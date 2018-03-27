What’s blue on the outside but green on the inside?

The running joke is that the Australian greens are not really green but red. Hence their nicknames of watermelons; green on the outside but red on the inside.

When it comes to the Liberal Party, there are similarly representatives whose claim to stand for liberal values but are really standing for green values. What should those that are blue on the outside but green on the inside be called? Perhaps they should be called Van Onselens.

(Full disclosure – Spartacus is not a member of the Liberal Party. He in not a member of any political party.)

And in case Mr Chris Mitchell is reading this post, a word to your former Australian colleagues. Yes, it is not only honorable but smart to have a range of opinions reflected in the Australian. But why perpetuate the charade? They have the wrong “Van” writing for them. Don’t go for the diet variety. Go full strength. Be honest and replace Van Onselen with Van Badham. Same themes. Different words.

The essence of Van Onselen’s weekend contribution would have been the same if written by Van Badham, the only difference would be the the later would have used many more curse words and shouted more. After all, can anyone out there pick which Van wrote this:

Times change as you see your female friends and family get paid less for like-for-like work, discriminated against in various ways in the workforce, and basically having to put up with all manner of in-built prejudices against women in society.

Fair dinkum. Different pay for like-for-like work. Apart from the fact that there is no actual evidence demonstrating this (real evidence not the nonsense produced by the WGEA), who knew that comparative wage justice was a policy plank of those who claimed to be Liberals. In the real world, it is generally those of equal productivity that get the same pay, but notwithstanding, does a female minister get paid less than a male minister? Does a female police officer get paid less? How about a female nurse? How about a female banker?

But not satisfied in claiming opinion as evidence, Van Badham, sorry Van Onselen has a go at the Liberal Party for the number of women in Parliament.

This is a party that has few women in parliament or indeed on the frontbench. To restate the numbers, the Coalition has 13 women among its 76 lower house MPs. The fight against gender quotas and supporting so-called “merit selections” is working wonders for the conservatives. Last weekend, Ged Kearney was elected to the seat of Batman, bringing Labor’s share of women in parliament to 48 per cent.

As someone (Van Onselen) who is philosophically aligned with those in the Liberal Party who oppose democratic reform , its a bit rich for him to criticize the party when it does not allow the members to determine its candidates and representatives. You know, the same people who brought you Trent Zimmerman and Jason Falinksi.

But ho hum. What about the final paragraph of his contribution:

The only argument conservatives have left to oppose gender quotas is to claim the policy goes against their philosophical beliefs. I look forward, therefore, to the announcement that the Coalition agreement — which provides a quota for the number of Nationals in cabinet — is getting scrapped in the name of philosophical consistency.

Can’t you just see him giggle as he wrote this. Except the truth is that the quota for the Nationals in Cabinet/Shadow cabinet is linked to their numbers in the parliament. Not the number of nationals members in Australia.

One wonders why he writes such gumpf anyway. Having left his gig at SkyNews, and disappointed his 6-7 regular viewers, he seems to have gotten what he wants. A gig at the ABC.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus