Is this a dream or just a hallucination?

It seems that someone just said that it is too expensive to go for reliable power. We should aim for cheaper power. Can someone explain this?

Australia should focus on lowering energy costs rather than guaranteeing reliability, Australian Competition & Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims said yesterday, as he declared high ­energy prices to be the biggest crisis facing the nation. Mr Sims said Australia should not “overdo” its focus on ensuring the reliability of energy supply, because of the high cost implications.

Does this guy have any idea of the cost of blackouts? Can someone recall the cost of a blackout in an Aluminium smelter in SA? This is the story from Alcoa in Victoria, maybe that is what I was thinking about.

“To have no risk of a blackout is too expensive,” Simms said.

The Alcoa story.

Alcoa said on Friday it will immediately begin work to restart production of the lost capacity, a process that would take around six months, with A$30 million ($23 million) provided by the federal government. Once work is completed, the smelter will be restored to the 85 percent capacity it was operating at prior to December 2016, Alcoa said. The government’s financial aid is dependent on the smelter remaining an operational until at least until 2021 and output remaining at least 90 percent of pre-blackout levels.

Update. Jo Nova on the joy of electric cars and the push for big spending on infrastructure to support them. Only $3Bill what the heck, scarcely more than petty cash in the accounts for the NBN and the NDIS.