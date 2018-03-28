The expression “it’s just not cricket” is old-time Australian slang about the importance of fair play. This was a sport where the values of sportsmanship, fair play and honesty were paramount. That’s why breaching those values – as captain Steve Smith, vice captain David Warner and bowler Cameron Bancroft did during the third test in South Africa is so odious. As with the 1981 underarm bowling outrage involving Greg and Trevor Chappell, the punishment should be swift and brutal. This is particularly so given the Australian conceit of being the nation of fair play. That may have been the case during the Don Bradman era, but sadly it has long passed.
Sadly ethics and honesty are undervalued attributes, with today’s young people being inculcated with the importance of diversity and equality of cultures while being embarrassed by traditional western values held tight from the Enlightenment.
A key role of a board of directors is to set and uphold the values of an organisation, to ensure the continued good reputation of the organisation. In this Cricket Australia has failed miserably. On what planet is it considered alright to cheat – for that is exactly what the ball tampering is – provided it is not discovered? The tone of the organisation is set from the top, which is why Smith and Warner should take responsibility. But so should all of the board members: David Peever, Earl Eddings, Bob Every, John Harnden, Tony Harrison, Jacquie Hey, Michael Kasprowicz, Mark Taylor and Michelle Tredenick.
The board should have set a zero tolerance policy for cheating, with swift and brutal punishment. Given the disrepute that the Australian cricket team has brought upon Australia the punishment should be a life ban. The board of Cricket Australia should now come out and clearly articulate that cheating is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and that any player who engages in cheating, or turns a blind eye to cheating, will never play again.
Instead we have the board obfuscate by refusing to use the ‘cheating’ word – it’s a minor infraction, and the players’ judgement was wrong is the official line.
That doesn’t wash. Cricket Australia should come clean and acknowledge that it was cheating and that the players involved deliberately did not uphold the values to which Cricket Australia subscribes.
And it’s about time that the ridiculous amounts of money paid to players is brought under control. This and the pampering of the players has helped build their egos and sense of entitlement and thus the hubris that they are above the law and above the norms of society. If cricketers can be paid such vast sums, the game needs to receive no taxpayer subsidy. Yet about $300 million a year of taxpayers’ money goes to the Australian Sports Commission. Then we have the stadiums built and maintained by governments and other transfers from the taxpayer, but not collecting sufficient revenue from sports to meet ongoing maintenance let alone to pay back the capital cost of construction.
If taxpayers’ money is involved, the maximum salary should be set to the public sector rates, which are already high by world standards. As it stands the taxpayer subsidises the sport, the taxpayer builds and maintains the sporting facility, and the patron pays a high ticket fee just to fund a luxury lifestyle for sportsmen which are so out of touch from the average taxpayer to be in the top 0.0001% of the income distribution.
Bancroft is an opening batsman, not a bowler.
LQC, we seem to have gotten fairly wealthy on ethics, honesty and integrity, and our kids are following a similar path in good work.
We used to worry that cheating and deception was the way to go in our careers, but the more we stuck to integrity, the better the returns. We have never been out of contracts, nor have our son and daughter, we still bat work away and name our price.
Integrity and honesty are everything.
Darren Lehmann needs to go, always has a dodgy look on his face, I’ve never liked him. The fact that he isn’t going points to 2 possibilites; 1. that he has no honour or integrity to sack himself because he is a shady person OR and the more likely is that 2. he has dirt on people maybe on the board or other, most likely IMO relating to fixing games, for that he can’t be touched.
OK.
Pending confirmation.
It appears we are now talking about sandpaper.
Not tape with a bit of dirt attached (which always sounded a bit suss).
I played a lot of cricket.
Never ever packed a sheet of 3M 80 grit in my kitbag.
Anyome care to defend Davey on that one?
Nearly every single pro would have sandpaper on their kit for their bats.
Sandpaper, linseed oil and a copy of Picture.
“it’s just not cricket”
It’s only just not cricket.
Its amazing that ball tampering is proving to be the most talked about element of cricket. Everyone is ignoring the finer details of bale rests on the wickets themselves. Nobody wants to talk about it.
Cricket Australia have mishandled this.
Umm .. calling bullshit on the sandpaper as a standard item thing.
One report talked about using sandpaper to remove sponsors stickers … which happens once every two years, or maybe at the start of each tour.
And batsmen sanding and oiling bats?
Really?
They are consumables.
They have them delivered, they use them, and when they break, they throw them away.
Bill Lawry was the last bloke to sand and oil a bat.
Not true at all. Even these days you hang on to favourite bats as long as possible.
Sandpaper is in every cricket changeroom and every pro’s kit.
Cpt Seahawks.
Correct.
The most monumental fuck-up of all time.
Sutherland is a wimpy clerk totally out of his depth.
But probably not in your pocket on the ground?
Certainly not. Bottle tops and mints only on field.
We are only talking about the amount of planning and premeditation here (words I hesitate to use with reference to Davey).
The point is that sandpaper is way more destructive than tape + dirt.
Such idiots. Hard to fathom how they thought they could get away with it.
If they used sandpaper WTF was the bright yellow tape about.
Ethically and morally a complete fail.
And an insult to professional cheats who put time and efgort into their work.