The costly outcomes of renewable energy subsidies

The fall from grace of the Australian electricity industry has been breathtaking. At the turn of the century, Australia had perhaps the world’s lowest-cost, most competitive electricity industry. This rested on cheap, low-sulphur coal, which was responsible for 85% of generation, ample supplies of gas, and modest but useful hydro-electricity generation capacity.
Reform in the 1990s harnessed these assets to create a low cost, highly reliable system. The reforms included:
- a national electricity system that required competitive provision of generation and retailing through a spot market and power contracts,
- privatisation of most of the industry, and
- disciplined pricing of the monopoly networks.
Seventeen years later the low-cost market-based system had collapsed. Electricity price increases, having risen somewhat less than the Consumer Price Index, started to surge after 2008.
This outcome was due to political intervention in different aspects of supply, including banning gas exploration and raising coal royalties. But above all else, to the adoption of carbon-abatement measures. Those measures briefly included a carbon tax, but their fundamental drivers were increased obligations upon retailers for increasing levels of wind and solar energy under a Renewable Energy Target (RET) for “large scale” mainly wind facilities, and through direct subsidies.
Those supportive of renewables argue that energy subsidies are simply a bridge to an inevitable triumph of that technology. Over the past 40 years there have been endless forecasts that wind/solar will soon be cheaper than fossil fuel generated electricity. With good reason, those publicising such forecasts never argue for the corollary: an abandonment of subsidies.
For Australia, wind costs are at least $100 per MWh – contracts signed at less than this include the RET subsidy (the forward price of which is $50 per MWh). Solar and batteries are even more expensive, though batteries will likely have a role in providing ancillary services in a renewable system. Coal-based generation with existing plant can be profitable at well under $40 per MWh — although, as discussed, not once refurbishment becomes necessary. Some studies estimate new coal based investment in Australia requires a price exceeding $75 per MWh though studies by The Minerals Council of Australia estimated that a High Efficiency Low Emission plant would be economic at under $50 per MWh and experimental work involving gasification put the costs even lower.
All this said, the ultimate test is that of the market and the way to explore this is to allow markets to operate without government subsidies and other interferences, just as they did in Australia 15 years ago. This will provide the most efficient mix of generation.
I also have a piece in this morning’s Herald Sun addressing the costs of electricity and its dual causes comprising renewable policies and, in those states which have not pursued privatization, excessive costs of networks.
New coal at $50 seems to be too cheap. $75 is probably closer to the mark.
HELE is essentially the same as lipstick on a pig. The efficiency gains available are not game-changers, especially if CO2 emissions are not costed (taxed).
That leaves a simpler analysis, between new coal (plus connection costs to the existing grid) Vs new weather-dependent wind + solar (plus connection costs to the existing grid).
Expanding a little, consider batteries for peak shaving and some very small and expensive frequency support immediately after loss of a generator or a transmission line: The alternative is, either hydro (pumped or otherwise) or the current spinning reserve using thermal generators.
That leaves only one other option, which is nuclear power in all of its shapes and sizes, but again only for consideration against other new options.
Note I don’t worry about the comparative costs of existing generation capacity: currently we need all that we have and market forces will determine when specific generators reach the end of their lives… in which case, we are back to comparing options for new capacity.
Regarding RET’s, carbon taxes and miscellaneous handouts: my comment would be “Why?” If there is a social cost of carbon, which is not universally agreed, then that should be managed through a market for emissions, with the proceeds going only to the purposes for which that market was established.
Apologies for the long post, but the bottom line is that the critical issue is not picking winners pr applying subsidies – it is to follow the least cost pathway for new generation.
I was watching AMEO prices with interest when Gillard’s carbon tax came into force. Sure enough, the day after the wholesale prices doubled in all states except Victoria…where they tripled.
Likewise when the carbon tax was repealed I was watching. Prices fell a little but didn’t get back down to the $40/MWh level for some time as competition pressure overcame the inertia of yummy prices.
When Hazelwood closed wholesale prices roughly doubled. Again.
If adding a $27/t CO2 tax doubled the cost of producing electricity, then the closure of Hazelwood must have caused the net cost of electricity to rise in proportion to the cost of the carbon tax.
Which neatly shows that renewable energy is much more costly than coal.
So whenever I hear a Green claim that renewable energy is now cheaper than coal energy I know it to be garbage. But unfortunately most of the population don’t look at the AEMO website and follow real world data.
If there is a social cost of carbon, which is not universally agreed, then that should be managed through a market for emissions, with the proceeds going only to the purposes for which that market was established.
“Social benefits of carbon” minus “Social cost of carbon” is a pretty big number.
N.B. “Social cost of carbon” is a construct devised by the climate scamsters.
“Carbon” actually means carbon dioxide, which is vital to life on this planet, with the current 400ppm nowhere near the normal levels when most of our current plants evolved of 1100ppm
There’s been a concerted effort to bamboozle everyone with convoluted, underhanded polit-speak. To a large extent it has been extraordinarily successful.
This is the most unforgiveable thing that the various governments, state and federal, Labor/Green and Lib/Nat, have done to this country.
