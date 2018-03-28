The road to tyranny is paved by experts

It is not entirely clear whether our expert class is arrogant, delusional or just plain old dumb, but they continue to make policy and governance pronouncements with a degree of solipsism usually better demonstrated in toddlers. And for people of supposed knowledge and education, they seem to have no understanding of human behavior or contemporary history. Events like World War 1, World War 2, Cold War, North Korea, Venezuela, Zimbabwe are tales of woe from a different time and planet and seem to have no relevance to us now.

Writing in, yes to guessed it, The Conversation, Laureate Professor Peter C. Doherty of the The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has proposed that an independent Commonwealth Environmental Commission (CEC) linked to a National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) be established to

do for environmental policy what the Reserve Bank currently does for economic decisions. That is, they would have the power to make calls on crucial issues (whether they be interest rates or air pollution limits) that cannot be vetoed by the government.

Ahh the innocence of Professor Doherty. To firstly think that the government cannot overrule the decisions of the Reserve Bank. And secondly, to believe that the manipulation of interest rate and foreign exchange markets by an unaccountable government agency so as to achieve other objectives is somehow in the national interest. Perhaps Professor Doherty should ask a saver rather than a borrower what they think of the Reserve Bank’s management of monetary policy.

As an aside, one wonders whether a government agency engaging in the same type of market manipulation the big four banks are alleged to have engaged in, and are currently before the courts for, is in the national interest. But notwithstanding.

As Cats would also know, Spartacus does not like the whole left-right construct, but sometimes it does provide an appropriate framework for illumination. And this is one of those opportunities. At its simplest:

those of the progressive left like to design political and economic systems with the view that the wisest, most intelligent and benevolent will wind up in charge; whereas

those of the conservative right like to design political and economic systems with the view that the nastiest, cruelest and most unpleasant will wind up in charge.

Using history as a guide, it is usually the nastiest, cruelest and most unpleasant that have taken advantage of systems designed for the wisest, most intelligent and benevolent. You know like Hitler in German, Mugabe in Zimbabwe, Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela and Lenin and Stalin in the USSR.

Even the Chinese, who know a thing or two about this subject, like refer to “putting power in a cage” of regulations and rules.

But some people never learn. Or believe that to an expert designed hammer every thing is a nail. They naively believe that political decisions are made entirely on science or economics or whatever. The reality is that big political decisions are not made so and can never be outsourced to so called experts. Should decisions of war and peace be left to the Department of Defence and a bunch of defence “experts”. Especially experts who have no skin in the game what with bureaucracy being a construction by which a person is deliberately separated from the consequences of their actions.

The big political decisions in government are too complex for such folly and it is dangerous to leave them in the hands of bureaucrats and technocrats. As Henry Kissinger once said:

The decisions made in high office are usually 51-49 decisions.

99-1 decisions are the decisions that can be made by experts. 51-49 decisions may take expert advice as input, but such decisions are made based on values. This is why values of politicians and political leaders are so important. The values of our political overlords are more important than their stated policies, because when the rubber hits the road, values trump every time:

If a politician’s values are me, me, me and do whatever it takes, citizens should not be surprised when they are thrown under a policy bus to protect said politician.

If a politician’s values are I must be liked at all costs, then don’t be surprised when nothing is ever done or achieved lest someone, some obscure constituency, be possibly adversely impacted.

But back to Professor Doherty. One wonders what his view of his proposed Commonwealth Environmental Commission would be if it came up with policies that offended him. A Commission whose decisions cannot be vetoed by the people.

How about the confiscation of the Doherty Institute so as to build a nuclear power station on the site, in central Melbourne?

What about a general decimation of the population to reduce the numbers of people who contribute man-made climate change; a “thinning of the herd” of sorts?

Even better, a more strategic approach to decimation via eugenics, a policy re-inflated and implemented under the Nazi regime?

And another idea, perhaps the mandatory global deployment of genetically modified foods to reduce the water and energy footprint of those evil humans contributing to climate change? And would he like a sprinkle of Lysenko’s Biology with that?

Yes Professor Doherty, Climate policy is a fiendish problem for governments. There are many views on the subject, including scientists who disagree with the apocalyptic projections and some who disagree with the proposition entirely. But technocratic totalitarianism is not the solution. It never has been and it never will be.

Be careful what you wish for.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus