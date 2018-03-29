Mirror mirror on the wall. Who’s the most forgetful of them all?

Appearing a couple of days ago on the Ben Fordham radio show on 2GB was the “former Labor power broker” Graham Richardson. (Andrew Bolt was also on the same show).

On the discussion of the Australian Cricket team ball tampering matter, Richardson said the following (around 6.20):

I’m about my 10 year old not thinking that cheating is ok.

Very interesting. Very interesting.

Does anyone out there know how much it would cost for Mr Richardson to buy back the rights and every single copy of his autobiography, Whatever it Takes. God forbid that Richardson’s son think that doing whatever it takes is ok.

