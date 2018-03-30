Diagnosis vs Treatment

Imagine one day going to a GP about a sore toe. The doctor diagnoses an in-grown toenail. The treatment recommended, a below the knee leg amputation.
A leg amputation to treat an in-grown toe nail you may ask. Apparently, it is better for your overall welfare, and that of your family and neighbors, to ensure that the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and hospital remain sufficiently occupied and well fed. The doctor, after all is an expert and you are but a layperson.
Your loss of a leg? That is apparently the price for living in a civil society and having a world class medical infrastructure. It is all for the greater good.
How ridiculous is this story? Not that ridiculous if you consider is a metaphor for policy pronouncements coming out of Canberra?
Spartacus expects he may be pilloried for the following, but he will say it anyway. It is possible that Bill Shorten and the ALP may be onto something with their proposed changes to dividend imputation and negative gearing. Shorten and the ALP have possibly cottoned onto the reality of inter-generational inequity. But diagnosing a possible problem and coming up with the best treatment are 2 different things.
Edmund Burke wrote of the inter-generational social contract:
Society is indeed a contract … The state … is … a partnership not only between those who are living, but between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are to be born.
Yet while recognizing inter-generational inequity maybe one thing, it is a completely different thing to treating it with more government, more tax, more regulation, more complexity, more uncertainty. Like amputating a leg for an in-grown toe nail or like treating diabetes with doughnuts.
To embellish William Boetcker, in as much as you cannot help the poor by destroying the rich, you cannot help the young by retarding the old.
If it is sound policy to hit a suspect group with a special tax so as to “level the playing field”, perhaps there should be special public servant supplemental income tax to reflect job security and higher than anyone else wage increases. Somehow Spartacus can’t see that one happening.
Being a public serpent in a capital city silo must be mind-numbingly excruciating, given the ways they find to interfere with other citizens’ private life.
There is much fun out here in the land of private business, where all decisions are one’s own to make without Big Brother at the next desk peering for the slightest infringement, but it seems we are not to be left in peace even in retirement.
Where is this contract? Some common sense would be handy right now.
For the majority of public servants, it’s just a job. They have no more influence on policy than does a school student. It’s those at the very highest levels that are the ones that have influence and who seem to live on some other planet.
“Inter-generational inequity”, oh spare me.
There is one relevant area that could do with reform in the tax-welfare area viz. the exemption of the principal residence from the aged pension assets test.
Elderly pensioners or part-pensioners can downsize or take out a reverse mortgage, but the most vigorous opposition to that would come from the next generation hoping to inherit a tidy million or so when mum or dad die.
Oh spare me.
You sound almost like the ABC’s business editor, that fuckwit Verrender, who early in the week said it was”unfair” that a pensioner could earn 60k a year from his/her of 1.6million in super , whereas new grduate earning the same 60k would be taxed 11k (+ medicare). Totally forgetting that every single dollar in that account has been taxed at a flat 15% going into the fund, and does not count the the taxes the superfund has paid on its earnings meaning that some 225ish K has ALREADY been paid for that 60k
“If it is sound policy to hit a suspect group with a special tax so as to “level the playing field”, perhaps there should be special public servant supplemental income tax to reflect job security and higher than anyone else wage increases. Somehow Spartacus can’t see that one happening.”
I think there are stronger grounds for this tax to be based instead, upon a single criterion – uselessness to society. In this way it will capture both public servants and their political masters. Perhaps a further 10-20% supplement might also be levied on top of this, for independent and minor party Senators.
Though I can’t really see the necessary Bill getting through the Senate. Which kind of prompts me to add “Quod Erat Demonstrandum”.
My late father worked, bought a plot of land, had house built and made a comfortable life for the family. I did my part. Thanks to all this I can live a quiet retirement. I wonder how much APH/APS work for their retirement?
Diogenes (9:22 am) I haven’t the faintest notion what your objection to what I wrote is.
I actually thought at the beginning this was going to be an allegory to response to climate change. In the immortal words of Slim Dusty:
So did I. But in the case of climate change there was no ingrown toe nail just a consensus from a bunch of quacks that there might be one and that not only should one leg come off but both. As a preventative measure of course.