What’s blue on the outside but green on the inside?

The running joke is that the Australian greens are not really green but red. Hence their nicknames of watermelons; green on the outside but red on the inside.
When it comes to the Liberal Party, there are similarly representatives whose claim to stand for liberal values but are really standing for green values. What should those that are blue on the outside but green on the inside be called? Perhaps they should be called Van Onselens.
(Full disclosure – Spartacus is not a member of the Liberal Party. He in not a member of any political party.)
And in case Mr Chris Mitchell is reading this post, a word to your former Australian colleagues. Yes, it is not only honorable but smart to have a range of opinions reflected in the Australian. But why perpetuate the charade? They have the wrong “Van” writing for them. Don’t go for the diet variety. Go full strength. Be honest and replace Van Onselen with Van Badham. Same themes. Different words.
The essence of Van Onselen’s weekend contribution would have been the same if written by Van Badham, the only difference would be the the later would have used many more curse words and shouted more. After all, can anyone out there pick which Van wrote this:
Times change as you see your female friends and family get paid less for like-for-like work, discriminated against in various ways in the workforce, and basically having to put up with all manner of in-built prejudices against women in society.
Fair dinkum. Different pay for like-for-like work. Apart from the fact that there is no actual evidence demonstrating this (real evidence not the nonsense produced by the WGEA), who knew that comparative wage justice was a policy plank of those who claimed to be Liberals. In the real world, it is generally those of equal productivity that get the same pay, but notwithstanding, does a female minister get paid less than a male minister? Does a female police officer get paid less? How about a female nurse? How about a female banker?
But not satisfied in claiming opinion as evidence, Van Badham, sorry Van Onselen has a go at the Liberal Party for the number of women in Parliament.
This is a party that has few women in parliament or indeed on the frontbench. To restate the numbers, the Coalition has 13 women among its 76 lower house MPs. The fight against gender quotas and supporting so-called “merit selections” is working wonders for the conservatives. Last weekend, Ged Kearney was elected to the seat of Batman, bringing Labor’s share of women in parliament to 48 per cent.
As someone (Van Onselen) who is philosophically aligned with those in the Liberal Party who oppose democratic reform , its a bit rich for him to criticize the party when it does not allow the members to determine its candidates and representatives. You know, the same people who brought you Trent Zimmerman and Jason Falinksi.
But ho hum. What about the final paragraph of his contribution:
The only argument conservatives have left to oppose gender quotas is to claim the policy goes against their philosophical beliefs. I look forward, therefore, to the announcement that the Coalition agreement — which provides a quota for the number of Nationals in cabinet — is getting scrapped in the name of philosophical consistency.
Can’t you just see him giggle as he wrote this. Except the truth is that the quota for the Nationals in Cabinet/Shadow cabinet is linked to their numbers in the parliament. Not the number of nationals members in Australia.
One wonders why he writes such gumpf anyway. Having left his gig at SkyNews, and disappointed his 6-7 regular viewers, he seems to have gotten what he wants. A gig at the ABC.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
gotten is NOT an English word. Try ‘obtained’ it reads better!
gotten is NOT an English word.
Not a common one, maybe, but “ill-gotten gains” is surely an authentic English phrase.
Neither is dinkum, as in fair dinkum. But who cares.
Catallaxy does not provide sub-editing services to Spartacus.
Van Onselen is making the cardinal, culpable and deeply hurtful error of assuming gender. Just because someone dresses like a man and acts like a man doesn’t mean they don’t identify as a woman or transgender or something else. For all PVO knows, more than half the Cabinet might secretly identify as women.
The classic was the article he wrote in January about Conservatives being supposedly inconsistent. It was accompanied by a cartoon of a man with a wind sock for a head. It looked more like a pic of Van Oscilator than a pic of a conservative.
Every time I hear someone say that we need gender quotas, I see it being much the same as participation awards. No one is a winner; however, everyone is ostensibly a loser.
‘Democratic Reform’, as its NSW proponents have been so keen to remind wavering members, has been the rule in the rest of the country for some time. It hasn’t delivered the promised electoral success – in several cases, quite the contrary. Odd to hold vO to account for opposing something that’s applied in WA for a long time
Why does any man have a job?
Think of the savings to be made by just employing women.
And having to pay less in wages…
The liberal party has been captured by the left , the march through the institutions continues ,politics ,education the public service ,the media,academia , Science the military ,the police , the lawtrade and judiciary,the churches, Industry the buggers are everywhere, even got their own pope and ”liberal” p.m. . Now Monty is trying to commandeer catallaxy . We need to dust off the guillotines and tumbrills,plenty of horses to pull them still. Any volunteers to drop the blade ? No payment just a few drinks and great job satisfaction.
Are Prager U videos banned on this site?
Different pay for like-for-like work.
I thought there is a law covering that, including penalties. What are these mischievous dolts upto?
In this day and age of cross dressing and transgender nonsense, is it possible that Van Oncealot is actually a woman, and Van Badass a man?
I recall when PVO was hosting The Contrarians on Sky he began to cop flak for never having any female panelists. After weeks of holding out, or perhaps fruitlessly issuing entreaties to the few interesting females he knew, he finally conscripted his wife.
Van Wrongselen certainly had an extra serve of estrogen with his weeties over the weekend and Monday. He was certainly thinking with his mangina.
Apparently “gotten” is the North American equivalent of “got” and comes from the English spoken around the time of colonisation:
(Francis Bacon 1601).
He would do very well on The Project. It’s quite left leaning but quite elite-ish left leaning.
He looks reasonably nice for TV, so I think that kind of gig would suit him.
Are Prager U videos banned on this site?
Yes.
Also Jordan Peterson videos.
So the Grand Poobah is actually a Leftist?
An unripened pumpkin?
Midnight = 30 negative Newspolls?
Talkbull was at it again today in relation to the cricket calling on the Cricket Cabinet to ban sledging.
Meanwhile the Performing Stick Insect was doing the highly amusing Dance of the Misspeaker on the expulsion of Russian diplomats – she couldn’t leave it alone, offered a cherry question “could there be an Australian boycott of the soccer World Cup being hosted by Russia?” She swallowed it whole and is now gagging on it you can hear her retching on social media.
I’m gonna go with … eggplant?
An avocado?
Although their skin is more purple than blue I guess.
No glass ceilings for the wearer of the glass slipper?
What’s blue on the outside but green on the inside
A dead dingoes donger.
*Not 100% sure about the colour but the analogy fits.
If Australia doesn’t play in the World Cup soccer what are journalists going to do with all those “Soccer set to become our major football code” stories they have saved ready to print out every 4 years.
The only argument conservatives have left to oppose gender quotas is to claim the policy goes against their philosophical beliefs. I look forward, therefore, to the announcement that the Coalition agreement — which provides a quota for the number of Nationals in cabinet — is getting scrapped in the name of philosophical consistency.
Is this dip-shit’s declaration serious ? – “The only argument conservatives have left to oppose gender quotas……….. “ – once upon a time (in NSW) there were mandatory quotas put on how many tons of wheat a farmer could deliver to his/her local delivery point. The system worked as a percentage of a farmers declared sown area. So what happens when the farmer declares 2 times his/her sown area ? Yep it was quietly shut down due to a lack of fuck-wits to administer the mandate.
You’re all misspelling it…
IT is Van Wrongsolong, as in “he’s been Wrongsolong it don’t matter no more”….!!
Oh, and we’re all reactionaries- okay?
What’s blue on the outside but green on the inside
A young copper…
The gender pay gap does not exist. In like for like employment, both men and women are paid the same wage.
In cases where a salary is negotiated for a contract term, differences can occur. Experience, workmanship, dependability, work ethic, etc. and your bargaining skills all play a role in what you are worth to the employer. The bottom line is, if you aren’t being paid what you think you should be, resign! However, if you are whining misandrist, complain to the HRC, shriek to the MSM or their ABC.
This crap gives me the shiiiittttes!
when women start dying at work at the same rate as men, they will be duly rewarded with equal pay.
egg_
I more think of the former liberal party of Australia as Avatars.
Like the Cameron movie they promise much and take billions off the public whist delivering false messages.
“Times change as you see your female friends and family get paid less for like-for-like work, discriminated against in various ways in the workforce, and basically having to put up with all manner of in-built prejudices against women in society.”
Skewed vision.
As IAS assumably observes that Van Onselen is philosophically aligned with the Left faction of the Liberal Party, “What’s pink on the outside but green on the inside” may have been a more appropriate title.