Liberty Quote
The theory which seems to unpin all left-wing governments is that they can afford to borrow and spend when things are good and must borrow and spend when things are bad for fear of making them worse. They have insuperable difficulty in seeing any flaw in this theory.— Peter Smith
-
-
Open Forum: March 31, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First?
Just looking… nek minit…
Golly.
3rd wicket to fall?
Nope.
Saffies 2-fer.
Markram 116 not.
Is “Gary” Lyon gobbing off at him.
I claim this thread in the name of Percy Gratwick, the gold prospector from Katanning in Western Australia. Served with 2/48th Battalion, killed in action at El Alamein, he has two of the highest honors this country could bestow – the Victoria Cross, and the unit canteen at Campbell Barracks, Swanbourne, is named after him.
FMD you’re a dickhead, Ronery. The worst.
It’s like you’re living Saving Private Ryan 24/7.
Baldrick, my compliments, and thank you, for the reminder as to the correct use of the scroll wheel on the computer mouse.
Lol.. Sure everyone believes you scroll by, you dishonest, delusional wanker ronery. The only reason you don’t respond is that you can’t join a pile on anymore, you coward. No one really cares about you. The worst wanker who’s ever been on this site. By far.
JC…”By far”..you need to look in a mirror ,mm..didums
Keep enabling mental illness, LOVO. It’s very helpful to Ronery.
I see on Page 3 of Wednesday’s OF Lizzie has once again berated me for a comment made by Shelley. FFS, get your eyes examined. This is about the fourth time that I’ve noticed and I’m barely here anymore.
Not normally a John Schumann fan, but it’s not so bad to see some of the old bush ballads kept alive.
Is the Pope a communist?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/red-francis-makes-headlines-on-holy-thursday-saying-there-is-no-hell/
Does a one legged duck swim in a circle?
Golden duck to du Plessis!
My God cricket is a great leveller.
Cummins on a hat-trick!
What a champion.
So I see tomorrow’s papers will lead with us crying over David Warner’s $10, 000,000 Property Portfolio chortle chortle but also a few reports on Pell. This one from the Age seems surprisingly balanced. And wuite revraling in terms of ‘colour’. https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/cardinal-and-the-showman-pell-barrister-has-been-ruthless-in-defence-20180330-p4z72a.html
I like this bit:
Chicken-livered shit.
The Age also dared to outline some of the charges against Pell not that we hadn’t guessed. Mostly old ones, some from Milligan’s book? This committal hearing is a national disgrace.
Richter however deems like a legend. Smart move to pick one of the most ruthless crim lawyers, who’s also a lefty.
Oh wo. Ha. There is a god.
Du Plessis having a shocking run. He’s the Malcolm Turnbull of international cricket. One more dud innings like that and he’s gawn.
Too late with the sandpaper?
Cummins getting some nice swing with the old ball.
Lyon is having a shocking series.
He looks well out of sorts.
Mitch Marsh can’t bowl.
Just finished reading the Wed thread.
Bowling lessons for Mitch Marsh ( probably too fast for him)
https://mobile.twitter.com/CricFan2000/status/979467245507182598
Lyon is having a shocking series.
His current new girlfriend must be distracting him
Sayers!
Two in three balls!
F$ck you John K.
You f$cking destroyed our childhoods you f$cker.
Jesus Christ why am I not suprised.
What a f$cking world.
Every commentator reckoned Cummins should have taken the new ball.
Maybe the new captain actually has a clue.
Smith, Warner and Bancroft were young and naive. They made a mistake.