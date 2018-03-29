Spartacus is a regular reader of National Review; a wonderful publication. National Review was founded by William F. Buckley Jr, a brilliant man.
Last month, it was the 10 anniversary of Buckley’s death and Spartacus is just catching up on his reading. But in reading, Spartacus was reminded of one of Buckley’s famous quotes:
I would rather be governed by the first two thousand people in the Boston telephone directory than by the two thousand people on the faculty of Harvard University.
Further to yesterday’s post on The road to tyranny is paved by experts, perhaps a variant on Buckley’s words would be that Spartacus would rather be governed by the first two hundred people in the Sydney telephone directory than by two hundred expert academics.
The additional bonus with the use of telephone directory entries is that the pretentious totalitarian experts would likely have silent numbers and would not have entries.
Sortition just wishin’
“Spartacus is just catching up on his reading.”
Is that why Spartacus is now posting virtually on a daily basis?
“William F. Buckley Jr, a brilliant man.”
Skull and Bones members
CIA counterfeit conservative William F. Buckley Jr., after completing his snitch work as FBI shill/informant at Yale, was recruited by the Agency and did his CIA stint with E. Howard Hunt (future Watergate conspirator) in Mexico.
What most Americans mistakenly regard today as the “Conservative movement” has undergone many convoluted and dramatic transformations over the past sixty years.
William F. Buckley, Jr.’s entire career as a “public intellectual” was built upon one ignominious deception after another as a servitor of state power.
The synthetic “Conservative movement” he help spawn has continued unabated, growing like a cancer in the American body politic.
Buckley was a student at Yale University (Skull and Bones 1950) where he served as shill and informant for J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. One of Buckley’s Yale professors, former Trotskyist communist Willmoore Kendall (formerly of the OSS and later consultant to the CIA) was a recruiter of talent for the newly created Agency. Kendall recruited Buckley in 1951.
There is no Buckley thesis. There is no Buckley movement. There is no Buckley legacy.
His problem was this: there is no conservative political philosophy. https://www.garynorth.com/public/14394.cfm