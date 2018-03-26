Liberty Quote
The interest of the government is to tax heavily: that of the community is, to be as little taxed as the necessary expenses of good government permit.— J. S. Mill
-
-
Monday Forum: March 26, 2018
Alan Jones takes aim at Cricket Australia and DOES NOT MISS.
What happens when the Leadership group doesn’t even know what leadership is?
I guess you appoint a Leadership Manager on around $300,000 or something. Or get a $3,000 a day consultant in instead.
Alan Jones is wrong. The tragedy is that Smith called it a “mistake” and not what it was – cheating.
Just like any dodgy crim who gets caught in the act.
Sounds like much more fun than assembling a kale and broccoli salad under the previous occupant.
Girls write a letter to President Trump and end up making cookies with Melania at the White House
The MSM probably regards cookies as sugar-filled weapons of mass obesity.
No-one does outrage like The Parrot. Particularly if it may affect his Hunter Valley weekender.
Cheaters.
The first non-stop flight from London to Perth is due in at 1300 hrs WST. Who on earth would want to endure a stopover at Dubai or Doha when you can fly direct?
Just got an email from CA telling me that they are “sorry”. In the current climate that ought be the end of it. After all, Andrew Danielles (Vic premier) said sorry for using $388k of taxpayers money for electoral purposes and another $1m in legal fees trying to torpedo the Ombudsman’s report, so on that basis we ought to move on and forget this.
However, Smith made one fatal mistake. Andrew Danielles paid the money back. Smith should have given the umpires a new ball to make up for the one that was inadvertently buggered up by Bancroft when he was doing his fingernails on the field.
Will those punting on the cricket be looking for a royal commission into the ball tampering affair.
No honour in being in the first eleven.
Jordanian tv:
Israel Released Norwegian Rats Carrying Bubonic Plague in Egypt
If you think the MSM is pretty bad here, be in good cheer: it could get even worse.
The tragedy is that Smith called it a “mistake” and not what it was – cheating.
Just like any dodgy crim who gets caught in the act.
Regrettable.
And they’ve all been doing it.
This is the opportunity for ICC to clean house.
“despite” LOL. No, the lesson here is that milking the boomers is good politics. Tax the rich for populism.
Not the 1 million dollars he spent attempting to hide the ALP’s thieving.
Tax concessions = anything less than 100% tax rate?
ICC has had plenty of opportunities to clean house before this. It is just that the rest of the cricket world would like to see it done to Australia. And who can blame them?
ICC board includes Shashank Manohar. Indian gambling continues.
“despite” LOL. No, the lesson here is that milking the boomers is good politics. Tax the rich for populism.
Whack! Ouch! That’s gotta hurt.
Correlation is not causation, monty.
Just one third of voters surveyed supported Shorten’s dividend tax grab.
Look elsewhere.
I’m sick of hearing about the ball tampering issue. It has happened to others and it will happen again. Allow the governing body to set the rules.
I expect that is using the Ponds Institute and Treasury definition – any superannuation concessions, 50% CGT concession and CGT exemption for the family home. Otherwise the statement is complete and utter BS.
ICC has had plenty of opportunities to clean house before this. It is just that the rest of the cricket world would like to see it done to Australia.
Australian players have good reason to fear CA & Australian cricketing public more than ICC at present.
What I meant is the ICC needs to clearly re-state the rules and enforce them with stricter penalties. If shining with the aid of mints is forbidden, impose tougher penalties. Roughing the ball up artificially is even worse, ergo series ban, points system notwithstanding. Otherwise international test cricket continues down this dark path and finally becomes untenable due to loss of public interest. The gamblers will be quite happy to migrate completely to the short forms of the game, which frankly don;t interest me at all.
Whats the chance of all the childish ‘I was here firsts’ at the start of each new thread disappearing? Its about as much fun as the idiot waving in the background whilst the reporter does a live piece to camera.
The boomers are rich?
When the left can’t segregate by race or gender, their little collective minds do it by age.
Everyone of a certain age, (especially if white and male) are rich!!!!
Farkwit.
our moral crusaders did not learn nothing from american prohibition
$1.6b tobacco tax going up in smoke by renee viellaris
farmers are being recruited and strongarmed by organized crime gangs to plant illegal tobacco crops, which major retailers allege is funding terrorism.
The stark warning comes amid calls for the Turnbull government to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight the lucrative crime and save local business.
Influential retail lobby groups are today publicly warning the government that criminal gangs, that used to deal in drugs have now moved into tobacco because it is lowrisk and high return.
The australian taxation office last week seized more than 21ha of illegal tobacco, with an estimated excise value of $30 million, near Bundaberg. The seizure included record 28 tones of illegal crop and 45 000 seedlings. ATO assistant commissioner Peter Vujanic said the illegal trade supported organized criminal syndicates.
“The ATO is concerned that farmers in these areas may be targeted by organized criminal organizations or be at risk of unintentionally becoming involved in criminal activity.”
Mr Vujanic said In a joint call for action, Australian Retailers Association, Australian Lottery and News Agent’s Association and those representing independent shops have united to tell the Sunday Telegraph their members were losing thousand of dollars a week, and tax payers were being robbed $1.6 billions a year in excise.
“The organized crime tobacco trade is driving up street and shop crime, funding terrorism and diverting money from tax payers”, they said.
Not the 1 million dollars he spent attempting to hide the ALP’s thieving. That’s right, but again in the current climate where Mr Danielles told us that the road contract was not worth the paper it was written on (and then paid $1 billion to rip up the contract) $1m is bugger all and according the the AG Pakula we got some important legal points defined.
We don’t know how lucky we are. We are not worthy. We are not fit to lick their boots.
notafan, where have I constantly bashed Catholics? I have constantly bashed the current Pope, but not all jibes are meant to be taken seriously. Remember that time offense is taken, not given. LOTR is one of the highest selling Christian fiction along with The Pilgrim’s Progress. Telling one joke about Tolkien and you blow your lid.
I wonder if any bets were placed that correctly forecast a forfeit for that match?
Last week mention by a Cat of Mongolian idiot
The Cat was not censored nor banned. Sinc allows robust debate. I only read some here. I ignore others.
Good ol’ Leftist politics of envy.
ROWM derangement syndrome
That is inevitably more entertaining than whatever the TV bimbo/himbo is saying. Unless they have flown 1,000 km to stand in a cyclone.
I’m sick of hearing about the ball tampering issue. It has happened to others and it will happen again. Allow the governing body to set the rules.
If only they would enforce the rules with penalties that are an effective deterrent.
Under the present regime, players are still prepared to take the risk of cheating despite the presence of TV cameras.
I’m sure I’ll be in the twelve, once the cheaters are winnowed out of this thread.
Roger, I assume you’re talking about another poll as that wasn’t included in the Newspoll under discussion, at least it wasn’t mentioned in the Oz piece. Got a link?
Some of our most unpleasant travel experiences have been at Dubai airport. Being herded like wildebeest for 45 minutes through airport security when you’re half asleep, even though you’ve never left airside; being conscious of your infidel status; and seeing dozens of young female Asian “guest workers” asleep on the floor like kittens are experiences we’re glad we won’t ever have to repeat.
Have to agree with the troll, not much of an achievement from ‘the world’s most isolated Capital city’.
England, live auditions for airstrip 1 now underway.
Buried in the food review is a look at the type of crap people put up with to go out there now.
Heres a fun late night out..
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/mar/25/studio-88-london-of-course-the-cooking-is-going-to-be-a-disaster-jay-rayner
It’s on a side street. You’ll know it by the cordoned-off queue, waiting to be taken through a metal detector, for their ID to be scanned and their faces photographed. I also got frisked. I can’t lie. If there’s one thing that really encourages the appetite, it’s being felt up by a total stranger with meaty hands. Apparently, all of this is a requirement under a late licence from Westminster council – though why anyone would willingly run a business that involves setting up what feels like a small Eastern European state at the height of the Cold War beats me.
..
Sadly, they replaced it, which meant we got to try their take on salmon tartare. It involved avocado, olives, currants, coconut and despair.
…
Tax concessions = anything less than 100% tax rate?
ABC “Chief Economics Correspondent” Peter Ryan refers to tax cuts as a “hand out”.
HiViz FIFO Perth-London.
Andrew Danielles paid the money back.
So all is good now?
The Guardian cited “pollsters” in their report today.
Google is your friend….try “voters reject Shorten tax grab”.
Where’s the million dollars they paid for the cover-up?
Smith is on his way home. That’s a start.
He also appeared to spread the blame on the ‘leadership group’. Overnight, Lyon, Starc and Hazlewood all said they had nothing to do with it.
They’re starting to throw each other under the bus now. Good. The bubble they’ve been living in is starting to burst.
Steve Smith and David Hogg. Two people I have not yet met and likely never will. Yet, without reason, simply based on their digital representations, I dislike and distrust them .
mUnty not reading Teh Grauniad? Is he working direct from the Soros email talking points now?
Hang on – wasn’t it all that long ago that the Aussie players held CA to ransom for a much better pay deal?
Aside from the cheats, their frontman for the cameras was Khawaja, who starred yesterday with a sparkling 1.
They should be earning their spending money mowing lawns and walking the dog, like every other ten year old. It’s contract shredding time.
Smiffy and Davey’s getaway car.
Huh, that’s weird. The flow of the story suggests it was a question asked in that Newspoll. But surely if that was the case then the Oz would have mentioned it, especially given it sounded like it justified their critique? A quick googling shows no other such poll questions.
He also appeared to spread the blame on the ‘leadership group’.
Son, being captain means you accept responsibility.
That’s why you’re no longer captain.
Many “learnings” to be had in this, for sure, if any of them are capable of it.
And don’t get me started on the now obligatory human semaphore occupying half the screen gesticulating wildly to the .00001% of the population who use AUSLAN to communicate.
They should isolate Bancroft and ask him to name all names.
Put his contract in the mouth of a shredder and tell him he has one opportunity to tell the truth.
Nathan Lyin is the one I don’t trust.
I reckon he and Warner were all over it.
It’s a “journey of learnings”.
Huh, that’s weird.
It is weird in the way it is presented, but the result is not surprising if you’ve been following community response. Many life long ALP voters now retired ruing the potential loss of a meagre supplement to their pensions. Old white rich folk, eh!
This the simple truth.
When >50% of voting citizens pay no net tax, it could hardly be otherwise.
Front page of today’s NT News.
Ah, I see from Twitter that the question was in the Newspoll. Good old @GhostWhoVotes.
Would be interested to see the wording.
I love this bloke.
Old P would approve.
First rule of policing is to separate everyone from the start. When the dodgy barbers behind my house went up in smoke for the second time I went around for a look the following morning and every copper had a male of Mediterranean appearance in a different part of the carpark no doubt being told the halal equivalent of porkies. It is no longer there.
Andrew Danielles paid the money back.
Not the 1 million dollars he spent attempting to hide the ALP’s thieving.
This level of corruption from politicians will not end well for the politicians.
It’s contract shredding time.
CA now find themselves in a pickle.
Having capitulated to the players, which only boosted the latter’s culture of arrogance, they now face sponsors withdrawing from the game. And James Sutherland reportedly had just told TV execs CA wanted more money for the next lot of broadcasting rights.
You fucked up. Smithing is contagious it seems.
Would be interested to see the wording.
Just Google as I suggested, monty.
It ain’t pretty reading, though, I warn you.
I doubt Sutherland realises he is selling a product (and that is all modern sport is) in decline. And that was before the Test team went on their DIY spree.
Meanwhile climate change:
Health scolds now want Paddle Pop lion to be arrested …
I am talking about years of little jabs
perhaps you are oblivious to how often you do it
For some reason certain Christians, most especially evangelicals, seem to think it is perfectly fine to insult Catholics, often to their face, and then take umbrage if the said Catholic doesn’t humbly agree with their ignorant, bigoted, comments.
Interview transcript from Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes.
Maladroit has reportedly lost it in a rant after a reporter asked him the obvious question.
Another leader who can’t accept responsibility.
The ALP
a bunch of rich people
convincing poor people
to vote for rich people
by telling poor people
that ‛other’ rich people
are the reason they’re poor
Malcolm Knox at Fairfax calls for raped cricket balls to speak up:
This is cricket’s #MeToo moment: a rare opportunity for complete purge.
Must work been doing it for over 100 years.
With cricket’s credibility shot the AFLW must seize the moment and announce an expanded fixture for next season – 22 rounds starting in October and finishing in March.
If cartoon characters are so persuasive, and lucrative, why don’t the experts create a cartoon character to promote broccolini and carrots?
The Dr Fred Institute of Alternative Politics (DFIAP) ,wishes to conduct some serious polling you votes would be much appreciated for our futur research . There are thousands of polls conducted by interest groups. Like “when did you stop beating your wife ?” and other such bullshit ,we are asking the important qi[uestions they ignore . Today’s poll concerns voting .
Q 1. Do you wish to abolish compulsory voting? Yes or no .
Q2. Do you wish to introduce optional preferential voting ? Yes or no .
Q3. Do you wish to limit the number of terms a politician can serve? Yes or no .
Q4. Do you wish to remove duplicated depts, from the federal sphere ,ie education health etc ? Yes or no.
Q5.Do you wish a referendum on migrants numbers and quality? Yes or no
I am sure most of you have never seen a poll like this ,it’s not aparat a proved and politically damaging to the elites , your participation would be interesting .
Yes to all for me thank you for the opportunity Dr Fred Lenin
I find Stormy Daniels as credible as Zoe Daniel.
Bugs Bunny? Popeye?
to promote broccolini and carrots?
And brussel sprouts and tripe
“Will those punting on the cricket be looking for a royal commission into the ball tampering affair“.
They, well losing punters anyway, should be looking for criminal prosecution of those involved in trying to affect the result of a game on which $10s of millions was legally bet.
Further, as these chumps get performance bonuses, they are also criminally guilty of trying to defraud their employer and, or, sponsors.
I find Stormy Daniels as credible as Zoe Daniel.
Or Daniel Andrews
Hard to take anyone called Zoe seriously.
HiViz FIFO Perth-London.
Isn’t there enough bloody useless Scots and poms here already? Send them east. There’s only so many bus, train, PS and union jobs over here.
If cartoon characters are so persuasive, and lucrative, why don’t the experts create a cartoon character to promote broccolini and carrots?
They asked me, I said no.
I just can’t understand some parents.
Waahhhh, my kid eats junk food.
What, they are spending their own wage on what they want?
Don’t be silly, they pressure me to buy the food
Oh, so you’re an idiot.
It’s not my fault, it’s big corporations!!!
Nothing like a porn star trying to look demure.
Her filed complaint concerning the alleged hush agreement is here.
Clauses 13 – 15 indicate Stormy tits wanted to clean up. Which is fair enough since she is a whore. Trump was not a party to the hush agreement so Stormy’s complaint is short on fact and long on supposition; just like the dicks she used to twiddle professionally I guess.
Whats the chance of all the childish ‘I was here firsts’ at the start of each new thread disappearing? Its about as much fun as the idiot waving in the background whilst the reporter does a live piece to camera.
No chance.
The boomers are rich?
When the left can’t segregate by race or gender, their little collective minds do it by age.
Everyone of a certain age, (especially if white and male) are rich!!!!
Farkwit.
The left fascists bleat about discrimination and stereotyping, but those are always their first reactions when looking for scapegoats for their own failures.
I just can’t understand some parents.
Waahhhh, my kid eats junk food.
What, they are spending their own wage on what they want?
Don’t be silly, they pressure me to buy the food
Oh, so you’re an idiot.
It’s not my fault, it’s big corporations!!!
Sane people can be funny sometimes.
Everyone knows this.
If I had a dollar for every fat kid I see I would be able to regrow my previous glorious Fabio tier hair.
Ragu.
They did, unfortunately they cast Russel Crowe as the mascot.
Appologies for spelling the Vic Premiere’s name rong. It’s not Andrew Danielle’s it’s Andrew Daniels. Just like Stormy Daniels. To avoid confusion he shall be hereinafter referred to as Slightly Unsettled with the Chance of an Afternoon Windy Squall Daniels. That should clear things up. And by the way Andrew, get yer baps out.
Hosties will need training in dealing with ‘Watch mah tea!”
Maocon had his Rudd “7.30 reportland” moment today. I don’t see him lasting much longer. How is Malotto going? Is anyone still in the race? Mao must be thanking God for the cricketing scandal!
Dr Fred at 1133
“Yes” to all questions.
Insiders showed footage of Doogie having a go at Hunch outside of Parliament over cross bench comments re a Bill – showing up Labor as useless negotiators, Doogie?
What happened?
Child s3x gang of seven ‘predatory’ men who abused girls as young as 13 in a ‘s*** wagon’ with number plate ending ‘SHG’ are convicted after jury took 24 DAYS to reach their verdict
Cmon Ragu; catch up matey!!!
A reporter asked him about 29th consecutive newspoll loss and Mal lost it. Literally. He got shouty at the reporter and started talking about jobs and growth in a smiley way. But it wasn’t smiley.
So far the Dr Fred Lenin poll at 1133 is showing 100 percent support for all questions.
Tinta, take a bow, we are unanimous!
Can’t let the punters know that you know that you are a shit PM.
The only thing keeping Waffles afloat is the sheer hopelessness of the Lieborals and the absolute lack of trust in Peanut Head. Once the Liars pull the bait-and-switch ahead of the next election it will be all over.
Bacon sandwich man gets jail, ISIS Facebook group poster gets free pass.
Dr Fred Lenin
Lord Waffleworth literally buggered it up when he struck out Rule No. 1 – No poofters!
I’ve tuned out of the entertainment branch of industry. All I know currently is bridge tensioning and ball scuffs.
Well HB, I’d like to hear rumbles of leadership talk. As soon as Abbott got blocked in the Senate and ate an onion it was splashed all over their ABC and the like. I just find it very “funny” that there’s not one single rumble at all. Surely this has to be bullshit. If I were a backbencher MP looking at 53-47 result, I’d be pretty worried about my job right about now.
Uh oh, the inner KRudd emergeth.
Am curtsying for the next half hour while I wait for the Commonwealth Business line to answer my query, thank goodness, I need the exercise.
Will Abbott push him over the edge?
TheirABC are hoping NOT, their greatest fear is Abbott666 trolling of their Trojan horse.
Dr.Fred:
Yes,yes, yes, yes, yes.
Up here in the Top End we started off the week with a 6.6 magnitude earthquake.
No damage reported so far.
Hit at 544 am and caused a bit of bounciness everywhere.
All those Green jerbs?
Is SA full of them – very high employment?
No?
Heard Neil Mitchell on the radio saying that Maol has no rivals; that there is no one capable of replacing him, that Julie Bishop is a joke and that Abbott was a terrible PM. He also said that Maol must remain PM and that the public need to wake up to Shorten and start supporting Maol.
The Australian media is appalling and mental.
There could be some would might ask: Did the Earth move for you dear?
So who is it going to be?
The Performing Stick Insect – loyal deputy to the last two PMs, right up to the point she jumps ship;
ScoMo – the invisible Treasurer;
Dutton – the last remaining Conservative within the system;
Abbott – which would simply resume where it left off
See the problem? Waffles is safe till the election if you ask me.
I’ve copped more then one monstering from the officious planks in Dubai – I’m not married to the Memsahib, and she travels on a Dutch passport. I have been known to abuse said officious planks up hill and down dale, but I’ve yet to meet an airport security office in Dubai who speaks Afrikaans. I won’t miss the shithole. Never.
Otis the pug dog is available to be parachuted into a safe seat and take over the leadership.
His policy platform will be to lick his own genitals and beg for scraps from the barbecue.
His track record gives every reason to believe that he will deliver on his program.
Surely that’s got to be better for the nation and more politically appealing than the Michael Trumble Election Winning Machine?
Two weeks to Potential Greatness and counting.
Meanwhile, in the moving feast that is Big Sol:
Salim Mehajer hit with charges relating to the illegal dealing of prescription medication
NICK HANSEN, The Daily Telegraph
Subscriber only
FORMER property developer Salim Mehajer will face fresh charges of dealing prescription medication when he fronts court again this week.
He will be formally charged when he fronts a court on Wednesday charged with staging a car crash in October last year.
The new charges relate to dozens of tablets of the powerful anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam and heavy-duty painkillers Targin and Enzone.
They were discovered during a November 8 raid on his Lidcombe home as detectives sought evidence on the car crash they claim he staged to avoid a court appearance.
The charges come a week after Mehajer was declared bankrupt in the Federal Circuit Court, where Judge Justin Smith rejected his lawyer’s argument that the bankruptcy notice was invalid.
The notice came after Mehajer failed to pay for a $596,178 marble staircase in the western Sydney home and was successfully sued by the Greenacre company who built it.
What a beautiful set of numbers, eh Doomlord?
I foresee an astonishing display of innovative agility.
Dr. Fred,
yes, yes, no, yes, yes.
Labor drops all pensioners from its tax grab on shares.
Bad luck for self managed super funds and other targets though.
In the far and distant golden Blockchain future,
Professional Libertarian Economist Bowtie Speculators will fondly refer to Malcolm Turnbull’s reign as:
“The Malcolm We Had To Have. “
The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.
Dr Fred
Yes, yes, no, yes, no.
If the Liars are going to jump to Plibbers they better not give the voters more than a few weeks to work out she is as dumb as a box of rocks.
dr fred
yes, yes, no, yes, no.
We don’t need a referendum on simple govt job of controlling our borders and keeping us safe from harm.
The umpires could be handed the ball at the end of every over, hold it up to a bodycam they wear on their chest, so each side is regularly recorded and compared for fair wear against tampering.
Link, Mole?
The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.
I hope it is Albo.
At least he likes Thai food and Asians.
Australia is not ready for another woman Prime Minister.
Way too soon.
Dr Fred, thank you. Yes to all except #3.
Good politicians are very rare; if we get one we’d like them to serve until they fall off the twig.
Frog intelligentsia finally waking up and smelling the coffee?
https://www.city-journal.org/html/standing-france-15789.html
This brings us to the recent declaration by 100 French intellectuals against Islamist totalitarianism, published in the Paris daily newspaper Le Figaro. “We want to live in a world where no religion lays down the law,” it concludes. Some of the signatories have personal experience of the pernicious effects of new laws designed to protect the tender sensibilities of Muslims, and only Muslims.
…
Our worries are founded on facts, not irrational fears. Well-known Islamologist Gilles Kepel has remarked upon the inexorable rise of Islamist propaganda and proselytism in universities, where the ideas of the Salafists and Muslim Brotherhood are often promoted. Thankfully, French authorities have recently shut down 20 mosques and prayer halls that they found to be preaching radical Islamist ideology—hatred of non-Muslims and advocacy of jihad.
The French suburbs are rife with Islamic militants proselytizing among the young, imposing sharia on all (especially women), segregating swimming pools, demanding halal food, and so on. Incidents of anti-Semitism in France have multiplied dramatically, almost all of them perpetrated by Muslims. But if I were to say so in France, I might well be prosecuted for “Islamophobia.”
Members of the stupidest generation (the 60s uni mob) working out they cant make enough money to insulate themselves from the fallout anymore. That when the state sides with the head hackers they face a penalty for being non-religious.
Tinta and Dr BG
Old bloke, pete m, and snoopy ruined our unanimity!
Pete
A referendum holds the pricks’feet to the fire on border security. We should NOT need one, but given the worms we have as so-called “leaders”, we do.
Okay, everybody is sick of the cricket but…
It is all blame shifting of the “b*gger, we got caught” type. It sounds very much everything would have been fine, had they not been caught.
Not so fast. I’d have our Professor Judith as PM any day.
Snoopy.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2018/mar/26/turnbull-loses-29th-newspoll-in-a-row-politics-ive
Thanks, Mole.
No matter who you vote for you just elect politicians.
This needs to change. If you are elected under a party banner you must resign from Parliament on ceasing to be a member of that party and re-contest the seat in the lower house or allow the party to nominate a new representative in the upper house.
OK.
Standby for the passive “it’s terrible that they have been caught up in this”.
I would love to know whether this is the case or not in Sydney or Australia.
I did my bit for Earth Hour. Turned on all lights and even air conditioning.
Though symbolic, I think it is important to try to use more power to offset the stupid.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/electricity-use-increases-earth-hour-2018-bc-1.4592670
Have just been reading the early part of Douglas Murray’s The Strange Death of Europe.
Avoid it if you have blood pressure problems.
John Constantine doesn’t need to read it, he has been writing the Oz version here for some time!
It’s March, and Republican Congressional leadership plans to pretty much take the rest of the year off.
https://apnews.com/9f4c20af2bd44c4b993fb83485ad3d52/Will-GOP-accomplishments-in-Congress-be-enough-for-voters
The best teams seem to consist of a charismatic leader and a capable deputy to do the heavy lifting – PM/Treasurer viz Hawke/Keating, Howard/Costello… Rudd/Gillard were doing OK until Piggy Howes stepped in.
Albo and Parrot-head Bowen?
Time for the cricket team to wear sackcloth and Ashes.
If Peta Credlin wore dominatrix gear I would have her as actual PM in a flash. She could be Australia’s Trump.
Exactly! Planned, premeditated attempt to cheat by deliberately, and illegally, tampering with the ball. Why are they still playing?
Love is love you nazi pug saluting bigots!!!
‘IT HELPS’ Transgender woman who spent £50k on plastic surgery is glad she kept her penis after ‘finally realising’ she’s attracted to women – after dating 100 MEN
Jolene Dawson first came out as a gay man, then as transgender and now as a lesbian
New Australian cricket captain?
Dr Fred,
Yes, dunno what OPV is, yes, yes, yes.
Not so fast. I’d have our Professor Judith as PM any day.
She would need to have a man watching over her just in case(to lift heavy things, open doors, etc) , but yes, I could certainly live with that in principle.
No. Quite obviously we do need a referendum.
The government is still importing Muslims and has no desire to stop.
Would probably make a good Treasurer, leaving the whirling dervish stuff to a lightweight.
Parrot-head Bowen?
Everytime I see that head I lose track of everything he is saying and fall into a hypnotic trance trying to work out what the f$ck is wrong with him.
Too distracting.
Who else?
I am thinking a cartoon character to promote willingness to ask hard questions and debate on the merits, from knowledge. We could call him ‘Joe Camel’ in honour of Naomi Oreskes.
Yes, Yes, no, YES, YES!
Idiot Shane Warne angry Smith was dumped mid-Test.
So we are now one away from the magical 30. So will we see a spill? What road blocks are there?
Well firstly the conservatives in the party won’t go back to Abbott and have no desire to put up a leader who will only lose the election due to the damage of Turnbull being too great. The general feeling is that they are doomed anyway and they want to avoid any association with it. Dutton is the clear leader in waiting but why take the helm only to lead the party to a loss. Why would Frydenberg or Porter take it to only damage themself in a loss?
That said if they want to save the furniture, including Dutton and Porter, this may change. It is becoming increasingly difficult to see Dickson being retained so maybe Dutton will take the lead to save his own seat.
Again this is not likely based on current sentiment around the party room.
Morrison is a non starter as the moderates dont like him and a majority of conservatives will never forgive him for Abbott. There is a small chunk (Hawke, Ciobo, Roberts etc) who remain supporters.
What has been sounded out by some moderates is Julie Bishop. But again her recent performance has hurt her and she doesnt have the numbers.
Lastly, the other name being circulated is Greg Hunt, believe it or not. This would be someone to placate both sides of the party…
Lastly there is word about a step down and hand over rather than a challenge. Then a snap August election.
We’re a long way from Larwood and O’Reilly:
Is there any wonder they thought they could get away with it? David Warner and Steve Smith trapped ‘inside a bubble’ of fast cars, multi-million dollar wages – and flanked by security everywhere they go.
Can we have a Malotto poll update?
Or even a second “who will be the patsy leading the party” poll as well?
So Warne confirms his status as prime dill:
Why is an investigation required when two people went in front of TV cameras and admitted guilt?
In other words, give us some time to “contextualise” this “event”!
We’ve got most of the facts. A group of senior players, including the captain, came up with a plan to cheat and got the bowler to agree. Another bowler was part of the group. The only information missing is the names of all in the group.
Did Smith and senior plays plot to cheat and convinced the bowler to go along? Yes.
How on earth could they even be left players, is what I am wondering.
The word you want is lefties, not moderates. I’d let you get away with wets.
The question is will Albo or Plibbers be our next PM shortly.
Is either one eligible to sit in parliament?
So? They are put off? A fair number of them were planning to cheat.
Not true. Word is that Starc and Hazelwood are absolutely furious as they were never involved but have been thrown under the bus by Smith suing the term “Leadership Group”.
It would be impossible for him to Captain ever again now.
There was a reason Warne was never considered as Captain. It was nothing to do with his cricket.
Dear Australian Cricketers:
I have loved you with all my heart and devoted my life to following your achievements. I have been part of you through the ups and downs over a lifetime. I have played the game from park cricket to a high standard, idolising those who wore the Baggy Green for decades.
But now you have betrayed me on a scale I cannot fathom. So, like Richmond fans and ugly chicks everywhere faced with betrayal of this nature, and of my heart, soul and entire being, it is now my sworn duty to track you down, tear your liver out with my bare hands and eat it standing over you, while you stare up at me with your vision slowly disappearing, and your heart beats its last.
New Australian cricket captain?
Australian of the Year, surely?
Dr Fred
Yes to all your Q’s
Consumers must be compensated for higher bills caused by the excessive “gold-plating” of electricity networks and the value of energy assets should be written down, according to Grattan Institute report.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-25/grattan-urges-consumers-to-be-compensation-for-energy-grid-22g/9585284
He wasn’t dumped.
He resigned to spend more time with his sandpaper collection.
Nothing personal, by the way.
Max Markson, celebrity agent was on TV this morning, He reckons every endorsement these dills are party to are gone. Paraphrased, he said that every relevant sports company would be looking at their contracts, and making sure the ‘morals clause’ is there, and remove them from their ‘stable’.
Once the McLaren cars and Sydney mansions have gone, Smith and Warner should move to Katoomba or somewhere and get jobs in bottle shops, like Darrell Hair had to in his home town of Orange. Connect with the people again, but to never, ever, don the Baggy Green in future.
The dark art of reverse swing:
http://www.thecricketmonthly.com/story/1087925/reverse-swing–an-english-tale
For some inexplicable reason (spite?) you have apparently overlooked Chrissie Pahn.
I don’t see wasting $100mil on a referendum worthwhile.
They full well know what a large portion of the country want with refugee applicants.
Safe, ordered and measured numbers.
They saw Howard win an election on it, Abbott campaign hard on stop the boats and win a record vote, ONP do quite well etc.
Present day politicians know all this and ignore it.
A referendum would also just be ignored.
The only way to teach them a lesson is to vote them out.
And here’s one of the cherries on top……
Match fees are far higher for the winning team than the losers, right?
If so, contemplation may be given to the commission of a criminal offence, namely attempting to obtain a financial advantage by deception. Paraphrasing, if a person conspires to, or procures, a person to either commit or omit an act of deception that financially benefits that person or another, that person is guilty of an indictable offence.
It fits this situation perfectly, and especially so considering the premeditation that went into it. This won’t proceed in Australia, obviously, but I’m wondering if Saffie law has this or a like offence on its books?
You can bet this wouldn’t have occurred to these dunderheads. The fact this it occurred in the sporting arena is of no consequence.
Once the McLaren cars and Sydney mansions have gone, Smith and Warner should move to Katoomba or somewhere and get jobs in bottle shops, like Darrell Hair had to in his home town of Orange. Connect with the people again, but to never, ever, don the Baggy Green in future.
For the wages of cheating hipsters is disgrace; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
At least he got rid of that hideous fungal growth he was sporting at one point…
He looked like he’d been rimming someone who had just eaten a dodgy vindaloo…
Newspoll 29
Well firstly the conservatives in the party won’t go back to Abbott
Newspoll 30
Well firstly the conservatives in the party still won’t go back to Abbott
Newspoll 31
Well firstly the conservatives in the party might consider to go back to Abbott
Newspoll 32
Well firstly the conservatives in the party are considering going back to Abbott
Newspoll 33
Well firstly the conservatives in the party are counting numbers to go back to Abbott
Newspoll 34
Well firstly the conservatives in the party are actively counting numbers go back to Abbott
Newspoll 35
Well firstly the conservatives in the party support going back to Abbott
Newspoll 36
Well firstly the conservatives in the party will demand a party room spill to go back to Abbott
Oh – and expect any ban or suspension imposed on Smith to be mitigated by his checking into a rehab clinic for ‘mental health reasons’. The bubble’s burst, cowards.
According to todays current bun, their Cate Blanchett uses a face cream made of discarded foreskins.
I guess I don’t have to say it do I?
Well actually I should now that I’ve reached three quarter time in the 100 unit game of life.
Apropos the shenanigans over in South Africa by Smith and Co, the Barmy Army are ready for the next Ashes tour already:
Breaking –
Lehmann gone, David Copperfield master illusionist to be new Australian coach.
Smith ‘We can still win. David has a bag of new tricks up his sleeves and in his pockets, we just have to practice them in the nets. First we go with the vanishing cameras trick. If that doesn’t work we get rid of witnesses with the vanishing crowd trick.’
Revealed: How David Copperfield pulls off his famous ‘vanishing crowd’ trick
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/06/05/revealed-how-david-copperfield-pulls-off-his-famous-vanishing-cr/
Brendan Nelson Mk II.
Dr Fred yes to all
ABC Online: asthma puffers cause cyclones.
Asthma puffers likely contribute to climate change, but there’s a better alternative.
lol England push and break the rules like everyone else.
Atherton with his dirt.
Players with mint.
No different to what aussies did.
However, still our shame.
🙁
m0nty
#2670601, posted on March 26, 2018 at 2:31 pm
Lastly, the other name being circulated is Greg Hunt, believe it or not. This would be someone to placate both sides of the party…
Brendan Nelson Mk II.
You flatter him!
In no other sport are layers allowed to influence the ball – eg simple shining it.
High time to simply ban any player from affecting the shape or integrity of the ball other than in normal play – batting, throwing.
No ball shining – no moisture application – nothing.
Umpires to scan ball at end of over on their camera for third umpire to check condition.
I would also swap ball at random times – eg each 80 overs umpire picks a time – between 30 – 50 over mark, to change ball.
anyone breaching rule rubbed out for life.
A slut decides shes now an ex-slut and all the times she sucked a chode for advancement/money & fame were abuse.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/25/billie-jd-porter-vice-dark-side-sexual-harassment
Vice, the culture magazine and media empire, made its name by publishing irreverent content on sex, drugs and subcultures that rarely made the mainstream press. It has continued that trend up until the present day, with other publishers scrambling to keep up.
….
For many years, JD Porter was a Vice star, a precocious, prodigious on and off-screen talent. But in an Instagram post in January she claimed she had been given drugs and alcohol in the Vice UK offices as a 16-year-old and asked to perform sex acts on one of her male bosses. Her Vice business cards even read “Lolita Life Ruiner”.
In an interview last week with Channel 4 News, she made the point that for her, the aftermath of the incidents of inappropriate behaviour has actually been worse than the incidents themselves. “It’s been painful for both men and women to look back at their past and realise that certain situations were much darker than how they appeared at the time,” she said.
The depths of her feelings were further revealed in an earlier article: “In saying out loud the multiple ways I was taken advantage of by men twice my age, who I trusted completely, the abuse has become a lot more real, and triggered a huge amount of stress and anxiety in me.”
…
Meanwhile, we should no longer be surprised – if we ever were – that supposedly cool, edgy publications that publish feminist content might foster a heinous undergrowth of sexual harassment.