The road to tyranny is paved by experts

It is not entirely clear whether our expert class is arrogant, delusional or just plain old dumb, but they continue to make policy and governance pronouncements with a degree of solipsism usually better demonstrated in toddlers. And for people of supposed knowledge and education, they seem to have no understanding of human behavior or contemporary history. Events like World War 1, World War 2, Cold War, North Korea, Venezuela, Zimbabwe are tales of woe from a different time and planet and seem to have no relevance to us now.
Writing in, yes to guessed it, The Conversation, Laureate Professor Peter C. Doherty of the The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has proposed that an independent Commonwealth Environmental Commission (CEC) linked to a National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) be established to
do for environmental policy what the Reserve Bank currently does for economic decisions. That is, they would have the power to make calls on crucial issues (whether they be interest rates or air pollution limits) that cannot be vetoed by the government.
Ahh the innocence of Professor Doherty. To firstly think that the government cannot overrule the decisions of the Reserve Bank. And secondly, to believe that the manipulation of interest rate and foreign exchange markets by an unaccountable government agency so as to achieve other objectives is somehow in the national interest. Perhaps Professor Doherty should ask a saver rather than a borrower what they think of the Reserve Bank’s management of monetary policy.
As an aside, one wonders whether a government agency engaging in the same type of market manipulation the big four banks are alleged to have engaged in, and are currently before the courts for, is in the national interest. But notwithstanding.
As Cats would also know, Spartacus does not like the whole left-right construct, but sometimes it does provide an appropriate framework for illumination. And this is one of those opportunities. At its simplest:
- those of the progressive left like to design political and economic systems with the view that the wisest, most intelligent and benevolent will wind up in charge; whereas
- those of the conservative right like to design political and economic systems with the view that the nastiest, cruelest and most unpleasant will wind up in charge.
Using history as a guide, it is usually the nastiest, cruelest and most unpleasant that have taken advantage of systems designed for the wisest, most intelligent and benevolent. You know like Hitler in German, Mugabe in Zimbabwe, Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela and Lenin and Stalin in the USSR.
Even the Chinese, who know a thing or two about this subject, like refer to “putting power in a cage” of regulations and rules.
But some people never learn. Or believe that to an expert designed hammer every thing is a nail. They naively believe that political decisions are made entirely on science or economics or whatever. The reality is that big political decisions are not made so and can never be outsourced to so called experts. Should decisions of war and peace be left to the Department of Defence and a bunch of defence “experts”. Especially experts who have no skin in the game what with bureaucracy being a construction by which a person is deliberately separated from the consequences of their actions.
The big political decisions in government are too complex for such folly and it is dangerous to leave them in the hands of bureaucrats and technocrats. As Henry Kissinger once said:
The decisions made in high office are usually 51-49 decisions.
99-1 decisions are the decisions that can be made by experts. 51-49 decisions may take expert advice as input, but such decisions are made based on values. This is why values of politicians and political leaders are so important. The values of our political overlords are more important than their stated policies, because when the rubber hits the road, values trump every time:
- If a politician’s values are me, me, me and do whatever it takes, citizens should not be surprised when they are thrown under a policy bus to protect said politician.
- If a politician’s values are I must be liked at all costs, then don’t be surprised when nothing is ever done or achieved lest someone, some obscure constituency, be possibly adversely impacted.
But back to Professor Doherty. One wonders what his view of his proposed Commonwealth Environmental Commission would be if it came up with policies that offended him. A Commission whose decisions cannot be vetoed by the people.
- How about the confiscation of the Doherty Institute so as to build a nuclear power station on the site, in central Melbourne?
- What about a general decimation of the population to reduce the numbers of people who contribute man-made climate change; a “thinning of the herd” of sorts?
- Even better, a more strategic approach to decimation via eugenics, a policy re-inflated and implemented under the Nazi regime?
- And another idea, perhaps the mandatory global deployment of genetically modified foods to reduce the water and energy footprint of those evil humans contributing to climate change? And would he like a sprinkle of Lysenko’s Biology with that?
Yes Professor Doherty, Climate policy is a fiendish problem for governments. There are many views on the subject, including scientists who disagree with the apocalyptic projections and some who disagree with the proposition entirely. But technocratic totalitarianism is not the solution. It never has been and it never will be.
Be careful what you wish for.
But they are ‘experts’!
Yes, Professor Doherty neatly fits the description of a technocrat. As fanatics they are extremely dangerous as you point out Sparty. There are countless examples of how they can go wrong, yet they continue to dream up big schemes to save the universe.
Sir, I present Exhibit A – Public Health/Tobacco Control (destructive groupthink).
Need more be said. I rest my case.
From Wikipedia;
Technocracy is a system of governance where decision-makers are selected on the basis of their expertise in their areas of responsibility, particularly scientific knowledge. This system explicitly contrasts with the notion that elected representatives should be the primary decision-makers in government,[1] though it does not necessarily imply eliminating elected representatives. Leadership skills for decision-makers are selected on the basis of specialized knowledge and performance, rather than political affiliations or parliamentary skills.[2]
The term technocracy was originally used to advocate the application of the scientific method to solving social problems. Concern could be given to sustainability within the resource base, instead of monetary profitability, so as to ensure continued operation of all social-industrial functions. In its most extreme sense technocracy is an entire government run as a technical or engineering problem and is mostly hypothetical. In more practical use, technocracy is any portion of a bureaucracy that is run by technologists. A government in which elected officials appoint experts and professionals to administer individual government functions and recommend legislation can be considered technocratic.”
Professor Doherty must be looking for another sinecure.
I can well understand that.
“The wise are full of doubt, morons have none”.
Or words to that effect.
Yay, lets build some more desal plants ‘cos it’s never gonna rain again.
Prof, shove your “experts” up your arse.
I fucking hate it.
Just a little more from Wikipedia on the history, proof that what is old is new agian:
“In the 1930s, through the influence of Howard Scott and the technocracy movement he founded, the term technocracy came to mean, ‘government by technical decision making’, using an energy metric of value. Scott proposed that money be replaced by energy certificates denominated in units such as ergs or joules, equivalent in total amount to an appropriate national net energy budget, and then distributed equally among the North American population, according to resource availability.[10][1]”
Brilliant idea.
But without government, who would pave the road to tyranny?
Suddenly the totally independent Commonwealth Environmental Commission will realize they need to print money… to save you know the environment n stuff. Tsk tsk to think that an Environmental Commission works just the same as a household budget. Only a non-expert would think that.
There’s nothing you cant do with energy certificates.
How about that, Mr Turnbull.
All “experts” are in favour of power without adverse consequences or accountability for themselves. I expect Professor Doherty and his friends enjoy the trappings of power and a comfortable sinecure just as much as we lesser mortals.
I can’t stand academics, even the ones I like.
This guy Doherty is typical. Arrogant, self-centred, condescending all hiding behind altruism. This guy genuinely thinks what he is doing would be beneficial. But his proposal is based on another attribute of his ilk, gullibility: he genuinely believes in alarmism. Anthropological global warming, AGW, would have to be the dumbest idea yet. But its utility for those tyrants, whether of a beneficial bent or not, has been nonpareil. You can bet turdball’s advisors are looking at this now.
For those who want another disproof of AGW, Monckton has one here. It is ingenious. Global temperature has 2 parts: the non-greenhouse or effective temp caused by everything other than greenhouse gases which is 255K; and the greenhouse temp which is 33K totalling 288K or 15C.
Alarmism depends on feedbacks to temperature such as increased water vapour (which is not happening) which supposedly then turbocharges the temperature causing more CO2 to be released and the whole circular process continues in a runaway fashion. But they have estimated their greenhouse feedbacks on the WHOLE temperature, which is primarily the effective or non-greenhouse temperature so any feedbacks from the greenhouse component (which are not happening in any event) would be only a fraction 288/33 (11%) of their assumed amount which they have used for all their modelling.
In any event this Doherty guy is a vet, isn’t he?
And the majority of the rubes let that happen, shrug and don’t do anything.
Who’s the smart one then? You tell me.
The USA had (supposedly) almost a million children march for “gun control” none of whom are experts on anything, but all very sure they are really helping (because some adult that they trusted told them it would be a great idea). Ask the same kids to explain whether it’s OK for Hillary Clinton to have classified emails on an insecure server in her bathroom and they will give the well educated reply, “huh?”
Fatal Conceit
NERDS!
The profs fascist organisation will need muscle to persecute those who don’t agree with the party line.may I suggest forming a Klimate Guardian Bureau,or KGB ,a big bunch of union thugs officered by academic communists , a lawtrade wing will kill dissent by continual lawfare paid for by the taxpayer, the name Julie Ann Burntoast springs to mind as commissar of this gang , he’s a big enough fascist to implement the parties wishes ,and its a well known taxpayer money leech .
From The Conversation article:
Disclosure statement
Peter C. Doherty is currently funded as a chief investigator on an NHMRC Program Grant focused on immunity to the influenza A viruses. He is a member of the scientific committee for Doctors for the Environment, Australia and and the advisory committee for the Melbourne Sustainability Society Institute.
He is an avid proponent of the IPCC.
Doherty has done invaluable work in medical research.
That does not make him an expert on the environment or climate change.
Case in point:
He says China is the world’s last hope to avoid catastrophic anthropogenic climate change by phasing out coal, but doesn’t mention that the Chinese are planning 700 new coal power plants at home and in Asia over the next 10 years, half the world’s total in that period.
You can hear this bloke saying, “Look, I know we’ve had departments like this before and they haven’t gone so well because they weren’t run properly but this one, this one will be different because we’ll do it right this time. “
‘Quick Robin, to the chequebook. We need to fund a commission to investigate how a stupid idea like this is fantasmagorical!’
Everyday I deal with highly skilled people who fall into the belief trap that decisions made by the bureaucracy should be implemented immediately. The Minister, indeed the government are irrelevant at best. In fact, if one has the temerity to raise the need for Ministerial / Cabinet approval, you get regarded with suspicion, that you might have a nefarious reason for delaying things. Accountability and the Westminster system is regarded as a tedious brake on the intentions of the great and good.
So good article.
cohenite
#2672534, posted on March 28, 2018 at 5:03 pm
In any event this Doherty guy is a vet, isn’t he?
This what I have observed about the AGW scare. It attracts personalities that are domineering and full of their own self-importance. Apart from Mann, you rarely see actual climate scientists front and centre. Think Clive Hamilton, Naomi something eskes, and others.
Yes Prime Minister was the true story,you didn’t think those career polliemuppets ran the country did you? The Aparat runs it. And always has , since time immoral .sorry immemorial,.
The planet’s caught a Nerd infection.
IIRC Doherty floated this turd on a recent Q&A.
We need a NEPA – Nerd Experts Prevention Agency to protect us.
Peter C. Doherty: “Among both the climate research community and the medically oriented environmental groups such as the Climate and Health Alliance and Doctors for the Environment Australia with which I have been involved, there is increasing concern, and even fear, about the consequences of ever-climbing greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere.”
Nobody expects a Doctor’s Inquisition.
“Our main weapon is fear and concern.
Two.
Our two main weapons are fear and concern …”
I’m sad that Prof. Doherty has failed to examine and test the data of the climate cabal. Here’s another article from Monday which shows nothing much unusual is happening:
Nothing Unusual Happening in Climate Change, Over 40 New Scientific Papers Confirm
The hubris required to say that human emitted greenhouse gases do all the bad climate things that happen is about as unscientific as you can get. Anyone with a little bit of searching can see that the solar modulation of cloud cover and the ~60 year cycle in the oceans do most of the global scale temperature variations – including in the last century. That is why the climate models so poorly replicate the temperature data, and have no statistical skill whatsoever to extrapolate into the future. If you leave out the two most significant variables how is a model ever going to mimic reality?
I urge Prof. Doherty if he’s reading this to take a step back from the fallacious “consensus” and look at the data.
Bwhahahaaa. Just fvck off please. Tax minimising, Medicare addicted AMA socialists from the leafy suburbs are even worse than their wives.
What exactly do medical doctors, climatologists and environmentalists have in common that they need a political alliance?
I can only think of one thing.