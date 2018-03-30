They’re everywhere!

Well, not quite everywhere but at least somewhere: South Park Creators Win Left-Wing Award, Come Out as Republicans! Not entirely beyond belief, but nice to see confirmed. But it must have surprised a few others.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the politically incorrect creators of the popular Comedy Central TV show South Park, and they recently sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they came out as…
Republicans.
Parker and Stone are known for pushing the boundaries of free speech and have gotten into trouble on numerous occasions for mocking Islam, Mormonism, Christianity, Al Gore, and other sacred cows.
They’re often seen as defenders of free speech, and protectors of comedy, which is why it’s not surprising that they’d win an award based on the defense of free speech. What is surprising is that it would be the People for the American Way Foundation (PAWF) and Norman Lear who’d be handing them that award.
Wasn’t their first clue that these guys aren’t on the left when they were defending free speech?
Yes. Not my favorite show but i thought its heart was in the right place.
I guess they’ve had enough success that they’re bombproof by this point, like Willis or Stallone.
Congratulations on the award. I’m still going to pretend that the Danish trolling season never happened.
Not surprised at all. Definitely took the piss out of all the left’s sacred cows. And remember Team America. Matt Damon!
Remember that episode where they needed to build a wall to keep the foreigners out, so they got the Chinese kid to build it but the Mongolians invaded? How funny was that!
The inventors of ManBearPig! Algore is a prophet of Gaia, how dare they lampoon him?