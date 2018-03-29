Is this a dream or just a hallucination?

It seems that someone just said that it is too expensive to go for reliable power. We should aim for cheaper power. Can someone explain this?
Australia should focus on lowering energy costs rather than guaranteeing reliability, Australian Competition & Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims said yesterday, as he declared high energy prices to be the biggest crisis facing the nation.
Mr Sims said Australia should not “overdo” its focus on ensuring the reliability of energy supply, because of the high cost implications.
Does this guy have any idea of the cost of blackouts? Can someone recall the cost of a blackout in an Aluminium smelter in SA? This is the story from Alcoa in Victoria, maybe that is what I was thinking about.
“To have no risk of a blackout is too expensive,” Simms said.
DONT MISS THE TESLA STORY IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE VICTORIAN ALCOA STORY!
The Alcoa story.
Alcoa said on Friday it will immediately begin work to restart production of the lost capacity, a process that would take around six months, with A$30 million ($23 million) provided by the federal government. Once work is completed, the smelter will be restored to the 85 percent capacity it was operating at prior to December 2016, Alcoa said. The government’s financial aid is dependent on the smelter remaining an operational until at least until 2021 and output remaining at least 90 percent of pre-blackout levels.
This is the Tesla story which comes up on the computer but not on my phone.
Update. Jo Nova on the joy of electric cars and the push for big spending on infrastructure to support them. Only $3Bill what the heck, scarcely more than petty cash in the accounts for the NBN and the NDIS.
You hit the nail on the head. his bloke simply has NO IDEA!
The mind boggles.
I spent $6000 on ensuring my own electricity supply with an autostart, whole house generator. I will not forget this when voting time comes around.
Dim Sims – I’d fry him if I had the power.
It’s part and parcel of the mythology of renewables. Renewable energy is FREE! The sun! The waves! The geothermal heat! Therefore, if electricity prices are rising, it’s because those out-dated expensive sources of energy–like coal– are demanding more and more money.
Obviously, the solution to rising electricity prices is more renewables, faster.
Can someone explain this?
Nope.
An expert in picking straight-jacket locks maybe able to help.
A Utility cannot guarantee regular energy supply in an OECD Country?
We aren’t beholden to the Greens somehow, are we?
This Sims character does not understand economics, technology and costs.
The cheapest and most reliable power source in the world at present is Nuclear. In Finland a nuclear power station has been running for 30 years and has been variously upgraded ( by removing bottlenecks, running turbines at higher speed etc ) to double the capacity. It has been certified to operate for another 30 years. The South Koreans are now making modular Nuclear power stations and installing 4 in UAE (I think 2 are now running) in a time frame of under three years. In Australia coal fired power stations are the most reliable and cheapest particularly those in Queensland (expect maybe the AGL run stations in NSW and Vic but Liddell can easily be uprated at low cost by someone that has expertise such as South Koreans)
Sims needs to be sacked.
We had it all once and the idiots have thrown it all away.
Can someone explain this?
Easy peasy.
If we go down this path NOW, then any subsequent blackouts will be purely and simply blamed on the plebs not paying the “true cost” of a reliable grid. See? It’s all YOUR fault – you want cheap electricity, we can do that. You want reliable electricity, we can do that. Pick one.
Of course, we wouldn’t need to pick one if we didn’t have to line the pockets of the “subsidy farmers” (ie, parasites) – if we had continued down the path of using coal here instead of sending it all to China for them to burn, we could easily have both (as we did have).
So simply, they can see the writing on the wall and are looking around desperately for someone else to blame when the inevitable happens and the grid collapses in a quivering heap. If they can reduce consumer prices and get it into your head that the “cost” is to reliability of supply, then can easily shift the blame.
Fixed it for you, Mr Sims!
Meanwhile, the Greens are touting “Renewable energy generated more electricity than brown coal during Australia’s summer for the first time in 2017-18, according to a new report by Green Energy Markets.”*
Well yes, that will happen when you close down the brown coal power plants. Renewable energy still produces only a fraction of Australia’s electricity needs.
*Fail to mention that black coal produces 80%+ of Australia’s electricity.
Funnily enough you can have both cheap power and reliability, as we did for quite a few decades. It’s not exactly complex engineering.
Rod Sims is one of the ‘experts’ we’d have running the joint if it was up to Prof. Cat Neuterer.
This is quite true and it always has been.
Back in the very olden days – prior to about 2014 – the coal-fired fleet kept Australia going pretty reliably. In fact very few people even considered the prospect of undersupply at all. Sure there were blackouts, but these were usually fairly local distribution issues – lightning strikes, transformer failures, power line damage, and so on.
However, there was never ‘no risk‘ of supply failure leading to blackout. Just a ‘very low risk’ that nobody in consumer land ever really noticed.
That was achieved at a modest cost by investing in sufficient dispatchable generation, made possible by using technology which delivered a high degree of supply reliability.
It might have been possible to advance this status to ‘nearly no technical risk under any reasonable scenario‘ – but nobody thought it worthwhile spending a couple of billion dollars on another mid-merit station to sit chugging away somewhere in the Hunter Valley, or SE Queensland just to cover the 20 minute startup for the gas turbine peakers.
Not so with windmills.
Sims is talking about the risk of a self inflicted wound.
Pity we don’t have enough reliable current to operate a local version of Old Sparky, it would be most mirthful irony to fry the litany of window-lickers who have put us in this parlous position with doubly evil power generated by incinerating extra carbony coal.
Somehow, the elites would be OK I’d wager.
Good ol’ “cheap” unreliable 18th Century tech, eh?
Who’d’ve thunk it?