Rumours and fake news

For myself, the most interesting thing to learn was that it was a “one-night stand” and thus hardly his “mistress”. Either this was a one-off moment or there are other women who have had similar relations who thought it was no one else’s business but their own. For Trump, it is just more fake news.
But even on Drudge, this was the top story, and one only to be wished for.
Better than having a revolver placed on the table, but one way or another, moving things along, which includes this rumour as well:
Is Trump Using Omnibus Bill To Now FULLY FUND The Border Wall? It Sure Looks That Way.
Whispers are now rampant that President Trump is using the significant funds allocated to military spending in the most recent omnibus bill he signed last week to allocate full and immediate funding for the southern border wall project. If so it would be a brilliant side-step maneuver that would outflank the anti-secure border members of Congress – including many among the Republican leadership. An omnibus bill is not a budget and so allows a president considerable powers to spend those funds as they choose. If this now plays out as some are suggesting, Donald Trump just beat Congress at its own game in getting the funding he and his millions of supporters have long called for to help secure the border. It would be a truly MAGA Art of the Deal moment.
That would be brilliant to see and to watch all his newly found naysayers eat some humble pie. Anne Coulter first in line?
Meh, I’ll believe it when I see it.
Is he really going to use the military to build the wall?
Corp of Engineers.
They do a lot of what we might regard as civilian works in the US.
There is nothing in the Drudge Report about the ball tampering scandal. Shows U how little Americans care about what goes on outside the USA
Different balls. That’s all.
And this is ominous:
– President Donald Trump’s approval rating is now up to 42 percent, according to a new CNN poll.
– Stocks surged higher Monday, with major indexes climbing by close to 3 percent.
The western media have a new mantra, never mind investigating a story ,invent one to suit your purpose ,
don’t worry about lying. Lying is the new black ,it’s perfectly acceptable in leftist circles ,you know Richo the arson beneficiary ,said “whatever it takes , “ he didn’t think of it ,that took someone with a brain . Trump wasn’t in the White House when he shagged the pornstar ,not like the beloved clinton ,anyway what normal guy wouldn’t shag a pornstar ? at least once ,they really do ask for it . None of this P/c shit ,if a woman lets a bunch of guys shag her on public film ,she’s no abused poor female ,she’s the predator.
But enough about Stormy Daniels…
IF this is true its a political masterstroke.
IF.
It’s mind boggling than in all the criticism of the wall, there’s never a reference to the Secure Fence Act 2006 which received bipartisan support, including from Senators Clinton and Obama, for the construction of a secure fence along the Mexican border to restrict illegal immigrants and drug smuggling.
Along comes President Trump saying the fence is a whole less than secure or complete, and needs to be done properly. Cue outrage.
Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll is currently at 46 percent approval. President Trump’s approval rating has been bettering his predecessor’s at the same stage of Presidency for some time now.
No matter how low the membership bar is set in Leftard political parties, they can always contrive to drop it further.
So “Stormy Daniels” is now Chief Strategist for the Dimocrats in their sore losers’ campaign of hatred and vilification against the victorious Trumpster?
If anybody on the opposite side of the political divide wanted information of similar veracity and gravitas about senior Dimocrats, where would one have to go to find it – the rainbow-painted Gents lavatory after dark, in some public park perhaps?
To Dr Fred Lenin at 1.43pm:
Hate to be pedantic Dr. Fred, but I have a slight correction to your last line:
“…if a woman lets a bunch of guys shag her on public film, she’s no poor abused poor female, she’s a Democrat!”
(and if she ever indulged in any acts of gratuitous ball-tampering while she was at it, she can forget any aspirations she might have had of Captaining Australia – we’ve already got a little chap at Qantas lined up to do that).
I can’t help thinking that the photo of the DVD in the safe is just the kind of “revenge porn” that so many lefties are dead set against. Funny how that no longer matters when Trump is the intended victim.
Steve check Claudia Rosett on twitter for John Bolton comments.
https://twitter.com/CRosett
And given most of northern Mexico seems to be a chaotic battleground for the Cartels – who would you send to secure the construction zone ?
Irish backpacker girl with a Cert III in traffic management, high-viz vest and a ‘Stop/Slow’ sign; or
a battalion of MPs backed with light armour and Apache attack helicopters ?
So Trump bangs a porn star…nothing more than a Stormy in a D-cup. Boom tish!
Anything short of Trump having an orgy with goats and betting on the outcome and this isn’t worthy of page 27 of the Sydney Morning Toilet Paper.
I am shocked, shocked, that Western morality has fallen so far that a man would cheat on his third wife with a porn star.
It was not that long ago that a divorced person was rare in politics.
What happens between a consenting client and a consenting prostitute is ‘sacrosanct’, never to be divulged. The fact that she has aired and shared the meeting between herself and Trump, if it did happen at all, brings the sex industry into shame. Its as bad if not worse than a priest relaying what was confessed to him in the confessional. 60 minutes should also be shamed for airing this .