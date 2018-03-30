Easter 2018

Our traditional Easter Post
Several years ago my RMIT colleague Tim Fry and I had an Easter-themed op-ed in the Fin Review. I have posted it before, but it is well worth revisiting.
~~~++~~~
Easter commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ – Good Friday is the day of the crucifixion while Sunday commemorates the resurrection. All four gospels are in remarkable agreement. Jesus was executed on a Friday, the day before the Sabbath. The body was removed from the cross and buried before the Sabbath. Due to a prophesy that Jesus would rise after three days Matthew tells us an armed guard was placed around the tomb. On the first day of the next week, Sunday, Mary Magdalene discovered the empty tomb – Jesus had risen from the dead. This story forms the foundation of Christianity; Jesus was crucified, died and was buried and rose again on the third day. To the modern ear, however, there is an immediate problem: Friday through Sunday is, at most, two days, not three.
A two thousand year old religion, however, is not going to be caught out on an arithmetic error. There is a simple solution: The ancients had difficulty with the number ‘zero’. The Hebrews had no such number and began counting from one – Friday was the first day, Saturday the second and Sunday the third. The idea of zero was a long time coming. In the sixth century scholars in India developed a place value system and the concept of zero. Independently, similar ideas had developed in China, Babylon and amongst the Maya. Islamic scholars adopted the Indian number system and the ideas of zero and place value spread rapidly through the Arab empire. Both the Moorish universities, and international trade, played a role in the spread of these ideas into Western society. It was not until 1202, and the book Liber Aberci by Fibonacci, that the ideas took off. Even then it was not without opposition – although mathematicians took to the ideas the Italian trading class were not so easily convinced.
It is easy to poke fun at the ancients who had little understanding of a complex notion such as zero – are we any better? Most people have an understanding of zero as being ‘nothing’, an ‘empty set’ or as a ‘place holder’. Knowing the value of zero can be trivial, or quite important. For example, knowing the value of zero would have led everyone to understand the twenty-first century began in 2001, not 2000. The value of zero has even lead to tax disputes, and a High Court case in 2000. The Australian Tax Office had argued zero was not an amount and consequently there was no time limit in amending tax returns with a taxable income of zero. Although the taxpayer eventually lost her case, the Federal Court, the full bench on appeal, and the High Court all ruled that zero is a number. The legal costs to the taxpaying public would have been enormous, while the ATO gained $4,589. Here the value of zero was quite high.
While zero may represent an empty set, it is not nothing.
We celebrated the new millennium on 1 Jan 2001. The previous year was interesting as it was a leap year, unlike 1900, 1800 and 1700.
“While zero may represent an empty set, it is not nothing.”
We think of “empty space” as containing zero anything. But of course the quantum theorists tell us that this is far from true. It is positively fizzing with virtual particles popping into and out of existence. And of course (leaving all religious explanations aside for the moment) it tells us that the entire universe came out of nothing most likely as a kind of quantum fluctuation or something of that sort – implying I suppose that even when the universe itself was zero, there was still something or at least some kind of potential something. (I am sure I will be corrected by some random quantum physicist popping into existence in this thread – proof if proof be needed that there is nothing new under the sun).
Oils ain’t oils (in the words an old TV advert) and zeros ain’t zeros. Least not as we usually think of them.
Not only the number zero was underappreciated.
From Isaiah 53 written many years before:
Again the materialistic world is increasingly underappreciating Jesus the same way the elites of Judea did. To which Jesus said “Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.”
A safe, happy and Holy Easter to all.
Well if you think zero is a problem then try -1 and the negative numbers. I think that is when children give up on arithmetic. There is no real world explanation of negative numbers, just artifice – temperature, credit…. So suddenly arithmetic becomes separated from what they do in the playground. Fractions, for example, are no big problem as that is related to sharing. The child must just accept , by faith, that the teacher is right.From then on it is downhill.
Interesting.
Negative numbers and irrational numbers are the heart and soul of fields like electronics.
Square root of minus one? As they say in the classics: Can’t live with it, can’t live without it.
You could find a flat paddock, then dig a hole and then pile up the dirt on one side. There’s positive and negative for you.
Without + and – my remote control would not work
People are often surprised that the orthodox Christians make more of Easter than they do of Christmas ,My reply is “everyone is born ,few come back from the dead “. ,being born is easy, resurrection is much more difficult . The bishop of Rome has a lot to answer for when he took Western Europe away from the real Christian church in Constantinople .
Matt 27:63,64 ESV
Foolish Pharisees. Wouldn’t the tomb would have to be guarded until at least the fourth day? Well, no; so I guess they knew that “after three days” meant “on the third day.” It’s not a question of arithmetic, but a question of idiom.
Does anyone else recall that last year’s Easter post was a meaner-spirited version than this one? Is Sinc mellowing?
Nah, The Hitch was right. The very idea that anyone else can wash away or erase your responsibility for your own “sinful” actions is false.
To compound this error by using it as a justification for a human sacrifice is evil, and to actually celebrate it every year is grotesque.
At that point it doesn’t even matter if all of the supernatural claims of the Bible were entirely true, Christianity is still morally bankrupt.
And that thought should set you up nicely for this public holiday long weekend, the idleness of which I accept gladly for reasons other than its holiness.
Well, the four that were chosen are …
To Dr. Fred Lenin at 11.13am:
Got to disagree.
Raising people from the dead isn’t at all difficult.
The Labor(sic) Party and their financially-affiliated Union pals at the S.E.O.’s and A.E.C. have been doing it every State and Federal election for decades.
It is an old Labor(sic) tradition that the deader they are, the earlier and more often they vote – even if they never once voted Labor(sic) in all their lives whilst they were still vertical.
Just ask Dodgy Dan and his 21 Parliamentary book-cooking, election-rorting pals about how elections are run their by their affiliates at the S.E.O. (Silent Excavation Organizers) and the A.E.C. (Animated Elector Corpses).