Lions led by donkeys

Is there a connection, having among the best athletes in the world with some of the stupidest sports officials. Let me take you to the case of Dawn Fraser.
Dawn Fraser is regarded as the finest female sprint swimmer of them all; winner of four gold and four silver Olympic medals, holder of 39 world records (27 of them individual) and first in her sport of either sex to win the same event at three consecutive Olympics. Her many early handicaps included severe respiratory troubles. She was a natural rebel, often in conflict with authority, and was even disqualified, for alleged professionalism, at the age of 14.
At her first Olympics, in 1956 in Melbourne – where Australia dominated the freestyle swimming – she won the 100m freestyle, was a member of the winning 4 x 100m relay team, and finished second to Lorraine Crapp in the 400m. She went on to win the 100m freestyle in Rome (1960) and Tokyo (1964), collecting silver in the sprint relays at both those Games, and silver again in Rome in the medley relay. Her troubles with officialdom continued – in 1960, after the Rome Games, she was a suspended from international competition for two years for assorted indiscretions, and in 1964, she was given a 10-year suspension. The term was later reduced to four years, but had the effect of ending a career which might have concluded with triumph in 1968.
Fraser’s greatest victory, against the odds, occurred in 1964, when she came back to win in Tokyo after a car crash that killed her mother and seriously injured her neck and spine. Such was her dominance of the 100m freestyle that she held the world record for 16 years.
Doesn’t mention what the suspension was for so see if we can find out. OK, here’s the story: Dawn Fraser Part 2: The Infamous Flag Incident of 1964. Read it all, but it makes me sad even now:
The business of the police captain was not yet finished. During the Closing Ceremony, he paid a visit to Fraser’s guarantor, Lee Robinson, and handed him a package for Miss Fraser, “with the compliments of the Police.” It was the stolen Olympic flag!
Unfortunately, the Australian authorities were not as amused as the Japanese authorities as they proceeded to ban Fraser from competitive swimming for 10 years! But Fraser knew her career was already coming to a close. A brilliant career, for one of Australia’s most well-known and beloved athletes.
Lions led by donkeys again. I cannot follow this latest story because it is too depressing.
While not even remotely trying to compare a sporting person with a soldier, this poem comes to mind.
Yes, makin’ mock o’ uniforms that guard you while you sleep
Is cheaper than them uniforms, an’ they’re starvation cheap;
An’ hustlin’ drunken soldiers when they’re goin’ large a bit
Is five times better business than paradin’ in full kit.
Then it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an’ “Tommy, ‘ow’s yer soul?”
But it’s “Thin red line of ‘eroes” when the drums begin to roll,
The drums begin to roll, my boys, the drums begin to roll,
O it’s “Thin red line of ‘eroes” when the drums begin to roll.
Personally, I wouldn’t bat an eyelid if the Olympics ended tomorrow.
Every organisation draws a certain type of person like bears to honey. The ones who desire power.
To succeed in politics the power-hungry have to be able to get themselves elected, so that winnows out a lot of people. But those who can’t get into politics still yearn for power.
That is the sort of person who ends up running the local cricket U15s side, helped by the fact that no one else wants the job. Then they move into club administration, state cricket, national cricket then international.
I’ve seen such people in action in a certain Olympic sport. It is just like the middle management I’ve had the delight, nay, privilege of working for in a number of companies over several decades. Same thing. The Peter Principle causes middle management in the same way it causes sports administrators.
Look im not sory for smith or warner. They were caught cheating. They make a lot of money playing a game. If warner couldnt hit a cricket ball he would be working for a council somewhere.
Why do sports need administration? Sports have participants. A few referees are only necessary.
I question why we need the AIS. What’s the return for the taxpayer?
Well, we’re certainly burdened by dumb sports administrators in this country. The ARU cut the Western Force, which was achieving some promising results last year, partially on the basis that we could only field four teams and be competitive. The first match an Australian team played against New Zealand opposition they got slaughtered 50-19 … and they were the conference leaders. For that they alienated the rugby public, not just in WA but around the country?
As for Cricket Australia, they deserve plenty of criticism not for acting against confessed cheats but for fostering the culture that led to the cheating in the first place. James Sutherland deserves to be remembered as the man who sold the soul of Australian cricket, and it’s fitting that that soul is worth a lot less in broadcasting rights than it was a few days ago.
bemused – AIS was created to collect gold medals. Millions later. A few medals.
Marcus – sports corrupted by too much money. With less money? Will be interesting.