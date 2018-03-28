Liberty Quote
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.— Edmund Burke
Wednesday Forum: March 28, 2018
Agreed. And I’ve been watching the game for…well, some time.
He confirmed Cardinal Pell was the subject of a dedicated police investigation for 12 months before a complaint was made.
Ponder that, Victorian citizens.
Step out of line, dissent from the official agenda and you could be next.
Too right.
There is certainly an ingredient of that in there.
Shit, that is part of why I want to see the back of Warner (and Boof for that matter).
“Being a dick” or “being a proper fucking xunt” should be codified into the laws of cricket.
I see LG have dumped Davey from advertising their Oh-Led TVs. Good. Now all we need to do is rope Tubby Taylor into this somehow so we don’t have to listen to him butcher the word Fujisshu any longer.
I hit the page turn!
The Doherty mentioned up thread, in connection with climate change, is a doctor, I think. The arrogance is typical.
Roger that is what the Victoriastanis voted for.
I have an idea.
Ball ‘tampering’ should be legalised.
No more cheating.
Indeed it should.
Richter asked the magistrate to withdraw from the proceedings. Why is she still there?
Because she’s a strong womyn. The sisters are watching.
Roger that is what the Victoriastanis voted for.
First they came for the Catholic bishop orthodox on faith & morals, and I didn’t speak out…
Hole. It’s not a court case yet. It’s a committal hearing, where a judge gets to see and hear all the evidence and then decides whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant referral for trial in the County Court or the Supreme Court.
How’s the nappy changing going? I see the Twitter roach gave your slimy pole, such as it is, a further mention this afternoon.
That really begs a lot of questions.
If no complaint had been made, what prompted them to open a file?
Who authorised the use of “stretched” Police resources in the midst of an African gang crimewave on a speculator?
Once resources had been expended for twelve months, what sort of internal pressure was there to “get a result”?
Was there any contact between VicPol and Politicians of either side (formal or informal) on the matter?
If the answers to any of those questions are not satisfactory, this could be heading to IBAC.
So Marcia Langton has been ‘APPOINTED’ to Malcontent’s board on mining… this should win some votes for the Termite Coalition Team, right?
*facepalm*
Who the fuck is advising this clown-car shambles of a government? Bob Brown???
Maocolm must have been googling findanexpert.unimelb.edu.au
PROF Marcia Langton
Positions
Academic, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health
Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health
Alcohol Management Plans (Harm Minimisation)
Anthropology (Australian land tenure, social organisation, cultural values)
Australian Indigenous Studies (Australian land tenure, land rights, native title, resource extraction industry and corporate social responsibility)
The revelevations about how far Vicpol have got to Get Pell are astounding.
A pre crime unit,
a planned pimp walk at the Royal Commission
Ignoring serious allegations to concentrate on the Cardinal.
Constant reshuffling of allegations.
Something is rotten in the state of Victoria.
It’s all relative. The rest of Australia stinks like a bush dunny in a heatwave.
Lucky he doesn’t open the bowling or he would be in real trouble.
It’s a committal hearing, where a judge gets to see and hear all the evidence and then decides whether the evidence is sufficient
She is not a judge. Most are glorified Clerks of the Court.
I’m not sure what they are supposed to have “covered up” however this is without a doubt the stupidest team to ever take the field for Australia. As I posted earlier:
* They thought it was a good idea to have a chief sledger.
* They picked the bloke with the most vulnerabilities in his personal life to be that sledger.
* They picked a total incompetent to ‘work’ the ball using a method not easily hidden.
* Smith admitted he told Bancroft to tamper with the ball in which case why didn’t he just do it himself.
Nevertheless that stupidity does not deserve the overblown moral outrage directed at them over the last few days. Nor does it deserve mass sackings. I agree that Smith should be sacked as captain for poor leadership, but not as a batsman. Nor should Warner be sacked.
As far as being against the spirit of the game, every test team in the world does the exact same thing (though usually much more competently). If everyone is doing it, perhaps it is time to change the rules. I support the minimalist option (rather than LL’s whole new rule book) and give the fielding team a ball for eighty overs and allow them to tamper with it however they like.
Probably not. More likely the magistrate followed the precedent set by Commissioner Heydon when one party’s legal representative wanted him to recuse himself for alleged bias. Has Richter mentioned the man on the Clapham bus yet?
Have not kept up with anything – when does the portly Ms Milligan give evidence? Now that would be Richter’s chance to go really seismic.
Dressed for success a guy with red hair and a nose ring brings Facebook down.
2018 the master number 11
Pell will not go to trial , the judge will decide there was compelling but insufficient evidence, just enough for the ABC to carry on sliming Pell.
I don’t think ordinary Victorians need concern themselves.
We all know why Cardinal Pell is being targeted.
Religious conservative who publically opposed the gay Mafia, a climate denier and Australia’s most senior Catholic cleric.
Many many years ago, at a time when double-breasted suits were worn by not only Prince Charles but also by businessmen, I worked at a prominent chartered accountancy firm in Melbourne. A fellow manager and I were told by a partner to go to the airport and meet a new college arriving from South Africa. We waited with a sign and a tall man with much luggage appeared through the gates and approached us. After a warm welcome and hand shakes, we reached for his luggage when he abruptly stopped us and said. “What are you doing? Where are your blicks?” We just smiled and said we would like to carry his luggage. He then said “Are your blicks bludgers?” Again, we just smiled and said nothing. The guy had summed up Australia within minutes of landing, and we said nothing because we were embarrassed, not about what he said, but that he was right.
He was a very direct and no nonsense guy. I recall one day he got strips torn off him by a partner (hello Graeme!), he causally walked out of his office, said nothing sat at this desk and went back to work. He then went to lunch and that was the last we saw of him. A few days later, some of the partners asked where he was, and we all said we assumed he had gone to a client’s office to work. Little did we know that he made up his mind that he did not want to work for arseh#les and just left without telling anyone. He became a legend in our office from that day onward. We all aspired to leave a job and never return without telling a sole.
Tinta
She had already ‘ rejected’
Al Sharpton’s half-brother charged in murder after marching against guns
Dothan police said that Rev. Kenneth Glasgow was the driver in a car linked to the murder of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings of Dothan by passenger Jamie Townes, 26.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said that Glasgow and Townes allegedly searched for Jennings, who they believe had stolen Townes’ car. When they found her, Townes allegedly shot Jennings as she drove, hitting her in the head. She died later.
Never Again: Is gun control movement too white?
Is the new movement against gun violence that is sweeping America too white and too rich?
A simple way to stop ball tampering is to make it illegal to do anything with the the ball, that includes shining the ball.
Jesus Lord. This is unbelievable. This is the sort of shit that you would see in the old Soviet.
The entire senior hierarchy of Vic Pol need to be cleaned out and possibly charged.
For Black Motorists, a Never-Ending Fear of Being Stopped*
Minorities are pulled over by police at higher rates than whites. Many see a troubling message: You don’t belong.
*I thought National Geographic was a magazine dedicated to showing pictures primitive savages in their natural state.
I’m out of hospital but had to go back due to a slight bleeding from the fistula. It was not serious, but something had to be done to stop the bleeding. Meant another restless night and lack of sleep.
I the evidence is compelling, how can it be insufficient? A conclusion of compelling evidence would require the Committal magistrate to have it listed for trial.
Lawyers ask judge to declare African-Canadians deserve special consideration in sentencing, like Indigenous people
Lawyers for a black man caught carrying a loaded gun are asking a judge to declare for the first time in Canada that African-Canadians should receive special consideration in sentencing, much as Indigenous peoples do.
The federal Criminal Code says expressly that sentencing judges must pay particular attention to the circumstances of Indigenous people. Parliament drafted that provision in 1996 in part to respond to a disproportionate rate of incarceration. Indigenous people make up 27 per cent of federal prisoners, and just 5 per cent of the country’s overall population.
But black Canadians, too, are disproportionately incarcerated. They make up 8.6 per cent of federal prisoners (those serving sentences of two years or more) and just 3 per cent of the population.
Lawyers Faisal Mirza and Emily Lam, representing Jamaal Jackson, 33, say African-Canadians, like Indigenous people, have faced dislocation, segregation, disproportionate rates of incarceration and discrimination in employment and education, plus over-policing of neighbourhoods and mistreatment in federal custody.
Revelations today that VicPol set up an investigation specifically against Pell, waited at least a year for any to emerge and ignored more serious claims of abuse to continue their vendetta against Pell are just astounding.
And the most volatile temper. Monumentally stupid. De Kock won that one hands down.
Correct.
Don’t they teach tampering at the cricket academy?
Too timid.
And the previous tamperer (Davey hisself) was being watched. The Saffies were constantly telling him to “be careful”.
Much as you may hate the Saffies it was a beautifully set up sting.
Sources: Zinke tells employees diversity isn’t important
Washington (CNN)Several employees at the Interior Department have told CNN that Secretary Ryan Zinke repeatedly says that he won’t focus on diversity, an apparent talking point that has upset many people within the agency.
Three high-ranking Interior officials from three different divisions said that Zinke has made several comments with a similar theme, saying “diversity isn’t important,” or “I don’t care about diversity,” or “I don’t really think that’s important anymore.”
Today’s the first day in years I’ve come across sympathy for Pell on twitter; seriously. The best, defining comment says:
“A defining characteristic of Western democracies is that investigate crimes, not people. VicPol are out of control.”
A ‘challenged’ lad with a short fuse as well
Anybody seen the movie “the man who wasnt there”?
Not a bad film.
We have the pixels that were never there on the blog, but its a pretty substandard production.
Illegal immigrant who has already been deported back to Guatemala TWICE ‘repeatedly raped a girl under the age of 14’ after sneaking back into the US
Anastacio Eugenio Lopez-Fabian, 24, was arrested in February for raping a girl under the age of 14 multiple times
After his arrest police learned that he was deported twice to Guatemala, where he is a citizen, in 2013 and 2014
He has been charged with rape, assault and harassment
A Clatsop County court district attorney requested Lopez-Fabian report to the court next month due to the severity of his crimes in Oregon
They are not sending their best.
Heineken pulls ‘terribly racist’ ad after social media backlash
I agree, light beer is crap.
I thought National Geographic was a magazine dedicated to showing pictures primitive savages in their natural state.
They recently repented of that.
Now they are doing their penance.
What is the murder and torture of white farmers doing for the reputation of South Africa?
We’ll always have Wakanda Rafe.
He could be Obama’s son.
I was there yesterday for the Milligan grilling. In forty+ years of sitting in courts I have never seen a magistrate so, er, helpful to a witness.
At one point Richter was attempting to raise where and from whom Milligan obtained her, er, information.
Without quite putting her hand over her heart she said she was bound by the journalist’s code of conduct and could not reveal a source.
Richter pointed out that the “source” was already known to the court, had testified behind closed doors and was known by all present to have been her source, therefore she was under no obligation to conceal a source already acknowledged and well know.
At that point the magistrate intervened and sided with Milligan.
At another point, Richter demanded a “yes” or “no” answer, as barristers tend to do with reluctant witness.
Milligan began to waffle. Richter demanded yes or no, at which point she appealed directly to the bench, which again took her side.
I. HAVE. SEEN. NOTHING. LIKE. THIS. IN. A. LIFETIME. OF. COVERING. COURTS.
Not even close.
Not only that, Bear, but he used a gun to murder someone.
Laissez faire tampering eh?
Consider this scenario.
The Ashes are 2 tests all, with 1 to play.
Australia need 350 to win on the fifth day.
Andersen and Broad bowl the first 10 overs, all the while picking the seam.
They don’t get a wicket.
They really start picking at the seam until it starts to split.
Australia lose a couple of wickets but are still going OK.
The split is now an inch long, enabling the spinners to get aome decent purchase on the ball plus a bit of variable bounce when it hits the split seam.
A couple of dismissals from grubbers.
Aussies 5/250 at tea.
Poms drop the ball in a bucket of water and get 5 LBWs to win.
At least the Stasi waited until a neighbour, or malcontent snitched, before they opened a file. Ashton’s mob obviously open files on citizens with spaces for names, and then fill in the blanks when it suits their objective.
Oh, and it goes without saying Magistrate Wallington is a Rob Hulls appointment.
‘So Marcia Langton has been ‘APPOINTED’ to Malcontent’s board on mining’
Along with AMEC’s Will Robinson who is pushing to strip NT First peoples of their right to impose a five years moratorium on exploration. Turnbull’s review of mining is intimately bound to the Native Title Reform Paper proposals pushed by Canavan. Turnbull should have appointed an indigenous miner like Daniel Tucker rather than Langton.
http://www.careymining.com.au/about-us/board-executive-team/
I’m glad you are there Areff.
I could not bear it.
Laissez faire tampering eh?
It would ruin the game quicker than the present regime is.
Nonsense. There’s me.
Incredible, isn’t it.
Be careful Lizzie, many a lovely outfit has become a duster because of ice cream
I don’t know much about cricket balls
But will she commit Pell to trial?
It must be obvious now that if this goes to trial, VicPol and Milligan will be eviscerated by Richter. If the magistrate is smart, now may be the time to start the retreat.
The winding would be trailing behind the ball like a Christmas streamer by the 15th over.
A disproportionate share of the estimated 20 million police traffic stops in the United States each year involve black drivers, even though they are no more likely to break traffic laws than whites.
But thats a provable lie, at least where it has been studied.
The anti–racial profiling juggernaut has finally met its nemesis: the truth. According to a new study, black drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike are twice as likely to speed as white drivers, and are even more dominant among drivers breaking 90 miles per hour.
…
Faced with constant calumny for their stop rates, the New Jersey troopers asked the attorney general to do the unthinkable: study speeding behavior on the turnpike. If it turned out that all groups drive the same, as the reigning racial profiling myths hold, then the troopers would accept the consequences.
…
I. HAVE. SEEN. NOTHING. LIKE. THIS. IN. A. LIFETIME. OF. COVERING. COURTS.
You are claiming to be Helen Keller?
I’ve only attended one Committal Hearing, the brief was cross examining the dopey Complainant,, and two of the detectives in the front row were impersonating Marcel Marceau while he tried to work out the right answer.
In such a high profile case, why wasn’t the Chief Magistrate brought in to preside? Oh! I forgot, this womyn has expertise in matters of a sexual nature, which trumps the sagacity of a Chief Law Officer.
I was there yesterday for the Milligan grilling.
I think you’ve just coined a phrase, areff:
“His barrister gave the witness a real Milligan grilling.”
How’s the tubbster’s wiki account going at the minute JC? Might need an update.
Areff
Are we able to get our hands on all of Hulls appointments?
This is a pic of the pig.
Grand resume too. Not!
This is how the far right racists in the US are conflating the problems of South Africa for their own domestic agenda. Scum.
‘Ann Coulter: ‘In One Generation’ U.S. Will Be ‘South Africa,’ Trump ‘Betrayed’ Voters with ‘Paul Ryan Republicanism’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/24/ann-coulter-in-one-generation-u-s-will-be-south-africa-trump-betrayed-voters-with-paul-ryan-republicanism/
Jupes
I’ve been trying to update it over time, but the next day a wiki editor deletes it with a warning.
No. It would even up the contest between bat and ball.
Grounds have shrunk and bats have improved over the last few years while balls have remained the same.
Nice homes porn.
Americans do a great version of the California bungalow.
The smell of desperation hangs heavy over the Cat.
According to many regulars here, everyone else ever charged by the cops is guilty, and the only disagreements are over how draconian the punishment should be.
No sense of humour (or accuracy) the bastards.
No evidence of course, Numbnuts?
Gee I have been out of it, I see now it’s been and gone and I missed it.
Meow. She’s not anorexic, but hardly portly. More the shape that Nigella used to flaunt.
Now that’s a lovely home, JC. Very neat but stylish.
Are we able to get our hands on all of Hulls appointments?
Sort of an academic question, JC. Baillieu and Napthine kept right on appointing Labor types.
The bloke who turned lose Jill Meagher’s killer was another Hulls appointment. Former experience: personal injury ambulance chaser with the Bendigo Trades Hall.
Any Cats know who the blonde chick was in the Aust team uniform, accompanying Warner through the airport ? She’s always around the team. I’m wondering a minder or a support staff member also sent back.
She’s a comfort …. no, I’m not going to finish that.
That’s Shane Warne.
You’ve obviously played in the backyard with a split ball too!
Unpredictable is not the word for it. Still got bumps on the shins from the odd shooter.
There came a time when there would be a mid-pitch meeting about the condition of the ball and eventually it would be skun, the string unravelled and we would play with the “corky” centre. More regular bounce but very hard to pick up out of the pine trees in the paddock.
At least the trailing string leaking out of the split gave you a sighter.
Hahahaha, I must have ESP:
New Idea: “New hell for Dave and Candice Warner”. “The drama is believed to have hit Warner and his wife Candice hard, after they were recently the subject of a sledging scandal over her dating history. ”
Harsh, but fair.
No evidence of course, Numbnuts?
Have a squiz at any random comment by respected commenters Leigh, Knuckle Dragger or Zulu on any Open Forum.
Nick.
You are shitting me … aren’t you?
I love the Australian version more, JC.
Hope that’s now been fixed and that you’re improving. Best wishes
Beautiful
You will usually find that most complaints relate to diluted charges and shithouse sentences for recidivists for undisputed proven crimes, along with failure to identify certain groups of perps.
Very little to do with presumption of guilt.
So … feel free to go fuck yourself.
I’ve got an idea about this ball tampering issue. It’s a bit radical and out there but, hey, it might be worth a try.
What about the players follow the rules?
Leigh, I wish I were.
https://www.newidea.com.au/mitchell-starc-and-josh-hazlewood-blame-david-warner-for-ball-tampering-scandal
No. It would even up the contest between bat and ball.
The solution to that problem is using the Dukes ball, imo.
What about the players follow the rules?
And i thought Stimpy was the cray-cray one.
And Murray’s Mints… then you can lay claim to the Greatest Ashes Series ever and write books about how you tampered with the ball and no once will care.
And umpires and officials could possibly get fair dinkum about enforcing the rules they already have.
I know my suggested rules sound onerous but a lot of it revolves around testing of balls for foreign matter post game.
The only on-field change would be that the bowler would be the only one who could polish the ball, using a distinctive coloured cloth provided by the ump and returned at the end of each over. The cloths could also be tested post game for foreign matter.
Not foolproof but it limits opportunities.
Using the Dukes is a good idea.
Bat technology has also got out of control. Matt Renshaw hit a massive six yesterday, and it sounded like 2 snooker balls colliding.
When Greg Chappell drove a four back in the day, you’d hear the sound of bat on ball all over the ground.
‘Very little to do with presumption of guilt’
Rot. Elijah was presumed guilty by the racists here including yourself.
What sort of fees would Fitzy be paying on his deposit I wonder.
Numbnuts
Zulu, or Ronery as he’s known to his friends, has several cases of diagnosed Tourettes. He’s hardly an example.
What right?
I’ll give 5 bucks to the first person who’ll stop talking about cricket. It’s four days fellas. Four days! Enough.
Perpetual Victimhood.
[quote] What about the players follow the rules?
And i thought Stimpy was the cray-cray one.[/quote]
Fair cop.
Okay, I’ll stop, JC. Now show me the money!!!
Done. Gab. I’ll wire it to you.
Elijah was presumed guilty by the racists here including yourself.
He will never be tried or convicted, however.
Record of stealing.
On a stolen motorcycle.
Actively trying to evade the owner.
If only there was some clue….
There jupes. His Tubby’s wiki page has been updated.
We could combine Cricket and Pell as tampering is a common thread.
Here yáre, JC.
Exhibit 1.
The Frollickinghole:
He will never be tried or convicted, however.
Record of stealing.
On a stolen motorcycle.
Actively trying to evade the owner.
If only there was some clue….
He’s even prepared to judge the dead.
JC
#2672681, posted on March 28, 2018 at 6:55 pm
There jupes. His Tubby’s wiki page has been updated.
Confirmed.
The Senate has voted to increase the size of marine “parkland” putting more commercial fishermen out of work and ensuring we have to buy our seafood from overseas.
We could combine Cricket and Pell as tampering is a common thread.
Is this the greatest comment in Cat history?
My memory of dodgy cricket balls is playing in the primary school nets with a compound ball on a concrete pitch with about a 1/4 of electrical tape built up to make a seam. It did a bit. I stopped playing cricket and found other things to do with my time as soon as bowlers could regularly get the ball up around your head.
1/4 inch
How curious 2 sets of different non existent pixels have used the “hole/frolickinghole name today.
Almost operating hand in glove, or other appendage warming device.
And you are prepared to declare innocence based on what, balance of probabilities?
Such low class trolling, mummie will be so disappointed.
You’re over egging the pudding, numbnuts. Ronery’s the one with aboriginal Tourettes. For some reason he seems to hate them like nothinbg else. Who knows why with that idiot. Maybe some part aboriginal ran off with his wife or some shit. But whatever it is, it’s a terrible affliction.
Done. Gab. I’ll wire it to you.
Maybe you could send Pirate Pete who does casual work for Tossers Courier Service.
Heads up, Gab. To avoid being subjected to long, mind-numbing stories of the pirate’s “adventures”, you need to approach the delivery as if ordering at the “soup nazi”.
When you hear the front door bell, slowly open the door. Slowly hold out your hand. Do not make eye contact. REPEAT: Do Not Make Eye Contact. Do not engage the pirate in any conversation… under any circumstances. When the envelope is in your hand, smoothly withdraw your arm, careful not to make any sudden movements. Turn your head sideways and downward. Take a few steps backward. Close the door. That would be a successful delivery encounter with the pirate.
Take no notice of him, Zulu.
Most Abbos are alpha males, it could happen to anyone.
Some History
Love your work on the smoking Nazis. Keep it up. Also great name… Nanny State now is Bully State.
What a joke. The mob has won.
It is an interesting exercise to look at various jurisdictions and their opinions on when to recuse.
Liberty Quote.
The owner who was actively trying to run him down. And, sort of, accidentally kill him.
If only there was truth in sentencing in WA.
I wonder what P’s take is?
Rae
#2672700, posted on March 28, 2018 at 7:15 pm
On a stolen motorcycle.
Actively trying to evade the owner.
The owner who was actively trying to run him down. And, sort of, accidentally kill him.
If only there was truth in sentencing in WA.
These sort of fuckwits really piss me off.
From his own words, rae must have been an eyewitness – so why the fuck didn’t he come forward at the trial??
Or is rae only putting forward his/her/its/sock “opinion”?
The owner who was actively trying to run him down. And, sort of, accidentally kill him.
Declaring the chap guilty of murder/manslaughter when the court found …
The driver, whose identity remains suppressed by the courts, was sentenced to three years’ jail last year for dangerous driving causing death. He was acquitted of manslaughter.
Such low quality ghost pixels
Low energy
Sad.
I know a great cricket ball joke but there are ladies of both sexes on here.
With a sock over his head?
LOL that was hilarious.
Unfortunately it’s now been deleted. Tubby must have hired more minions to monitor his IT accounts.
Fat Tony, the Troll is only here to get a response. Do yourself and the rest of us at the Cat a favour and SCROLL THE TROLL .
They have been punished for annoying Cricket Australia not for pitch tampering.
This is ridiculous and they must appeal Lillee style.
… and here’s the tweet.
Settle, Fat Tony. It was only an abo kid. Not the four-wheel drive mans fault the little back bugger was riding an inch in front of the bull bar, then deliberately disappeared from view. It’s not as if he allowed his cat to drown in a water tank, is it?
Yarragrad today.
Stormy Daniel Andrews Nazgul government have destroyed the long held practise of pairing.
When a Tory that opposed the crony Stalinisation of the country fire authority was struck I’ll and hospitalised, the swamp filth rushed legislation through for the glory of communism while they had the numbers.
In a hung parliament without pairing, beating a member of the opposition so severely they can’t vote means you win.
Comrades.
You should have worked it out by now, JC. Shitferbrains has snuck back in to the Cat under a new ID. As you’d expect from a leftard coward.