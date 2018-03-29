Amateurs. Rank Amateurs.

One of the many micro-scandals bubbling in Washington DC is the recent purchase of a US$31K dining set by HUD Secretary Ben Carson for his office:

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spent $31,000 late last year on a new dining room set for Secretary Ben Carson’s office, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Are these people amateurs or what? If they really want to learn about profligate departmental spending, they should come for a study tour in Canberra. There they can learn about:

$31K for an office dining set. Ha. Don’t make me laught. Go big, go Canberra or go home!

