Introducing the V-form organisation

My RMIT colleagues Chris Berg and Jason Potts, and I have a new essay up at Medium talking about what we are calling the V-form organisational structure.
But now we see a new corporate form — the V-form network — made possible because thanks to the application of distributed ledger technology to supply chain problems.
These V-form networks consist of a number of fully independent companies that effectively operate as one vertically integrated company through blockchain technology, coordinated and supplied by a third party.
This is a big change to the nature of the firm. We can already see V-form networks in the real world. They date as far back as January. It is surprising the economics community haven’t noticed them yet.
Blockchains can work to coordinate supply chains without the need for either (traditional) vertical integration or regulation. The vertical integration is outsourced to a distributed ledger. The blockchain provides the managerial service that coordinates each ‘unit’ (that is, firm) in the supply chain.
Pictures please.
Would you believe….profit is no longer the motivator in how companies organise?
How about this? Corporations will increasingly utilise blockchain technologies to increase efficiencies in their increasingly vertically integrated business. Governments will utilise blockchain technology’s to increase their knowledge of, control of, and most importantly taxation of both public and private transactions.
Next you’ll be telling me that cottage industry businesses will develop more profitable barter systems through blockchain. Based in Nimbin.
I find it hard to see how active management, and service, which means people have to drive, is consistent with ‘the blockchain does it’. Different entities vertically integrated? Blockchain might be used as ledger and tender infrastructure and fulfilment record, but where is the active voice of someone doing something?
Has anyone considered that blockchain might be the perfect ledger system for Big Brother?
I think the big ‘V’ here is a giant funnel for taxpayer funds to go straight down the throat of said blockchain exponents. Open the borders, down she goes!
Interesting, food for thought.
I suspect a version of blockchain may facilitate the concept of the co-operative structure seen in some parts of agriculture such as Cooperative Bulk Handling (CBH) here in the west. There are a number of product specific processors still around. One problem with co-ops is share holdings and disposal. Getting in and out of them. I note in europe a lot of towns have contracting co-ops for agricultural tasks too.