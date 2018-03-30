Diagnosis vs Treatment

Imagine one day going to a GP about a sore toe. The doctor diagnoses an in-grown toenail. The treatment recommended, a below the knee leg amputation.

A leg amputation to treat an in-grown toe nail you may ask. Apparently, it is better for your overall welfare, and that of your family and neighbors, to ensure that the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and hospital remain sufficiently occupied and well fed. The doctor, after all is an expert and you are but a layperson.

Your loss of a leg? That is apparently the price for living in a civil society and having a world class medical infrastructure. It is all for the greater good.

How ridiculous is this story? Not that ridiculous if you consider is a metaphor for policy pronouncements coming out of Canberra?

Spartacus expects he may be pilloried for the following, but he will say it anyway. It is possible that Bill Shorten and the ALP may be onto something with their proposed changes to dividend imputation and negative gearing. Shorten and the ALP have possibly cottoned onto the reality of inter-generational inequity. But diagnosing a possible problem and coming up with the best treatment are 2 different things.

Edmund Burke wrote of the inter-generational social contract:

Society is indeed a contract … The state … is … a partnership not only between those who are living, but between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are to be born.

Yet while recognizing inter-generational inequity maybe one thing, it is a completely different thing to treating it with more government, more tax, more regulation, more complexity, more uncertainty. Like amputating a leg for an in-grown toe nail or like treating diabetes with doughnuts.

To embellish William Boetcker, in as much as you cannot help the poor by destroying the rich, you cannot help the young by retarding the old.

If it is sound policy to hit a suspect group with a special tax so as to “level the playing field”, perhaps there should be special public servant supplemental income tax to reflect job security and higher than anyone else wage increases. Somehow Spartacus can’t see that one happening.

