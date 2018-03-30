They’re everywhere!

Well, not quite everywhere but at least somewhere: South Park Creators Win Left-Wing Award, Come Out as Republicans! Not entirely beyond belief, but nice to see confirmed. But it must have surprised a few others.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the politically incorrect creators of the popular Comedy Central TV show South Park, and they recently sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they came out as…

Republicans.

Parker and Stone are known for pushing the boundaries of free speech and have gotten into trouble on numerous occasions for mocking Islam, Mormonism, Christianity, Al Gore, and other sacred cows.

They’re often seen as defenders of free speech, and protectors of comedy, which is why it’s not surprising that they’d win an award based on the defense of free speech. What is surprising is that it would be the People for the American Way Foundation (PAWF) and Norman Lear who’d be handing them that award.