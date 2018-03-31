Rupert Darwall on the Climate Industrial Complex

A half hour interview with the author of Green Tyranny: Exposing the Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex. He notes the role of Sweden as the pioneer of environmental alarmism, the rise of the Greens in the aftermath of the cold war and the coalition of interests that have allowed politics to dominate science in the climate debate and the disastrous policies which are in place.

A review of the book.

Darwall presents a wealth of details to explain how a powerful Green/Left network managed to occupy key political positions in Europe and the U.S. and to establish (or gain control of) institutions that give them unquestioned authority over the subject. Learning about this development, it is particularly frustrating to read how these institutions were often created by financing from very wealthy donors. He also explains how the onslaught on freedom happens openly (if unnoticed by the media and general public) by highlighting a crisis of global proportions – such as man-made climate change – which requires solutions that “normal democracies” aren’t able to provide. They must be settled by a council of experts, which acts outside the democratic process.

Bonus. From the same source, The Federalist Hour on radio coming from Hillsdale College. Another interview.

Frank Buckley, author of The Way Back: Restoring the Promise of America, joined the Federalist Radio Hour to discuss a theory of pursuing socialist ends through capitalist means and the issue of economic upward mobility across our country. Buckley reflected on the results of the 2012 election and the way American social classes have evolved since. “We have grown a new class of aristocrats above the commanding heights of our economy a small group of people, not the one percent, so much as the two or three percent composed of academics…lawyers..trust fund babies…”

The problems effecting the white working class are of a different nature than some of the problems effecting the working class more generally, Domenech said. “When it comes to the success of Donald Trump, it seems to me it is no accident that out of the states that have voted thus far, that are in the top 20 of recipients of federal disability aid, that Donald Trump won all but three of them,” Domenech said. Buckley said the country is ready for a Machiavellian moment. “We are to understand American politics today not in terms of a Right and Left continuum, but rather a virtue-corruption continuum,” Buckley said. “And that explains both the rise of Bernie Sanders and to some extent Donald Trump.”