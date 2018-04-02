Lindsay Shepherd crosses over

Lindsay Shepherd was the young Teaching Assistant caught between the Moloch of the modern left and a three minute video of Jordan Peterson which she showed in her classroom on communications at Wilfred Laurier University in Ontario last year. Her story was told here: Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”. Her experience has caused her to have done some serious soul-searching, and has come out non-left which means, by definition, she is on the right since the left will not have it any other way. This is what she says at the end, and bless her for her bravery and moral strength.
What I want to get across is that I no way want to be associated with what the left has become. I am not a leftist any more, I would not call myself that. Does that make me right wing, or does that make me a centrist? I don’t know. You tell me. But all I know is I do not want to have any part in this disgusting leftist culture. Sometimes I see myself brought up as an example of leftists who advocate for free speech. I just want to clear the air. That does not describe me anymore.
From Small Dead Animals which also provides this convenient list from her presentation:
What is the Left all about?
- They’re pro-censorship
- They are victimhood culture
- They are all about moral righteousness
- They are taught that claiming to be offended results in a moral victory
- They don’t believe in personal responsibility
- They are completely intolerant of diversity of thought
- They are humourless people
- They want to make society boring
- They want to make it that no one can make a joke
- If you are not on their side 100% they will slander you mercilessly
No doubt many more can be added.
It’s really weird but all those items 1-10 were exactly what people said about the morally upright religious right not so very long ago. Except perhaps the slander bit, that’s fully leftist, but the other stuff.
When was that “People vs Flynt” case over pronography? (looks it up) those cases were mid 1970’s so that’s about 40 years ago. There you have it: pro-censorship, moral righteous, intolerant of diversity. Full flip over to today and all the roles are reversed. Nothing is as it seems.
That is an epic call for a North American academic.
Once again i dont like the label right as an alternative to left. Better go libertarian liberal and a cultural conservative and asap get away from labels to policies.
I would subscribe under all of this. funny to be with Kates on principles.
I quite light being a Right-winger, Rafe.
You just have to be careful that the feral Left don’t try to peg Nazism or Fascism as Right.
The left isn’t just an alternate view point, it is not part of the continuum of ideas. It is dishonest, disingenuous, devious and downright disgusting. The left is a mental pathology, a civilisational destructive force that preys on the weak of mind, the lazy and attracts grifters, losers and psychopaths.
I praise this young lady.
Unfortunately it’s hard to watch the mental thought processes of the young.
She’s getting there, but not quite there yet.
Good luck to her.
very smart lass to tape that inquisition by the university.