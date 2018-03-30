Movie Rating Systems

Your intrepid correspondent has 2 mini Spartacii who very much enjoy watching Marvel movies. And today team Spartacus went to see The Black Panther movie, the most current of the Marvel series. Watching the pre-main event trailers were 3 other upcoming Marvel movies; another Ant Man movie, another Avengers movie and another Dead Pool movie; all movies team Spartacus is likely to watch.

Spartacus marvels whether Hollywood produces anything other than Marvel movies?

But one thing that bugs Spartacus is the overt politics occasionally sprinkled in Marvel movies and Hollywood movies in general. It was in an earlier Captain America movie and it was in this one.

This sprinkling of politically correct politics does not seem to bother the Spartacii because they are indoctrinated in the way of Social Justice at their very expensive school. Spartacus is constantly working to re-educate (or would that be de-educate) the young Spartacii, but it is increasingly difficult given the PC messages coming from all angles.

To this end, Spartacus is seeking that the current movie rating system be enhanced to include political message warnings. If they can warn us about drug use, sex and violence, then as a parent and consumer, Spartacus believes political message warnings can also be incorporated.

Now Spartacus suspects that there are people of influence who read Catallaxy so please, please, please. Do it for the children and let parents know if there are political messages in the media content their are children are consuming.

If we can be warned about occasional drug use, we can be warned about occasional politically correct propaganda.

Again. Do it for the children. You know it makes sense.

Have a good weekend all the Cats out there.

