Rumours and fake news

For myself, the most interesting thing to learn was that it was a “one-night stand” and thus hardly his “mistress”. Either this was a one-off moment or there are other women who have had similar relations who thought it was no one else’s business but their own. For Trump, it is just more fake news.

But even on Drudge, this was the top story, and one only to be wished for.

Better than having a revolver placed on the table, but one way or another, moving things along, which includes this rumour as well:

Is Trump Using Omnibus Bill To Now FULLY FUND The Border Wall? It Sure Looks That Way.

198 40 4 395 Whispers are now rampant that President Trump is using the significant funds allocated to military spending in the most recent omnibus bill he signed last week to allocate full and immediate funding for the southern border wall project. If so it would be a brilliant side-step maneuver that would outflank the anti-secure border members of Congress – including many among the Republican leadership. An omnibus bill is not a budget and so allows a president considerable powers to spend those funds as they choose. If this now plays out as some are suggesting, Donald Trump just beat Congress at its own game in getting the funding he and his millions of supporters have long called for to help secure the border. It would be a truly MAGA Art of the Deal moment.