Spartacus is a regular reader of National Review; a wonderful publication. National Review was founded by William F. Buckley Jr, a brilliant man.

Last month, it was the 10 anniversary of Buckley’s death and Spartacus is just catching up on his reading. But in reading, Spartacus was reminded of one of Buckley’s famous quotes:

I would rather be governed by the first two thousand people in the Boston telephone directory than by the two thousand people on the faculty of Harvard University.

Further to yesterday’s post on The road to tyranny is paved by experts, perhaps a variant on Buckley’s words would be that Spartacus would rather be governed by the first two hundred people in the Sydney telephone directory than by two hundred expert academics.

The additional bonus with the use of telephone directory entries is that the pretentious totalitarian experts would likely have silent numbers and would not have entries.

Sortition just wishin’

