic leader and a capable deputy to do the heavy lifting – PM/Treasurer viz Hawke/Keating, Howard/Costello… Rudd/Gillard were doing OK until Piggy Howes stepped in.

    Albo and Parrot-head Bowen?

  161. Viva
    #2670544, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Time for the cricket team to wear sackcloth and Ashes.

  162. Chris
    #2670545, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Australia is not ready for another woman Prime Minister

    Not so fast. I’d have our Professor Judith as PM any day.

    If Peta Credlin wore dominatrix gear I would have her as actual PM in a flash. She could be Australia’s Trump.

  163. Senile Old Guy
    #2670546, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Standby for the passive “it’s terrible that they have been caught up in this”.

    Exactly! Planned, premeditated attempt to cheat by deliberately, and illegally, tampering with the ball. Why are they still playing?

  165. jupes
    #2670548, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Dr Fred,

    Yes, dunno what OPV is, yes, yes, yes.

  166. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670549, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Not so fast. I’d have our Professor Judith as PM any day.

    She would need to have a man watching over her just in case(to lift heavy things, open doors, etc) , but yes, I could certainly live with that in principle.

  167. jupes
    #2670550, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    We don’t need a referendum on simple govt job of controlling our borders and keeping us safe from harm.

    No. Quite obviously we do need a referendum.

    The government is still importing Muslims and has no desire to stop.

  168. egg_
    #2670552, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I’d have our Professor Judith as PM any day.

    Would probably make a good Treasurer, leaving the whirling dervish stuff to a lightweight.

  169. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670553, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Parrot-head Bowen?

    Everytime I see that head I lose track of everything he is saying and fall into a hypnotic trance trying to work out what the f$ck is wrong with him.
    Too distracting.
    Who else?

  170. Chris
    #2670555, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    If cartoon characters are so persuasive, and lucrative, why don’t the experts create a cartoon character to promote broccolini and carrots?

    Dr Fred Lenin
    #2670449, posted on March 26, 2018 at 11:33 am
    The Dr Fred Institute of Alternative Politics (DFIAP) ,wishes to conduct some serious polling you votes would be much appreciated for our futur research . There are thousands of polls conducted by interest groups. Like “when did you stop beating your wife ?” and other such bullshit ,we are asking the important qi[uestions they ignore . Today’s poll concerns voting .
    Q 1. Do you wish to abolish compulsory voting? Yes or no .
    Q2. Do you wish to introduce optional preferential voting ? Yes or no .
    Q3. Do you wish to limit the number of terms a politician can serve? Yes or no .
    Q4. Do you wish to remove duplicated depts, from the federal sphere ,ie education health etc ? Yes or no.
    Q5.Do you wish a referendum on migrants numbers and quality? Yes or no
    I am sure most of you have never seen a poll like this ,it’s not aparat a proved and politically damaging to the elites , your participation would be interesting .

    I am thinking a cartoon character to promote willingness to ask hard questions and debate on the merits, from knowledge. We could call him ‘Joe Camel’ in honour of Naomi Oreskes.

  171. Chris
    #2670557, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Yes, Yes, no, YES, YES!

  172. C.L.
    #2670558, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Idiot Shane Warne angry Smith was dumped mid-Test.

  173. LNP insider
    #2670561, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    So we are now one away from the magical 30. So will we see a spill? What road blocks are there?

    Well firstly the conservatives in the party won’t go back to Abbott and have no desire to put up a leader who will only lose the election due to the damage of Turnbull being too great. The general feeling is that they are doomed anyway and they want to avoid any association with it. Dutton is the clear leader in waiting but why take the helm only to lead the party to a loss. Why would Frydenberg or Porter take it to only damage themself in a loss?

    That said if they want to save the furniture, including Dutton and Porter, this may change. It is becoming increasingly difficult to see Dickson being retained so maybe Dutton will take the lead to save his own seat.

    Again this is not likely based on current sentiment around the party room.

    Morrison is a non starter as the moderates dont like him and a majority of conservatives will never forgive him for Abbott. There is a small chunk (Hawke, Ciobo, Roberts etc) who remain supporters.

    What has been sounded out by some moderates is Julie Bishop. But again her recent performance has hurt her and she doesnt have the numbers.

    Lastly, the other name being circulated is Greg Hunt, believe it or not. This would be someone to placate both sides of the party…

    Lastly there is word about a step down and hand over rather than a challenge. Then a snap August election.

  175. thefrolickingmole
    #2670564, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Can we have a Malotto poll update?

    Or even a second “who will be the patsy leading the party” poll as well?

  176. Senile Old Guy
    #2670565, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    So Warne confirms his status as prime dill:

    The Australian great believes CA should have stuck to the original tack suggested by chief executive James Sutherland earlier in the day. Sutherland told the press CA would be waiting until the end of an investigation into the ball-tampering before taking action, with head of integrity Iain Roy and performance manager Pat Howard flown to South Africa to gather information. “If you see everything that James Sutherland was saying, his thing was let’s not jump to conclusions, we’ve got an investigation,” Warne said.

    Why is an investigation required when two people went in front of TV cameras and admitted guilt?

    “I’ve always been taught if in doubt do nought. Sleep a day or two for this Test match to (finish), then I think everyone will think a little bit clearer because we’re all speaking on emotion, anger, all those types of things we’re still feeling.”

    In other words, give us some time to “contextualise” this “event”!

    “Lets just let this Test match go and then at the end of the day weigh up all the facts, speak to the relevant people and make a calculated and informed decision.”

    We’ve got most of the facts. A group of senior players, including the captain, came up with a plan to cheat and got the bowler to agree. Another bowler was part of the group. The only information missing is the names of all in the group.

    Did Smith and senior plays plot to cheat and convinced the bowler to go along? Yes.

    How on earth could they even be left players, is what I am wondering.

  177. DrBeauGan
    #2670566, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Morrison is a non starter as the moderates dont like him and a majority of conservatives will never forgive him for Abbott. There is a small chunk (Hawke, Ciobo, Roberts etc) who remain supporters.

    The word you want is lefties, not moderates. I’d let you get away with wets.

  178. Zyvonoclast
    #2670567, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.

    Is either one eligible to sit in parliament?

  179. Senile Old Guy
    #2670568, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    “I am shocked that they have stepped down during a Test match,” [Michael] Holding said. “I expected them to take responsibility for it and do something but not during a Test match. This is now going to put the Australian team off totally.

    So? They are put off? A fair number of them were planning to cheat.

  180. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2670569, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    We’ve got most of the facts. A group of senior players, including the captain, came up with a plan to cheat and got the bowler to agree. Another bowler was part of the group. The only information missing is the names of all in the group.

    Not true. Word is that Starc and Hazelwood are absolutely furious as they were never involved but have been thrown under the bus by Smith suing the term “Leadership Group”.

    It would be impossible for him to Captain ever again now.

  181. H B Bear
    #2670570, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    So Warne confirms his status as prime dill:

    There was a reason Warne was never considered as Captain. It was nothing to do with his cricket.

  182. Knuckle Dragger
    #2670572, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Dear Australian Cricketers:

    I have loved you with all my heart and devoted my life to following your achievements. I have been part of you through the ups and downs over a lifetime. I have played the game from park cricket to a high standard, idolising those who wore the Baggy Green for decades.

    But now you have betrayed me on a scale I cannot fathom. So, like Richmond fans and ugly chicks everywhere faced with betrayal of this nature, and of my heart, soul and entire being, it is now my sworn duty to track you down, tear your liver out with my bare hands and eat it standing over you, while you stare up at me with your vision slowly disappearing, and your heart beats its last.

  183. Top Ender
    #2670574, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    New Australian cricket captain?

    Australian of the Year, surely?

  184. Robber Baron
    #2670575, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Dr Fred

    Yes to all your Q’s

  185. Zyconoclast
    #2670577, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Consumers must be compensated for higher bills caused by the excessive “gold-plating” of electricity networks and the value of energy assets should be written down, according to Grattan Institute report.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-25/grattan-urges-consumers-to-be-compensation-for-energy-grid-22g/9585284

  186. Leigh Lowe
    #2670579, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    C.L.

    #2670558, posted on March 26, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Idiot Shane Warne angry Smith was dumped mid-Test.

    He wasn’t dumped.
    He resigned to spend more time with his sandpaper collection.

  187. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2670580, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    it is now my sworn duty to track you down, tear your liver out with my bare hands and eat it standing over you, while you stare up at me with your vision slowly disappearing, and your heart beats its last.

    Nothing personal, by the way.

  188. Knuckle Dragger
    #2670581, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Max Markson, celebrity agent was on TV this morning, He reckons every endorsement these dills are party to are gone. Paraphrased, he said that every relevant sports company would be looking at their contracts, and making sure the ‘morals clause’ is there, and remove them from their ‘stable’.

    Once the McLaren cars and Sydney mansions have gone, Smith and Warner should move to Katoomba or somewhere and get jobs in bottle shops, like Darrell Hair had to in his home town of Orange. Connect with the people again, but to never, ever, don the Baggy Green in future.

  189. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2670582, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    The dark art of reverse swing:

    http://www.thecricketmonthly.com/story/1087925/reverse-swing–an-english-tale

  190. Snoopy
    #2670586, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Lastly, the other name being circulated is Greg Hunt, believe it or not. This would be someone to placate both sides of the party…

    For some inexplicable reason (spite?) you have apparently overlooked Chrissie Pahn.

  191. pete m
    #2670588, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    I don’t see wasting $100mil on a referendum worthwhile.

    They full well know what a large portion of the country want with refugee applicants.

    Safe, ordered and measured numbers.

    They saw Howard win an election on it, Abbott campaign hard on stop the boats and win a record vote, ONP do quite well etc.

    Present day politicians know all this and ignore it.
    A referendum would also just be ignored.

    The only way to teach them a lesson is to vote them out.

  192. Knuckle Dragger
    #2670589, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    And here’s one of the cherries on top……
    Match fees are far higher for the winning team than the losers, right?

    If so, contemplation may be given to the commission of a criminal offence, namely attempting to obtain a financial advantage by deception. Paraphrasing, if a person conspires to, or procures, a person to either commit or omit an act of deception that financially benefits that person or another, that person is guilty of an indictable offence.

    It fits this situation perfectly, and especially so considering the premeditation that went into it. This won’t proceed in Australia, obviously, but I’m wondering if Saffie law has this or a like offence on its books?

    You can bet this wouldn’t have occurred to these dunderheads. The fact this it occurred in the sporting arena is of no consequence.

  193. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2670590, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Once the McLaren cars and Sydney mansions have gone, Smith and Warner should move to Katoomba or somewhere and get jobs in bottle shops, like Darrell Hair had to in his home town of Orange. Connect with the people again, but to never, ever, don the Baggy Green in future.

    For the wages of cheating hipsters is disgrace; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

  194. Slayer of Memes
    #2670591, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Parrot-head Bowen?

    Everytime I see that head I lose track of everything he is saying and fall into a hypnotic trance trying to work out what the f$ck is wrong with him.
    Too distracting.
    Who else?

    At least he got rid of that hideous fungal growth he was sporting at one point…

    He looked like he’d been rimming someone who had just eaten a dodgy vindaloo…

  195. Robber Baron
    #2670592, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Newspoll 29
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party won’t go back to Abbott

    Newspoll 30
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party still won’t go back to Abbott

    Newspoll 31
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party might consider to go back to Abbott

    Newspoll 32
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party are considering going back to Abbott

    Newspoll 33
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party are counting numbers to go back to Abbott

    Newspoll 34
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party are actively counting numbers go back to Abbott

    Newspoll 35
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party support going back to Abbott

    Newspoll 36
    Well firstly the conservatives in the party will demand a party room spill to go back to Abbott

  196. Knuckle Dragger
    #2670593, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Oh – and expect any ban or suspension imposed on Smith to be mitigated by his checking into a rehab clinic for ‘mental health reasons’. The bubble’s burst, cowards.

  197. Dan Dare
    #2670595, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    According to todays current bun, their Cate Blanchett uses a face cream made of discarded foreskins.
    I guess I don’t have to say it do I?

    Well actually I should now that I’ve reached three quarter time in the 100 unit game of life.

  198. Slayer of Memes
    #2670598, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Apropos the shenanigans over in South Africa by Smith and Co, the Barmy Army are ready for the next Ashes tour already:

    England’s Barmy Army
    @TheBarmyArmy

    Steve Smith is an Aussie
    He wears a baggy cap
    And when he saw some sticky tape
    He said I’m having that…
    He gave it Cameron Bancroft
    Who rubbed it on the ball
    Those cheating Aussie convicts
    They’ll never change at all!

  199. testpattern
    #2670600, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Breaking –

    Lehmann gone, David Copperfield master illusionist to be new Australian coach.

    Smith ‘We can still win. David has a bag of new tricks up his sleeves and in his pockets, we just have to practice them in the nets. First we go with the vanishing cameras trick. If that doesn’t work we get rid of witnesses with the vanishing crowd trick.’

    Revealed: How David Copperfield pulls off his famous ‘vanishing crowd’ trick

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/06/05/revealed-how-david-copperfield-pulls-off-his-famous-vanishing-cr/

  200. m0nty
    #2670601, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Lastly, the other name being circulated is Greg Hunt, believe it or not. This would be someone to placate both sides of the party…

    Brendan Nelson Mk II.

  201. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2670603, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Dr Fred yes to all

  203. pete m
    #2670606, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    lol England push and break the rules like everyone else.

    Atherton with his dirt.

    Players with mint.

    No different to what aussies did.

    However, still our shame.

    🙁

  204. Boambee John
    #2670607, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    m0nty
    #2670601, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    Lastly, the other name being circulated is Greg Hunt, believe it or not. This would be someone to placate both sides of the party…

    Brendan Nelson Mk II.

    You flatter him!

  205. pete m
    #2670608, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    In no other sport are layers allowed to influence the ball – eg simple shining it.

    High time to simply ban any player from affecting the shape or integrity of the ball other than in normal play – batting, throwing.

    No ball shining – no moisture application – nothing.
    Umpires to scan ball at end of over on their camera for third umpire to check condition.

    I would also swap ball at random times – eg each 80 overs umpire picks a time – between 30 – 50 over mark, to change ball.

    anyone breaching rule rubbed out for life.

  206. thefrolickingmole
    #2670612, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    A slut decides shes now an ex-slut and all the times she sucked a chode for advancement/money & fame were abuse.

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/25/billie-jd-porter-vice-dark-side-sexual-harassment

    Vice, the culture magazine and media empire, made its name by publishing irreverent content on sex, drugs and subcultures that rarely made the mainstream press. It has continued that trend up until the present day, with other publishers scrambling to keep up.
    ….

    For many years, JD Porter was a Vice star, a precocious, prodigious on and off-screen talent. But in an Instagram post in January she claimed she had been given drugs and alcohol in the Vice UK offices as a 16-year-old and asked to perform sex acts on one of her male bosses. Her Vice business cards even read “Lolita Life Ruiner”.

    In an interview last week with Channel 4 News, she made the point that for her, the aftermath of the incidents of inappropriate behaviour has actually been worse than the incidents themselves. “It’s been painful for both men and women to look back at their past and realise that certain situations were much darker than how they appeared at the time,” she said.

    The depths of her feelings were further revealed in an earlier article: “In saying out loud the multiple ways I was taken advantage of by men twice my age, who I trusted completely, the abuse has become a lot more real, and triggered a huge amount of stress and anxiety in me.”


    Meanwhile, we should no longer be surprised – if we ever were – that supposedly cool, edgy publications that publish feminist content might foster a heinous undergrowth of sexual harassment.

