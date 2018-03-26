I will be travelling over the next two weeks.

Posting may be light, it may be heavy.

Fishing people out of the moderation queue and spam filter will be slower than normal. People who fall foul of the very few rules we have and words on the naughty list should feel free to re-post the offending posts many, many times just to see if just this last time the offending post might just get through, or take to Facebook and/or twitter complaining about censorship. Receiving abusive emails on these matters while I’m away also excites and gladdens the heart.

In the meantime the regular posts will continue to appear at irregular times – especially due to daylight savings changing while I’m away. Again feel free to comment ad nauseam about the wrong time for days on end. The back system does need to be updated manually and I may or may not get to it for some time.

Otherwise enjoy. Here is some music to soothe the soul.