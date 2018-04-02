A Few Weak Men

Media coverage of the Australian cricket team’s
failed and hilariously ill-conceived pre-meditated cheating attempt ball tampering fiasco has been as limp as it has been predictable:
- Stage 1: Shock.
- Stage 2: Diet-outrage.
- Stage 3: Outrage-classic.
- Stage 4: Interview former captain who once quit mid-tour to ‘support’ Lara Bingle so that he can self-righteously express his disappointment.
- Stage 5: What’s the big deal? Everybody does it and it’s not like anybody was killed.
- Stage 6: Won’t somebody please think of the cheaters in all of this? Haven’t they suffered enough already?
- Stage 7: (Strawman and peak-stupid alert) Stop harassing the cheats’ wives – it’s not their fault!
- Stage 8: Someone needs to tell Smith about Beyond Blue. If you know someone…
- Stage 9: Steve Smith has become a man and his dad should be proud.
- Stage 10: What’s that over there? Is that something else? It looks shiny! (Coming soon).
Please.
At every turn, the media has provided little more than further examples of its savage virtue-hypocrisy:
- Stages 1-3: (Attempted) purity.
- Stage 4: Comedy.
- Stage 5: (Purported) perspective.
- Stages 6-9: Vomit-inducing crocodile ‘compassion’ – you know, the kind that’s repeatedly smashed into our faces at every turn by people who have yet to demonstrate any greater sense of compassion or morality than the rest of us.
None of what has passed for ‘coverage’ on this issue has come even close to a proper analysis of what actually happened, why it happened, how long it’s really been happening for – and why it will continue to happen if things are not properly addressed. Instead, all we have received is a big steaming pile of virtue, red-herrings and the all-to-familiar ‘narrative’, replete with the Hollywood-esque cast of good guys, bad guys and heroes who shall rise again.
It is Easter I suppose.
Sledging
Firstly, let’s deal with the biggest red herring of the lot: sledging.
The idea that sledging needs to be eradicated from sport and that people should ‘just play the game’ is nonsensical and naive. This is because such a proposal defies the reality of evolution.
Have you ever noticed how sport largely replicates primal human endeavour? Now why would that be?
Aside from the fact that they’re fun, sports are an age-old method of training for the big show called life. That’s why every sport is based on various forms of primal human ability – both phyisical (e.g. speed, aim, strength, agility, dexterity, durability) and mental (e.g. concentration, intelligence, leadership, decision-making, teamwork, focus under pressure). Name any sport or skill-based game and you’ll invariably come up with some combination of physical and mental traits that are required in order to succeed. Dealing with someone or something trying to get under your skin is part of the package.
Sledging isn’t restricted to sport by the way… or gender. People of all walks of life sledge and taunt each other to gain a mental edge.
(I’ll allow you a moment to recover from the overwhelming sense of shock you must be feeling right now…)
Men sledge men, women sledge women, men sledge women, women sledge men, children sledge children, children sledge adults, politicians sledge politicians and the media routinely sledges anyone and everyone.
There’s only one remedy for sledging: grow up, toughen up and get on with it. Or as a version of the ancient Buddhist proverb goes: suffer with pride and dignity and strive on with diligence. And if you pass the test, you’ll be a stronger person that will take humanity forward better than you otherwise would have. Alternatively, you can go right ahead and whinge, cry and be left behind. It’s up to you. I don’t care.
Personally, I don’t see any need to talk about my opponent’s personal life when I’m talking trash in sport – but if someone wants to admit that I’ve got them beat, take the focus off their game and talk about mine, then they can go right on ahead. And as I keep on winning, I’ll obnoxiously let them know all about it. Every. Step. Of. The. Way. And if I happen to lose (yes, losing regularly happens in real life), then I’ll resolve to get better and win next time. That’s what competition is all about – and it cannot be artificially modified.
The above aside:
- banning or restricting sledging could not be implemented in any event without further restricting people’s freedom of speech (do we really have to have the sport speech police?); and
- more relevantly, sledging has nothing to do with the real problem in this matter: that is, the deep-seeded cultural rot that has infested Australia’s national cricket team and system.
As for the Australian cricket team (and Warner in particular), their main sledging crime wasn’t that they gracelessly kept raising the sledging stakes with their opponents: it’s that they behaved like weak little babies when it came back at them with interest – and that they didn’t leave what was said on the field stay on the field.
I give full credit to the South Africans for bringing a very solid mental game. As for David Warner and the Australian cricket team…
David Warner
Allow me to introduce the ‘single wingnut’ theory.
This theory suggests that a great team can absorb up to one very talented wingnut – as long as there is a strong leadership group to keep that wingnut in line (e.g. Dennis Rodman and the Chicago Bulls).
Suffice to say, if you put the wingnut in a leadership position, enable too much of the wingnut’s natural behaviour or, worse still, add in another wingnut (allowing multiple wingnuts feed off each other), then your team is going to have a very bad time.
Make no mistake, David Warner is a bona-fide wingnut who played a key role in the Australian cricket team’s cultural decline. Let’s go to the tape:
- Fined $5,750 for getting into a Twitter slanging match with cricket journalists in 2013.
- Got drunk on tour and punched Joe Root.
- Publicly and wrongfully accused the South Africans of ball tampering in 2014 – which ultimately led to Warner being fined 15% of his match fee.
- Was the most vocal player during the pay dispute saga – to the point where he put a possible Ashes series strike on the table.
- Got into a fight with Quinton de Kock, simply because de Kock out-sledged him.
- Encouraged a junior team member to cheat in a manner that can only be described as moronic.
- Showed everyone how ‘tough’ he was by crying on the way out.
Perhaps the following summarises Warner best:
Prior to Australia’s 2015 ultimately failed Ashes campaign in the UK, he revealed he had taken the cricket equivalent of a vow of silence during matches and now eschewed drinks at the pub in favour of green tea and early dinner with his wife, Candice, and their first-born daughter Ivy Mae.
That personality shift became even more stark a year later in Sri Lanka when… Warner took charge of the limited-overs outfit.
Not only did he lead the team to wins in each of their last five fixtures of that tour, he exhibited such a countenance of Zen-like equanimity in his dealings with opposition players, media and fans that his teammates began openly referring to him as ‘The Reverend’. An epithet that Warner happily embraced, adding a flourish that resembled a revivalist preacher exhorting into a microphone to his trademark celebratory leap that he executed upon reaching a batting milestone.
But after a string of Test losses to South Africa (at home), India (away) and even defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in Dhaka that came after the at-times bitter pay dispute in which Warner was an outspoken advocate for the players, he signalled another character change ahead of this summer’s Ashes series.
In equating the upcoming contest in the Test arena to “war”, and revealing that once he took the field he would “look in the opposition’s eye and try and work out “how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?”, it became clear the Warner of old was reborn. So long Reverend, the Bull was back.
When the Warner of circa 2014-15 unleashed at South Africa’s Aiden Markram following a run out during the first Test of the current series in Durban, and then had to be restrained from physically confronting Quinton de Kock in a stairwell, he was in uncomfortably familiar territory. “It’s always a worry in any situation when someone is so extreme in one direction or the other,” ex-Test wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist observed in the aftermath of the Durban fracas for which Warner was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and docked two demerit points.
In other words, for a brief while in 2015, Warner decided to give being normal a go. Then, for no apparent reason (other than that he’s a complete wingnut), he unilaterally decided to go back to being a wingnut.
Seriously, did Cricket Australia really need a runway and a set of lights on this one? (More on this coming).
With a test batting average of around 48, Warner is clearly a talented wingnut. Australia could have absorbed him and thrived… if it had a strong leadership group to:
- keep him in check;
- swiftly punish him for any brain-flatulence;
- keep him focussed on his batting; and
- above all else, not put him in a position of influence and leadership.
Can anyone seriously be surprised that things ended up the way that they did?
Darren Lehmann
The official line is that coach Lehmann had no idea that his team was cheating. You’ll have to forgive me for being highly skeptical of this version of events.
Basic principles of probability suggest that this was not the first time the Australian team cheated. The idea that Lehamann wasn’t in the loop, or had no idea why his team was getting the ball to do strange things at strange times during previous matches, defies belief.
Lehmann’s resignation following the ‘all-clear’ he received from Cricket Australia’s preliminary investigation smacks of the classic Sophie’s choice given to people like him in situations like this: resign with ‘dignity’ – or be publicly shamed (even more).
That aside, Lehmann could and should have been part of a strong leadership group keeping Warner in check.
He wasn’t.
Instead, Lehmann encouraged Warner’s antics and all but admitted that he played a major part in enabling the final outcome. For good measure, he also cried on the way out.
Steve Smith
Smith is a fine cricketer, a hopeless leader and a cry-baby.
(Is it just me, or are you also starting to spot a pattern here?).
As a captain, part of the job description involves knowing what to do when a team member comes up to you and says ‘how about we do some cheating today boss?’.
For the record, the correct answer isn’t: ‘sure, go right on ahead, have fun – it’s only the reputation of our entire team and country and our meal-tickets at stake!’.
The simple fact is that Smith doesn’t have it and never had it to begin with.
While it might be tempting to say that this is a Millennial thing – it isn’t. Kim Hughes didn’t have it either. My word did he not have it:
Of all the utter nonsense dribbled in this saga, the worst was the notion that Smith had ‘become a man’ – seemingly because he got caught cheating, showed up to a press-conference, butchered it and cried his eyes out.
And here I was thinking that Smith was supposed to be a man during his captaincy of our national cricket team.
(I know, I know, I’m a crazy guy).
Exactly how it was that ‘doing a Kim Hughes’ suddenly turned Smith the former boy-captain into a man still escapes me.
Smith is only 28 years old and theoretically could still return to the national team after his year long suspension expires – and he may well do so. That said, whether someone of his weak character should ever be selected again is something that will need to be carefully considered. I would like to think that we can comfortably find at least five or six better candidates with stronger characters for our batting lineup by then. That said, it’s early days and the right time to think about this will be in 12-18 months.
Cameron Bancroft
No matter how junior your rank, ‘following orders’ will never be an acceptable excuse. Bancroft is an adult and adults are expected to know this.
Yet another weak character in this band of ‘men’. At least he didn’t cry.
Cricket Australia
As they say, the fish rots from the head. If the brains are mush, what else can one expect from the rest?
The people running Cricket Australia cultivated and enabled the cultural decline in our national cricket team to the point where:
The first came from Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive James Sutherland who foreshadowed that patience had worn thin with the explosive left-hander, who could swing matches just as readily as he could divide opinions.
“Quite simply, he needs to stop looking for trouble,” Sutherland said, in also acknowledging that Warner had worked hard to change his behaviour but that such lapses only undermined his good intent. Just as telling was Warner’s response, once again via the breakfast radio show that aired next day. “If people get on the wrong side of me, I’m not going to back down,”
- an obviously incapable person was installed as the national team’s captain; and
- our national cricket team, with its long-standing and unaddressed cultural issues, was the first ever to be caught cheating in a pre-meditated and systematic fashion involving the team’s captain, vice-captain, junior batsman… and quite possibly various others (please excuse me while I aggressively cough up a lung).
As for where exactly the decline began and started taking hold, this needs to be the subject of a thorough investigation (goodness help us all if it is not and the likes of Sutherland remain).
When you ignore an obvious rot and allow it to fester, it will expand and consume all that is good. Unfortunately, it is often only when the final ledger is drawn and the overall profits and losses are calculated that this kind of approach shows up as the long-run loser it has always been. Short term gratification is regrettably a powerful thing. Just ask the West Coast Eagles (sigh).
Normal Australians aren’t ‘outraged’ by all of this and don’t think that Smith has now ‘become a man’. They also don’t need storylines with Warner cast as the ‘baddie’ and ‘Smith’ as the prodigal son who shall triumphantly return (just wait for it). Instead, normal Australians just simply shake their heads and think to themselves: ‘you idiots, you got what you deserved’ – before returning to their lives in the real world, where accountability is a fact of life and the workplace doesn’t double up as a creche for one’s partner.
5 or 6 better players than Smith?
Far out! The future of Australian cricket is freakishly good.
Bradman just shook hands. Although we can’t ask O’Reilly.
Has something happened in the cricket recently?
That was very entertaining and oh so true! Base problem is that these miserable sports worms are to a man intellectually and societally unfit to handle the mantle that the fans place upon them. Were our trio real men, they would acknowledge their total lack of spine and admit…..”ok., I’m utterly unsuited to this level of reward and adulation. Let me go back and find and employer who will offer me a job that is commensurate with my abilities” ( that should be fun to watch!). As to sledging, this disease is way too advanced for these pathetic sports worms to handle. Every word spoken on the field should be recorded and conveyed to the real adults…the Umpire’s panel. Every insult, and every slur on matters outside the arena should incur very heavy sanctions. Additionally every bum pat, every stupid helmet/cap kiss, every group cuddle, indeed any hint of triumphalism should also receive the maximum of censure
All this fuss bout a bunch of overpaid boys throwing a ball at sticks is in the ground ,while other boys try to hit the ball with a lump of wood ! In the meantime the u.n.communists are destroying jobs and creating energy poverty without hinderence . Get a life , sport is playing , life is working .The keen “sportsman”on tv talking about the comical games in QUEENSLAND ,looks like the type who s only sport is in front of the telly with a heap of cans ,they are well named games means playing that’s proof .
It amuses me to hear all the “experts” rabbit on about it ,making excuses for blatant organised cheating ,the cheats must be taking an example set by our politicians and the lawtrade ,where cheating and lying are normal ,monkey see monkey do .
The health of Cricket Australia is clearly very poor.
Given the schadenfreude we have seen from all cricketing nations – tells us that the health of worldwide CRICKET is worse.
You have one fact wrong.
They ball tampered with the goal of destroying the ball so that the umpire might call for a replacement ball that might reverse swing. Earlier in the series a replacement ball had worked for them and they tore through SA.
Did they cheat then? We don’t know but its possible. When you think about it the odds of them cheating previously are long because you need the circumstances of the game and series slipping away from them as the incentive and Australia to be bowling exactly when that is happening.
…and…
So, if you suffer with pride and dignity and strive on with diligence, you will take humanity forward better. This is magnificent. Does that better include the refinement of your own sledging techniques? Or does it mean that you contemn such techniques as being beneath your better self?
Is sledging good, because it promotes the betterment of others; or at least of those who are going to toughen up? If so, your better self will presumably sledge. Or is sledging bad in itself–something which must be suffered and overcome? If so, your better, higher, self will presumably not sledge, in spite of its benefits for others, on the ethical principle that one must not take bad actions that good may result.
Are there any cats who played first-class cricket at any time up to about the mid-60s? What was the sledging story?
The howling thing is just the way society is nowadays.
The old idea of ‘taking it like a man’ (etc.) is no longer part of the culture.
Alas, get use to it.
I like Dr Fred Lenin’s comment. He knows more about cricket that the rest put together.
All this fuss bout a bunch of overpaid boys throwing a ball at sticks in the ground ,while other boys try to hit the ball with a lump of wood !
He’s right about boys. They’re like children! All the back slapping and arse grabbing bullshit.
It’s astounding that so much money is paid to so few for so little. (Sorry, Winston.) My observation of a cricket match crowd is that they’re there for a day out, to buy some takeaway food, have a few drinks, and chat to their mates. The cricket playing is a distraction! Now and again they’re required to jump to their feet and yell and cheer, because.. well.. because that mob over there just did it, so something must have happened. Right?
Endorsements make me laugh! Why in the hell would I rush out and buy a car, a watch, a pack of dental floss, or whatever, just because some bloody cricket player is paid millions to tell me it’s good! Oh, spare me! One day the advertisers will wake up and find they sell more, if a cricket player – or any other player for that matter – doesn’t bung on an act about it. And save millions in the process.
Stupid bloody game anyway! 9/11ths of the players sit on their arse just looking on. They’re part of the freakin audience!
Agreed.
Unfortunately you could remove the names of all involved in this saga and lay the template over Australian society in general. They are us.
Very good analysis. The only thing I disagree with is I don’t think you can separate the sledging from the rest of it entirely.
Now, I don’t think sledging, banter or whatever you want to call it should be banned or anything like that. But the attitude the Australians have had to it needs to change. Whenever they’ve been beaten, their first instinct isn’t that they need to play better, it’s that they need to sledge harder! They’ll make David Warner the chief sledger! When an opposing player says something controversial on Twitter, they’ll even announce in the pre-game press conference that they’ll incorporate that into their sledging.
In other words, they’re doing it as a tactic, in a very personal and premeditated way, in a mistaken belief that it will help their performance and to compensate for their own lack of technical skill (something no one in Australian cricket is too keen to acknowledge). So in their hands, what used to be a genuinely amusing aspect of the game’s character has fallen victim to the same “win-at-all-costs” mentality that led them to brazen cheating.
Again, I’m not saying that it should be banned altogether. But it would serve the game and the team well if they followed the same rules that seem to work just fine for every other cricketing nation in the world:
1) Be spontaneous; and
2) Make it funny.
As for the players involved, I had limited sympathy for them when this story first broke out and I have even less now that they’re all trying in various ways to weasel out of their punishments.
You were busted, fellas. Time to cowboy up.
If sledging is ok then keep the wicket mikes on so we can all enjoy it.
A very enjoyable read. I’m glad someone finally brought up the Clarke and Lara Bingle affair. What a show pony.
Spot on. The Green Marxist ruling elites can dynamite and bulldoze cheap and efficient power stations or steal taxpayers money to win elections and it’s virtually ignored by the media; but if a cricket ball gets scuffed up in a test match, that is the only thing anyone wants to discuss.
Good grief. I am surprised at the endless garbage the MSM pumps about this.
Seriously, it’s merely a game. Who cares?
Best analysis I’ve read so far.
I agree with your points on sledging and sooking.
I don’t agree that Smith shouldn’t return as a batsman. He should and so should the other two. They just need good leadership.
I’ve had trouble following this issue because I incorrectly assumed that “ball-tampering” was a euphemism for masturbation. How else does one explain headlines such as this?
Last phase is always “Slaughter the innocent”. Coming soon.
Any organisation that leaves its CEO in place for 17 years deserves exactly what it gets.
I played lower grade cricket and one 1st XI game in the private school system in the 60s and there was hardly a peep out of the players except for maybe “good shot”. Even at football games there was complete silence when there were shots for goal.
I played grade cricket in Canberra in the early 70s and was shocked at the level of sledging. How naive was I lol.
The worst example was an opposition batsman who skied a ball torwards the slips and stood in front of the fieldsman shouting “drop it!!”and fiercely gesticulating like an AFL player standing the mark. Despite it all our player took the catch. It would have been interesting to see what the umpire would have done had he dropped it.
The argument that it’s only a game and what is all the fuss about does not hold water. The way people behave in all areas of their lives is an indication of their character overall. Fair play is important.
I agree with a lot of the analysis, but I’d qualify this bit.
Sledging isn’t restricted to sport by the way… or gender. People of all walks of life sledge and taunt each other to gain a mental edge.
I’m only a very small cog in the big wheel of big corporate deals, but I can assure you that any of the sort of sledging that goes on in professional sport would be totally unacceptable in the corporate world. Sure, people like Kerry Packer could get away with it to an extent, because their wealth exempts them from needing to operate according to the normal code of conduct. But for anyone actually competing in that environment, a professional sports type sledge in the conference room would be a career limiting, if not career ending, move. It is possible to have a culture in which extreme boorishness isn’t even tolerated let alone rewarded.
What was that again about two pages OP, BoN ?
I blame the people who invented all those pesky little cameras, computers, mobile devices and the rest, so now we can’t get away with anything. Anyone would think that in the past there has been no cheating or wrongdoing. It’s just that at one time it was easier to get away with.
Narcissistic retard.
Good riddance.
Murdoch media is blaming Rod Marsh.
A Pom’s opening line at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.
The MSM always want an angle to keep the News fresh – retards like Warner showing them animosity when they are a funnel to the public just further exemplifies what a retard he is – if it weren’t for the Media’s ‘soap’ advertising, he’d be cleaning windows.
Having played District/Grade/Premier cricket over the course of 4 decades, I found that there were two sorts of sledging, the first and what most people take as sledging, is outright abusing your opponent which rarely works in my mind, the second and more successful is mainly playful banter and taking the mickey out of the opponent. Classic examples are when a Grade paceman sledged Alan Border in a QCA game in the 80’s with “How many grade games have you played lately”
Or the time a rather rotund South African batsman was batting against Tim May in a provincial warm up game. He was playing May quite well from the crease and May was getting frustrated as he wouldn’t come down the wicket. Ian Healy quipped, “Maybe a Mars bar just short of a length will get him to come out of his crease”
An instant response was ” Nah, that won’t work, Boonie will beat me to it” as David Boon was at short leg.
Another was Merv Hughes bowling to Robin Smith in the 89 Ashes tour. Smith was playing and missing so Merv unleashed a barrage ” Fuck off, you can’t fucking bat”
Next ball was a predictable bouncer which went one bounce over the midwicket fence. Smith retorted.
” we make a good pair, I can’t fucking bat and you can’t fucking bowl”
F*ck ’em. Paid millions by the ACB and assorted sponsors. And this is the best we’ve got? Really?
Australia and the cricket world cant wait for them to return, you know you want to see it. Its too good a story to end in tears.
A swamp that needs draining?
That was nauseating and what’s worse, they made him a captain.
Yes, very offputting. Any triumphal antics and I lose interest. Whatever happened to winning gracefully with just a big smile?
Right after Great Sewerage Works of the World, Part 19
Excellent analysis of the situation. It’s not just Australians who have been caught cheating though. Most other countries have had team members caught out, some on multiple occasions (du Plessis). We didn’t suffer all the faux outrage and crocodile tears over that. They were just remonstrated with, fined and then everybody got on with whatever. Should have been the same here.
Warner’s response to the SBW taunts should have been something of the ilk that he was now the beneficiary of such wide ranging experience, and the yarpies should be jealous.
Tator
#2676872, posted on April 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm
My favourite of all time was an English batsman – I can’t even remember who – who came out to be greeted from second slip by Mark Waugh “oh, no, not you again. Haven’t the selectors worked out that you’re just not up to test cricket?”
The Pom turned round, glanced at Mark Waugh, then looked at Steve Waugh at first slip, turned back to Mark Waugh and said “at least I’m the best in my own family”.
Of course, don’t forget Warnie’s 12 Month ban, when the minimum was 18 (I think?). Anyway when my son asked how this could be the case, I had to reply that I was f$$ked if I knew?
Bollocks. Never happens in tennis or golf (ok apart of a handful of miscreants).
Why do these cry babies even give media interviews?
Cricket? Tom Hafey once told me that cricket is “organised boredom”. Perhaps the only thing the great unwashed like about the game is the occassional big hit, big catch, great bowl or clever sledge.
I agree with Fred Lenin and others in that the players are overpaid, and I would add over-elevated in terms of their status as “heroes” and “role models”. Like all of us, they are flawed individuals, and the sooner we understand that (about ourselves as well as each other) the sooner we can make some real improvements in our day-to-day lives.
We shouldn’t concern ourselves about what others do (least of all our cricketers, who when it’s all said and done are merely playing a game), but about what we do and are responsible for (dare I say accountable?) ourselves. Perhaps that’s what Smith and co forgot.
They are paid their market value.
yes absolutely